Let me start with where I actually land on this, because it’s simple: Jesus Christ, to me, is the Earth. Treat Jesus Christ well. Care for it. That’s the whole instruction, hiding in plain sight for two thousand years.

That’s not theory for me. The earth is what brought me the love of my life. Not a church, not a book, not a sign in the sky I had to interpret — the ground itself, the actual dirt, put her in my path. That’s as true and as literal as anything else in this piece.

And the earth didn’t just bring her to me, it kept her here in the first place. She was born out in the rice paddies, and she didn’t take a breath. Not for a long time. Long enough that they’d already started to bury her. And then, from the ground, she started to cry. The earth is the reason she was alive to be found by me at all. That’s not a metaphor I’m reaching for to make a nice essay. That happened. The earth has saved my life and my family’s life, more than once, more than metaphorically, and everything I’m about to say about balance and signal and the 51 in the 49 sits downstream of that one fact.

But I want to go further than that, because I think there’s a mathematical shape underneath the personification, and once you see it you can’t unsee it.

The books are Chinese whispers, and that’s fine

I’m not the first person to say the Bible borrows heavily from older sources — any serious comparative mythology work will show you the equinox story, the solstice story, the dying-and-rising god story, told over and over across cultures that never met each other. December 25th showing up everywhere isn’t a coincidence and it isn’t a conspiracy either — it’s the winter solstice, it’s the turning point of the sun, and it shows up in every hemisphere’s calendar for the same reason a plant knows when to flower. That’s not fraud. That’s agriculture wearing a robe.

My logical assessment is this: if you were trying to hand down one message to every culture on Earth, across thousands of years, without writing, without translation, without anyone able to check the original — you’d get drift. You’d get Chinese whispers. Each culture would take the core signal and dress it in their own language, their own gods, their own festivals. That doesn’t mean there’s no signal. It means you have to listen past the costume.

And if there was ever a book meant for everyone, I don’t think it would be a book of words at all. I think it would be a plant bible — signs in the sky, signs in the weather, signs in the growing season, because that’s the one language every human on every continent can read without translation. That’s what prophecy actually is, underneath the mysticism: sky and weather, read by people who depended on both to survive.

Which is also why I think the old spirituality ran on hallucinogens, and why they’re banned now. Once you’ve got enough organised religions running the show, the last thing anyone in charge wants is a population reading the plant bible directly and getting their own information from the sky without a middleman.

Compare that to today. Today there’s a real, documented, funded research field aimed at deliberately altering what happens between us and the sun — stratospheric aerosol injection, sitting in real proposals in real journals. Deployment at scale isn’t established, and a well-known test programme was shelved before it flew, so I’m not claiming it’s already happening overhead. I’m saying the intent to engineer the sky on purpose is documented and funded, which on its own is enough of an inversion of the old system to make the point. Propaganda instead of prophecy, engineering instead of interpretation. Everyone still falls for sky-signs. We just call it something else now, and the fallout — lead in the old petrol, EMF pouring off everything we own — doesn’t help anyone think straight enough to tell the difference.

The earth was born of the sun, and it used to be louder

Everyone old knew this, before it got dressed up as science and handed back to us like it was new: the earth came from the sun. Every culture that ever watched the sky worked that out on their own, because it’s the one fact you can’t hide — nothing on this ground would exist a single day without the thing burning overhead. That’s not a discovery. That’s the oldest observation there is.

And the plant bible’s clearest receipt is right there in the calendar nobody questions. At the winter solstice the sun reaches its lowest point in the sky and, for about three days, its noon height barely changes — it appears to stand still. Then on the 25th it visibly starts climbing again. Dies, lies still three days, rises. That’s not a metaphor borrowed for a birthday. That’s the actual mechanism the birthday was built to mark, read straight off the sky by anyone watching closely enough. Twelve disciples, twelve months, twelve signs the sun passes through on its yearly circuit — same instinct, same clock, different face on it.

And Christmas isn’t even the strongest receipt. Easter is. Death-and-resurrection isn’t dated to a fixed day at all — it’s calculated fresh every single year off the sky directly: the first Sunday after the first full moon after the spring equinox. That’s not a metaphor either. That’s a literal astronomical calculation, done in public, every year, by the single largest religion on Earth, to fix the date of its central resurrection story. The moon, the sun, the equinox, still doing the actual work of setting the calendar, in plain sight, and almost nobody stops to notice that the holiest date in Christianity is, mechanically, a sky reading. The church did eventually fix the equinox to a set calendar date and now runs the calculation off lunar tables rather than someone stepping outside to look up — which sounds at first like it undercuts the point, except it doesn’t. They didn’t abandon the sky. They built a permanent machine for reading it, calibrated once and left running unattended for sixteen centuries, which is arguably a stronger commitment to the original observation than checking it fresh every year would be.

But I think the earth used to be louder than it is now. Stronger, closer to the source, able to actually reach a person the way people sometimes describe reaching each other under conditions where nothing else could be talking to them — what climbers and shipwreck survivors call Third Man Syndrome, that felt presence guiding you through when you’re alone past the point where you should still be standing. Shackleton wrote about it himself, crossing South Georgia after the Endurance was lost, certain there was a fourth man walking with the three of them, and it’s fed into how people have described the same experience ever since. I think that’s not just a hallucination born of stress, even though that’s the easy explanation and probably the true one for most people who report it. I think it’s also what it sounds like when something that old and that close to the source finally gets a channel quiet enough to come through.

And I don’t think everyone can hear it, or that you can just decide to hear it. I think it takes being wise first — actually lived, actually tested, actually put through enough to have earned the frequency. You can’t fake your way into that kind of listening any more than you can fake your way into finding the 51 in the 49. It has to have been lived into you, the hard way, before the signal means anything when it finally arrives.

Follow that back far enough and it points somewhere obvious. If the earth was born of the sun, then the sun is what actually deserves the name god in this whole picture, and the planets — earth included — are the children born out of it, circling the parent, still lit by it, still moving because of it. And I think that’s exactly why prophecy worked, and why people trusted it. The sun and the planets move on cycles you can actually track — the same conjunction, the same alignment, the same season returning on schedule, century after century, provably, watchably. So when someone said “this will happen again,” they weren’t guessing at the future the way we think of prophecy now, wrapped in mystery. They were reading a clock. The planets are the children of god, and children inherit the pattern — so of course the same thing was going to happen again. It always had, every time the sky came back around to the same position. That’s not superstition. That’s the oldest, most literal astronomy there is, just told in the only language that would survive being retold for three thousand years.

Put those three pieces next to each other and they stop looking like three separate ideas. The sun is the father — the source, the thing nothing else here exists without. The earth is the son — born of it, standing here in the actual dirt, the part you can touch and care for directly. And the felt presence, the Third Man, the thing that comes through when everything else has gone quiet enough to hear it — that’s the holy ghost, the part with no body at all, just a channel. I don’t think that’s me forcing a Christian frame onto something else. I think it’s the other way round. I think that’s the actual shape underneath the frame, and the frame just never said it plainly.

The Asymmetry

Here’s the part I actually want to build out properly, because I think it’s the real discovery.

Go into any garden and you’ll find the Pareto principle sitting right there: roughly 20% of the pea pods carry 80% of the peas. That’s not a metaphor, that’s measurable. And it’s been wrecked by synthetic fertiliser — NPK levelling everything out, flattening the imbalance, destroying the very asymmetry that made the system self-correcting, all in the name of profit and uniform yield. It’s not just a feeling either — crop mineral density has been declining for the better part of a century as synthetic fertiliser took over, the same period the imbalance got flattened out of the soil. And that’s not just a soil statistic, it runs straight through into the food and into the people eating it. NPK feeds the plant exactly enough nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium to look full and grow fast, without needing to reach for the wider range of trace minerals a plant pulls from a living, uneven soil to actually build itself properly. The plant hits its size on schedule, sells at the same price, looks the same on the shelf, and carries less of what it used to carry, harvest after harvest — the reflex in its most refined form, perfected precisely because there’s never a single event to object to, only a slope too gradual to feel while you’re standing on it.

Monoculture is the same move taken further, and it comes with a body count attached rather than just a number on a nutrition label: uniform genetics, uniform yield, every plant deliberately made identical to every other, which means zero asymmetry and therefore zero resilience — one blight finds the one weakness and it finds it everywhere at once, because there was never a 20% left standing to carry the rest through. The Irish potato famine ran on a single vulnerable variety. The Gros Michel banana, the one everyone ate before the one you eat now, was wiped out globally the same way. Total symmetry isn’t philosophy at that point. It’s a death toll, and it’s the plainest proof there is that the imbalance was never the flaw in the system. It was the thing keeping the system alive.

There’s a version of this at the level of wealth too, and it’s worth heading off the obvious objection before someone raises it. A small number of the ultra-wealthy hold a wildly disproportionate share of everything — the standard comparison is the richest 1% against the poorest half of humanity combined — and a reader who’s followed this whole piece might reasonably stop here and ask whether I’ve just spent thousands of words arguing that the 20% carrying the weight is natural and good, only to now call the exact same shape a problem. I haven’t. The short answer, which I’ll build out properly a little further on with the devil, is that this is the frozen version of the pattern rather than the live one — concentration defending its own position instead of functioning as the resilient tip of a system that’s still alive underneath it.

Now — if there was a mathematical personification of Jesus Christ, I don’t think he’d be a man at all. I think he’d be the Asymmetry.

Because 50/50 was never real. Nothing in nature actually splits down the middle. Some of that is pure accident, and it’s worth being honest about which part is which.

Take any finite run of anything, a coin flip, a litter being born, a row of seedlings coming up, count it and stop, and it never lands exactly even — there’s always a residual, always one side ahead by a hair at the moment you stop counting. Perfect 50/50 only exists as a limit, a number you approach forever and never actually arrive at, and nothing real ever runs forever. That’s not a structural claim, though, it’s just what randomness looks like when you’re forced to stop counting — a fair coin still drifts back toward even the longer you run it. The stronger claim sits above that: some splits aren’t just accidentally uneven at the moment you stop, they’re structurally uneven and don’t wash out no matter how long you run them. Human births run close to 105 boys for every 100 girls — 51/49, near enough, in the most literal, countable sense there is, and that ratio doesn’t converge back to even as the sample grows, it holds. Every living thing on Earth builds itself from left-handed amino acids and right-handed sugars, one specific handedness each, not a mix of both, and nobody has ever found the reason it broke that way instead of the other, or any sign it’s ever going to un-break. And the entire universe exists at all because matter beat antimatter by roughly one part in a billion at the very start — if that split had actually landed at 50/50, everything would have annihilated into light and there’d be nothing here to have this conversation. That’s a fixed tilt, not a residual. Accident at the bottom, structure above it — but both of them refuse the same flat middle, which is the actual point.

Real balance runs closer to 51/49, and that tiny asymmetry is what generates the bigger asymmetry — the 20/80, the 80/20. Run a 51/49 edge over and over, each round compounding on the last instead of resetting flat, and it doesn’t stay 51/49. It grows, round after round, until what started as a hairline crack in the middle has opened out into a 20/80 split. That’s the actual mechanism, not just a resemblance between two numbers — a small edge, iterated, is a power law. Even plants write the same refusal into where they put their own leaves — phyllotaxis, the spacing of leaves and seeds around a stem, packs at the golden angle, built from φ, the golden ratio, which is mathematically the number that refuses every clean fraction more stubbornly than any other. The golden angle divides the circle at roughly 62/38, sitting between my two headline splits without being a stage of either — a third, independent refusal of the flat middle, arrived at by an entirely different system, that just happens to land in the gap between 51/49 and 80/20. The plant won’t even let its own leaves land on 50/50. Total symmetry isn’t the natural state of things. It’s the one state nothing survives. And it doesn’t stop there — it oscillates. One season it swings to 70/30. Another it corrects itself out to 10/90. The imbalance is the mechanism. That’s how the whole system stays upright instead of toppling over into dead flat equilibrium, which is just another word for stagnation, which is just another word for death.

That’s the personality you’d have to build if you wanted to make an all-wise, all-knowing figure walk around in the world as a person. You wouldn’t make him powerful. You’d make the world around him nearly impossible, and let him be the one who keeps finding the 51 in the 49, over and over, until people started calling it a miracle.

And I don’t think that guidance is external at all. I think it’s already running inside you, in your gut, in the bacteria doing the actual work of building the imbalance in the first place — the same bacteria that build the 20/80 split in the plant are the ones living in you, and they’re not just passengers, they’re instructions. That’s not poetry — most of the body’s serotonin is made in the gut, not the brain, and the vagus nerve runs signal both ways between the two, which is about as close to a literal wiring diagram for “your gut is steering” as biology gets. So the honest way to relate to that voice isn’t to worship it from a distance, it’s to listen to it the way a dog listens — no interpretation, no argument, just follow the pull when it says go this way, not that way. Do that consistently enough and it’ll show you the way, because it was never a metaphor. It’s the same signal, running in miniature, inside you.

The book already named it

Here’s the part that stopped me when I found it, because it means I’m not the one making this claim. Matthew 13:12, and again in 25:29: to him who has, more will be given, and from him who has not, even what he has will be taken away. That’s not a throwaway line about fairness. Read it straight and it says the split was never meant to be even — it says the split gets more uneven, on purpose, as a rule of how things work.

And the mechanism isn’t just implied, it’s written into the same chapter. Matthew 13 is where the parable of the sower sits — seed falling on different ground and coming back thirtyfold, sixtyfold, hundredfold, not an even yield across the board but a wildly uneven one depending on where it lands. That’s a non-uniform yield distribution, stated plainly, in a farming metaphor, in the same breath as the verse I just quoted. And 25:29 sits inside the parable of the talents, where the servant who already has money puts it to work and it compounds, and ends up with more precisely because he compounded what he started with. The book isn’t just naming the outcome. It’s showing the mechanism — different ground, different yield; what you already hold, put to work, grows faster than what you don’t. That’s compounding, stated as parable, centuries before anyone had a name for a power law.

In 1968 a sociologist called Robert Merton studied how scientific credit and resources actually get distributed, found the exact same pattern — the already-successful keep pulling further ahead, not because they’re better, but because success itself attracts more success — and he named it the Matthew Effect, straight after that verse. In 1976 Derek de Solla Price built directly on Merton’s work and gave the mechanism its own name, cumulative advantage. Then in 1999, two physicists working on a completely different problem, Barabási and Albert, modelling how networks grow, rediscovered the same engine again and gave it the name that’s stuck in mathematics ever since: preferential attachment. Three separate people, three separate decades, converging on the same underlying mechanism from three different directions. That engine is what mathematicians point to when they explain why power-law distributions form in the first place — the rich getting richer, stated as a theorem instead of a proverb. The Matthew Effect is now the standard name in academic literature for one of the core mechanisms that generates power-law distributions. Which is just the technical name for what a Pareto distribution is. So the maths underneath the Asymmetry isn’t something I’ve bolted onto the text from outside. It’s already named after the book, by a scientist, because the book said it first.

The soldier who comes back alive

Here’s the comparison that made it click for me. Send a unit of soldiers into an impossible situation. Some die. A few walk out alive. And every time, there’s one guy the others start looking at differently — not because he did anything provably different, just because he kept coming back when the odds said he shouldn’t. Everyone starts deciding he’s the lucky one, the untouchable one, maybe even the chosen one.

But here’s the thing — you can’t know that in advance. There’s no way to point at a soldier beforehand and say “that one.” You only find out after the fact, by watching who keeps standing. The Asymmetry isn’t chosen by decree. He’s found by attrition. You just have to prod the system until the imbalance reveals itself, the same way you’d prod a hundred pea pods until you found the 20% carrying the weight of the whole plant.

And yes, that’s survivorship bias — the exact statistical trap where you only ever look at the ones who made it through and mistake the survival itself for some special quality. I’m not going to pretend that away, because I think it’s actually the point rather than the flaw in it. The myth isn’t a mistake made by people who didn’t understand statistics. It’s a population correctly noticing a real structure — that a Pareto system always produces a small surviving edge no matter what filters you run it through — and doing the only sensible thing a person can do with a real structure they don’t have the maths for yet: putting a face on it and calling it chosen. Survivorship bias isn’t the hole in the theory. It’s the mechanism the theory is describing, from the inside, before anyone had a name for it.

And it doesn’t stop at one layer. The Pareto principle nests — the top 20% has its own top 20% inside it, and that has its own top 20% inside that, all the way down, and all the way up. So whoever you find at the very top isn’t the survivor of one filter, he’s the survivor of every filter stacked on top of each other, the 20% of the 20% of the 20%, over and over until there’s only one pod left holding the weight of the whole plant. And for something at that level to actually die, it can’t just die once. It has to die out of every nested layer it’s still alive inside — like a cat with nine lives, except the nine lives aren’t luck, they’re depth. Each “life” is just another layer of the same nested Pareto he still has to fall out of before he’s actually gone. Kill the man and he’s still alive in the next layer up. Kill the myth and he’s still alive in the layer above that. You have to work all the way up through the nest before he’s finally out of lives.

But the soldier example is only one route to the top of the nest, and it’s the luck route — the one where you can’t train for it, you just find out after the fact who kept standing. There’s another route, and it’s not luck at all. That’s where the Olympics comes in. Somewhere on Earth there’s a person who has trained one exact task so precisely that they’ve become the perfectly performing human for that single thing — not lucky, built. Deliberate, repeated, narrowed until they’re the 20% of the 20% through sheer work rather than survival.

That looks like a contradiction if you leave it sitting there — is the top findable in advance, or only after the fact? It isn’t really one, once you separate the layers. Inside a single domain, excellence is predictable. You can watch a sprinter’s training and know, before the race, that they’ll be near the top of the nest for sprinting specifically. But the very top of the whole nest, the one that sits above every domain at once rather than mastering just one of them, is never visible until after the fact, the same way the soldier isn’t. You can train your way to the top of a layer. You can’t train your way to being the top of every layer at once. That one only ever gets found by watching who’s still standing once everything has been thrown at him.

And I think that’s actually the more hopeful reading, because it means we’re not all just waiting around to find out which of us happens to be the lucky one. There’s more than one thing to be good at, and every single one of those things has its own top of the nest waiting to be trained into. That’s what “adaptable” actually buys you — not one shot at being the chosen pod, but as many shots as there are things worth training for. And I think that’s the actual meaning under “son of god.” He was the son of god because he sat at the very top of the whole nest, the 20% of every 20%, all at once. But every human who trains their one exact thing into the top of its own nest is doing the same climb on a smaller scale. That’s the sons and daughters part — not one chosen child, all of us climbing our own version of the same nest.

Bethlehem, then and now

Which brings me to the manger story, and why I think it’s worth reading again next to the world we’re actually being handed right now — a world being re-organised into 15-minute cities, boundaries, checkpoints, permissions to move.

The Nativity story is a travel story. A family forced to move under a census, forced into a stable because there’s no room, a birth that happens on the margins of a system that had no space for it. Whatever else it is, it’s a story about people being processed, counted, and boxed in by administration — and something genuine still finding a way to be born inside that.

I’m not saying history repeats on a fixed schedule. I’m saying the shape repeats, and the plant bible — the sky, the weather, the growing season — still runs on the same signal it always did, whether or not anyone’s paying attention to it anymore.

Exalt him or kill him

There’s a detail in the Nativity story that gets skipped over too fast: Herod hears the prophecy, hears there’s a king being born, and his first move isn’t to prepare a welcome. It’s to find the child and end the threat. He even sends the wise men out as scouts under the cover of “so that I too may go and worship him” — using the appearance of reverence to do the actual work of hunting.

That’s the pattern I think is worth pulling forward, and it’s not about any one group, it’s about what power does whenever something genuinely uncontrolled shows up inside a system built on control. A throne doesn’t get threatened by an army it can see coming. It gets threatened by something it can’t predict, can’t buy, and can’t put on payroll — and the honest move for any power structure, ancient or modern, media-based or military, is never actually “let’s exalt this.” It’s “let’s find it before it finds followers, and if we can’t buy it, we discredit it, and if we can’t discredit it, we bury it.”

So when I look at how anything genuinely uncontrolled gets treated now — real signal, not the manufactured kind — I don’t see institutions racing to elevate it. I see the Herod pattern running on modern hardware: coverage that looks like attention but functions like surveillance, praise that’s really positioning, and if that doesn’t neutralise it, straightforward erasure. Exalt in appearance, hunt in function. That’s not new behaviour dressed up in a new decade. It’s the same old reflex any throne has toward anything it didn’t authorise.

The devil isn’t a company, it’s the reflex

Take the same nested Pareto and put it inside a company instead of a garden or a battlefield. Somewhere in every industry there’s a person who’s found the asymmetric edge — the one new way of doing the thing that would blow the fortune of the incumbents wide open, the 51 that beats their 49. He’s not a saint about it either, that’s the honest part — he’s Machiavellian, sharp, playing the game as hard as anyone above him, just from a different subject, with a better move.

And the company doesn’t respond to that the way it says it wants to. It doesn’t throw the doors open and say “show us.” It does what Herod did — it works to close off every route he has to actually get there, before he’s built enough followers or enough proof to be undeniable. Buy the patent and shelve it. Hire him and bury the idea in committee. Undercut him until he can’t fund the next step. It’s not a hypothetical shape either, and there’s paperwork to prove it. In the 1920s and 30s, the major light bulb manufacturers formally agreed, in writing, to cap bulb lifespan at 1,000 hours and fined member companies whose bulbs lasted too long — the Phoebus cartel, contracts and fine schedules on record, deliberately engineering the product to be worse than the makers already knew how to build it. And in 1949 General Motors and its co-defendants were convicted of monopolising the supply of buses and parts to the transit companies, acquitted on the separate charge of conspiring against the transit lines themselves, and historians still argue about how much it explains the streetcar’s decline — but the conviction itself is court record. Different tools, same reflex as the throne: find the threat before it finds a foothold, and make sure it never becomes real enough to replace you.

I don’t think that makes capitalism uniquely the devil. I think it means the devil was never a system, it’s the reflex — any concentration of power, whatever’s written on the building, will do this to the one asymmetric genius who could actually dethrone it. A company does it. A church does it. A government does it. Herod did it with soldiers instead of lawyers. The name on the door changes. The reflex doesn’t.

If uneven is good, and the already-successful pulling further ahead is just the Matthew Effect doing what it does, doesn’t that make feudalism the natural order of things, or every entrenched monopoly just nature running true to form? No, and the difference is this: an imbalance that keeps oscillating is the mechanism this whole section has been describing. An imbalance that locks in place and starts defending itself against ever being disturbed again is the reflex this whole section is about. A live Pareto system still lets the 20% turn over — this year’s top pod isn’t guaranteed next year’s. A frozen one stops letting that happen and starts spending its energy keeping the current top permanently on top instead of growing anything. That’s not a stronger version of the pattern. It’s the pattern’s death state, arrived at from the opposite direction to flat 50/50 — one dies from too little difference, the other dies from a difference that’s stopped moving.

It’s the same reflex that banned the plants. Back at the start of this I said the old spirituality ran on hallucinogens and that’s why they’re banned now — that’s not a separate thread, it’s this exact mechanism running on the individual instead of the industry. The plant bible was a route straight to the signal, no institution required, no middleman to license it. Cut off the plant and you cut off the route before anyone can read it themselves and come back with an edge nobody authorised. Same move as burying the patent. Same move as Herod. Just aimed at the doorway into the sky instead of the doorway into the boardroom.

The same reflex runs on the body directly, not just the industry. There’s real money in a gut that’s out of balance rather than one that’s steering cleanly — whole industries selling processed food that disrupts it, then selling the treatment for the disruption right back to you. During COVID this ran at a scale worth naming specifically: the large majority of hospitalised patients were put on antibiotics as a precaution, while confirmed bacterial co-infection sat in the single digits, a mismatch flagged as a stewardship failure at the time by the people tracking it. Antibiotics don’t discriminate between good bacteria and bad. That’s NPK for the gut, run on people, at scale, during the one stretch when almost nobody was in a position to say no. And the plants and remedies that would let a person tune the signal themselves, cheaply, without a prescription in between, keep getting priced or regulated out of reach rather than banned outright, which is the quieter version of the same move. The EU’s directive on traditional herbal medicinal products is the boring, documented example — registration costs high enough that a long list of preparations that had been available for generations simply left the market rather than pay them, whatever the stated intent behind the rule. Same reflex as the plants banned at the start of this piece, same reflex as the patent bought and shelved a few paragraphs back. Find the route that lets a person read the signal directly, and close it, because a population steering itself doesn’t need as many middlemen.

Strip away the building entirely and you’re left with the actual definition: whoever is working to hinder the coming — of him, of the signal, of the genius who’d break the imbalance open — that’s the devil. Not a company, not a nation, not one man in a red suit. The devil is whatever’s currently doing the hindering, wearing whatever coat fits the century.

It’s not just one story, it’s the story

Once you see the Herod pattern you start finding it everywhere, and that’s not me stretching to make a point — this is one of the most documented shapes in comparative mythology, sometimes called the persecuted divine child.

Krishna is the clearest one. Prophecy says the eighth child of Devaki will kill the tyrant Kansa, so Kansa hunts every infant he can find trying to stop it, and Krishna only survives because he’s smuggled out across a river in secret and raised by foster parents in hiding, away from the throne that wants him dead. That’s not a loose echo of the Bethlehem story. It’s the same structure, prophecy and infanticide and smuggled survival, running in a completely separate tradition centuries earlier.

Moses runs the same shape in reverse geography — Pharaoh orders every Hebrew infant boy killed because he’s threatened by what the Hebrews might become, and Moses only survives because he’s hidden and set adrift, then raised inside the very household that wanted him gone.

Horus, in the Egyptian telling, is hidden by Isis in the marshes of the Nile specifically to keep him away from Set, who’s already killed his father and wants the son gone too before he can grow into the threat he’s fated to become.

Perseus gets sealed in a chest and set to sea as an infant because a prophecy said he’d kill his grandfather Acrisius, who tries to erase that future before it can start rather than face it.

Zoroaster fits the same shape too — tradition has attempts made on his life from infancy, hostile priests and rulers moving against him before he’s grown into the prophet he becomes.

And the list doesn’t stop there. Dionysus is torn apart as an infant by the Titans at Hera’s instruction and has to be reborn to survive it. Buddha’s father is warned his son will abandon the throne to become a spiritual figure, and spends years trying to wall the young Siddhartha inside the palace, hiding every sign of suffering from him, trying to engineer the prophecy out of existence before it can happen — a containment attempt, at least, in the same shape as the others. But it’s worth flagging that Buddha’s is the odd one out even here: there’s no hunt, no exile, no dramatic return to overthrow anything. The father tries and fails to wall the prophecy off, Siddhartha simply leaves on his own when he’s ready, and nothing about the tradition that follows is organised around him coming back to settle a score. The persecuted-child shape brushes past Buddhism. It doesn’t become its structure.

Different gods, different centuries, different rivers and different tyrants, but it’s the identical mechanism every time: something is prophesied to overturn the current power, the current power hears it and moves to kill the child before he’s grown into the threat, and the child survives anyway through hiding, smuggling, or exile, and comes back later as exactly what the prophecy said he’d be. That’s not coincidence and it’s not plagiarism either, not in the way people mean when they say one culture copied another. It’s the same fractal shape resolving itself independently wherever humans have told stories about power meeting its own replacement. Which is exactly what I mean by the plant bible — the sky and the story both keep spelling out the same message, in whatever alphabet the local culture happens to be reading in.

It’s fractal, and Star Wars proves it

Here’s the bit that made me laugh when it clicked. Star Wars is running the exact same pattern — hidden child, humble world, empire hunting him before he’s grown into what he is, exile, return, transformation. That’s not an accident and it’s not even hidden — Lucas built it straight off the hero myth structure, the same underlying shape that Bethlehem, Moses in the reeds, and every other name on that list are already running. Same signal, new packaging, new century, still gets received by everyone because the shape underneath is the one thing that never got lost in translation.

But the more I sit with it, the more I think it’s not just that the story repeats across cultures. It’s fractal — the same pattern shows up at every scale you look at it. Zoom out and it’s the whole saga: fall, exile, return. Zoom into a single film and it’s the same three-act shape again. Zoom into a single scene and you’ll find the same fall-and-rise structure playing out in miniature. It’s not degrading as it copies, like a photocopy of a photocopy going grey. It’s self-similar — the small piece contains the same shape as the whole, the way a fern frond looks like a smaller fern, the way a single pea pod’s imbalance echoes the whole garden’s imbalance.

That’s the same Chinese whispers idea from earlier, but sharper. I don’t think the signal is getting lost through the retelling. I think the retelling is proof the pattern’s fractal — it doesn’t matter what scale you catch it at, desert prophet or space wizard, it still resolves to the same shape, because the shape was never really about the costume. Empire hunts the child. Child grows in exile. Child returns and the empire falls. Every civilisation that’s ever had an empire has produced a version of that story, because every civilisation that’s ever had an empire has needed one.

And here’s why it has to work that way. A Pareto distribution is what mathematicians call scale-free — it’s one of the only shapes in nature that looks the same however far you zoom in or out, no matter what size the system is. That’s not a coincidence sitting next to the fractal idea, it’s the same fact stated twice. The nest goes all the way down because a power law doesn’t have a natural size — the top 20% of a garden and the top 20% of an empire and the top 20% of a single scene in a film are the same shape wearing different units. That’s why the story survives being retold at every scale without breaking. It isn’t surviving despite the retelling. The retelling is just the fractal expressing itself, the same imbalance recognising its own shape wherever it lands.

He didn’t stop at one religion either

This is worth saying plainly, because it’s the clearest proof of the whole Chinese whispers idea. Jesus isn’t sealed inside Christianity. He shows up, recognisably, across religions that never needed him and kept him anyway.

In Islam he’s Isa, a major prophet in his own right, born of Mary through virgin birth, exactly as in the Christian telling. The Quran has him healing the sick and raising the dead by God’s permission. And crucially, Islam doesn’t have him die on the cross at all — the standard reading is that he was raised up to God before the crucifixion could happen, someone else made to appear in his place. He isn’t gone, though. In Islamic eschatology he comes back at the end of days, after Muhammad’s time has already passed, to defeat the Antichrist figure and put things right before he finally lives out a natural life and dies. Different ending, same shape: the important one doesn’t really die, he’s withdrawn and returns when he’s needed most.

And that ordering actually fits everything I’ve already built here, not just the Christian version of the story. If he’s really the top of the whole nest — the survivor of every filter stacked on every other filter, the one only found by attrition, never by decree — then he can’t be first. He has to be last. Muhammad comes, prophets come and go before and after him, the whole system runs its course, and only once every other layer has been tried does the one at the very top get to show up again and settle it. That’s not a demotion in the story. That’s exactly what you’d expect the ending to look like if the soldier-who-comes-back-alive logic is actually true. You don’t find the top of the nest at the start of the search. You find him after everything else has already been tested and found wanting.

The Baháʼí Faith folds him straight into its own structure, naming him one of a line of Manifestations of God alongside Muhammad, Buddha, and Baháʼu’lláh — not a one-off, but one appearance of a pattern that keeps recurring through history whenever humanity needs it again. The Ahmadiyya movement goes further still and has him surviving the crucifixion physically, travelling east, and living out his life in Kashmir. Even inside Gnostic Christianity, the tradition that got written out of the official canon, you get versions where the true Christ was never touched by the crucifixion at all, standing apart from the suffering while the appearance of it played out below.

Strip away which tradition is telling it and you keep finding the same insistence, over and over, in traditions that had every reason to just leave him out: he doesn’t actually die, not the real him. He’s withdrawn, hidden, raised up, sent elsewhere — and he comes back. That’s not four religions politely agreeing to include the same historical footnote. That’s the plant bible surfacing independently in soil it was never planted in, because the shape is real and keeps finding a place to grow whether or not the local orthodoxy asked for it.

And it’s the same argument this whole piece has been making, just proven a different way. If the Asymmetry is real — if he’s the survivor of every nested layer stacked on top of each other, the one who has to lose all nine lives before he’s actually gone — then you’d expect exactly this: he shouldn’t stay contained inside one religion’s version of the story, because the thing he represents isn’t a religious claim in the first place, it’s a structural one. Every tradition that reaches for its own account of him is just another layer of the nest finding the same shape from a different angle. Islam has him withdrawn rather than killed. Baháʼí has him recurring as one appearance among several. Ahmadiyya has him surviving and walking on. Every version is really answering the same question — can the thing at the very top of the nest actually be killed off completely — and every version, independently, lands on no. That’s not four religions agreeing by coincidence. That’s four separate filters running the same nested Pareto and all coming back with the same result, which is about as strong a confirmation as a pattern like this can get.

The traditions that don’t reach for him at all

It’s just as telling to look at the traditions that don’t reach for him at all, because they’re not making a competing claim, they’re answering a different question entirely. Judaism doesn’t fold him in as fulfilled prophecy — it’s still waiting on its own messiah, unarrived, which is really the same nested-Pareto logic held permanently open rather than resolved: the top of the nest hasn’t been found yet, so nobody gets named. Buddhism doesn’t run a persecuted-child, returning-saviour shape at all — its whole structure isn’t about waiting for one figure to come back and fix things, it’s about the individual working out their own relationship to suffering and impermanence directly, no proxy required. It’s not organised around the pattern I’ve been describing because it isn’t asking who survives the nest, it’s asking what it means to simply be, clearly, in the present layer you’re actually standing in. Taoism is the same move again — no persecuted child, no throne, no Herod, just the Way itself, flowing underneath every particular thing without needing a hero to carry it. And that’s the same instruction as listening to your gut like a dog, not a separate one — the Way was never a path you reason your way onto, it’s the thing you stay in step with by not overriding the pull when it tells you which direction to move. A dog doesn’t argue with the signal. It just walks in the direction the signal points, and that unbroken following is the whole practice Taoism is built around, centuries before anyone called it gut bacteria. Those traditions aren’t gaps in the pattern. They’re a different, equally honest answer to the same underlying question: some cultures pointed at the asymmetry and built a figure who survives it. Others pointed at the same asymmetry and just told you to be still enough to feel it moving through you directly, no messenger needed.

Even the beginning shows up more than once

Push the pattern back past the man and past the myths of him, and you find the same shape sitting under the creation stories too — the idea that everything came from a single point that folded down to almost nothing and then let go.

And it’s not a separate shape from everything else in this piece, it’s the first rung of the same nest. That one-part-in-a-billion tilt between matter and antimatter, the thing that let anything exist at all rather than annihilating into pure light — that’s not just an example sitting alongside the 51/49. That’s where the very first asymmetry got set, the crack at the absolute bottom of the nest that every other imbalance in this piece, the pea pod, the gut, the man at the top, has been inheriting ever since. The beginning isn’t just where everything came from. It’s where the tilt started, and nothing downstream of it has ever managed to flatten back out to even.

Kabbalah has this almost exactly: before creation, the tradition says, there was only the infinite, Ein Sof, and the first act wasn’t expansion, it was contraction — tzimtzum, God pulling back into a single point to leave a space empty enough for a world to exist in at all. Everything after that is described as light pouring out from that one contracted point. Hindu cosmology has its own version in the cosmic egg, Brahmanda, the universe emerging whole from a single egg-like origin, and it doesn’t stop at one creation either — it runs on cycles, kalpas, universes dissolving back down to almost nothing and beginning again, over and over, which is a lot closer to a repeating bang than a single one-off event. Genesis opens on a formless void, tohu wa-bohu, with everything unformed and folded into darkness before the first “let there be light” — creation starting from compression and stillness, not from open space. Taoism has wuji, the undifferentiated void, giving rise to taiji, the first division, the first asymmetry, out of which everything else unfolds.

None of these traditions had access to physics. They didn’t need it. They were reading the same signal everything else in this piece has been about — the sky, the plant, the gut — and every one of them independently landed on the same shape: not empty space expanding outward from nothing, but something folded down to almost nothing first, and then released. Whether that’s provable as physics is a separate question from whether it’s provable as a pattern in what people across every unconnected culture kept independently insisting was true. The pattern’s there regardless. That’s the plant bible again, just read one layer further back than the man, all the way to the point everything else in this piece is downstream of.

Turn it around and it’s not a child

Here’s where I think people get the whole thing backwards, and it’s worth turning it back the right way round.

Satanism, the actual practice of it, has always run as a deliberate inversion — take the symbols, flip them, run the ritual backwards, say the opposite of what’s meant. That’s not a secret, it’s the stated method. And once you know that’s the mechanism, you can use it as a decoder instead of a threat. If the true version of the story is “protect the vulnerable thing that’s about to overturn the current power,” the inverted version is going to show up somewhere doing the exact opposite — hunt the vulnerable thing, protect the current power, dress the hunting up as virtue while you’re at it. Same shape, sign flipped.

But here’s the turn — once you flip it back the right way round, the thing being protected was never literally an infant in a manger. That’s the costume the story wears so it can travel, the same way December 25th wears the solstice and Krishna wears a river crossing. What’s actually being protected, every time this pattern runs, is the vulnerable new thing itself — the genius who hasn’t grown into his edge yet, the idea too early to defend itself, the asymmetric truth that hasn’t found its 20% yet and could still be smothered in the cradle before anyone even knows to look for it. That’s what Herod is actually hunting. Not a baby. The next imbalance, before it’s strong enough to survive being found.

So when something today postures as protecting the vulnerable while its actual function is finding and neutralising whatever’s new and threatening before it can grow — that’s the inversion running live, whatever banner it’s flying. And the way through isn’t panic, it’s just remembering what the child was standing in for the whole time. Protect the new idea. Protect the person who found the edge nobody else has found yet. Protect the signal before it’s grown enough to protect itself. That’s the actual instruction. It was never really about a baby. It was about what’s easiest to kill while it’s still small.

Dies for our sins, rises again

I think that’s the actual mechanism behind “he dies for our sins and rises again” too — not a one-time historical event but a description of what happens to signal every time it appears inside a system that runs on control. It gets killed off by whatever’s currently in charge. It goes quiet for a stretch. Then it comes back, because the thing it was pointing at — the sky, the plant bible, the 51 in the 49 — never actually left. Only the messenger did. And every time the messenger’s gone, the system defaults back to running on the manufactured signal instead, which is close enough to the original that most people don’t notice the swap. That’s the “we can be heathens” part. Not malice. Just what happens in the gap while the real signal is between appearances.

So was there a man

I said at the start Jesus Christ was never a man, and I should actually answer that rather than leave it hanging. I don’t think it matters whether there was one specific man in one specific decade who did exactly what the book says. There’s decent evidence someone existed and got crucified, and I’ve got no real quarrel with that. But whether it was exactly one man, or the pattern landing on several men over centuries and getting folded into a single story the way rivers merge before they reach the sea, doesn’t change anything I’ve built here. The man, if there was one, was the vessel. The Asymmetry is the shape that was always going to find a vessel somewhere, in some century, because the maths doesn’t care what name gets attached to it. Ask whether there was a man the way you’d ask whether there was one specific pea pod. There doesn’t need to have been just one for the 20% to be real.

Where this leaves it

The Earth is the same nested Pareto everything else in this piece has been describing — 20% of the land carrying most of the growing, and ecology already has a name for the species version of the same fact: keystone species, the small fraction of species in any ecosystem whose presence or loss determines whether the whole thing holds together or collapses. The whole planet runs on the same 51-in-the-49 imbalance as the pea pod and the gut and the man at the top of the nest. So “Jesus Christ is the Earth, care for it” and “find the 51 in the 49” were never two separate instructions. They’re the same one, just read at a different scale — care for the imbalance, wherever you find it, because the imbalance is the thing keeping everything upright.

Treat it well. Treat it with care. Because the Earth isn’t separate from the gut argument I made earlier, it’s the same argument at planetary scale, and there’s an actual name for this rather than just my own metaphor — Lovelock’s Gaia hypothesis, the proposal that the whole planet functions as a single self-regulating system the way a body does, argued over seriously in science for fifty years. It’s not just a resemblance either. A large share of the oxygen produced each year is put there by ocean microbes, a handful of genera doing a disproportionate amount of that annual work on their own — planetary breathing that’s literally microbial, the same 20%-carrying-the-weight shape running the atmosphere’s yearly turnover rather than just standing in for it. The whole planet is a bacteria colony too, just a much bigger one, its own microbiome, steering the same way your gut steers.

And the manufactured sky is where that instruction is being actively jammed right now. The intent and the funding to engineer the sky on purpose are real and documented, whatever’s actually flying, and underneath that, the older interference nobody talks about — the lead that was in the petrol for decades, the EMF pouring off every device we’ve built since, all of it dulling the same instrument you’d need sharp to read the sky properly in the first place. You can’t listen to the gut like a dog, or read the plant bible, or find the 51 in the 49, through that much static. Clearing it isn’t a side issue to the argument. It’s the precondition for being able to hear any of it at all.

I said everything in this piece sits downstream of one fact, and I meant it literally, so I want to end where I started rather than somewhere more abstract. My wife came out of the ground not breathing. They had already started to bury her when she started to cry. She is the 51 in the 49 — the thin, near-invisible margin between the flat 50/50 that would have ended there in the dirt, and the balance that tipped instead, however slightly, toward her staying. Found by the earth. Kept by the earth. Brought to me by the earth. That’s not the illustration I picked to make the argument land. That’s the argument. Everything else in this piece is just me working out the maths behind something I already watched happen, in the ground, to the person I love most.

Treat the Earth well. Read the sky properly, not the manufactured one. Find the 51 in the 49. That’s the whole sermon, as far as I can tell.