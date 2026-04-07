The Beacon and the Bus: Why Parasites Might Target EMF-Damaged Tissue

How Electromagnetic Fields Could Be Painting Targets on Your Body for Migrating Worms

Norman James · April 2026

I’ve spent years documenting electromagnetic field exposure and its biological effects. I’ve spent the last month discovering what happens when you kill parasitic worms you didn’t know you had. And now I’m sitting in rural Thailand looking at the overlap between those two fields and wondering why nobody has connected them.

If you haven’t read my previous piece — The Worm That Makes Everyone Money — go read it first. This builds on everything in there. But here’s what you need to know to follow this piece on its own:

Strongyloides stercoralis is a parasitic roundworm infecting an estimated 614 million people worldwide (Buonfrate et al., 2020, Pathogens). It’s the only helminth that can complete its entire lifecycle inside you — hatching, migrating through your bloodstream and lungs, and reinfecting your gut indefinitely through a process called autoinfection. It lives in your duodenum, destroys your intestinal lining, impairs absorption of everything you consume, and is missed by standard stool tests 70% of the time. Most people carrying it don’t know. You don’t need to have left your own country to catch it — soil contact, dog contact, sexual transmission, and organ transplant are all documented routes. The irony is that gardeners deliberately buy nematodes — species like Steinernema feltiae and Heterorhabditis bacteriophora — and spread them in soil to kill pest grubs, weevils, thrips, and fungus gnats. Beneficial nematodes for garden pest control. We welcome the “good” ones while the “bad” ones spread themselves without invitation.

And if you think aerial dispersal sounds far-fetched, consider that governments have historically aerosolized microorganisms over civilian populations for “research” purposes. Operation Sea-Spray (1950) saw the US Navy secretly spray Serratia marcescens bacteria over San Francisco to test biological warfare dispersal patterns. If bacteria can be dispersed by aircraft, so can parasitic larvae. I’ve documented an exhaustive compilation of such patents and programmes — the idea that biological agents might be distributed through environmental manipulation isn’t conspiracy thinking, it’s documented history. Whether any of that history connects to current parasite distribution patterns is a question for others to investigate.

But there’s an accidental aerial vector operating right now that nobody discusses: commercial aviation waste systems. Aircraft toilets store waste in holding tanks that get pumped out at airports — except when they malfunction, when private aircraft use simpler systems, or when older aircraft release waste mid-flight. The “blue ice” incidents — frozen sewage falling from aircraft — prove that aircraft waste does get released at altitude.

Think about the mathematics. Thousands of international flights daily, millions of passengers annually, many travelling from endemic regions where strongyloides prevalence runs 10-20%. The probability that infected passengers are using aircraft toilets and shedding larvae into those waste systems approaches certainty. When any of that waste releases at 30,000 feet, wind patterns can disperse material hundreds of miles from the release point. A passenger carrying strongyloides on a flight from Bangkok to London could theoretically seed larvae across multiple countries along the flight path.

This isn’t a future risk. It’s been happening since commercial aviation began — an untracked, unmonitored, continuous seeding of parasitic material from endemic regions over non-endemic ones. A faecal mass falling from 30,000 feet reaches the ground in minutes — the interior stays warm long enough to protect larvae from the external temperature. Whether they remain infective on impact with soil hasn’t been studied. Nobody has looked.

But the variables matter enormously. Commercial aircraft at 35,000+ feet create different survival conditions than a small private plane at 5,000 feet. Higher altitude means longer transit time, more extreme cold, more UV exposure. Lower altitude means larvae hit the ground warmer and faster. Modern jets with sealed waste systems behave differently than older aircraft with simpler dump valves, emergency overboard disposal, or complete system failures. Military cargo planes, transport aircraft at various altitudes, different waste protocols — each scenario creates different dispersal patterns and viability windows.

Nobody has mapped altitude versus larval survival time, aircraft type versus waste release mechanisms, or geographic dispersal patterns versus wind speed at different flight levels. The mechanism isn’t uniform — it’s a complex system with multiple variables creating different transmission probabilities across different flight profiles. And none of it has been studied. Nobody maps aircraft waste release patterns against ground-level helminth infections. The datasets don’t overlap. But if you’ve ever wondered how strongyloides reaches places it shouldn’t be able to reach, look up.

And about treatment — ivermectin works, two doses two weeks apart at 200mcg/kg, but consult a doctor first, especially if you’re immunosuppressed.

There’s a critical feedback mechanism that drives the whole system: chronic stress and heavy drinking elevate cortisol. Cortisol mimics ecdysone — the parasite’s own moulting hormone. It triggers larvae to transform into their infective stage, accelerating autoinfection. The more stressed or drunk the host, the faster the worms breed. The worms impair absorption, which drives heavier drinking and more stress, which produces more cortisol, which breeds more worms. It’s a self-reinforcing loop — and it becomes central to what I’m about to describe.

Here’s the short version of what I’m about to argue: EMF-damaged tissue may act as a homing beacon for migrating parasitic larvae. The electromagnetic radiation creates the target. The worms hit it. And nobody has studied this because the people researching EMF biology and the people researching tropical parasitology don’t talk to each other.

What We Know About How Larvae Navigate

Strongyloides stercoralis larvae don’t wander randomly through the body. They navigate by chemical and thermal gradients. That’s how they find the gut in the first place — they follow signals. When infective larvae penetrate your skin, they enter the bloodstream and navigate to the lungs, crawl up the trachea, get swallowed, and establish themselves in the duodenum. That’s not a random walk. That’s chemotaxis — movement guided by molecular signals.

Inflamed tissue is loud. It pumps out cytokines, chemokines, prostaglandins, interleukins — the full inflammatory cascade. It generates localised heat. To a larva navigating by chemical gradient, a site of chronic inflammation is a floodlit billboard.

Now ask yourself: what does chronic EMF exposure do to tissue?

What EMF Does at the Cellular Level

This isn’t fringe science. The biological effects of non-ionising electromagnetic radiation on living tissue are documented across hundreds of peer-reviewed studies, even if the regulatory establishment pretends otherwise.

Chronic EMF exposure at the tissue level causes:

Oxidative stress — reactive oxygen species (ROS) accumulate in exposed tissue

Inflammatory signalling — NF-κB pathway activation, cytokine production

Disrupted cellular repair — DNA strand breaks that don’t get fixed efficiently

Reduced local immune surveillance — immune cell function is impaired in the exposure zone

Heat generation — even “non-thermal” exposures create micro-thermal gradients at the cellular level

Every single one of those effects produces exactly the chemical signals that migrating larvae use to navigate.

The Hypothesis

Here it is, stated plainly:

Tissue chronically damaged by EMF exposure produces inflammatory chemical gradients that attract migrating strongyloides larvae to the site of damage. The larvae compound the existing EMF injury with parasitic inflammation, bacterial translocation, and further immune disruption — creating a synergistic pathology at the exposure site that neither EMF research nor parasitology can explain alone.

The EMF paints the target. The worm hits it. The damage compounds.

But the mechanism has more layers than just the beacon. Consider what else EMF is doing to the body simultaneously:

The open gate. Salford et al. (2003) demonstrated in a landmark rat study that GSM mobile phone radiation caused neuronal damage and increased permeability of the blood-brain barrier at non-thermal exposure levels (Environmental Health Perspectives, 111, 881-883). Nittby et al. (2009) confirmed increased BBB permeability persisting seven days after a single two-hour exposure. This isn’t just about “leaking” chemicals — it’s about lowering the drawbridge. If the phone against the head is effectively opening the gate by disrupting tight junctions in the BBB, then migrating larvae don’t just have a reason to go there (the beacon) — they have an easier pathway to enter (the open gate). The beacon attracts them. The gate lets them through.

The missing night watchman. Chronic EMF exposure suppresses the pineal gland’s production of melatonin. Beyond its role in sleep, melatonin is a potent antioxidant and immunomodulator — Carrillo-Vico et al. (2013) reviewed its role extensively in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, documenting its modulation of both Th1 and Th2 immune responses. The Th1 response is precisely what the body needs to keep helminth populations in check. If EMF is suppressing melatonin, the host loses a natural brake on immune surveillance of the autoinfection cycle. The parasites face less resistance in a body that’s simultaneously less able to repair the oxidative damage the larvae are attracted to.

The Phone Against Your Face

Think about where people hold their mobile phones.

Against the side of the head. For hours a day. For years. For decades. The tissue receiving the highest specific absorption rate (SAR) is the parotid gland, the temporal lobe, and — critically — the trigeminal nerve region. The trigeminal nerve is the largest cranial nerve, responsible for sensation across the entire face.

Trigeminal neuralgia is one of the most agonising conditions in medicine. It’s often idiopathic — meaning doctors can’t find a cause. It’s treated with anticonvulsants, nerve blocks, and sometimes surgery to sever or decompress the nerve. The question that’s never asked: is there an inflammatory stimulus at the trigeminal nerve that’s being driven by something other than structural compression?

If a person carries chronic strongyloides, the larvae migrate through the bloodstream continuously as part of the autoinfection cycle. They go where the chemical gradients take them. If the trigeminal region is chronically inflamed from years of phone-to-face EMF exposure — pumping out cytokines, generating oxidative stress, running hot — then migrating larvae will follow that gradient to the nerve.

And when they arrive, they do what they always do: bore through tissue, drag bacteria with them, and trigger further inflammation. The trigeminal nerve, already stressed by EMF, now has a parasitic insult layered on top. The pain becomes unbearable. The scans show nothing structural. The diagnosis: idiopathic trigeminal neuralgia.

Nobody asks about the phone. Nobody asks about the worms. And nobody asks whether the two together explain what neither can alone.

The Phone in Your Pocket

Now move the phone to the trouser pocket. The organs receiving the highest exposure: the pancreas, the intestines, and the reproductive organs.

Chronic pancreatitis is a known risk factor for pancreatic cancer. The mechanism is simple: sustained inflammation drives cellular turnover, DNA errors accumulate, malignancy develops. This is textbook oncology — chronic inflammation causes cancer.

The duodenum — where strongyloides lives — sits directly adjacent to the pancreatic duct. They share drainage pathways. A parasite causing decades of inflammation in the duodenum is inflaming tissue centimetres from the pancreas. Add EMF exposure from a phone in the front pocket, creating its own inflammatory gradient in the same anatomical neighbourhood, and you’ve got two independent sources of chronic inflammation converging on the same target.

Strongyloides has been documented in ectopic locations including the pancreatic duct in published case reports. The larvae don’t stay in the gut. They go where the signals take them. And a pancreas that’s been marinating in EMF-driven oxidative stress for twenty years is sending exactly those signals.

The Cancer on the Same Side as the Phone

This isn’t just a theoretical pattern. The evidence base is stronger than most people realise.

In 2025, a WHO-commissioned systematic review of animal cancer studies (Mevissen et al., Environment International, 2025) rated the certainty of evidence as high for glioma and high for malignant heart schwannomas in rats exposed to radiofrequency radiation. The US National Toxicology Program reported clear evidence of malignant schwannomas and brain gliomas in exposed rats. The Ramazzini Institute’s lifetime study (Falcioni et al., 2018) found the same tumour types independently. These aren’t fringe studies — they’re the largest government-funded RF-cancer bioassays ever conducted.

And here’s the detail that connects directly to my hypothesis: a 2012 Israeli population study by Barchana, Margaliot and Liphshitz at Haifa University found a shift in glioma laterality — towards the side of the head where phones were predominantly used — correlating with the introduction of mobile phone technology (Asian Pacific Journal of Cancer Prevention, 13(11), 5857-5863). Ipsilateral tumours. Cancer on the phone side. Not random distribution — targeted to the exposure site.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been one of the most vocal public figures pushing this connection — linking mobile phone radiation to glioblastomas and arguing for updated safety standards. He’s been ridiculed for it, just like anyone who mentioned ivermectin during COVID. But the WHO-commissioned review, the NTP data, and the ipsilateral tumour findings are not his opinions. They’re peer-reviewed science. You don’t have to agree with everything the man says to recognise that the phone-cancer question is no longer “possible” — it’s “probable, and we’re arguing about the magnitude.”

Now layer the parasite on top.

If migrating strongyloides larvae follow inflammatory chemical gradients to sites of tissue damage — and if chronic phone-to-face RF exposure creates exactly that kind of localised inflammation in the temporal and frontal regions of the brain — then the glioma isn’t just an EMF tumour. It’s an EMF-plus-parasite tumour. The radiation creates the chronic inflammatory niche. The larvae migrate to it, dragging gram-negative bacteria across the blood-brain barrier. The bacteria trigger further inflammation. The inflammation drives cellular turnover. The turnover accumulates DNA errors. The errors become cancer.

RFK Jr. is asking the right question about the phone. I’m asking the next question: what if the phone alone isn’t sufficient to explain the cancer rate, but the phone plus an undiagnosed parasitic infection is? What if the people developing gliomas on the phone side are disproportionately carrying soil-transmitted helminths that are targeting the damage the phone created?

Nobody has cross-referenced brain tumour laterality data with parasitic infection status. The datasets exist. The correlation has never been tested.

The Nematode Evidence

I covered this in the previous article but it bears repeating here because it’s the direct experimental foundation.

A study on Caenorhabditis elegans — the standard laboratory nematode model, closely related to strongyloides — found that static magnetic fields at 200mT accelerated nematode development by approximately 20% (Hung et al., 2010, Biochemical and Biophysical Research Communications). I should note that 200mT is orders of magnitude stronger than domestic EMF exposures — you won’t get that from a WiFi router. But the finding is directionally significant: it’s proof of principle that nematodes respond biologically to electromagnetic stimuli. The question isn’t whether they respond — it’s at what threshold, and whether chronic low-level exposure over years produces cumulative effects that a short high-dose lab study can’t capture.

A 2024 systematic review of 53 studies on non-ionising electromagnetic wave effects on human parasites found real biological effects across species — some parasites showed increased growth under ELF-EMF exposure (Eslamirad and Soleimani, 2024, Journal of Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences). The effects were frequency-dependent and species-dependent, but they exist.

Helminth eggs themselves have measurable magnetic properties — generating detectable electrical voltage and inductance across multiple frequencies (Khoshsafar et al., 2022, Frontiers in Chemistry). These organisms can sense and respond to electromagnetic fields.

Now combine that with the target hypothesis. The worms don’t just develop faster under EMF. They may also navigate toward it. An electromagnetic field creates both an inflammatory chemical gradient (which larvae follow via chemotaxis) and a direct electromagnetic gradient (which organisms with magnetic properties could theoretically sense). The beacon operates on two channels simultaneously.

The Modern Home as a Parasite Accelerator

Step back and look at the modern living environment through this lens.

WiFi routers running 24/7. Smart meters pulsing microwave radiation through the wall. Mobile phone masts outside the window. Dirty electricity on every circuit. Bluetooth devices in every room. And underneath all of it, a human body carrying parasitic worms that nobody has tested for.

The EMF doesn’t cause the infection. The parasite doesn’t cause the EMF. But if the two interact — if electromagnetic exposure accelerates larval development and creates inflammatory targets that migrating larvae home in on — then the modern electromagnetic environment isn’t just an irritant for people with EHS. It’s a potential amplifier for parasitic disease.

This could explain something that’s puzzled me for years. People with electromagnetic hypersensitivity — myself included — often have a cluster of symptoms that overlap heavily with chronic parasitic infection: gut problems, brain fog, fatigue, skin crawling sensations, anxiety, sleep disruption, sensory hypersensitivity. The EHS community attributes everything to the electromagnetic fields. The parasitology community has never heard of EHS. What if both groups are describing the same elephant from different angles?

What if EHS isn’t purely an electromagnetic phenomenon? What if some of the symptoms attributed to EMF sensitivity are actually parasitic symptoms being amplified by the electromagnetic environment?

I’m not abandoning my position on EMF. The evidence for direct biological harm from non-ionising radiation is overwhelming and I’ve documented it extensively. But I’m now asking whether the damage is worse in parasitised individuals — and whether the parasites are worse in electromagnetically exposed individuals. Two overlapping insults, each making the other more destructive.

The Gut-Brain Axis — The Pathway Nobody Can Dismiss

There’s a second route to brain pathology that doesn’t require larvae to physically migrate to the brain at all — and this one is mainstream, well-funded science that even the most conservative neurologist would accept.

The gut-brain axis is one of the most active areas of neuroscience research. The vagus nerve — the longest cranial nerve in the body — runs directly from the gut to the brainstem, carrying constant bidirectional signals. Inflammatory conditions in the gut produce cytokines and bacterial endotoxins (lipopolysaccharides, LPS) that signal upward through the vagus and through the bloodstream, triggering neuroinflammation centrally. This is not disputed. It’s textbook.

Now put strongyloides in the picture. The worm lives in the duodenum, causing chronic inflammation at the gut wall, increasing intestinal permeability, and allowing bacterial LPS to translocate into the bloodstream. That LPS reaches the brain. The vagal inflammatory signalling reaches the brain. The result is chronic, low-grade neuroinflammation — manifesting as brain fog, fatigue, anxiety, depression, sensory hypersensitivity.

This means the parasite doesn’t need to send a single larva to the brain to cause neurological damage. The gut-brain axis does it remotely, through the inflammatory signalling cascade. The gut is on fire, and the brain feels the heat.

Now add EMF. If electromagnetic exposure at the head is independently causing neuroinflammation from the outside — oxidative stress, NF-κB activation, microglial priming — while the parasitised gut is driving neuroinflammation from the inside via the vagus nerve and LPS translocation — then the brain is caught in a crossfire. Two independent inflammatory inputs converging on the same neural tissue from opposite directions.

The speculative pathway: larvae physically migrating to EMF-damaged tissue in the brain. The established pathway: gut-brain axis inflammatory signalling from a parasitised duodenum, compounded by EMF-driven neuroinflammation at the target site.

Both arrive at the same destination. The second one doesn’t require you to accept a single speculative claim. It’s built entirely on published, peer-reviewed mechanisms. And nobody has studied the combination.

My Father

This is personal now.

My father went on regular holidays to warm countries throughout his life. He had chronic foot fungus with a smell I can still recall. I wore his shoes as a child. He developed trigeminal neuralgia — agonising facial nerve pain with no identified cause. He held a mobile phone against his face for years. He developed pancreatic cancer. He carried a phone in his pocket.

He was never tested for parasites. He was never assessed for EMF exposure. He was treated for each condition as if it existed in isolation — painkillers for the neuralgia, surgery and chemotherapy for the cancer.

I can picture him now. His chair in the lounge. Low coving with new LED uplighters bouncing high-frequency flicker back down onto him. A lamp right next to him — on his left side, incandescent, not LED. The TV across the room — that wasn’t the problem. The problem was everything within arm’s reach. The mobile phone pressed against the right side of his face. And a bottle of whiskey, always within reach, because the pain in his face was unbearable and the whiskey took the edge off.

And here’s what makes the exposure catastrophically worse than any safety standard accounts for: he wasn’t being hit by RF radiation alone. The incandescent lamp beside him was generating ELF magnetic fields — and that’s the critical detail. Incandescent bulbs are what I advise people to go back to when they ditch LEDs. They’re safer than LEDs in isolation. But an incandescent lamp right next to your head while you’re pressing a mobile phone against your face is a different situation entirely. The ELF from the bulb and the RFR from the phone don’t add together. They multiply.

This is why I warn people: if you go back to incandescent bulbs — which you should — you cannot use WiFi or mobile phones indoors in the same environment. Especially not in modern foil-insulated homes that reflect and concentrate RF signals, or houses with unearthed metal roofs that act as resonant cavities. And especially not with today’s WiFi, which is a beast compared to what existed ten years ago. The new routers are orders of magnitude more powerful than the old ones. Pair that with an ELF field from your lighting and you’ve created the synergy that regulators refuse to test for.

ELF magnetic fields open voltage-gated calcium channels (VGCCs) in cell membranes — the mechanism identified by Pall (2013). Once those channels are forced open, excess intracellular calcium triggers a cascade: nitric oxide production, peroxynitrite formation, superoxide generation, and ultimately a flood of reactive oxygen species. When RF radiation hits tissue where VGCCs are already open from ELF exposure, it drives this oxidative cascade at massively amplified rates. The damage isn’t additive. It’s multiplicative. The real biological impact of that phone against his face, in that electromagnetic environment, was potentially orders of magnitude worse than the SAR rating suggests. The exact multiplier hasn’t been quantified because nobody has studied combined ELF/RFR exposure in a domestic setting — but the calcium channel data and the oxidative cascade research point to something far beyond a simple doubling.

And SAR itself is a joke. I tested my lowest-SAR phone — dual SIM — with a Trifield TF2 meter and measured 20 milliwatts per square metre at six inches away, running continuously. The phone’s rated SAR maximum was 14 — measured much closer to the head, under lab conditions, for a fraction of the duration. The real-world emission exceeded the rated maximum at a greater distance than the test standard uses. The number on the box is meaningless. It’s a compliance fiction designed to pass a test, not to protect a human being.

His chair wasn’t just a chair. It was a kill box. And nobody measuring anything would have flagged it because nobody measures combined ELF/RFR exposure in a domestic setting.

The trigeminal neuralgia started on the right side. The side he held the phone. It got so bad he had to swap the phone to his left hand — his body screaming at him that something on that side was destroying him. But the left side had the lamp. Right next to his head. An incandescent bulb generating ELF magnetic fields at close range, hour after hour, night after night. So he swapped the phone to escape the right side and put it straight into the field of the lamp on the left. The left side deteriorated faster than the right. We always suspected the phone. We never looked at the lamp.

Both sides of his face were under attack. One from the phone, one from the lamp. And when the pain moved to both sides, there was nowhere left to hold anything. No escape in that chair.

At the time my dad had bilateral trigeminal neuralgia — both sides — the condition was extremely rare. Bilateral cases account for roughly 1-6% of all trigeminal neuralgia diagnoses, and many of those documented had taken their own lives. It’s called “the suicide disease” because the pain is so relentless and so severe that death becomes preferable to living with it. My dad didn’t take that way out. He sat in that chair and endured it. But I understand now what was happening to him, and I understand why those others didn’t make it.

And the pain itself was feeding them. Trigeminal neuralgia is one of the most painful conditions known to medicine. That level of pain drives cortisol through the roof. And cortisol mimics ecdysone — the worm’s own breeding hormone. So the EMF damaged the tissue, the larvae migrated to the damage, the larvae caused more pain, the pain spiked cortisol, the cortisol accelerated autoinfection, and more larvae hatched and followed the gradient back to the same nerves. The pain was feeding the thing that was causing the pain. Another loop. The cruellest one of all.

I walked in once and found him crying. My dad didn’t cry. Ever. He was the hardest man I knew. And he was sitting in that chair with tears running down his face because the pain was so bad there was nothing left to do but cry. I gave him a hug and I didn’t know what to say because none of us understood what was happening to him.

I understand now. And I’m too late.

Nobody connected the phone to the pain. Nobody connected the lamp to the left side. Nobody connected the pain to parasites. And the whiskey he was drinking to manage it all was spiking his cortisol, accelerating the autoinfection cycle, sending more larvae toward the nerves that were already on fire. He was sitting in that chair, trapped in every loop I’ve described in these articles, and nobody — not his doctor, not his family, not me — knew what we were looking at.

If someone is in constant severe pain driving cortisol to the ceiling, alcohol would bring it down periodically. The rebound wouldn't push it higher than where the pain already had it. The pain is the dominant cortisol driver, not the alcohol.

I can’t prove that strongyloides larvae, following inflammatory gradients created by chronic EMF exposure, migrated to his trigeminal nerve and his pancreas and compounded the damage at both sites. I can’t prove it because nobody has ever studied the interaction. But I can lay out the biological plausibility:

He had decades of tropical soil exposure (holidays)

He had a chronic immune presentation consistent with helminth infection (foot fungus, weight problems)

He had chronic EMF exposure at two specific anatomical sites (phone to face, phone in pocket)

He developed serious pathology at both of those exact sites (trigeminal neuralgia, pancreatic cancer)

Strongyloides larvae migrate via chemical gradients to sites of inflammation

EMF exposure creates chronic inflammation at the exposure site

Every individual piece of that chain is documented in peer-reviewed literature. The chain itself has never been assembled. Because the fields don’t talk to each other.

The Research That Needs to Happen

Here’s what I’m calling for:

1. EMF exposure mapping in parasitology studies. Every study of ectopic strongyloides — larvae found outside the gut, in the brain, lungs, pancreas, skin — should document the patient’s electromagnetic exposure history. Where did they carry their phone? Did they sleep next to a router? Were they in a high-EMF occupational environment? Overlay the parasite migration pattern with the EMF exposure pattern and see if they correlate.

2. Nematode chemotaxis studies in EMF-exposed tissue. Take tissue samples with documented EMF-induced inflammation and tissue samples without. Expose strongyloides larvae to both in a controlled environment. See which one they migrate toward.

3. EHS patient screening for helminths. Screen a cohort of people diagnosed with electromagnetic hypersensitivity for soil-transmitted helminth infection using IgG ELISA serology — not stool tests. Compare prevalence with a non-EHS control group. If the EHS group shows significantly higher parasitic infection rates, that’s a signal.

4. Deworming trials in EHS populations. If helminth prevalence is elevated in EHS patients, conduct a deworming intervention and measure whether EHS symptoms improve. If some of what we call “electromagnetic hypersensitivity” is actually parasitic symptoms amplified by EMF, then ivermectin might reduce the symptom burden even without changing the electromagnetic environment.

5. Dual-exposure animal studies. Expose nematode-infected rodents to controlled EMF at specific body sites. Track larval migration patterns. Compare with non-exposed infected controls. See whether larvae preferentially migrate to the EMF exposure site.

None of these studies would be expensive. None would be ethically problematic. None require new technology. They require parasitologists and EMF biologists to be in the same room — and that’s apparently the hardest thing in science.

Why Medicinal Herbs Don’t Work — Three Layers of Sabotage

There’s another angle to this that connects agriculture, EMF, and parasites into a single chain of failure — and it explains why the entire “natural medicine” movement is struggling against a wall it can’t see.

Start with the plants. Modern agriculture runs on single-stage NPK fertiliser — nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium. It delivers roughly 80% of yield. But the 20% it misses — the trace minerals, the selenium, the boron, the molybdenum, the full spectrum of secondary metabolites that plants produce when they’re grown in living soil — that missing 20% is arguably the 80% that matters for medicine. A medicinal herb’s therapeutic power isn’t just its “active ingredient.” It’s the full profile — the terpenes, the flavonoids, the alkaloids, the volatile compounds that together create a smell, a taste, and a quantum vibrational signature that communicates with your gut bacteria and tells them what to do.

And there’s a deeper layer that most herbalists don’t consider. Plants grown in NPK-sterilised soil are disconnected from their mycorrhizal networks — the fungal web in living soil that some call the “wood wide web.” These fungal connections are what allow plants to synthesise complex secondary metabolites in response to environmental stressors. Without that fungal dialogue, the plant can’t produce the full chemical repertoire. It grows. It looks right. It tests as “rosemary” on a chromatograph. But it’s deaf and mute — an empty packet of information. The medicine isn’t just a chemical. It’s a bio-instructional signal. Without the trace minerals as the ink and the quantum vibrational signature as the envelope, the body’s microbiome can’t read the instructions.

Now layer EMF on top. Volatile organic compounds — the molecules that carry smell and taste — are vibrational. Luca Turin’s quantum theory of olfaction — still debated, with the mainstream view favouring shape-based binding, but offering a plausible alternative mechanism — proposes that molecular recognition isn’t just about shape but about vibrational frequency. Electron tunnelling in olfactory receptors detects the resonant signature of a molecule, not just its geometry. Deuterium — heavy hydrogen — changes a molecule’s vibrational frequency without changing its shape, and insects respond differently to deuterated compounds. The “smell” of a molecule is its quantum vibration. I’ve written about this in detail in my piece on deuterium, bacterial communication, and the quantum nature of smell.

If the electromagnetic environment is saturating those molecules with exogenous frequencies — WiFi, smart meters, dirty electricity — there’s a plausible mechanism for those resonant signatures to be altered or masked. The herb might have the right compounds, but the signalling is jammed. The gut bacteria don’t get the full message. The therapeutic cascade doesn’t fire. And it’s not just the herbs — your own bacteria communicate through quorum sensing, releasing chemical signals that coordinate behaviour across populations. EMF exposure has been shown to alter bacterial growth, gene expression, and communication. I explored this mechanism in my earlier piece on Herxheimer reactions and EMF-disrupted bacterial signalling — the hypothesis that what we call “flu” might in some cases be a Herxheimer-type response triggered by EMF-induced bacterial dysfunction. The same disruption applies here: if EMF is jamming quorum sensing in your gut microbiome, then the bacteria that are supposed to process and activate the medicinal compounds in your food can’t coordinate properly. The medicine arrives but the workforce is confused.

Now layer the worms. Even if you grew the perfect herb in perfect soil and consumed it in an EMF-free environment — if your duodenal villi are flattened by decades of strongyloides infection, you can’t absorb it anyway. The finger-like projections that are supposed to extract those trace compounds and deliver them to your bloodstream are damaged or destroyed. The herb passes through you. The medicine never arrives.

Three layers sabotaging the same system: depleted plants that lack the full signalling profile, an electromagnetic environment that may disrupt what signalling remains, and a parasitised gut that can’t absorb any of it regardless.

This is why people say “I’ve tried everything — herbs, supplements, cleanses — nothing works.” It’s not that natural medicine is wrong. It’s that the delivery system is broken at every stage. Fix the soil, fix the EMF environment, fix the gut — and the same herbs that “didn’t work” might suddenly do exactly what centuries of traditional medicine said they would.

The Chemical Flare — What the Beacon Actually Smells Like

I’ve described the beacon in terms of inflammatory signalling — cytokines, chemokines, heat. But there’s a more specific molecule that makes this even more precise.

When RFR triggers the oxidative cascade via the voltage-gated calcium channels that Pall identified, the primary output is a localised spike in hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂). Superoxide radicals produced by the VGCC-calcium-nitric oxide pathway are converted by superoxide dismutase into H₂O₂ — and nematodes are exceptionally sensitive to hydrogen peroxide gradients. It’s one of the oldest damage-associated molecular signals in biology. Larvae have been following H₂O₂ toward damaged tissue for millions of years.

To a migrating strongyloides larva, an EMF-exposed parotid gland or trigeminal nerve isn’t just “inflamed.” It’s pumping out the exact chemical scent that larvae have evolved to follow. The phone doesn’t just create a target. It creates a chemotactic super-signal — a flare in the dark that’s been burning for as long as the phone has been held there.

The Crystal Trap — When the Beacon Becomes a Weapon

There’s another layer to this mechanism that connects gut damage, EMF exposure, and mineral metabolism into a single vicious cycle — and it explains why some people’s symptoms get worse before they get better.

When strongyloides damages the intestinal lining, it doesn’t just impair absorption of nutrients. It specifically disrupts the gut’s ability to process oxalates — naturally occurring compounds found in many foods that require healthy intestinal bacteria and intact gut walls to metabolise properly. In a parasitised gut, oxalates leak into circulation and precipitate out as sharp calcium oxalate crystals wherever inflammation is highest.

I’ve written extensively about this mechanism in The Truth About Oxalates — how environmental toxins and gut damage create a perfect storm for crystal deposition in tissues. The crystals aren’t random. They concentrate at sites of existing inflammation because that’s where the pH and ionic environment favours precipitation.

Now layer this onto the EMF-parasite interaction. The EMF creates the inflammatory beacon. The larvae migrate toward it, causing more gut damage and more oxalate leakage. The crystals deposit at the EMF-damaged tissue — the same tissue the larvae are targeting. The crystals create mechanical tissue damage, making the beacon even brighter for more larvae.

But here’s where it gets interesting: oxalate crystals are toxic to cellular metabolism and physically destructive to soft tissue. Whether they’re capable of killing migrating larvae is unknown — but the mechanical damage they cause to tissue would certainly affect any organism embedded in it.

The crystals become both a potential weapon against the parasites AND a mechanism that amplifies the inflammatory signal attracting more larvae to the same site. You get a feedback loop where EMF exposure, larval migration, gut damage, and crystal deposition reinforce each other in an escalating cycle of tissue destruction.

The Armed Passengers

I’ve described the larvae as buses carrying gram-negative bacteria from the gut into the bloodstream and across the blood-brain barrier. But there’s a layer underneath that makes the picture worse.

Research has indicated that certain gram-negative bacteria — the passengers on the bus — actually become more aggressive and more antibiotic-resistant when exposed to specific RF frequencies. Taheri et al. (2017) showed altered antibiotic susceptibility in E. coli and Listeria monocytogenes under 900MHz exposure (Journal of Biomedical Physics & Engineering). EMF exposure has been shown to alter bacterial gene expression, upregulate virulence factors, and accelerate the development of antibiotic resistance.

If the larva is the bus, the EMF isn’t just navigating the bus. It’s arming the passengers. When that larva crosses the blood-brain barrier through the open gate, it isn’t delivering normal E. coli. It’s delivering bacteria that have been battle-hardened by the electromagnetic environment they’ve been sitting in — inside a gut that’s been bathed in WiFi, smart meter pulses, and dirty electricity for years.

This could explain why “idiopathic” neuroinflammation is so resistant to standard antibiotic treatment. The doctors are fighting bacteria that have been pre-adapted to resist the weapons being thrown at them. And nobody connects the resistance to the electromagnetic environment the bacteria were incubated in.

The Skin That Crawls — When “Delusional Parasitosis” Isn’t Delusional

Here’s one that will resonate with every EHS sufferer who’s been told they’re imagining things.

One of the most commonly reported symptoms of electromagnetic hypersensitivity is a crawling sensation under the skin — a feeling of something moving, itching, prickling. Dermatologists call it formication. Psychiatrists call it delusional parasitosis. The diagnosis is that you’re crazy and there’s nothing there.

But what if it’s not delusional? What if you actually have parasites?

Strongyloides larvae migrate through subcutaneous tissue as part of the autoinfection cycle. Larva currens — the fast-moving raised red trail that’s pathognomonic for strongyloides — moves at 5-10 centimetres per hour under the skin. In chronic infection, this migration is happening continuously at low levels.

Now consider what happens during high EMF exposure. If electromagnetic fields accelerate nematode development — as the C. elegans data shows — and if the H₂O₂ beacon mechanism attracts larvae to EMF-exposed tissue, then during periods of high EMF exposure the larvae may be more active, migrating faster, and concentrated in areas of the body closest to the EMF source.

The “skin crawling” that EHS patients report isn’t a hallucination. It may be the physical sensation of accelerated larval migration in the subdermal layers during high EMF exposure. The person feels something crawling because something IS crawling. They go to a doctor who’s never heard of strongyloides, get told it’s psychiatric, and get prescribed an SSRI. The worms keep crawling. The EMF keeps firing. And the patient learns to stop talking about it.

Nobody has screened EHS patients reporting formication symptoms for soil-transmitted helminth infection. The datasets don’t overlap. The question has never been asked.

The Missing Half of the Research — Women

One more gap that needs naming. The overwhelming majority of parasitology studies, EMF biology studies, and pharmacology studies are conducted on male subjects — male rats, male volunteers, male cohorts. The female body is treated as a complicating variable and excluded for “methodological convenience.”

This is a disaster for everything I’ve described in this article.

Women have different fat distribution — more subcutaneous fat, which affects both EMF absorption patterns and larval migration routes. Women have different hormonal cycling — oestrogen modulates immune function, BBB permeability, and inflammatory signalling differently across the menstrual cycle, meaning the “open gate” may swing wider at certain times of the month. Women have a naturally stronger Th2 immune response — which is the anti-helminth arm of immunity — but that advantage is suppressed during pregnancy, creating a window of maximum vulnerability to parasitic infection at exactly the moment when the consequences are most catastrophic (vertical transmission to the foetus).

Women carry phones differently — in handbags against the hip, in back pockets against the pelvis, held to the ear while multitasking with children. The EMF exposure patterns are different. The tissue targets are different. The reproductive organs at risk are different.

A pregnant woman carrying chronic strongyloides, holding a phone against her head, with suppressed Th2 immunity and an opening BBB, in a home full of WiFi and LED lighting — that is a completely different biological scenario to a 70-kilogram male rat in a Faraday cage. And it’s the scenario that’s never been studied.

Every mechanism in this article — the beacon, the bus, the open gate, the missing night watchman, the armed passengers — operates differently in women. And we have almost no data on any of it. The research gap isn’t accidental. It’s structural. And the people paying the price are the ones excluded from the studies. Every study I called for earlier — the dual-exposure animal studies, the EHS screening, the deworming trials — must include female subjects and stratify results by sex. Without that, we’re building half a picture and calling it complete.

And it’s not just women who are invisible in this research. Immunosuppressed populations — organ transplant recipients, HIV patients, people on long-term corticosteroids — are the groups where strongyloides hyperinfection kills. They’re also heavy healthcare users with significant device exposure: hours in hospital beds surrounded by medical equipment, WiFi-saturated wards, phones as their primary connection to the outside world. If the beacon-and-bus mechanism operates at all, these are the people in whom it operates most dangerously. And they’re never screened for helminths before being handed the immunosuppressants that could trigger hyperinfection.

The Bigger Picture

I keep coming back to the same pattern. The datasets exist. The mechanisms are documented. The individual studies are published. And nobody connects them because academic disciplines are siloed, funding follows established paradigms, and asking uncomfortable cross-disciplinary questions doesn’t win grants.

Parasitology says: “Strongyloides migrates via chemical gradients.” EMF biology says: “Chronic EMF exposure creates localised inflammation.” Oncology says: “Chronic inflammation drives cancer.” Neurology says: “Trigeminal neuralgia is often idiopathic.”

Four facts. One chain. Zero papers connecting them.

The beacon and the bus. The EMF creates the beacon. The worm is the bus. The bacteria are the passengers. And the destination is whatever tissue you’ve been irradiating the longest.

Turn off the beacon. Kill the bus. And maybe — just maybe — the passengers never arrive.

What You Can Do Right Now

If any of this resonates — especially if you have unexplained pain at a site where you habitually hold a device, or chronic inflammatory conditions that nobody can explain:

Get tested. IgG ELISA serology for strongyloides, not the stool test. The stool test misses it 70% of the time. As a cheap first step, ask your GP for a full blood count and look at your eosinophil level — persistent unexplained eosinophilia is a red flag for helminth infection and costs almost nothing to check.

Audit your EMF exposure. Where do you hold your phone? Where’s your router? Where’s your smart meter relative to where you sleep?

Connect the dots your doctors won’t. If you have pathology at a site of chronic EMF exposure AND you have any risk factors for parasitic infection — travel history, soil contact, dog contact, partner from an endemic area — raise both with your doctor. They won’t connect them. You have to.

Reduce exposure at both ends. Distance your devices. Treat the infection. Don’t wait for a study that may never be funded to tell you what the biology already suggests.

Deworm your dogs. If you have dogs — especially dogs that roam outdoors and share your living space — they are a documented reservoir for human-infective strongyloides. Every untreated dog shedding larvae into the soil you walk on is a reinfection vector. Veterinary ivermectin is cheap, widely available, and breaks the transmission chain at the animal end. This isn’t just animal welfare. It’s human public health.

If you found this useful, share it. Subscribe for more investigative content at the intersection of things nobody wants to connect.

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Related reading:

References

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Khoshsafar H et al. (2022). Helminth Eggs as a Magnetic Biomaterial: Introducing a Recognition Probe. Frontiers in Chemistry, 10, 834728.

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Nittby H et al. (2009). Increased blood-brain barrier permeability in mammalian brain 7 days after exposure to the radiation from a GSM-900 mobile phone. Pathophysiology, 16(2-3), 103-112.

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I’m an independent researcher based in rural Thailand. I have no sponsors, no affiliations, and no reason to lie to you.