Norman’s Substack

Norman’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
7d

Brillaint synthesis of evidence across domains that most people never connect. The arranged marriage data vs 'love' marriage stats really underscore how modern individualism might actualy be the anomaly, not traditional systems. Had a professor once who hinted at this same pattern in agricultural history but never laid it out this clearly. Real eye-opener dunno why this kind of cross-domain analysis isn't more common.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Norman James
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Norman James · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture