Norman James

Norman James

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Thomas Brown
6d

I see your conversation with Terry. Your brain processes in concepts and methods that don't have words to relate them. That's not a flaw, that's a necessity to approach the topic.

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Thomas Brown
6d

I'm just now starting to go through it. I'll let you know as I progress.

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