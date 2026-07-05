Nobody sits you down and tells you this stuff. You just live with it for years, thinking it’s normal, until you piece together enough of your own data that the pattern is obvious.

Here’s what I’ve found. Not a diagnosis, just the signs I’ve learned to read on myself.

Fructose makes you fart

Eat fruit, honey, anything heavy in fructose, and within the hour you’re bloated, gassy, trapped wind that won’t shift. That’s not “just digestion.” That’s sugar sitting in your gut too long and feeding bacteria that should not be feeding on it in your small intestine. Fructose malabsorption is one of the cleanest signals of SIBO going. If fruit turns you into a bloated football, take note.

Fructose is really just the canary in the coal mine here. It’s the easiest one to notice because fruit and honey are obvious, but once you’re watching for it you’ll usually find onions, garlic, and certain beans set off the exact same reaction. Fructose is the diagnostic tool, FODMAPs as a whole are the wider problem.

Bread bloats you

Same story, different substrate. Bread, especially the cheap stuff, is a fermentation feast for gut bacteria in the wrong place. If a sandwich leaves you distended and uncomfortable for hours afterward, your gut is telling you it can’t handle the load the way it should. That’s not a gluten story necessarily. That’s a bacterial overgrowth story.

You can’t sleep if you’re hungry

This one took me a while to connect. If going to bed hungry wrecks your sleep, it’s not just blood sugar being cranky. It’s your body telling you it needs fat, because it isn’t getting enough fat broken down and absorbed during the day. Bile is what emulsifies fat so you can actually use it. No bile, no proper fat digestion, no proper energy from fat, and your body starts screaming for fuel the moment glucose runs low because it’s got no fat reserves it can call on efficiently. That’s also why the craving that hits late at night is almost always for something sugary or starchy rather than fat itself, the body’s reaching for the fastest fix to a hole it doesn’t understand is a fat problem. Eating more fat, and making sure you’ve got the bile to break it down, fixes this fast.

Timing matters more than people think

Digestion is a timed process, not a switch that’s either on or off. Bile, stomach acid, and enzyme release all need to arrive in the right order and the right amount at the right moment food hits the gut. When any part of that chain is running low or sluggish, the knock-on effects show up hours later, not straight away. That’s why a heavy dinner at seven in the evening can be what’s wrecking your sleep at two in the morning, and why alpha-gal reactions further down this piece land three to six hours after eating instead of immediately. If you’re trying to work out what’s causing a symptom, look back several hours before it started, not just at what you last ate.

You can’t tan anymore

This is the one people miss completely. Getting a decent tan depends on fat-soluble compounds, including the carotenoids and fat-soluble vitamins that need bile to be absorbed in the first place. No bile, no proper fat digestion, no proper uptake of the fat-soluble nutrients that support healthy skin response to sun. If you used to tan easily and now you just burn or stay pale no matter how much sun you get, that’s your gut telling you something isn’t being absorbed the way it should be.

Not tanning also means you’re losing vitamin D two ways at once. Sun exposure makes vitamin D through the skin, and the same fat-soluble pathway that’s broken is part of what lets that process work well. Poor bile means poor fat absorption, and vitamin D is fat-soluble, so you’re losing out on making it in the skin as well as absorbing it from food or supplements.

Floating stools with a fat layer on the water

This is a later-stage sign and it’s an obvious one once you know to look. Fat isn’t being broken down or absorbed at all, so it passes straight through you undigested. Stools float because of the fat and gas content, and you’ll sometimes see an actual oily sheen sitting on the water in the toilet. It can smell worse than normal too, rancid, sharp. This is further down the line than bloating or losing your tan, it means bile output has dropped low enough that fat is going through basically untouched, not just partly malabsorbed. Medical name for it is steatorrhea if you want the word.

Other signs of gallbladder malfunction

Pain under the right ribs, sometimes spreading to the right shoulder blade or back

Pain that comes on hard after a fatty or greasy meal

Nausea or vomiting after eating fat

Pale, clay-coloured stools, because bile isn’t getting into the gut to colour them

Dark urine

Yellowing skin or eyes if it’s severe, jaundice

Feeling full fast even on small meals

Burping a lot after eating fat

Right-sided bloating or fullness that doesn’t match how much you actually ate

Sludge, not just stones

Plenty of people rule out a gallbladder problem because an ultrasound came back clean, no stones. That’s not the whole picture. Biliary sludge doesn’t always show up on a scan, but it acts exactly like sand in a gear, it slows the flow of bile into the gut without ever throwing a classic gallbladder attack. Same symptoms, fat intolerance, right-sided pressure, bloating, just without the dramatic trigger event people expect. TUDCA is particularly good here because it thins the bile and effectively washes the sludge through.

It’s not just bread

Bread’s the obvious one, but resistant starches cause the same problem even when they’re “healthy.” Cold potatoes, green bananas, certain legumes, all of it can become a serious fermentation load if your small intestine isn’t clearing things through quickly. If bacteria are already overgrowing where they shouldn’t be, resistant starch becomes fuel for the wrong crowd in exactly the same way fructose does.

Signs of fatty liver

Fatigue that doesn’t match your effort or your sleep

Dull ache or pressure under the right ribs, the liver itself this time, not the gallbladder

Slightly enlarged belly or liver you can sometimes feel

Trouble losing weight even when you’re eating right

Elevated liver enzymes on bloodwork, ALT and AST, often the first sign, showing up before you feel anything

Skin tags or dark patches of skin, tied to insulin resistance

High triglycerides

What causes fatty liver

Fructose overload is the big one. Fructose goes almost straight to liver fat production, which ties right back to the fructose-farting sign at the top of this piece

Insulin resistance, high sugar and refined carb intake generally

Alcohol, even moderate regular amounts

Chronic low bile flow itself. Bile is partly how the liver clears fat out, so poor bile flow lets fat build up in the liver as well as malabsorb in the gut

Being sedentary

Certain medications

SIBO. Bacterial byproducts and endotoxins from the overgrowth travel to the liver and drive fat deposition there too, so it loops straight back to where we started

Skin problems

Itching with no rash to explain it. Bile acids building up in the blood instead of being cleared properly irritate nerve endings under the skin

Psoriasis flares. Tied to gut bacterial imbalance and liver load, poor bile flow adds to the inflammatory burden the skin carries

Eczema flares, same gut and inflammation link

Dry, flaky skin generally, because fat malabsorption means you’re not getting the fatty acids skin needs to stay supple

Rashes or hives with no obvious trigger, from undigested proteins and bacterial byproducts out of SIBO getting into circulation and setting off skin reactions

Slow healing skin, spots that linger, same nutrient and fat malabsorption problem as the tanning issue

Other signs worth knowing

Bitter or metallic taste in the mouth, especially in the morning

Nausea first thing, before you’ve eaten anything

Headaches after a fatty meal

Brain fog that lifts and lands with meals

Excess burping or gas that smells worse than it should

Easy bruising, tied to vitamin K, which is fat-soluble and needs bile to be absorbed

Poor night vision, tied to vitamin A, same story

Bone or joint aches, tied to vitamin D, on top of the tanning problem

Muscle weakness, tied to vitamin E

Unintentional weight loss even though you’re eating normally, because the calories in fat aren’t actually being absorbed

Low energy or neurological “zaps” despite taking B12, because SIBO bacteria intercept and steal B12 for themselves before it gets absorbed further down

Cold drinks and ice-cold food making the heavy, undigested feeling worse, because cold temporarily constricts the stomach and slows down both pepsin and bile activity, room temp or warm fluids around meals are kinder to a slow system

Electrolyte imbalance from chronic diarrhoea or steatorrhea, losing minerals faster than you can replace them

Weak or sluggish gallbladder contractions if you’re low in magnesium, since magnesium drives the smooth muscle contraction that pushes the bile bolus out when food hits the gut

What actually helps

Coconut oil. This is the one to start with because it doesn’t need bile the way other fats do. It’s made mostly of medium-chain triglycerides, and MCTs get absorbed almost straight through the gut wall into the portal vein, no bile required, no emulsifying needed. Take it with meals while you’re rebuilding everything else, it’s fuel your body can actually use in the meantime.

TUDCA. Tauroursodeoxycholic acid. This is a bile acid itself, it supports your own bile flow, helps clear the liver, and calms inflammation in the gut lining that SIBO and poor fat digestion cause. Taken with meals, it’s doing real work upstream of the problem, not just plugging the gap.

Ox bile. Straight replacement. If your own bile output is low, this gives your gut the bile salts it needs at the moment food hits it, so fat actually gets emulsified and broken down instead of passing through untouched.

Pepsin. A stomach enzyme, breaks protein down into peptides so the rest of digestion downstream has less work to do and less undigested material feeding bacteria where it shouldn’t be.

Gentian bitters. Bitter compounds taken before a meal, they trigger your own digestive cascade, stomach acid, bile release, enzyme output, all through taste receptors sending the signal to get ready. Cheap and effective way to wake a sluggish system back up.

Quercetin. A flavonoid, anti-inflammatory, and it stabilises mast cells, which matters because SIBO and gut permeability tend to over-trigger histamine release. Helps calm the whole system down while everything else heals.

Bromelain. Enzyme from pineapple, breaks down protein like pepsin does but also has its own anti-inflammatory action in the gut lining. Good for finishing off protein digestion and reducing gut inflammation at the same time.

Saccharomyces boulardii. A beneficial yeast, not a bacteria, so it survives antibiotics and doesn’t get caught up in SIBO overgrowth dynamics. It crowds out bad bacteria, supports gut lining integrity, and is one of the better tools for resetting gut flora without feeding the overgrowth.

NAC. N-acetylcysteine. Precursor to glutathione, your liver’s main detox molecule. With a fatty, sluggish liver doing extra work clearing bacterial byproducts from SIBO, NAC gives it the raw material to keep up. Also helps break down mucus and biofilm that bacteria hide in.

Lipase. The enzyme that actually does the fat-breaking work alongside bile, splits triglycerides into fatty acids and monoglycerides small enough to absorb. Taking it alongside ox bile means the fat gets both emulsified and chemically broken down, not just one or the other.

Betaine HCl. Stomach acid replacement. Low stomach acid is often part of the same picture, if food isn’t being acidified properly at the start, bile and enzymes further down the line are working with a mess instead of a well-prepped meal. Worth adding if you also get that full, heavy, undigested feeling straight after eating.

Milk thistle. Silymarin, its active compound, protects liver cells and supports regeneration. Pairs naturally with NAC, one supplies the raw material for detox, the other protects the liver tissue doing the work.

Pumpkin seeds. A handful, ideally two a day, alongside a regular diet should be enough to cover your magnesium needs from food alone. Magnesium’s the one driving proper gallbladder contraction, so this one small habit backs up everything else on this list.

Magnesium glycinate with taurine and glycine at bedtime. This combination is for sleep specifically. Magnesium glycinate is well absorbed and calming without the laxative effect some other magnesium forms have. Taurine and glycine are both calming amino acids that support deeper, steadier sleep. Taken at bed, it directly targets the “can’t sleep if hungry” problem from earlier in this piece, it’s covering the calming, muscle-relaxing side of things while the fat and bile fixes cover the energy side.

Between coconut oil for fuel, TUDCA and ox bile for the bile side, pepsin, lipase, bromelain and bitters for breaking food down properly, betaine HCl for the stomach acid stage, quercetin for calming the reaction, saccharomyces boulardii for resetting the flora, NAC with milk thistle for backing the liver up, and pumpkin seeds with magnesium glycinate, taurine and glycine at night for the sleep and gallbladder-contraction side, you’re hitting the whole chain at once rather than just masking one symptom.

Alpha-gal syndrome overlaps with all of this

Worth knowing because the symptom picture is almost the same. Alpha-gal syndrome is a red meat allergy, usually triggered by a tick bite, where the body starts reacting to a sugar molecule (galactose-alpha-1,3-galactose) found in mammal meat and fat. The overlap with poor bile and SIBO isn’t a coincidence, both involve the gut struggling with fat and both produce a very similar list:

Delayed reaction to red meat, often three to six hours after eating, not immediate like a typical allergy

Bloating, gas, cramping after fatty meat specifically

Diarrhoea or loose stools after red meat or dairy

Hives, itching, or rashes hours after eating meat

Swelling of lips, face, throat in more severe cases

Waking in the night with digestive pain or itching, often the delayed timing lands overnight

Fatigue and brain fog after meat-heavy meals

Nausea without an obvious immediate cause

The reason it’s worth flagging alongside ox bile and SIBO is that dense, fatty red meat is exactly the food that hits hardest if your bile output is already low, so a bile problem can look like alpha-gal and alpha-gal can make an existing bile problem worse. If red meat specifically is the trigger, and especially if the reaction is delayed rather than instant, that’s the one to get tested for properly rather than assuming it’s diet alone.

The switch nobody mentions: vagus nerve tone

You can have every bit of ox bile, TUDCA and betaine HCl lined up and it still won’t fire properly if the on-switch is off. The vagus nerve is what runs “rest and digest,” it’s what tells your gallbladder to contract and your stomach to secrete acid in the first place. If you’re chronically stressed, stuck in fight-or-flight, or just worn down from dealing with the discomfort itself, vagal tone drops and the body starts sending blood to muscles instead of gut. All the right supplements sitting on top of a suppressed nervous system won’t get fired properly.

Simple ways to nudge it back on: gargling, humming, splashing cold water on the face. Not wellness fluff, these are mechanical stimulators of the vagus nerve and they physically help trigger the digestive cascade the rest of this piece is trying to support.

The common thread

All four of these point the same direction: fat malabsorption. Ox bile exists because your own bile production, or your gallbladder’s ability to deliver it when you need it, isn’t doing the job. When that happens, fat sits undigested, bacteria that shouldn’t be fermenting sugars in your small intestine get an easy meal, and your body starts sending you distress signals that most people never think to connect back to bile.

If you’re seeing two or more of these in yourself, it’s worth looking hard at ox bile support and getting checked for SIBO properly rather than living with it for years the way I did.