Thank You – Your Subscriptions Are Helping Thailand's Stray Dogs
Last year you gave us $290 and combined with the $100 a month we spend ourselves, we're keeping 15 dogs healthy and safe
This blog is free. All the information here
But some of you have chosen to become paid subscribers anyway, and I want to say a massive thank you. Last year we received $290 from paid subscribers. Every dollar went directly to the dogs.
What We Spend on Stray Dogs
We spend approximately $100 a month of our own money looking after 15 stray dogs in our area of rural Thailand. That’s $1,200 a year from us, plus $290 from you.
Here’s where it goes:
Food: 30 THB per kg feeds 3 dogs a day. We also give them free rice from our farm – leftovers cost us nothing.
Deworming tablets: 60 THB per dog every 3 months
Ivermectin injections: 60 THB per dog every 3 months (prevents mange and parasites)
Our dogs have no mange. No worms. No disease. They’re fit, strong, and healthy – nothing like the skeletal, sore-covered strays you often see on Thai streets.
The Best Security System Money Can Buy
Here’s a bonus – these dogs protect us. They guard our road day and night. Who needs cameras when you’ve got 15 healthy, alert dogs doing the job for free?
We chose dogs over cameras. Best decision we ever made.
We’ve Found More Dogs Who Need Help
Recently we’ve come across more strays nearby. Sick. Malnourished. Suffering.
We want to help them too.
If you can afford to subscribe, your money goes directly to feeding and treating these dogs. No charity fees. No middlemen. No overheads. Just food and medicine for animals in desperate need.
If you can’t afford it – no problem. This blog stays free.
Thank You
To everyone who subscribed last year – your $290 helped keep 15 dogs alive. 5 at home. Combined with what we spend ourselves, these animals are thriving.
With more help, we can save more.
From me, my family, and 15 wagging tails – thank you.
Here’s just the cost breakdown to add:
Cost Breakdown Per Dog
Food
1 kg of dog food = 30 THB
1 kg feeds 3 dogs per day
Cost per dog per day: 10 THB (29 cents)
Medical (every 3 months)
Deworming tablets: 60 THB per dog
Ivermectin injection: 60 THB per dog
Total: 120 THB per dog per quarter
Cost per dog per day: 1.3 THB (4 cents)
Total Per Dog
Per day: 11.3 THB (33 cents)
Per month: 340 THB ($10)
Per year: 4,080 THB ($117)
For 15 Dogs
Per day: 170 THB ($4.90)
Per month: 5,100 THB ($146)
Per year: 61,200 THB ($1,750)
you're a good man, Norman.