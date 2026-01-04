This blog is free. All the information here

But some of you have chosen to become paid subscribers anyway, and I want to say a massive thank you. Last year we received $290 from paid subscribers. Every dollar went directly to the dogs.

What We Spend on Stray Dogs

We spend approximately $100 a month of our own money looking after 15 stray dogs in our area of rural Thailand. That’s $1,200 a year from us, plus $290 from you.

Here’s where it goes:

Food : 30 THB per kg feeds 3 dogs a day. We also give them free rice from our farm – leftovers cost us nothing.

Deworming tablets : 60 THB per dog every 3 months

Ivermectin injections: 60 THB per dog every 3 months (prevents mange and parasites)

Our dogs have no mange. No worms. No disease. They’re fit, strong, and healthy – nothing like the skeletal, sore-covered strays you often see on Thai streets.

The Best Security System Money Can Buy

Here’s a bonus – these dogs protect us. They guard our road day and night. Who needs cameras when you’ve got 15 healthy, alert dogs doing the job for free?

We chose dogs over cameras. Best decision we ever made.

We’ve Found More Dogs Who Need Help

Recently we’ve come across more strays nearby. Sick. Malnourished. Suffering.

We want to help them too.

If you can afford to subscribe, your money goes directly to feeding and treating these dogs. No charity fees. No middlemen. No overheads. Just food and medicine for animals in desperate need.

If you can’t afford it – no problem. This blog stays free.

Thank You

To everyone who subscribed last year – your $290 helped keep 15 dogs alive. 5 at home. Combined with what we spend ourselves, these animals are thriving.

With more help, we can save more.

From me, my family, and 15 wagging tails – thank you.

Here’s just the cost breakdown to add:

Cost Breakdown Per Dog

Food

1 kg of dog food = 30 THB

1 kg feeds 3 dogs per day

Cost per dog per day: 10 THB (29 cents)

Medical (every 3 months)

Deworming tablets: 60 THB per dog

Ivermectin injection: 60 THB per dog

Total: 120 THB per dog per quarter

Cost per dog per day: 1.3 THB (4 cents)

Total Per Dog

Per day: 11.3 THB (33 cents)

Per month: 340 THB ($10)

Per year: 4,080 THB ($117)

For 15 Dogs