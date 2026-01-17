Norman’s Substack

Neural Foundry
Neural Foundry
Jan 17

The VGCC mechanism probably deserves more spotlight than the DNA fractal antenna angle. Pall's 7.2 million force multiplier on those voltage sensors is hard to ignore. I've been tracking probotic inconsistency for a while now, and the idea that EMF could be warping metabolism across all these organisms at once feels almost too clean. The cheese holes becoming a biomarker for electromagnetic shift is genius framing, but I wonder if the hay particle explanation is getting dismissed too quickly just becuse it's prosaic.

kitten seeking answers
Jan 17

Swiss cheese has holes?

lately, in the last 6 months or so, I have seen a dramatic increase in dead bees

