Norman James

Norman James

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ArtemisForestFairy's avatar
ArtemisForestFairy
4d

I have to say, i am impressed. you really have done a lot of homework. One thing. you can in some cases bypass the gut altogether. essential oils can bypass it by going through the skin, (like when you put iodine solution of the skin it gets taken in) and alcohol extract taken under the tongue. yes it can hurt. a bit. turpentine also can go through the skin, DMSO, and castar oil also. magnesium oil. wormwood and black walnut are good in alcohol. clove not so much, try the essential oil- diluted obviously. it takes about 19 minuets to show up in the bloodstream. if your target is the vagus nerve, go for the neck just below and behind the ear. do not use on babies tho - too strong. it may not do as much as you want, but you will feel better. and that is not nothing.

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Christine's avatar
Christine
4d

Great to see someone grasping the complexity. Thankyou for this article.

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