Norman James

Norman James

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RadioFan's avatar
RadioFan
8h

Greetings Mr. James: 80/20, or Pareto, is a very strong principle. Thank you for the reminder, I find my driving rusted.

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Amethyst's avatar
Amethyst
8h

While all of this is obvious to most of us who are safe drivers, or have driven for a long time, it is nice to see someone put this information out there. Well done, and thank you.

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