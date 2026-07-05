Norman James

Norman James

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jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
Jul 6

On a related digestive note, I am having great success with DAO (diamene oxidase) and Inosital, for helping me digest histamines. My entire family, all vaccinated from childhood, all have problems with histamines. It's being a life changer for me, to poop on a daily basis.

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Rosemarie Russell's avatar
Rosemarie Russell
Jul 5

I spent decades figuring this out. Great info.

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