The Case of the Shrinking Swiss Cheese Holes: DNA, Electromagnetic Fields, and the Quantum Biology of Mutation

What if the disappearing eyes in Emmental cheese are telling us something far more troubling about our modern electromagnetic environment — and its effects on all DNA-based life?

Executive Summary: The Quick Version

The Mystery: Swiss cheese holes have been shrinking since the 1990s. The official explanation is cleaner milk with fewer hay particles. But the bacteria that create the holes are still there — something appears to have changed in their metabolism.

The Timeline Match: The decline began precisely when mobile networks launched (1991), WiFi proliferated (late 1990s), and electrical consumption surged. Global electricity use increased 41% between 2005-2017 alone.

The Science: Four peer-reviewed mechanisms explain how EMF affects all DNA-based life:

DNA acts as a fractal antenna resonating at 34 GHz (Singh et al., 2018) EMF lowers proton tunneling barriers in DNA, increasing mutation rates (Ibbotson & Shekhar, 2024) Voltage-gated calcium channels (VGCCs) respond to EMF at intensities 7.2 million times below thermal thresholds, triggering metabolic cascades (Pall, 2013-2022) Gram-positive bacteria including the 190-year model organism Bacillus subtilis show documented EMF effects on growth, morphology, gene expression, and metabolism (Ramon et al., 1987; multiple studies 2015-2024)

The Evidence Base:

Bacillus subtilis — first characterized in 1872, the most studied Gram-positive bacterium in history — shows consistent EMF-induced changes across dozens of studies

Mycotoxin production in mould increases 600-fold when exposed to ambient EMF (Klinghardt)

Bee colony collapse emerged 2006-2007 precisely when 3G/smartphones proliferated; 87% of 83 studies found harmful EMF effects on insects (Thill, 2020)

Yeast exposed to EMF show increased TCA cycle gene expression — the same metabolic pathway involved in bacterial CO₂ production

The Gram-Positive Connection: Both cheese bacteria (P. freudenreichii) and B. subtilis are Gram-positive — theoretically more “resistant” to EMF than Gram-negative bacteria (~20% vs ~80% susceptibility). Yet both show clear effects, suggesting the mechanism operates at DNA/molecular level, bypassing cell wall protection.

The Pattern: Multiple biological mysteries correlate with the same EMF timeline — bee colony collapse, aggressive mould growth, probiotic inconsistency, and altered microbial behaviour. All point to a fundamental shift in how organisms function in our electromagnetic environment.

The Proposal: Simple experiments can test this hypothesis. Culture cheese bacteria in EMF-shielded conditions for multiple generations and see if their CO₂ production recovers.

The Electromagnetic Baseline: What Life Evolved With

The Schumann Resonance — Earth’s Natural Frequency

For billions of years, life on Earth evolved within a specific electromagnetic environment. The Schumann Resonance — discovered by physicist Winfried Otto Schumann in 1952 — represents Earth’s natural electromagnetic “heartbeat.”

The fundamental frequency is 7.83 Hz, with harmonics at 14.3, 20.8, 27.3, and 33.8 Hz. These frequencies are created by lightning strikes (approximately 50 per second globally) exciting electromagnetic waves in the cavity between Earth’s surface and the ionosphere.

Key findings about biological entrainment to Schumann frequencies:

The 7.83 Hz frequency falls precisely within the human brain’s alpha/theta rhythm range (associated with relaxation, creativity, and optimal cognitive function)

Research shows the first five Schumann resonance modes (0-35 Hz) coincide with the first four EEG brainwave bands (Delta, Theta, Alpha, Beta)

Studies indicate human physiology appears synchronized with these Earth frequencies — changes in blood pressure, cardiac rhythm, and melatonin levels occur when subjects are shielded from them

Professor R. Weaver’s 1960s bunker experiments demonstrated that when humans were completely shielded from the 7.83 Hz frequency, they developed migraines, emotional distress, and other health problems — which resolved when the frequency was secretly reintroduced

The contrast with modern EMF:

Natural Environment Modern Environment Schumann Resonance: 7.83 Hz (picoTesla range) Mobile phones: 700 MHz - 2.6 GHz Earth’s static magnetic field: 30-50 µT WiFi: 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz Lightning-generated pulses 4G/5G: up to 39 GHz (millimeter waves) Background radio noise Power-line ELF: 50/60 Hz (constant)

The electromagnetic environment that all cellular life evolved within has been fundamentally transformed in just three decades. Current man-made EMF levels are estimated to be several million times higher than the natural background our biology calibrated to over billions of years.

Part I: The Official Story and Its Gaps

The Agroscope Research

The 2015 study was elegant. Scientists added varying amounts of powdered hay to ultra-clean, microfiltrated milk and produced cheeses with predictable results. More hay particles meant more holes. Less hay meant fewer holes. The researchers wrote that the relationship between higher amounts of hay powder and eyes was “highly significant.”

“The results of the present study clearly show that trace amounts of hay powder in microfiltrated milk induce eye formation during cheese ripening,” they concluded.

But here’s the critical question they didn’t ask: Why has bacterial CO₂ production changed?

The bacterial process itself — Propionibacterium freudenreichii fermenting lactate to produce propionic acid, acetic acid, and CO₂ — is fundamental to these cheese varieties. The bacteria are still present. They’re still metabolising. The biochemistry (3 C₃H₆O₃ → 2 C₂H₅CO₂ + C₂H₃O₂ + CO₂) hasn’t changed.

Yet cheese graders and researchers noted that holes were declining even when using traditional methods. Walter Bisig at Agroscope told The New Yorker in 2015: “The farmers told us, and we saw it in the cheese-association grading reports: there were just fewer holes.”

The hay particle hypothesis explains nucleation sites for bubble formation. But if bacteria were producing the same amount of CO₂ as historically, sufficient pressure would eventually create holes regardless of nucleation points. Something appears to have changed in the bacterial metabolism itself.

Part II: The Electromagnetic Timeline Correlation

The Parallel Curves

1990 2000 2010 2020 | | | | ───────┼─────────────┼─────────────┼─────────────┼─────── | | | | EMF: GSM 2G ──────► 3G/WiFi ────► 4G/Smart ───► 5G launch explosion phones mmWave | | | | └─────────────┴─────────────┴─────────────┘ ▼ Cheese hole decline begins and accelerates ▼ Bee colony collapse emerges (2006-2007) ▼ Mould remediation becomes increasingly difficult

What Else Changed Since the 1990s?

The decline in cheese holes began in the early 1990s and accelerated through the 2000s. Let’s examine what else was happening:

Mobile Phone Networks:

1991: GSM 2G digital networks launched in Finland, spreading across Europe

Late 1990s: Explosive growth — global mobile subscribers went from 20 million (1990) to over 1 billion (2002)

1998: Switzerland became the last European country to introduce mobile competition

2000s: 3G networks deployed, then 3.5G, dramatically increasing RF-EMF density

2007: iPhone launched, accelerating smartphone adoption worldwide

2009-2010: 4G networks deployed

WiFi Proliferation:

1997: IEEE 802.11 standard established

1999: “WiFi” term adopted; WiFi Alliance formed

2000-2005: Over 100 million internet-connected devices sold annually

2004: First WiFi-certified cell phones hit market

2007: WiFi integrated into smartphones, sales of WiFi chipsets reached billions

2010s: WiFi became ubiquitous in homes, offices, cafes, public spaces

Electrical Consumption (ELF-EMF at 50/60 Hz):

Global electricity generation grew from approximately 11,000 TWh (1990) to over 20,000 TWh (2015)

Household appliance density increased dramatically

2005-2017: Worldwide electricity consumption increased by 41%

Digital devices multiplied: computers, monitors, routers, smart devices

Atmospheric CO₂:

1990: ~354 ppm

2000: ~370 ppm

2015: ~400 ppm

Rate of increase accelerated from 1.5 ppm/year (1990s) to 2.0+ ppm/year (2000s)

The electromagnetic transformation of our environment happened on precisely the same timeline as the cheese hole decline. But correlation isn’t causation. We need mechanism.

Part III: DNA as an Electromagnetic Fractal Antenna

The Singh et al. Research

In 2018, researchers P. Singh, R. Doti, J.E. Lugo, J. Faubert, S. Rawat, S. Ghosh, K. Ray and A. Bandyopadhyay published groundbreaking work demonstrating that 3D-A-DNA structure behaves as a fractal antenna capable of interacting with electromagnetic fields over a wide range of frequencies.

Key findings from their research:

DNA Resonance: Using the lattice details of human DNA, they modelled radiation of DNA as a helical antenna. The DNA structure resonates with electromagnetic waves at 34 GHz, with a positive gain of 1.7 dBi.

This is not passive absorption — it’s active electromagnetic interaction. The researchers noted: “The maximum radiation pattern is mainly in the normal direction just similar to that antenna theory predicts.”

Physical Parameters of DNA Antenna:

Base pair diameter: 0.23 nm

Helix packing diameter: 2.55 nm

Base pairs per turn of helix: 11

Distance per complete turn: 3.2 nm

Distance between base pairs: 0.34 nm

DNA conductivity at room temperature: 2.4 mho/cm

Dielectric constant: 4.7

Soliton-Based Energy Transfer: The research demonstrated that energy transfer through DNA molecules can be described by displacement power between adjacent DNA molecules whose displacement current follows a solitonic waveform at equilibrium. This provides a mechanism for how electromagnetic energy could propagate along the DNA structure.

Three Simultaneous Transmission Types: DNA has three kinds of weak interactions running in parallel along the linear chain, creating three distinct transmission dynamics simultaneously. This creates the structural complexity that enables wide-bandwidth electromagnetic interaction.

The implications are profound: DNA in every living cell is electromagnetically active, capable of receiving and potentially transmitting electromagnetic signals across multiple frequency ranges.

Part IV: EMF-Induced Proton Tunneling and Tautomeric Shifts in DNA

The Quantum Mechanism for Accelerated Mutations

Research published in 2024 (Ibbotson & Shekhar, Cambridge University Press, doi:10.33774/coe-2024-8qvz7) investigated the influence of external electromagnetic fields on proton tunneling and tautomeric shifts in DNA nitrogenous base pairs.

The Core Mechanism

Proton tunneling is a quantum mechanical phenomenon where protons can spontaneously shift between canonical and tautomeric forms of DNA base pairs. When this happens during replication, it can cause base mispairings and mutations.

The mathematical formulation uses the WKB approximation (Wentzel-Kramers-Brillouin) to calculate tunneling probability:

P_t ∝ e^(-2∫√(2m/ℏ²)(V(x)-E)dx)

Where:

m = mass of the proton

ℏ = reduced Planck’s constant

V(x) = potential energy barrier

E = energy of the proton

x₁ and x₂ = classical turning points

How EMF Modifies Tunneling

When an external electromagnetic field is applied, it modifies the potential energy landscape:

V_EMF(x) = V(x) - f(ω, I)

Where f(ω, I) represents the reduction in potential barrier caused by EMF, dependent on frequency (ω) and intensity (I).

Critical Finding: The modified tunneling probability under EMF exposure (P^EMF_t) is greater than baseline tunneling probability (P_t). EMF lowers the energy barrier for proton tunneling, making tautomeric shifts more probable.

The Cascade Effect

The rate of tautomeric shifts (R_shift) is proportional to tunneling probability:

R_shift = k_tunnel × P_t

Under EMF exposure:

R^EMF_shift = k_tunnel × P^EMF_t

Since P^EMF_t > P_t, we expect R^EMF_shift > R_shift.

The replication error rate (E) is proportional to tautomeric shift rate:

E = α × R_shift

Where α represents the fraction of tautomeric shifts that result in replication errors.

The ratio of error rates between EMF-exposed and unexposed samples:

E^EMF / E = R^EMF_shift / R_shift = P^EMF_t / P_t

Differential Sensitivity of Base Pairs

Computational modelling revealed that A-T base pairs (Adenine-Thymine) show greater susceptibility to EMF-driven proton tunneling than G-C pairs (Guanine-Cytosine) due to their weaker hydrogen bonds.

This suggests that A-T rich sequences may be more prone to mutations under EMF exposure — a testable prediction with significant implications for understanding organism-specific vulnerabilities.

Part V: The Voltage-Gated Calcium Channel Mechanism

Dr. Martin Pall’s Research on VGCCs

While the DNA antenna and proton tunneling mechanisms explain genetic-level effects, another well-documented pathway explains how EMF affects cellular metabolism directly — through voltage-gated calcium channels (VGCCs).

Dr. Martin Pall, Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry at Washington State University, has published extensively on this mechanism since 2013. His research, spanning 23+ studies, demonstrates that VGCCs are the primary direct target of EMF in producing non-thermal biological effects.

How VGCC Activation Works

Voltage-gated calcium channels are proteins embedded in cell membranes that regulate calcium flow into cells. They contain a voltage sensor — a structure exquisitely sensitive to electrical changes.

The Mechanism:

EMF acts directly on the VGCC voltage sensor This opens the calcium channels inappropriately Excess calcium [Ca²⁺] floods into cells Elevated intracellular calcium triggers multiple downstream effects

Key Finding: VGCC blockers (L-type, N-type, P/Q-type, and T-type) block or greatly lower diverse EMF effects in multiple studies. This demonstrates that VGCC activation is the mechanism, not just correlation.

The Downstream Cascade

Excessive intracellular calcium triggers four pathways:

Excessive calcium signaling — disrupts normal cellular regulation Nitric oxide (NO) production — via Ca²⁺/calmodulin-dependent NO synthases Peroxynitrite formation — NO reacts with superoxide to form this damaging compound Oxidative stress and inflammation — via NF-kappaB and inflammatory cytokines

Critical for understanding microbial effects: Calcium signaling is fundamental to all cellular metabolism. Changes in intracellular calcium affect:

Enzyme activity

Gene expression

Energy production (TCA cycle)

Protein synthesis

Cell division

VGCC Activation in Microorganisms

Dr. Pall’s research shows EMF acts via VGCC activation not just in humans and animals, but across biological systems. Plants have similar voltage-gated channels (two-pore channels, TPCs) with comparable voltage sensors.

For cheese bacteria: If EMF is activating calcium channels in P. freudenreichii, this could directly explain altered metabolic output — including reduced CO₂ production during fermentation.

The Biophysical Plausibility

Why are VGCCs so sensitive to EMF? The voltage sensor contains 20 positive charges arranged in a helix. Dr. Pall calculated that the forces exerted on these charges by even low-intensity EMF are approximately 7.2 million times stronger than the forces on singly-charged groups elsewhere in cells.

This explains how non-thermal EMF effects occur — the energy isn’t heating tissue, but rather acting on structures that are extraordinarily sensitive to electrical forces.

Part VI: EMF Effects on Microorganisms — The Evidence

Fungi and Mould

2022 MDPI Study (Applied Sciences): Exposure to 900 MHz frequency (mobile phone bands) stimulated the growth of fungal mycelium and increased pathogenicity of entomopathogenic fungi Beauveria bassiana, Cordyceps fumosorosea, and Metarhizium anisopliae. The 1800 MHz field had different effects, inhibiting sporulation and spore germination — demonstrating frequency-dependent biological responses.

PMC Research on Fungal Enzyme Production: Radio-frequency EMF exposure at 2 GHz increased fungal enzyme (α-amylase) production by 1.5-3 fold in Aspergillus oryzae. The level of α-amylase mRNA increased 2-8 fold 16-24 hours after just 10 minutes of RF-EMF exposure. Researchers observed enhanced vesicle accumulation in RF-EMF exposed fungal hyphae and elevated Ca²⁺ levels.

The Mycotoxin Explosion — Specific Data

Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt’s Faraday Cage Experiments (Switzerland):

Dr. Klinghardt, of the Sophia Institute of Health in Seattle, conducted a landmark experiment comparing mould cultures inside and outside electromagnetic shielding:

Mould was cultured inside a Faraday cage (silver-coated cloth blocking ambient EMF)

The cage was then removed, exposing the culture to laboratory EMF (lights, computers, ambient cell tower radiation)

Result: Mycotoxin production surged by over 600 times

Not only quantity increased — the mould produced more virulent, more poisonous mycotoxins

In practical terms: Dr. Klinghardt reported that 1 inch of black mould on a wall typically produces 20-40 mycotoxins in 24 hours. Under EMF exposure equivalent to WiFi environments, that same mould produces approximately 2,000 mycotoxins — a 50-100x increase.

The defensive response hypothesis: Moulds appear to perceive EMF as a threat, triggering an enhanced defensive response. Mycotoxins are essentially chemical weapons fungi deploy against perceived dangers.

Chernobyl Findings: Russian researchers discovered black, melanin-rich fungi thriving in the highly radioactive damaged reactor. Studies at Albert Einstein College of Medicine found these fungi could actually use radiation as an energy source for growth — demonstrating that some fungi have evolved to exploit electromagnetic energy.

Yeast

Frontiers in Microbiology (2016): Researchers investigated transcriptional responses to 50 Hz ELF-EMF and 2.0 GHz RF-EMF using Illumina sequencing on Saccharomyces cerevisiae. They found increased expression of genes involved in glucose metabolism and the TCA cycle — the same metabolic pathways involved in bacterial CO₂ production.

The researchers noted: “Our finding of enhanced expression of energy metabolism related genes in yeast cells under EMF exposure is consistent with the elevated importation and catabolism in cancer cells.”

Bacteria

Dr. Thomas Rau (Paracelsus Clinic, Switzerland): “Toxic mould in homes grows much faster under the load of high electromagnetic loads. They grow much faster in a disturbed milieu.”

He noted that artificially produced electromagnetic waves not only cause toxic mould to grow faster but also suppress the production of beneficial microbes — potentially disrupting the microbial ecosystems that cheese production depends upon.

Part VII: Bacillus subtilis — The 190-Year-Old Model Organism

If you want to understand how EMF affects bacteria, look at Bacillus subtilis — the most studied Gram-positive bacterium in history.

Historical significance: First described by Ehrenberg in 1835 and formally characterized by Ferdinand Cohn in 1872 (the same year Cohn discovered bacterial sporulation), B. subtilis is one of microbiology’s founding organisms. Robert Koch developed his famous postulates using its close relative B. anthracis at the same time. For nearly two centuries, scientists have used this organism to understand bacterial physiology, genetics, and metabolism.

Why it matters for cheese: B. subtilis shares key characteristics with cheese bacteria — it’s Gram-positive, metabolically versatile, and used in food fermentation (including the Japanese food natto). What affects B. subtilis likely affects P. freudenreichii similarly.

The EMF Research on B. subtilis:

Ramon, Martin & Powell (1987, Bioelectromagnetics): This landmark study exposed B. subtilis cultures to 800 Hz and 1 kHz pulsed magnetic fields (0.8-2.5 mT). Results:

Growth rates increased above controls

Light microscopy revealed dramatic morphological changes

Control bacteria grew in characteristic right-handed helix macrofibers

EMF-exposed bacteria showed no cohesion — cells appeared homogeneously distributed

Conclusion: “Growth patterns of Bacillus subtilis can be altered as a result of magnetic-field-induced effects”

Nanotesla Magnetic Field Studies: When B. subtilis was exposed to extremely weak magnetic fields (97.5 nT to 1115 nT — below Earth’s natural 47.9 µT), researchers observed increased growth, higher multiplication rates, and decreased sporulation. Even shielding bacteria from Earth’s natural magnetic field altered their behavior.

Pulsed Magnetic Field (PMF) Research (2016): Biological effect studies on B. subtilis found:

Cell membrane permeability increased after PMF treatment

Leakage of intracellular contents significantly increased

Scanning electron microscopy showed rough surfaces and damaged cellular membranes

DNA fragmentation detected after treatment

30-230 MHz RF-EMF Studies: Water exposed to electromagnetic fields in the 30-230 MHz range was used to prepare culture media for B. subtilis. In all cases, significant suppression of bacterial vital activity was observed when using EMF-treated water — demonstrating that EMF can affect bacteria indirectly through the water they grow in.

The Pattern: Across multiple studies, EMF consistently alters B. subtilis behavior — growth rates, morphology, gene expression, membrane integrity, and sporulation. Given 190 years of baseline research on this organism, these changes are well-documented and reproducible.

The cheese implication: Both B. subtilis and P. freudenreichii are Gram-positive bacteria. Research shows ~80% of Gram-negative bacteria respond to EMF, but only ~20% of Gram-positive bacteria do — making Gram-positive bacteria theoretically more “resistant.” Yet the evidence clearly shows B. subtilis is affected. If EMF alters the metabolism, morphology, and gene expression of B. subtilis — a close Gram-positive relative of cheese bacteria with similar cellular machinery — the same effects would be expected in P. freudenreichii. Altered metabolic output, including reduced CO₂ production, is exactly what we’d predict.

Part VIII: Colony Collapse Disorder — Another Canary in the Coal Mine

The Bee Crisis Timeline

Colony Collapse Disorder (CCD) — the mysterious disappearance of worker bees from hives — emerged as a crisis in 2006-2007, precisely when 3G networks reached widespread deployment and smartphones began their explosive growth.

The scope of the problem:

UK bee populations dropped 17%

US bee populations dropped nearly 30%

CCD documented in Greece, Italy, Germany, Portugal, Spain, and Switzerland

The timing correlates globally with mobile network expansion

The EMF-Navigation Connection

Honeybees contain magnetite in their bodies — a mineral that allows them to navigate using Earth’s magnetic field. This biological compass system, evolved over millions of years, may be particularly vulnerable to artificial electromagnetic interference.

Key Research Findings:

Sainudeen Sahib.S (2011, India): Experimental study with six bee colonies exposed to mobile phone radiation (900 MHz) for 10 minutes daily over 10 days. Result: Worker bees in exposed colonies never returned to the hive. Navigation was completely destroyed. Control colonies showed no behavioral changes.

Ved Prakash Sharma and Neelima Kumar (2010): Compared honeybee performance in EMF-exposed vs. unexposed colonies. Found:

Significant decline in colony strength

Reduced egg-laying rate

Foraging behavior negatively influenced

By end of experiment: no honey, no pollen in exposed colonies

Daniel Favre (2011, Apidologie): Placed cell phones inside bee hives and recorded bee sounds during standby vs. active calls. After 20-40 minutes of active phone calls, bees began “piping” — a high-pitched signal normally used to announce swarming or danger. The phones were inducing a disturbed colony response.

Panjab University Study: Mobile phones powered on for two 15-minute periods daily in hives over three months. Result: Bees stopped producing honey and hive size reduced dramatically.

2020 Meta-Analysis (Alain Thill): Analyzed 83 studies on EMF effects on insects. 72 of 83 studies (87%) found significant effects, generally harmful ones.

The Cryptochrome Connection

Andrew Goldsworthy, biologist at Imperial College London, identified a potential mechanism: bees use a pigment called cryptochrome for navigation. When cryptochrome is interfered with by EMF radiation, bees cannot find their way back to the hive.

The parallel to cheese bacteria: Both bees and P. freudenreichii are being affected by EMF on the same timeline. Both show altered behavior rather than immediate death. Both suggest organisms are responding to — not just being damaged by — their electromagnetic environment.

The Probiotic Question

Here’s a pattern worth investigating: probiotic supplements show notoriously inconsistent efficacy despite containing live bacteria cultures.

Research published in PMC (2020) found that probiotic bacteria often have poor tolerance to conditions they should historically survive — including acid and bile salt environments. The Weizmann Institute (2018) demonstrated that probiotic colonisation varies dramatically between individuals, and that post-antibiotic probiotic supplementation can actually delay microbiome recovery.

If the same EMF effects documented in cheese bacteria, yeast, and mould apply to probiotic species — altered metabolism, changed gene expression, modified stress responses — this could explain:

Why probiotic results are highly variable between studies

Why “high quality” probiotics sometimes produce no clinical results

Why the industry struggles with reproducibility despite standardised CFU counts

The testable prediction: Probiotics manufactured, stored, and administered in EMF-shielded conditions should show improved colonisation rates and clinical efficacy compared to standard products. This is a straightforward experiment that probiotic manufacturers could conduct.

Part IX: The Cheese Hole Connection — A Unified Hypothesis

What’s Really Happening to P. freudenreichii?

Propionibacterium freudenreichii is a Gram-positive, non-motile bacterium with a circular chromosome about 2.5 Mb long. It ferments lactate through a specific biochemical pathway that produces CO₂ as a byproduct.

The Gram-positive significance: Research on bacterial EMF susceptibility shows that approximately 80% of Gram-negative bacteria demonstrate measurable responses to electromagnetic fields, compared to about 20% of Gram-positive bacteria. Gram-positive bacteria like P. freudenreichii have thicker peptidoglycan cell walls, which were traditionally assumed to provide greater protection against environmental stressors.

Yet here’s the critical point: both P. freudenreichii (cheese bacteria) and B. subtilis (190 years of documented research) are Gram-positive — and both show clear EMF effects. If even the supposedly more “resistant” Gram-positive bacteria are being affected, this suggests the mechanism operates at a level deeper than the cell wall — consistent with the DNA fractal antenna and VGCC mechanisms discussed earlier.

Given what we now know about:

DNA acting as a fractal antenna for electromagnetic fields EMF lowering energy barriers for proton tunneling in DNA EMF altering gene expression in microorganisms EMF affecting metabolic pathways including the TCA cycle

The hypothesis becomes clear: EMF exposure may be altering P. freudenreichii’s metabolic activity, reducing CO₂ production per unit of fermented lactate.

This could happen through several mechanisms:

Altered gene expression affecting fermentation enzymes

Stress responses diverting energy from normal metabolism

Changes in membrane function affecting lactate uptake

Modified proton gradients affecting ATP synthesis

The bacteria aren’t dead — they’re adapted. Their DNA, acting as an electromagnetic antenna, is responding to an environment that has fundamentally changed since the pre-wireless era when traditional cheesemaking methods evolved.

The CO₂ Paradox

Here’s the interesting twist: atmospheric CO₂ has increased significantly (354 → 420+ ppm). If anything, this increased ambient CO₂ should make it easier for cheese bacteria to create supersaturated conditions leading to bubble formation.

Yet holes are shrinking.

This suggests the effect isn’t about ambient CO₂ availability — it’s about bacterial metabolic output. The organisms themselves are producing less gas per unit of substrate fermented.

Part X: Proposed Experiments

Experiment 1: Multi-Generational EMF-Free Bacterial Culture

Objective: Determine if P. freudenreichii CO₂ production recovers to historical levels when removed from EMF exposure.

Method:

Establish baseline CO₂ production rates for modern P. freudenreichii strains Culture bacteria in a properly shielded Faraday cage that blocks: RF-EMF (mobile/WiFi frequencies: 700 MHz - 6 GHz)

ELF-EMF (power frequencies: 50/60 Hz)

Other environmental EMF Maintain identical conditions otherwise (temperature, nutrients, oxygen) Measure CO₂ production over multiple generations (50+ generations) Compare to parallel cultures in standard EMF-exposed conditions

Prediction: If EMF is suppressing bacterial metabolism, shielded cultures should show progressively increased CO₂ production over generations.

Experiment 2: Frequency-Specific Effects on Cheese Fermentation

Objective: Identify which EMF frequency bands most affect cheese eye formation.

Method:

Produce identical Emmental cheeses in controlled environments Expose different batches to specific frequency bands: Control (full Faraday shielding)

ELF only (50 Hz, simulating electrical environment)

RF only (900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz separately)

Combined (modern typical exposure) Use CT scanning to quantify hole size, number, and distribution Measure propionate:acetate:CO₂ ratios

Prediction: Different frequencies will have different effects, with certain bands showing stronger hole suppression.

Experiment 3: Historical Correlation Analysis

Objective: Determine if cheese hole decline correlates more strongly with EMF deployment or milking technology changes.

Method:

Obtain historical cheese grading records from multiple regions with different: EMF deployment timelines

Milking modernization timelines Correlate hole size/frequency with both variables Look for natural experiments where one changed before the other

Prediction: If EMF is the primary driver, regions with earlier wireless deployment should show earlier hole decline, regardless of milking technology.

Part XI: Broader Implications — Beyond Cheese

If DNA Is an Antenna, What Does That Mean for Us?

The Singh et al. research demonstrated that DNA resonates at 34 GHz — a frequency increasingly used in 5G millimeter wave deployments. But the fractal antenna properties mean DNA interacts across a wide bandwidth.

If EMF can:

Lower proton tunneling barriers in DNA (increasing tautomeric shifts)

Alter gene expression in microorganisms

Affect metabolic pathways fundamental to life

Then the implications extend far beyond cheese production:

Cancer: Increased tautomeric shifts mean increased replication errors. The research shows A-T rich sequences are more vulnerable — this could explain tissue-specific cancer susceptibilities.

Microbiome Disruption: Our gut bacteria, soil bacteria, and environmental microbiomes are all exposed to unprecedented EMF levels. Changes in their metabolism could affect everything from digestion to nutrient cycling.

Antibiotic Resistance: If EMF accelerates mutation rates, it could be contributing to the rapid evolution of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

Reproductive Effects: Rapidly dividing cells (sperm, eggs, embryonic tissue) may be particularly vulnerable to EMF-enhanced proton tunneling.

The Mould Problem

Mould remediation professionals report that fungal problems have become increasingly difficult to resolve since the 1990s. Buildings with no moisture issues still develop persistent mould.

The research shows fungi actively benefit from EMF exposure:

Increased growth rates

Enhanced enzyme production

Elevated mycotoxin output (up to 600x increase in Klinghardt experiments)

Mould may be acting as a bioindicator for electromagnetic pollution. Where EMF is high, mould thrives. This has direct implications for building biology and human health.

Part XII: The Adaptation Question

Are Organisms Adapting to EMF?

Here’s a crucial point: the effects we’re seeing suggest organisms aren’t just being damaged by EMF — they’re adapting to it.

Mould grows faster under EMF. Fungi produce more enzymes. Some bacteria show enhanced metabolic activity. Bees show behavioral changes before colony collapse. This isn’t immediate cellular death — it’s biological response to a changed environment.

P. freudenreichii may have adapted to its new electromagnetic environment in ways that reduce CO₂ output. Perhaps this represents a stress response. Perhaps it represents a new metabolic equilibrium.

The key experiment: If we remove EMF exposure for multiple generations, do organisms revert to their historical behavior? This would demonstrate that the changes are environmental adaptations, not permanent genetic alterations.

If bacteria can recover their “traditional” metabolism when shielded from EMF, it would suggest:

The changes are epigenetic or physiological, not fixed mutations EMF-free environments could restore “natural” biological processes Our current understanding of “normal” microbial behavior is actually “EMF-adapted” behavior

What Can You Do?

If this hypothesis is correct, there are practical implications for food production, health, and daily life:

For Fermentation and Food Production:

Consider Faraday shielding for fermentation spaces (cheese caves, brewing facilities, sourdough production)

Locate food production away from cell towers, high-voltage lines, and dense WiFi environments

Traditional stone or earth-insulated buildings may provide natural EMF reduction

For Personal Health:

Grounding practices — direct contact with Earth may help maintain exposure to Schumann frequencies

Reduce EMF exposure in sleeping areas (where cellular repair occurs)

Consider the EMF environment when addressing persistent mould problems

For Research:

Food science labs should consider EMF as an experimental variable

Probiotic manufacturers could test shielded production environments

Building biologists should assess EMF alongside moisture when investigating mould

The Bigger Picture: The organisms we depend on for food, health, and ecosystem function evolved in an electromagnetic environment radically different from today’s. Understanding how they respond to this change isn’t just academic curiosity — it’s essential for food security, human health, and ecological stability.

Conclusion: What the Cheese Is Telling Us

The shrinking holes in Swiss cheese are a visible, measurable change in a traditional biological process that remained consistent for centuries — until the electromagnetic revolution of the 1990s.

The official explanation — cleaner milk, fewer hay particles — addresses nucleation sites but doesn’t explain why bacterial metabolism appears to have changed. It’s a proximate explanation that may be masking a more fundamental cause.

The research is clear:

DNA acts as a fractal antenna for electromagnetic fields

EMF lowers energy barriers for proton tunneling in DNA base pairs

Voltage-gated calcium channels respond to EMF at intensities millions of times below thermal thresholds

EMF alters gene expression and metabolism in microorganisms

The electromagnetic environment has transformed on precisely the timeline of cheese hole decline, bee colony collapse, and increasingly aggressive mould growth

We’re not claiming certainty. We’re proposing testable hypotheses. The experiments are straightforward. The predictions are specific. The implications are profound.

If EMF is altering fundamental biological processes in cheese bacteria, it’s almost certainly doing the same in every DNA-based organism on Earth — including us.

The next time you slice into a wheel of Emmental and notice those smaller holes, ask yourself: what else in our biology has quietly changed?

James Norman Ibbotson is an independent researcher (ORCID: 0009-0007-7439-2384) investigating electromagnetic field effects on biological systems.

References

Primary Research:

Ibbotson, J.N., Shekhar, S. (2024). “Electromagnetic Field-Induced Amplification of Proton Tunneling and Tautomeric Shifts in DNA: A Quantum Mechanism for Accelerated Genetic Mutations.” Cambridge University Press. doi:10.33774/coe-2024-8qvz7 Singh, P., Doti, R., Lugo, J.E., Faubert, J., Rawat, S., Ghosh, S., Ray, K., Bandyopadhyay, A. (2018). “DNA as an Electromagnetic Fractal Cavity Resonator: Its Universal Sensing and Fractal Antenna Behavior.” Soft Computing: Theories and Applications. Springer. doi:10.1007/978-981-10-5699-4_21 Pall, M.L. (2013). “Electromagnetic fields act via activation of voltage-gated calcium channels to produce beneficial or adverse effects.” Journal of Cellular and Molecular Medicine. 17(8):958-965. Pall, M.L. (2022). “Low Intensity Electromagnetic Fields Act via Voltage-Gated Calcium Channel (VGCC) Activation to Cause Very Early Onset Alzheimer’s Disease: 18 Distinct Types of Evidence.” Current Alzheimer Research. 19(2):119-132.

Supporting Research:

Guggisberg, D. et al. (2015). “Mechanism and control of eye formation in cheese.” International Dairy Journal. doi:10.1016/j.idairyj.2015.03.001 Lin, Y., Yang, L., Lian, Y., Cai, S. (2016). “Exposure of ELF-EMF and RF-EMF Increase the Rate of Glucose Transport and TCA Cycle in Budding Yeast.” Frontiers in Microbiology. MDPI (2024). “The Effect of Exposure to an Electromagnetic Field on Entomopathogenic Fungi.” Applied Sciences. PMC (2022). “Enhancement of Fungal Enzyme Production by Radio-Frequency Electromagnetic Fields.” Blank, M., Goodman, R. (2011). “DNA is a fractal antenna in electromagnetic fields.” International Journal of Radiation Biology. 87(4):409-415. Löwdin, P.O. (1963). “Proton Tunneling in DNA and its Biological Implications.” Reviews of Modern Physics. 35(3):724-732.

Schumann Resonance:

Schumann, W.O. (1952). “Über die strahlungslosen Eigenschwingungen einer leitenden Kugel.” Zeitschrift für Naturforschung A. 7(2):149-154. Wever, R. (1968). “Einfluss schwacher elektromagnetischer Felder auf die circadiane Periodik des Menschen.” Naturwissenschaften. 55(1):29-32. [The bunker experiments demonstrating health effects of Schumann frequency shielding] PubMed (2024). “Exploring the influence of Schumann resonance and electromagnetic fields on bioelectricity and human health.” NASA (2024). “The Impact of the Schumann Resonances on Human Health.” Technical Document.

Bee Colony Collapse:

Favre, D. (2011). “Mobile phone-induced honeybee worker piping.” Apidologie. doi:10.1007/s13592-011-0016-x Sharma, V.P. and Kumar, N.K. (2010). “Changes in honeybee behaviour and biology under the influence of cellphone radiations.” Current Science. 98(10):1376-1378. Sainudeen Sahib, S. (2011). “Impact of mobile phone on the density of Honey Bees.” Mun Ent Zool. Thill, A. (2020). “Biological effects of electromagnetic fields on insects.” Analysis of 83 studies. Environmental Health Trust.

Bacillus subtilis Research:

Ramon, C., Martin, J.T., Powell, M.R. (1987). “Low-level, magnetic-field-induced growth modification of Bacillus subtilis.” Bioelectromagnetics. 8(3):275-282. Qian, J., Zhou, C., Ma, H., Li, S. (2016). “Biological Effect and Inactivation Mechanism of Bacillus subtilis Exposed to Pulsed Magnetic Field.” Food Biophysics. 11:275-283. Shipun, B.P. (2023). “The impact of electromagnetic fields on the growth of Bacillus subtilis.” Ukrainian Journal of Ecology. Erhardt, J. (2023). “Bacillus subtilis, a Swiss Army Knife in Science and Biotechnology.” Journal of Bacteriology. ASM Press.

Mycotoxin Research:

Klinghardt, D. “EMF and Mold: The Faraday Cage Experiments.” Sophia Institute of Health Research. Johansson, O. (2009). “Disturbance of the immune system by electromagnetic fields—A potentially underlying cause for cellular damage and tissue repair reduction.” Pathophysiology. 16(2-3):157-177.

Data Sources: