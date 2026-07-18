What my framework proves, what it doesn’t, where the Standard Model wins, and the one thing both leave open
What my framework proves, what it doesn’t, where the Standard Model wins, and the one thing both leave open…
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6 days ago · James Ibbotson
I see your conversation with Terry. Your brain processes in concepts and methods that don't have words to relate them. That's not a flaw, that's a necessity to approach the topic.
I'm just now starting to go through it. I'll let you know as I progress.