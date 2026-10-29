I use the Pareto principle for everything. Find the few things that cause most of the problems, learn them properly, and the rest mostly takes care of itself. Driving is no different.

A handful of mistakes cause most of the crashes on the road. Never make those mistakes and you have already cut out the bulk of the risk. Here are the ones I find matter most.

1. Give yourself distance

This is the biggest one. Most people drive far too close to the car in front.

Leave at least a 3-second gap. Pick a post or a tree, wait for the car in front to pass it, and count. If you reach it before three, back off.

Double it in the rain or at night.

Distance gives you time. Time is what lets you react when something goes wrong in front of you.

If someone is sitting right up behind you, open the gap in front even more, so you never have to brake hard.

2. Be confident in your judgements

Hesitation causes accidents. Half pulling out, stopping, then going, leaves everyone around you guessing.

Make your decision and commit to it.

If it is safe to go, go. If it is unsafe, wait, and wait properly.

Stop second-guessing yourself halfway through a move. That is when it gets dangerous.

Other drivers can read a confident driver. They know what you are going to do.

3. Take junctions properly and stay on your own side

When you go round a junction, keep to your own side of the road the whole way round.

Go round the corner, then pull in tight on your own side.

Cutting the corner puts you straight into the path of anyone coming the other way.

Look twice before you turn, then look again for motorbikes.

4. Never overtake where you can’t see

Never overtake on corners. Never overtake on hills. Never overtake anywhere you cannot see the whole road ahead clear.

If you cannot see what is coming, you are guessing, and guessing with a head-on crash on the line.

Wait for a long straight with clear sight all the way.

A few minutes stuck behind a slow truck costs you nothing. A bad overtake can cost you everything.

5. Watch the U-turns

U-turn gaps on fast roads are some of the most dangerous spots there are.

Slow down as you come up to a U-turn gap. Cars and bikes crawl out of them into fast traffic.

Watch the outside lane, because people pull into it suddenly to reach the gap.

When you do one yourself, wait for a proper gap. Turning in slowly with fast traffic coming is how people get hit side-on.

6. Drive as if nobody has seen you

Assume every other driver might pull out, change lanes or stop dead in front of you.

Watch wheels and heads. A car’s front wheels turning tells you it is about to move.

Cover your brake when something looks like it might happen.

Expecting the mistake means you are ready when it comes.

7. Look out for motorbikes everywhere

Bikes come from all sides, the wrong side included, and often with no lights.

Check your mirrors all the time.

Look over your shoulder before you change lanes or pull in.

Give them space when you pass, because they swerve round potholes.

8. Drive at a speed where you can stop in the road you can see

This is about the bends, the rain and the dark.

Coming into a bend, slow down before it, then drive through it steady.

If you cannot see round it, you need to be able to stop before whatever is there.

Rain and night shorten what you can see, so they shorten the speed too.

9. Respect the night and the country roads

Rural roads at night bring dogs, cows, buffalo, unlit bikes and potholes.

Drop your speed after dark.

Use full beam when the road is clear, and dip it for oncoming traffic.

Give yourself extra space for anything that runs out of the verge.

10. Look well ahead

Most people only watch the bumper in front of them.

Look two or three cars ahead, and right down the road.

You see the brake lights, the hold-ups and the trouble long before it reaches you.

Leave yourself somewhere to go. Keep a space to the side you could move into if you had to.

The rest follows

Get these ten locked in and the rest of good driving falls into place. Keep your distance, trust your judgement, stay on your side round junctions, only overtake when you can see, watch the U-turns, assume nobody has seen you, look out for bikes, match your speed to what you can see, respect the night roads and look well ahead. That is the 20% that stops 80% of accidents.

Think of it like gambling on your life. Every time you get in the car you are placing a bet. Learn the top 20% and you have already taken away 80% of the ways you can lose. What is left is a very small chance. You are stacking the odds right in your favour, and you literally save your own life just by doing these few things every time.

Drive safe.