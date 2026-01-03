Norman’s Substack

Norman’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Jan 4

Yep, this realy hits home for me too. I've been experimenting with minimizing my electromagnetic footprint as part of a broader low-impact living aproach and the sleep quality changes are honestly undeniable. What's interesting is how much overlap there is betwen environmental health and that whole "live simpler" mindset - you're not just reducing exposure to EMF but also to all the accumulated junk of modern conveniences. The rain observation is brilliant tho, I hadnt thought about that natural shielding effect before but it makes total sense.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Norman James · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture