The Centenarian Paradox: Why Grandma Lived to 100 on Chocolate, Wine, and Cigarettes (And Why You Probably Won’t)

The Missing Variable Nobody Talks About

We’ve all heard the stories. Jeanne Calment lived to 122 years old, smoking cigarettes, drinking port wine, and eating two pounds of chocolate a week. Your great-grandmother made it to 95 on a diet of bacon, eggs, and whisky. Meanwhile, health-conscious forty-somethings are dropping dead from heart attacks despite their organic smoothies and CrossFit memberships.

What gives?

The mainstream answer is “genetics” - that convenient catch-all that lets researchers throw up their hands and ignore the obvious. But there’s something far more important going on here, and it has nothing to do with lucky DNA.

The centenarians of the past lived in a completely different electromagnetic environment than we do today.

And that changes everything.

A Personal Note: What I Witnessed Over 30 Years in Care

I need to share something before we go further.

I’ve worked with the elderly and disabled all my life - a family business of care spanning decades. What I’m about to describe isn’t theory. It’s what I watched happen with my own eyes.

The Spark That Disappeared

In the early days, care homes were alive. Residents played music on the piano. They sang together. I learned chess and checkers from them. There was life there - a spark, a meaning, a reason to keep going.

Then, gradually, it changed.

I watched Alzheimer’s rates climb. I noticed patterns - certain rooms seemed to have clusters of specific illnesses. Staff started having nervous breakdowns. Everyone was tired, all the time. The singing stopped. The piano gathered dust.

That spark - that life force that keeps people going - it disappeared. And I don’t think it was just “aging.” Something in the environment changed.

We know that when a partner dies, it’s common for the other to follow soon after. The will to live, the meaning, the connection - these aren’t luxuries. They’re biological necessities. When they’re taken away, the body follows. C-19 and taking family away from there loved ones was the most……………(i cant repeat these thoughts without getting angry and upset)

My Father

My father died at 60.

He developed trigeminal neuralgia - at the time, one of only a few people in the world diagnosed with it on both sides of the face. He sat next to a 60-watt incandescent lamp for years drinking scotch on his mobile phone - left side because it was so painfull on the right in a short time he had this syndrome on the left side of the face (suicide pain) What most people don’t realise is that incandescent bulbs expand the electric field around them. Combined with the cordless phones and early wireless devices in homes, these created exposure patterns nobody was measuring. (ELF live wires 1 m away and RFR wirelss devices combined is Dirty electric (electric doest flow though wires it flows around them in the skin effect and your in the circuit 1 meter away)

He also developed pancreatic cancer at 60 - which I believe was mould-related, likely exacerbated by EMF’s effect on mould growth and mycotoxin production.

His policy was always: “Keep your phone on for emergencies.” That phone stayed on in our house constantly.

During those years, I experienced:

Massive nosebleeds

Unusual growth spurts

Late puberty

Headaches from school 2-3 times per week

I didn’t connect it then. I do now.

What I See in Thailand Today

I moved to rural Thailand in 2024. What I’ve observed here confirms everything:

The farmers - the ones who weren’t stubborn, who trusted the health authorities - they all have fatigue now. These are people who used to play football after working the fields. Now they can’t. And these farmers have loans to pay off, land borrowed against. What happens to a country when its agricultural workforce can barely function?

When I first arrived, firecrackers went off constantly ( someone has died)- sometimes three times a day during hot season. The traditional way to mark a death. It’s tapered off now in 2026, but the rate is still abnormal.

I’ve watched a population’s vitality drain away in real-time.

What We All Want

I think what every human being fundamentally wants is simple:

To see our children grow up To die a painless death of natural causes, in our sleep, surrounded by family

This is what the elder generation had. This is the basic contract of human existence.

And it’s been taken away - by food, by injections, by EMF, by policies that isolated the elderly from their families during the years they needed connection most.

Light at the End of the Tunnel

These are dark times. But I’ve learned that in the darkest periods, light always emerges.

I hear that RFK is now looking into 5G. Whatever your political views - and I don’t get into politics here - the fact that these conversations are happening at high levels means the tide is turning.

The world is better than it was, even if it doesn’t feel like it yet.

The information is getting out. People are waking up. The patterns are becoming impossible to ignore.

And that’s why I write.

The Elephant in the Room: EMF Exposure

Here’s what Jeanne Calment’s daily environment looked like in 1920:

Zero WiFi

Zero mobile phones

Zero smart meters

Zero Bluetooth devices

Zero cell towers

Minimal electrical wiring (and what existed was simple, non-pulsed DC or clean sine-wave AC)

Her body’s cellular repair mechanisms worked exactly as nature intended. Her voltage-gated calcium channels weren’t being artificially triggered thousands of times per second. Her melatonin production wasn’t suppressed by blue light and radiofrequency radiation every night.

She slept in electromagnetic silence.

This is the baseline requirement that nobody discusses. Before we even talk about diet, lifestyle, or habits, we need to acknowledge that every centenarian who lived past 100 before 1990 did so in an environment that no longer exists for most people on Earth.

The Scale of the Problem: 1 Quintillion Times More Radiation

Let’s put some numbers to this.

Professor Olle Johansson, Associate Professor at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm (the institution that awards the Nobel Prize in Medicine), has calculated that within 200-2020, the public’s exposure to wireless radiation has increased by approximately 1 quintillion times.

That’s a 1 followed by 18 zeros: 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 more seconds than the universe has existed.

The naturally occurring level of radiofrequency radiation on Earth - the level at which all life evolved for millions of years - is around 0.000001 μW/m² during normal cosmic activities.

Today, our exposure in typical environments ranges from thousands to millions of μW/m².

This isn’t a gradual increase. This is an explosion of artificial electromagnetic energy unprecedented in the history of life on Earth.

The Earth Cannot Clear This Quickly

Here’s what few people consider: if we turned off every wireless device, every cell tower, every WiFi router, every smart meter tomorrow - it would still take an estimated 10-20 years for the accumulated electromagnetic pollution to dissipate from our environment.

The Earth’s natural electromagnetic field - the Schumann resonance at 7.83 Hz that all life has evolved with - is being drowned out by a cacophony of artificial frequencies. Our biology is trying to tune into a signal that’s being overwhelmed by noise.

Even the Insurance Industry Knows

This isn’t fringe speculation. The world’s largest insurance companies - Lloyd’s of London, Swiss Re - have classified EMF as a “high risk” comparable to asbestos and lead. They explicitly exclude electromagnetic field damage from coverage.

When insurance actuaries - whose entire business model depends on accurately assessing risk - refuse to cover something, pay attention.

It’s Not Just Us: Our Animals Are Dying

Perhaps the most heartbreaking evidence comes from our pets.

The Canine Cancer Epidemic

The Veterinary Cancer Society estimates that 1 in 4 dogs will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. Cancer is now the leading cause of death in dogs over age 10, killing 47% of them.

An estimated 6 million dogs will be diagnosed with cancer this year in the United States alone.

Studies have found a direct link between EMF exposure and lymphoma development in dogs. Higher residential exposure to magnetic fields significantly increases the risk of canine lymphoma.

The prevalence of cancer in dogs has increased dramatically in recent decades. Some veterinary oncologists report: “We are seeing cancer in younger and younger animals.”

The $1.9 Billion Lawsuit - And How Industry Blocked It

There’s a consolidated lawsuit - Murray et al. v. Motorola - with 13 cases originally seeking more than $1.9 billion in damages from the telecommunications industry. The defendants include virtually every major player: AT&T, Verizon, Motorola, Samsung, Nokia, the FCC, and more.

This case has been dragging on since 2001-2002 - over two decades of legal obstruction.

Many of the original plaintiffs have died waiting for their day in court.

In recent 2025 appellate decisions, the courts affirmed exclusions of expert scientific testimony under “reliability standards” - essentially, the industry successfully argued that the scientists who study EMF harm aren’t reliable enough to testify. This led to summary judgments for the defendants. Progress for plaintiffs has been severely limited.

Let that sink in: The same industry that warns its shareholders about potential lawsuits from health effects has spent 20+ years successfully blocking those lawsuits from ever reaching a jury by attacking the credibility of scientists.

Yet Verizon, in their own SEC filings, explicitly acknowledges the risk: “We are subject to a significant amount of litigation... In addition, our wireless business also faces personal injury and wrongful death lawsuits relating to alleged health effects of wireless phones or radio frequency transmitters. We may incur significant expenses in defending these lawsuits. In addition, we may be required to pay significant awards or settlements.”

They’re warning their shareholders about lawsuits while telling the public it’s perfectly safe - and simultaneously using legal tactics to ensure no lawsuit ever succeeds.

This is the playbook. It’s the same strategy tobacco used for decades. Deny, delay, attack the science, outlast the plaintiffs.

The Landmark Court Decision

In August 2021, the U.S. Court of Appeals ruled that the FCC’s decision to maintain its 1996 wireless radiation limits was “arbitrary and capricious”. The court found the FCC failed to address:

Health risks from cell towers

Long-term RF exposure effects

Reproductive and brain effects

Children’s heightened vulnerability

Environmental impacts on wildlife

The FCC’s safety limits - still in use today - were designed in 1996, before WiFi existed, before smartphones, before smart meters, before 4G, before 5G. They have not been updated to reflect the current reality.

Wildlife Is Suffering Too

The court decision also noted that the FCC ignored extensive evidence of harm to birds, bees, insects, trees, and plants. Studies have shown:

Bees exposed to cell phone radiation leave their hives in chaos

At 5G frequencies, insect absorption of EMFs increases from 3% to 370%

Birds’ natural navigation abilities are disrupted by EMF

Tracking dogs cannot track beneath high-voltage power lines

If our animals are getting cancer, if bees are dying, if birds can’t navigate - what does that tell us about what’s happening to human biology?

Mutually Assured Destruction: The Uncomfortable Truth Nobody Wants to Face

Here’s the brutal reality that cuts through every “personal choice” argument:

When you use a wireless device carelessly, you’re not just exposing yourself - you’re irradiating everyone around you.

Your children sitting next to you

Your partner sleeping beside you

Your elderly parents who never asked for this

Your dog lying at your feet

Your neighbours through the walls

The baby in the next room

And they’re doing the same to you.

This is mutually assured destruction via WiFi. A collective poisoning disguised as individual convenience.

The Innocent Bystanders Who Never Chose This

The cruelest part of this equation is that the people most affected often have the least choice:

The Elderly:

They grew up in electromagnetic silence. Their bodies developed, matured, and aged in environments with zero artificial RF radiation. Now, in their final years - when cellular repair capacity is already diminished - they’re being bathed in frequencies their biology has no defence against.

The residents in care homes didn’t ask for WiFi. They don’t use smartphones. They’re not scrolling social media. They’re just existing in spaces that others have contaminated with radiation for “monitoring” and “efficiency.”

They’re dying of our convenience.

Babies and Children:

Developing brains, thin skulls, rapidly dividing cells. Children absorb radiation deeper into their bodies than adults. The blood-brain barrier in infants isn’t fully formed.

They didn’t choose to have a WiFi router in their nursery. They didn’t ask for a baby monitor inches from their head. They’re being irradiated during the most critical developmental windows of their lives by parents who’ve been told it’s “perfectly safe.”

Pets:

Smaller bodies, higher absorption rates. No ability to leave. No understanding of why they’re developing tumours. They sleep next to the router because that’s where their bed is. They lie at your feet while you scroll your phone.

The Unborn:

Bathed in radiation in the womb. Exposed during the most vulnerable period of development - when a single disrupted cell division can cascade into developmental problems.

The foetus didn’t consent to being irradiated through its mother’s abdomen.

The Synergistic Nightmare: ELF + RFR + Mould

Here’s what makes modern homes particularly dangerous - it’s not just one frequency. It’s the combination:

ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) from your home’s electrical wiring creates a constant background field. Every wire in your walls, every appliance, every lamp.

RFR (Radio Frequency Radiation) from WiFi, phones, smart meters, Bluetooth devices adds pulsed microwave radiation on top.

Dirty Electricity - the high-frequency voltage transients riding on your home’s wiring from LED bulbs, dimmer switches, solar inverters, and switch-mode power supplies - creates a third layer of biological stress.

You’re not just being exposed to one thing. You’re in the circuit.

And here’s where it gets worse: EMF exposure accelerates mould growth and increases mycotoxin production.

Studies have shown that mould exposed to RF radiation produces significantly more mycotoxins - the poisonous compounds that make mould dangerous to health. Your WiFi isn’t just affecting your cells directly; it’s making the mould in your walls more toxic.

Add to this the dysbiosis (gut microbiome disruption) caused by EMF exposure, and you have a cascade:

EMF disrupts gut bacteria Disrupted gut bacteria compromise immune function Compromised immunity can’t fight mould exposure EMF makes mould more toxic Toxic mould further disrupts gut bacteria The cycle accelerates

This is why so many people are experiencing chronic fatigue that doctors can’t explain. It’s not one thing - it’s the synergistic combination of ELF, RFR, dirty electricity, and the biological cascades they trigger.

The Electric Diet: What Everyone Should Do

The solution isn’t complicated. It’s an “Electric Diet” - systematically reducing your exposure the same way you’d clean up a toxic food diet:

Step 1: Eliminate RFR from the Home

Hardwire everything - Ethernet cables for internet, wired keyboards, wired mice

Turn off WiFi at the router - Not just on devices; disable it at source

Remove cordless phones - Return to corded landlines

Disable Bluetooth on all devices - Use wired headphones, wired speakers

Opt out of smart meters - Or shield them if you can’t remove them

No baby monitors - Use your ears or a wired intercom system

Step 2: Address Dirty Electricity

Install dirty electricity filters - Stetzer or Greenwave filters on circuits

Replace LED bulbs with incandescent in key areas (but remember: incandescents expand the electric field, so only in low-EMF homes)

Avoid dimmer switches - They create massive dirty electricity

Unplug devices when not in use - Chargers, appliances, anything with a transformer

Consider your solar inverter - These are major dirty electricity sources

Step 3: Reduce ELF Exposure

Distance from appliances - Don’t stand in front of the microwave, move beds away from meter boxes

Kill switches for bedroom circuits - Turn off electricity to bedrooms at night

Unplug bedroom devices - No charging phones, no electric blankets, no alarm clocks near the head

Check wiring errors - Have an electrician verify proper grounding and no net current issues

Step 4: Create Sanctuary Spaces

Designate EMF-free zones - At minimum, the bedroom should be a sanctuary

Ground yourself - Spend time barefoot on grass, touching trees

Get outside - Natural environments have dramatically lower EMF levels

Standing Up for Those Who Can’t ( I tried my best )

The elderly in care homes can’t opt out of the WiFi. The babies can’t remove the smart meter. The pets can’t turn off the router.

We have to do it for them.

Every time we accept “convenience” over safety, we’re making a choice that affects the most vulnerable people around us. The grandmother who never used a mobile phone in her life is being irradiated by the facility’s WiFi system. The toddler with no say in the matter is absorbing radiation from devices their parents use.

This isn’t about personal choice anymore. It’s about collective responsibility.

The centenarians didn’t just avoid EMF for themselves - they lived in communities where nobody was generating it. The protection was collective. The environment was clean for everyone.

Today, even if you hardwire your own home, your neighbour’s WiFi or EOP penetrates your walls. The cell tower bathes the whole neighbourhood. One person’s “convenience” becomes everyone’s chronic exposure.

We’re all downstream of each other’s electromagnetic pollution.

The fatigue epidemic, the dementia epidemic, the cancer epidemic - these aren’t mysteries. They’re predictable outcomes of bathing an entire population in frequencies their biology never evolved to handle, while simultaneously depleting their ability to detoxify and repair.

The elderly aren’t dying of “old age.” They’re dying because we’ve filled their environment with radiation their bodies can’t process, while stripping away the minerals, sunlight, movement, and purpose they need to survive.

They’re the canaries in our coal mine. And we’re ignoring their songs.

The Metabolic Consistency Principle

Now, here’s the second crucial factor that explains these apparent paradoxes.

When you eat the same foods every single day for decades, something remarkable happens in your body:

Your Liver Becomes a Specialist (alcohol proves this)

The cytochrome P450 enzyme system - your body’s main detoxification machinery - calibrates itself precisely to handle your regular dietary inputs. Instead of being a stressed generalist trying to process thousands of novel compounds, it becomes an expert at neutralising the specific substances you consume.

That daily glass of wine? Your liver knows exactly how to handle it. That chocolate? Optimised pathways are ready and waiting.

Your Gut Microbiome Evolves With You

Your intestinal bacteria are not static. They adapt to what you feed them. When you eat consistently:

Specific bacterial strains proliferate that efficiently process your regular foods

These bacteria produce enzymes tailored to your diet

Harmful compounds get neutralised before they ever reach your bloodstream

Nutrient extraction becomes maximally efficient

Change your diet constantly, and you get chaos - dysbiosis, inflammation, and metabolic confusion.

Hormesis Works Best With Predictability

Hormesis is the biological principle that low doses of stressors can be beneficial. But here’s what the biohackers miss: hormesis requires predictability.

A consistent, moderate stressor (like a daily small glass of wine) creates a reliable hormetic signal that your body learns to anticipate and benefit from. Random, unpredictable exposure does the opposite - it creates chronic stress responses that accelerate ageing.

The Mineral Depletion Gap: Why “Whole Foods” Isn’t Enough Anymore

While we’ve discussed the importance of whole foods, there’s a critical factor most health writers completely miss: the nutrient density of those foods has collapsed.

Then: Food as Medicine

In 1920, the soil was rich in trace minerals - Magnesium, Selenium, Zinc, Copper, Manganese. Grandma’s bacon and eggs weren’t just protein and fat; they were essentially multivitamins because the animals grazed on mineral-rich pastures. The vegetables came from gardens with soil that hadn’t been depleted by a century of industrial monocropping.

Now: Calorie-Dense, Nutrient-Empty

Modern industrial farming uses NPK fertilizers (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium) that bloat crops with water and sugar but lack the full spectrum of trace minerals. Studies show mineral content in vegetables has dropped 25-80% since the 1940s. Even if you eat “organic,” you are likely mineral-deficient unless you’re specifically sourcing from remineralised soil.

Why This Matters for Detoxification

Here’s the connection the reader’s comment brilliantly identified: Minerals are the co-factors for the Cytochrome P450 enzymes we discussed earlier.

You cannot detoxify wine and chocolate without the mineral “spark plugs” to run the engine:

Magnesium - Required for over 300 enzymatic reactions including detoxification

Zinc - Essential for alcohol dehydrogenase (the enzyme that processes alcohol)

Selenium - Critical for glutathione production (your master antioxidant)

Molybdenum - Required for sulfite oxidase (processes sulfites in wine)

Grandma’s liver had all the mineral co-factors it needed because her food came from mineral-rich soil. Modern livers are trying to run detoxification pathways without the necessary raw materials.

You can’t detoxify what you can’t metabolise, and you can’t metabolise without minerals.

Thermal Hormesis: The HVAC Problem Nobody Discusses

Here’s another variable the centenarians had that we’ve engineered out of existence: temperature variation.

The Drafty House Advantage

Centenarians of the past lived in houses that were drafty and poorly insulated by modern standards. They were frequently a little too cold in winter and a little too warm in summer. This wasn’t a bug - it was a feature.

The Biological Response

Regular exposure to mild cold activates:

Brown Adipose Tissue (BAT) - Metabolically active fat that burns calories to generate heat

Heat-shock proteins - Cellular repair mechanisms triggered by temperature stress

Improved insulin sensitivity - Cold exposure enhances glucose uptake

Enhanced mitochondrial function - Temperature variation forces mitochondria to work harder and become more efficient

The Modern Thermal Cocoon

We now live in climate-controlled environments maintained at a constant 20-22°C (68-72°F). Central heating, air conditioning, heated car seats, electric blankets. We’ve eliminated virtually all thermal stress from our lives.

The result? Metabolic atrophy.

Our BAT becomes dormant. Heat-shock proteins aren’t triggered. The thermoregulatory system - one of our most ancient metabolic pathways - sits idle.

The Paradox Connection

The “stress” of Grandma’s body constantly working to regulate its own temperature made her more resilient to the “stress” of the cigarettes and whisky. Her metabolic flexibility was trained daily by environmental temperature variation.

Modern humans have no such metabolic training. We’re thermally coddled and metabolically fragile.

Deuterium and Water Quality: The Subatomic Variable

This one goes deep - literally to the atomic level.

What is Deuterium?

Deuterium is “heavy hydrogen” - a hydrogen atom with an extra neutron. Natural water contains a small percentage of deuterium (about 150 parts per million). This sounds trivial, but it has profound biological effects.

The Mitochondrial Connection

Your mitochondria - the power plants of your cells - contain tiny molecular machines called ATP synthase. These are literal nanomotors that spin at 9,000 RPM to produce ATP (cellular energy).

Here’s the problem: Deuterium is twice as heavy as regular hydrogen. When deuterium-heavy water passes through ATP synthase, it’s like putting sand in a precision engine. The nanomotors slow down, wear out faster, and produce less energy.

Then vs. Now

Centenarians drank:

Natural spring water

Well water from deep aquifers

Rainwater collected in cisterns

This water was often naturally lower in deuterium because of geological filtration and evaporation cycles.

Modern water contains:

Higher deuterium levels from industrial processing

Microplastics (which may concentrate deuterium)

Chlorine, fluoride, and pharmaceutical residues

The EMF-Deuterium Connection

Here’s where it gets interesting: EMF exposure is thought to exacerbate mitochondrial damage from deuterium. The combination of high-deuterium water and constant EMF exposure creates a double assault on your cellular energy production.

Grandma’s mitochondria were “mechanically” more robust because:

Her water was cleaner at a subatomic level She had zero EMF exposure interfering with mitochondrial function

Her cellular engines ran smoothly on clean fuel with no electromagnetic interference.

“Hurry Sickness”: The Nervous System Variable

We touched on social bonds earlier, but the speed of information is a distinct and critical variable.

The Pace of 1920

Information moved at the speed of a hand-written letter. News arrived days or weeks after events occurred. There was no 24-hour news cycle, no social media notifications, no email requiring immediate response.

The result? The nervous system spent approximately 90% of the time in Parasympathetic mode - the “Rest and Digest” state where healing, repair, and detoxification occur.

The Digital Firehose of 2026

The modern human is connected to a constant stream of information:

Push notifications every few minutes

Emails demanding immediate response

Social media feeds algorithmically optimised for engagement (meaning: stress)

24/7 news cycles focused on threat and outrage

Work expectations of constant availability

This keeps the modern human in a state of low-level Sympathetic dominance - chronic “Fight or Flight” activation.

Why This Matters for Longevity

Here’s the critical point: You cannot heal or detoxify while in Sympathetic mode.

When your nervous system perceives threat (even the low-level threat of an unread email), it diverts resources away from repair and toward survival. Digestion slows, immune function decreases, cellular repair is deprioritised.

Grandma could smoke a cigarette because her nervous system was calm enough to prioritise repair during the other 23 hours of the day. Her body had time to clean up the damage.

The modern person’s nervous system never fully relaxes. The damage accumulates because the repair window never opens.

Chronic low-grade stress is the silent killer that makes every other stressor worse.

NEAT: Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis

There’s a massive difference between “CrossFit” and “movement.”

Grandma’s Movement Pattern

She wasn’t “working out,” but she was never truly sedentary:

Kneeling in the garden

Hanging laundry on the line

Walking to the market (no car)

Scrubbing floors by hand

Kneading bread

Carrying water

Tending animals

Climbing stairs (no lift)

This constant, low-level physical activity is called Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis (NEAT) - the calories burned through daily movement that isn’t formal exercise.

The Modern Movement Disaster

The average modern person:

Sits for 8+ hours at work (biological stagnation)

Sits during commute

Sits in the evening watching screens

Then attempts to “fix” it with 1 hour of high-intensity stress at the gym

This pattern is catastrophic:

Prolonged sitting:

Reduces lymphatic flow (your waste removal system)

Creates blood sugar instability (glucose spikes without movement to clear them)

Causes muscular atrophy and joint stiffness

Reduces metabolic rate

High-intensity exercise after prolonged sitting:

Creates additional stress on an already stressed system

Often leads to injury in bodies that aren’t conditioned for movement

Doesn’t compensate for 8 hours of stagnation

The NEAT Advantage

Consistent, low-level movement throughout the day:

Keeps lymph moving (critical for detoxification and immune function)

Maintains stable blood sugar (no spikes and crashes)

Preserves joint mobility and muscle function

Acts as the “oil” that keeps the metabolic machine from seizing up

Grandma’s body was constantly in gentle motion. Her lymphatic system pumped efficiently all day. Her blood sugar stayed stable because movement cleared glucose continuously.

She didn’t need a gym membership. Her life was the gym.

Light as a “Nutrient”: The Metabolic Regulator We Forgot

We’ve mentioned blue light and circadian disruption, but we need to go deeper. Natural sunlight isn’t just pleasant - it’s a primary metabolic regulator.

The Science of Sunlight on Skin

When sunlight hits your skin and eyes, it triggers the production of Proopiomelanocortin (POMC) - a precursor molecule that breaks down into several critical hormones, including:

α-MSH (alpha-melanocyte-stimulating hormone) - Regulates appetite, repairs DNA damage, and manages inflammation

β-endorphin - Natural pain relief and mood regulation

ACTH - Regulates cortisol and stress response

This isn’t optional. This is how human biology is designed to function.

The Indoor Generation

Modern humans spend approximately 90% of their time indoors under artificial lighting. Care home residents often spend even more time inside, under flickering LED or fluorescent lights that provide none of the wavelengths the body needs.

The result:

Disrupted circadian rhythms

Impaired DNA repair

Chronic low-grade inflammation

Vitamin D deficiency (a hormone, not just a vitamin)

Melatonin suppression

The “Low Sky” Solution

Even 15 minutes of “low sky” sun - morning or late afternoon when the sun is closer to the horizon - can dramatically improve:

Sleep-wake cycles

Mood and energy

Appetite regulation

Inflammatory markers

For elderly residents, this simple intervention often reduces the need for sleep medications entirely. The body knows what to do when given the right signals.

Grandma spent hours outside every day. Her body received the full spectrum of light it needed to regulate itself. Modern humans are light-starved, and no LED “full spectrum” bulb can replace the real thing.

The “Purpose” Variable: Ikigai and the Will to Live

We’ve focused heavily on the physical environment, but the psychological environment of 1920 was vastly different too.

Then: The Matriarch Had a Role

Grandma wasn’t just “cared for.” She was needed.

She shelled peas for dinner

She mended clothes

She told stories to grandchildren

She advised on family matters

She preserved food for winter

She passed down recipes and traditions

She had a role - a function in the family unit that gave her days meaning and structure.

Now: Safety and Entertainment Without Utility

Modern care homes, with the best of intentions, often focus on “safety and entertainment” - protecting residents from harm and keeping them occupied.

But this can inadvertently strip away something essential: a sense of utility.

When you have no function, when nobody needs what you can provide, the nervous system registers this as a signal that survival is no longer necessary. The body begins to wind down.

Ikigai: The Reason to Wake Up

The Japanese concept of Ikigai - “a reason for being” - has been strongly correlated with longevity in Blue Zone research.

It’s not complicated: People who have a reason to wake up in the morning live longer.

In care settings, giving a resident a “job” - even a small one - shifts the nervous system from a passive, dying state to an active, living state:

Tending to one specific plant (their plant, their responsibility)

“Consulting” on the weekly menu

Folding laundry or sorting items

Teaching a skill to younger staff or visitors

Being asked for advice on matters within their expertise

These aren’t activities to “keep them busy.” They’re biological signals that say: you matter, you’re needed, stay alive.

The spark I watched disappear from care homes wasn’t just about EMF or food quality. It was about purpose being engineered out of later life.

Your Body’s Battery: Why Modern People Have No Reserve Left

Here’s a simple way to understand why modern people can’t tolerate what centenarians could.

Think of Your Health Like a Phone Battery

Everyone starts the day with a certain amount of charge. Throughout the day, things either drain that battery or help recharge it.

What Drains Your Battery:

EMF exposure (WiFi, phones, smart meters)

Processed food and bad oils

Fluoride and chlorine in water

Microplastics in everything

Air pollution

Stress and anxiety

Poor sleep

Blue light at night

Sitting all day

What Recharges Your Battery:

Minerals from real food

Deep, restful sleep

Movement throughout the day

Natural sunlight

Having purpose and meaning

Clean water

Time to rest and repair

Real human connection

Grandma’s Battery in 1920

She woke up at 100% charge every morning because:

She slept in complete darkness and silence

Almost nothing was draining her battery during the day

Everything she did - the food, the movement, the sunlight, the purpose - kept topping her up

She could “afford” to have wine and cigarettes because she had massive reserves. Her battery never dropped below 80%. The wine might knock off 5% - no problem, she had plenty to spare.

Your Battery in 2026

You wake up at 40% charge because:

You slept next to a WiFi router and charging phone

Blue light suppressed your melatonin

You’re mineral deficient so repair was incomplete

Then throughout the day:

The WiFi at work drains you

The processed lunch drains you

The stress drains you

The fluorescent lights drain you

The lack of movement drains you

By 3pm you’re at 15% - that afternoon fatigue everyone thinks is “normal.”

Now imagine having a glass of wine. That 5% hit that Grandma barely noticed? It takes you from 15% to 10%. You’re in the red zone. Your body starts shutting down non-essential functions. Repair gets postponed. Inflammation goes unchecked.

You’re running on empty while Grandma was running on full.

Why Supplements Don’t Fix It

This is why the biohacker taking 47 supplements while sleeping next to a WiFi router doesn’t get the results they expect.

Supplements are like carrying a portable charger. Helpful, yes. But if your phone has a cracked screen that’s constantly draining power, and you’re running 50 apps in the background, and it’s searching for signal in a dead zone - that portable charger isn’t going to keep up.

You can’t out-supplement a toxic environment.

You have to stop the drains first. Then the recharging actually works.

Grandma didn’t need supplements because nothing was draining her. The maths worked in her favour.

What Actually Kills Modern People

It’s not the chocolate. It’s not the wine. It’s not even the cigarettes (though I’m not recommending those).

It’s the chaos.

The Modern Metabolic Disaster

Today’s average person experiences:

Constantly changing diets - Keto this month, vegan next month, carnivore after that. The body never optimises because the target keeps moving. Thousands of novel food compounds - Processed foods contain emulsifiers, preservatives, artificial sweeteners, and industrial seed oils that human biochemistry has never encountered in evolutionary history. Your liver has no ancestral template for metabolising methylcellulose or polysorbate 80. Irregular meal timing - Eating at random hours disrupts circadian rhythms and prevents metabolic calibration. Endless dietary “variety” - We’re told variety is healthy, but your great-grandmother ate the same ten meals on rotation her entire life, and her gut microbiome was rock solid.

The EMF Catastrophe

Layer on top of this metabolic chaos the following:

WiFi routers broadcasting 24/7 in every room

Smart phones pressed against bodies all day

Smart meters pulsing thousands of times daily

Cell towers within line of sight of most homes

Bluetooth devices creating constant low-level exposure

Dirty electricity from LED bulbs, solar inverters, and switch-mode power supplies contaminating home wiring

Your cells are trying to repair themselves at night, but they can’t. Melatonin - your master repair hormone - is suppressed by both artificial light and radiofrequency radiation. The voltage-gated calcium channels in every cell membrane are being artificially triggered, flooding cells with calcium and initiating inflammatory cascades.

You cannot out-supplement this. You cannot out-exercise this. You cannot out-organic-diet this.

The Complete Environmental Comparison: 1920 vs. 2026

Let’s put all of this together in a stark comparison:

Feature Grandma (1920s) Modern “Biohacker” (2026) EMF Exposure Zero - electromagnetic silence 24/7 WiFi, cell towers, smart meters, Bluetooth

Air Quality Open windows, natural fibres, real wood VOCs, off-gassing plastics, synthetic materials, HEPA-filtered recirculated air

Water Structured, mineral-rich well water, low deuterium Fluoridated, chlorinated, microplastic-heavy tap water, high deuterium

Light Sunlight and fire/candlelight (full spectrum, no flicker) Blue light LEDs with imperceptible flicker, screens until midnight

Food Minerals Nutrient-dense from mineral-rich soil Nutrient-depleted from industrial farming

Clothing Wool, cotton, leather (breathable, grounded) Polyester, nylon, rubber soles (synthetic, insulating)

Temperature Variable - drafty houses, seasonal exposure Constant 20-22°C thermal cocoon

Social Connection Deep, local, face-to-face, slow-paced Wide, global, screen-to-screen, algorithmic

Information Speed Hand-written letters, local news Digital firehose, 24/7 notifications

Movement Constant NEAT throughout day 8 hours sitting + 1 hour intense gym

Nervous System 90% parasympathetic (rest/repair) Chronic sympathetic dominance (fight/flight)

Dietary Pattern Same 10-15 foods, consistent timing Constantly changing diets, irregular meals

Chemical Exposure Minimal - natural cleaning, no plastics Thousands of novel industrial compounds daily

Grandma wasn’t healthy despite her chocolate and wine. She was healthy because every other variable in her environment supported biological function.

The modern biohacker optimising their macros while sleeping next to a WiFi router, drinking fluoridated water, sitting all day, bathed in LED light, wearing polyester, in a climate-controlled box, scrolling their phone until midnight, is fighting a losing battle.

You cannot supplement your way out of a toxic environment.

The Formula the Centenarians Accidentally Followed

Looking at the evidence, the centenarians who thrived on “unhealthy” habits actually followed a precise formula - one they didn’t consciously choose, but simply lived by default:

1. EMF-Free Living Environment (Non-Negotiable Foundation)

This is the foundation. Without it, nothing else matters. Their homes had:

No wireless radiation

Minimal electrical exposure

Complete darkness at night

No artificial electromagnetic interference with cellular repair

2. Full-Spectrum Natural Light

They lived by the sun:

Woke at dawn, slept at dusk

Hours spent outdoors daily

Full spectrum light triggering POMC and vitamin D production

No artificial light after sunset (candles and fire only)

3. Mineral-Rich Nutrition

Their food came from healthy soil and healthy animals:

Vegetables grown in mineralised soil

Animals grazing on mineral-rich pastures

Full spectrum of trace minerals in every meal

Complete co-factors for detoxification enzymes

4. Clean Water at the Subatomic Level

Natural spring or well water

Lower deuterium content

Rich in natural minerals

No industrial contaminants

5. Extreme Dietary Consistency

They ate the same things, day after day, year after year:

Same breakfast

Same lunch

Same dinner

Same treats

Same drinks

Their bodies became metabolically expert at processing their specific dietary inputs.

6. Thermal Variability

Their homes provided natural hormetic stress:

Cool in winter, warm in summer

Regular activation of brown adipose tissue

Continuous thermoregulatory exercise

Metabolic flexibility through temperature variation

7. Constant Low-Level Movement (NEAT)

Movement was woven into daily life:

Walking as primary transport

Manual household tasks

Gardening, cooking, cleaning by hand

Never truly sedentary for extended periods

8. Parasympathetic Nervous System Dominance

The pace of life supported healing:

Information moved slowly

No digital interruptions

Long periods of calm

Time for rest, repair, and detoxification

9. Predictable Daily Rhythms

Woke at the same time (with sunrise)

Ate at the same time

Slept at the same time (with sunset)

Minimal disruption to circadian rhythms

10. Purpose and Utility (Ikigai)

They had a reason to exist:

Roles within family and community

Skills and knowledge that were needed

Responsibility for tasks and people

A reason to wake up each morning

11. Low Exposure to Novel Compounds

Whole foods (even if fatty, salty, or sweet)

Traditional preparation methods

Local, seasonal ingredients

No industrial processing

Natural fibres and materials

12. Strong Social Bonds (Consistent Relationships)

Deep, face-to-face connection

Local community

Multi-generational households

Slow-paced social interaction

Why You Probably Won’t Replicate Their Results

Here’s the uncomfortable truth:

You cannot eat chocolate and wine and expect to live to 100 if you’re sleeping next to a WiFi router in a mineral-depleted, thermally-controlled, sedentary, chronically-stressed body drinking high-deuterium water.

The centenarians’ “unhealthy” habits were filtered through a biological system operating at full capacity - one with:

Intact cellular repair mechanisms (no EMF interference)

Proper melatonin production (no artificial light at night)

Functional voltage-gated calcium channels (no RF disruption)

An optimised, stable microbiome (consistent diet)

Full mineral co-factors for detoxification (mineral-rich food)

Robust mitochondria (clean water, thermal hormesis)

A nervous system in repair mode (parasympathetic dominance)

Continuous lymphatic flow (constant movement)

Metabolic flexibility (temperature variation)

Your biological system, unless you’ve specifically addressed ALL of these factors, is operating while being constantly disrupted at multiple levels simultaneously. The chocolate and wine aren’t the issue. The foundational damage from modern living means your body can’t handle any additional stressors the way theirs could.

Special Section: Creating “Centenarian Conditions” in Care Settings

For those working in or managing care homes, this section is for you.

The Regulatory Reality

Modern care facilities operate in a “Digital First” regulatory environment. The CQC (or equivalent bodies) often mandate technology - call systems, monitoring devices, WiFi networks - that adds to the EMF burden. You can’t simply remove these systems.

But here’s the key insight: You still have control over the biological environment in ways regulators don’t touch.

Your goal isn’t perfection. It’s to be less toxic than the building next door.

Low-Cost Interventions That Work

Since you can’t eliminate mandated EMF sources, focus on widening the “drain” in residents’ buckets:

Grounding/Earthing:

If residents can sit outside with their bare feet on real grass, or even touch a tree for 10 minutes, it helps discharge accumulated body voltage from electronic exposure. This isn’t hippie nonsense - it’s basic physics. The earth is a massive electron reservoir that can neutralise positive charge accumulation.

Water Quality:

You likely can’t change the plumbing, but you can:

Add a high-quality carbon/alumina filter to the main drinking water source

Add a pinch of Celtic Sea Salt or Himalayan salt to water (provides 80+ trace minerals)

This helps residents’ detoxification enzymes (Cytochrome P450) function properly

The “Draft” Strategy:

You don’t need to make residents freeze, but keeping common rooms at 19°C (66°F) instead of a stifling 23°C (73°F) encourages mild thermal hormesis. Their bodies produce a little metabolic heat, activating beneficial pathways. Provide wool blankets for those who want extra warmth.

Morning Sun Protocol:

Even 15 minutes of outdoor time in morning or late afternoon sun can reset circadian rhythms, reducing need for sleep medications. This costs nothing and regulators actively encourage outdoor time.

Purpose Assignment:

Give every resident a “job” - something small they’re responsible for:

One plant to water

Folding specific items

“Consulting” on menus or activities

Teaching something to staff or visitors

This shifts their nervous system state from passive decline to active engagement.

The “Centenarian Care Room” Checklist

Action Why It Helps Regulatory Status

Amber/red night lights Protects melatonin production Safe/Legal

Real wool blankets Breathable, non-synthetic, allows thermoregulation Safe/Legal Trace mineral water Supports liver detoxification pathways Safe/Legal

Morning sun exposure Sets circadian clock, triggers POMC Encouraged by regulators

Himalayan salt lamps Reduces blue light stress, provides warm spectrum Safe/Legal Natural fibre bedding Reduces static, allows skin breathing Safe/Legal

Plants in rooms Air quality, purpose (if resident tends them) Safe/Legal

Feet on grass (grounding) Discharges body voltage Encouraged (outdoor time)

Room temp 19°C not 23°C Mild thermal hormesis Within acceptable range

Assigned daily “role” Activates purpose/Ikigai Excellent for wellbeing reports

The Path Forward: Creating the Conditions for Longevity

If you want to even begin to have a chance at healthy longevity, here’s what needs to happen - in order of priority:

Step 1: Make Your Home EMF-Safe (This Comes First)

Hardwire your internet - Run ethernet cables, disable WiFi entirely

Remove or shield smart meters - Or move if necessary

Eliminate Bluetooth - Wired headphones, wired keyboards, wired everything

Address dirty electricity - Stetzer filters, power quality assessment

Create a sleeping sanctuary - No electronics in bedroom, kill switches for bedroom circuits, shielding if near external sources

Measure and verify - Use proper RF meters, EMF detectors, and body voltage measurements

Be wary of incandescent bulbs if you still have wireless - They expand the electric field; in a home with WiFi and phones, they can amplify exposure significantly

This is non-negotiable. Everything else is rearranging deckchairs on the Titanic without this foundation.

A note on digital ID: If implemented, wearable or implanted digital identification adds another layer of constant EMF exposure directly on or in the body. Be aware of what you’re being asked to carry.

Step 2: Fix Your Water ( Kangen if you can afford it think electrons structured and alkaline)

Filter thoroughly - Remove fluoride, chlorine, microplastics

Consider deuterium - Research deuterium-depleted water sources

Add minerals back - Use trace mineral drops or mineral-rich salt

Store properly - Glass containers, away from EMF sources

Step 3: Source Mineral-Rich Food

Find local regenerative farms - Soil health determines food quality

Prioritise pastured animal products - Animals that graze accumulate minerals

Grow your own if possible - Remineralise your soil

Supplement strategically - Magnesium, zinc, selenium if food sources are inadequate

Step 4: Establish Dietary Consistency

Find your foods - Identify 10-15 whole foods that work well for your body

Stick with them - Eat the same meals in rotation

Stop chasing novelty - Your microbiome needs stability, not excitement

Eliminate industrial processed foods - If your great-grandmother wouldn’t recognise it, don’t eat it

Step 5: Reintroduce Thermal Hormesis

Cold exposure - Cold showers, cold plunges, or simply turn the heating down ( build this up)

Heat exposure - Saunas, or allow yourself to be warm in summer

Stop climate-controlling everything - Let your body do some thermoregulatory work

Dress appropriately rather than heating/cooling - Layers in winter, light clothing in summer

Step 6: Build NEAT Into Your Day

Stand and move every 30 minutes - Set a timer if needed

Walk for transport when possible - Even partial journeys

Do manual tasks - Garden, cook from scratch, clean by hand sometimes

Reduce sitting infrastructure - Standing desks, floor sitting, movement-friendly spaces

Step 7: Calm Your Nervous System

Eliminate notifications - Turn off all non-essential alerts

Batch information intake - Check email/news at set times only

Create device-free hours - Especially morning and evening

Practice genuine rest - Not screen-based “relaxation”

Step 8: Lock In Your Circadian Rhythms

Sleep and wake at consistent times

Eat at consistent times

Get morning sunlight exposure (within first hour of waking)

Eliminate artificial light after sunset (or use amber/red lighting only)

Step 9: Minimise Novel Chemical Exposure

Audit your personal care products - If you can’t pronounce it, question it

Audit your cleaning products - Return to simple: vinegar, baking soda, soap

Audit your cookware - Cast iron, stainless steel, glass - no non-stick coatings

Audit your clothing - Natural fibres where possible

Audit your home materials - Reduce plastics, synthetics, off-gassing furniture

The Bottom Line

The centenarian paradox isn’t actually a paradox at all. It makes perfect biological sense once you understand ALL the variables.

Those old-timers who lived to 100 on “unhealthy” diets had:

Zero EMF exposure - Their cellular repair systems worked perfectly Full-spectrum sunlight daily - POMC, vitamin D, circadian regulation all functioning Mineral-rich food - Full co-factors for detoxification enzymes Clean water - Low deuterium, high minerals, no industrial contaminants Extreme metabolic consistency - Their bodies became expert processors of their specific dietary inputs Thermal hormesis - Regular temperature variation kept metabolism flexible Constant movement - NEAT kept lymph flowing and blood sugar stable Parasympathetic dominance - Their nervous systems prioritised repair Predictable rhythms - No chronic stress from constant change Purpose (Ikigai) - A reason to wake up, a role to fill, utility to provide Traditional whole foods - Even “unhealthy” ones, at least their bodies recognised them Deep social bonds - Face-to-face, local, consistent relationships

Modern people have none of these advantages. We live in electromagnetic chaos, under artificial light, eating mineral-depleted food randomly, drinking contaminated water, with no purpose beyond consumption, stress constantly, sit all day in thermal cocoons, consume novel industrial compounds our biology has no template for handling, and never give our nervous systems time to shift into repair mode.

Their buckets were nearly empty with massive drains. Our buckets are overflowing with clogged drains.

The wine and chocolate didn’t make them live long. The complete absence of modern environmental stressors and the presence of consistency across ALL variables allowed them to tolerate the wine and chocolate without consequence.

Get the foundations right first:

Make your home EMF-safe Get daily natural sunlight Fix your water Source mineral-rich food Establish dietary consistency Reintroduce thermal variation Build movement into daily life Calm your nervous system Lock in circadian rhythms Find your purpose Eliminate novel chemicals Cultivate real relationships

Then, perhaps, your daily square of dark chocolate might actually be the hormetic treat that adds years to your life rather than another stressor your depleted system can’t handle. (ORGANIC as the chocolate is grown with Synthetic NPK soil leading to heavy metals and why tobacco caused disease)

Your great-grandmother wasn’t lucky. She was living in conditions that no longer exist. The question isn’t how to copy her habits - it’s how to recreate her complete environment.

And perhaps most importantly - she had meaning. Connection. A reason to wake up. Don’t underestimate the biological power of purpose.

A Final Word: Hope

These are dark times. The patterns I’ve described can feel overwhelming.

But light always emerges from darkness.

The conversations are happening now that couldn’t happen five years ago. People are questioning. Researchers are speaking out. The truth has a way of surfacing, no matter how deep it’s buried.

Your job isn’t to fix the whole world. It’s to fix your corner of it. Make your home safe. Grow your food. Connect with your community. Find your meaning.

The centenarians didn’t just have clean environments - they had purpose. They had family around them. They had a reason to see tomorrow.

Create that for yourself, and you’re already ahead of most.

About the Author: James Norman Ibbotson is an independent researcher specialising in electromagnetic fields, building biology, and metabolic health. With decades of experience in elderly care, he brings both scientific analysis and ground-level observation to his work. He writes from rural Thailand, where he maintains an EMF-free research environment. More articles available at jamesnormanibbotson.substack.com

References and Further Reading

EMF and Cellular Health:

Pall, M.L. (2018). “Wi-Fi is an important threat to human health.” Environmental Research, 164, 405-416.

Belyaev, I., et al. (2016). “EUROPAEM EMF Guideline 2016 for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of EMF-related health problems.” Reviews on Environmental Health, 31(3), 363-397.

Building Biology Institute - EMF assessment standards and guidelines

Johansson, O. & Flydal, E. “Health Risk from Wireless? The Debate is Over” - Karolinska Institute / NTNU research

EMF Increase Statistics:

Professor Olle Johansson, Department of Neuroscience, Karolinska Institute - “1 quintillion times increase” calculations

Environmental Health Trust - EMF exposure documentation

Swiss Re Institute (2019) - 5G risk classification as “high” comparable to asbestos

Lawsuits and Legal:

Murray et al. v. Motorola (D.C. Superior Court) - $1.9 billion consolidated brain cancer lawsuit

Environmental Health Trust v. FCC (2021) - Landmark court ruling on FCC guidelines

Verizon, AT&T, Crown Castle SEC 10-K filings - Shareholder risk warnings

Animal and Wildlife Effects:

Veterinary Cancer Society - Cancer statistics in companion animals

Oncotect - “Electromagnetic Fields and Canine Cancer: Unraveling the Connection”

Mevissen et al. (2025) - WHO-funded systematic review of 52 animal studies

Ramazzini Institute study - Cell tower radiation and cancer in rats

National Toxicology Program ($30M study) - RF radiation and cancer in rats

Light and POMC/Circadian Health:

Lindqvist, P.G., et al. (2014). “Avoidance of sun exposure is a risk factor for all-cause mortality.” Journal of Internal Medicine, 276(1), 77-86.

Holick, M.F. (2016). “Biological Effects of Sunlight, Ultraviolet Radiation, Visible Light, Infrared Radiation and Vitamin D for Health.” Anticancer Research, 36(3), 1345-1356.

Slominski, A.T., et al. (2018). “How UV Light Touches the Brain and Endocrine System Through Skin, and Why.” Endocrinology, 159(5), 1992-2007.

Ikigai and Purpose:

Buettner, D. (2008). “The Blue Zones: Lessons for Living Longer from the People Who’ve Lived the Longest.”

Sone, T., et al. (2008). “Sense of life worth living (ikigai) and mortality in Japan: Ohsaki Study.” Psychosomatic Medicine, 70(6), 709-715.

Hill, P.L., & Turiano, N.A. (2014). “Purpose in life as a predictor of mortality across adulthood.” Psychological Science, 25(7), 1482-1486.

Grounding/Earthing:

Chevalier, G., et al. (2012). “Earthing: Health Implications of Reconnecting the Human Body to the Earth’s Surface Electrons.” Journal of Environmental and Public Health, 2012, 291541.

Oschman, J.L., et al. (2015). “The effects of grounding (earthing) on inflammation, the immune response, wound healing, and prevention and treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.” Journal of Inflammation Research, 8, 83-96.

Soil Depletion and Mineral Content:

Davis, D.R., et al. (2004). “Changes in USDA food composition data for 43 garden crops, 1950 to 1999.” Journal of the American College of Nutrition, 23(6), 669-682.

Thomas, D. (2007). “The mineral depletion of foods available to us as a nation (1940-2002).” Nutrition and Health, 19(1-2), 21-55.

Deuterium and Mitochondrial Function:

Somlyai, G., et al. (2020). “Deuterium depletion and biological applications.” PLOS ONE research

Boros, L.G., et al. (2016). “Submolecular regulation of cell transformation by deuterium depleting water exchange reactions.” Medical Hypotheses, 87, 69-74.

Thermal Hormesis:

Hanssen, M.J., et al. (2015). “Short-term cold acclimation improves insulin sensitivity in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus.” Nature Medicine, 21(8), 863-865.

Lichtenbelt, W.V.M., et al. (2014). “Cold exposure - an approach to increasing energy expenditure in humans.” Trends in Endocrinology & Metabolism, 25(4), 165-167.

NEAT and Movement:

Levine, J.A. (2002). “Non-exercise activity thermogenesis (NEAT).” Best Practice & Research Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, 16(4), 679-702.

Hamilton, M.T., et al. (2007). “Role of low energy expenditure and sitting in obesity.” Diabetes, 56(11), 2655-2667.

Nervous System and Healing:

Porges, S.W. (2011). “The Polyvagal Theory: Neurophysiological Foundations of Emotions, Attachment, Communication, and Self-regulation.” W.W. Norton & Company.

Microbiome and Dietary Consistency:

Sonnenburg, J. & Sonnenburg, E. (2015). “The Good Gut” - Research on microbiome stability

David, L.A., et al. (2014). “Diet rapidly and reproducibly alters the human gut microbiome.” Nature, 505(7484), 559-563.

Centenarian Studies:

Calment, J. - Documented lifestyle habits from multiple biographical sources

Willcox, B.J., et al. (2007). “Caloric restriction, the traditional Okinawan diet, and healthy aging.” Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences, 1114, 434-455.

First published on jamesnormanibbotson.substack.com

Tags: EMF, longevity, centenarians, metabolic health, building biology, electromagnetic sensitivity, healthy ageing, circadian rhythm, microbiome, mineral depletion, deuterium, thermal hormesis, NEAT, nervous system, soil health, ikigai, purpose, grounding, earthing, care homes, sunlight, POMC, quintillion, Olle Johansson, FCC lawsuit, cancer dogs pets, 5G, wireless radiation