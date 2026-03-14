Tariffs — It’s Not Political, It’s Just Maths

A Mathematical Model of How Tariff Burden Follows a Pareto Distribution

James Norman Ibbotson

TL;DR: Tariffs are paid by domestic corporations, not foreign countries. The cost gets passed partially to consumers and hammered disproportionately onto small businesses and small economies. Mathematically, tariff burden follows a Pareto distribution with a Gini coefficient of 0.87 — worse than global wealth inequality itself. The pattern repeats fractally at every scale: trading blocs, nations, corporations, communities. The dominant economy imposes the tariff and barely feels it. Everyone else gets crushed on a power law curve. To fix it: weight tariffs proportionally by GDP, index to bilateral trade volumes, redistribute tariff revenue down the curve, exempt small businesses, and put sunset clauses on everything. The blueprint already exists — GDPR proved that proportional burden works at continental scale for data. Apply the same logic to goods and you flatten the Pareto curve. The formulas exist. The frameworks exist. The political will doesn’t. The maths doesn’t care about your politics. It just is.

I don’t do politics on here. I’m not interested in alienating half my readers to score points for a side. But tariffs keep coming up in the news and the commentary around them is so muddled that it’s worth cutting through the noise. This isn’t about whether tariffs are good or bad policy — that’s a political call and a comment on it can go both ways depending on where you stand. This is about who actually pays, because most people have been sold a story that doesn’t match the mechanics.

What I’m going to do here is lay out the economics, show you the second-order effects that never make the headlines, and then demonstrate mathematically that tariff burden follows the exact same Pareto distribution as wealth inequality — mening the small get crushed and the big barely notice. I ran the numbers. They’re ugly.

The Basic Mechanic

When a government raises tariffs on imports, the importing corporation pays the duty at the border. Not the foreign country. Not the foreign manufacturer. The domestic company importing the goods writes the cheque. That’s it. That’s the mechanic. Everything else flows from that one fact.

So when you hear “we’re going to make China pay,” what’s actually happening is American companies are paying a tax on goods they’re bringing in. It’s a corporate tax by another name. No wonder big business pushes back.

So Do Prices Go Up?

Yes, but it’s not straightforward. In competitive markets where companies are fighting for your business, they absorb some of the hit to protect market share. Margins shrink. Shareholders feel it. In less competitive markets — fewer suppliers, stuff you can’t easily stop buying — more of the cost gets passed straight to the consumer. You feel it at the till.

Either way, someone domestic is paying. The ship has sailed on the idea that tariffs are free money from abroad.

The Retaliation Problem

Here’s where it gets properly expensive. Trading partners don’t just sit there and take it. China, the EU, Canada — they all hit back with counter-tariffs on American exports. Suddenly your farmers can’t sell soybeans abroad and your manufacturers are priced out of foreign markets. That’s a second wave of domestic pain that rarely gets mentioned in the headline rhetoric.

This is a two-front war on your own economy.

The Currency Wildcard

Tariffs can push the dollar stronger because reduced trade means less foreign demand for other currencies relative to the dollar. A stronger dollar makes imports cheaper, which partially offsets the tariff cost — but it also makes American exports even less competitive overseas. So you’re robbing Peter to pay Paul. Mixed bag at best.

Big Fish, Little Fish

Large corporations have the muscle to negotiate supplier discounts, shift sourcing to different countries, or absorb costs over time. They’ve got options. Small importers get absolutely crushed. They can’t diversify supply chains overnight and they can’t eat the margin hit. The tariff lands on them like a brick.

This isn’t speculation. It’s mathematically inevitable, and I’m about to demonstrate it.

Revenue Tool or Industrial Policy?

Not all tariffs are created equal and it’s worth knowing the difference. Broad-based universal tariffs are essentially a revenue tool — taxing a wide range of imports to raise money. Targeted tariffs on specific industries like steel or aluminium are industrial policy — trying to protect or rebuild domestic production capacity. The economic logic is completely different, the winners and losers are different, and lumping them together in the same conversation is where most analysis goes wrong.

The Ship Has Sailed — And It’s Not Coming Back

This is the bit that doesn’t get enough attention. Global supply chains are deeply locked in. Companies can’t reshore production overnight, and even when they do, the new domestic production often costs more than the old import plus the tariff. So prices stay elevated permanently. Tariffs can lock in higher costs even after they’ve achieved their stated goal. The horse has bolted and you’ve welded the stable door shut behind it.

Where Does the Money Actually Go?

One thing that gets left out of most tariff commentary: the revenue goes to the imposing government. It’s not money that vanishes from the economy — it gets redistributed through government spending. So tariffs aren’t pure deadweight loss. Some of that pain circles back through infrastructure, defence, subsidies, whatever the government spends it on. Whether that redistribution is efficient or fair is another argument entirely, but pretending the money disappears isn’t accurate either. The cost is real. The loss isn’t total.

Wall Street Isn’t One Thing

It’s easy to say Wall Street hates tariffs, and mostly that’s true. But domestic producers sitting behind the tariff wall — American steelmakers, for example — love them. Their foreign competition just got more expensive. It’s the downstream users of that steel, the importers, and the export-dependent companies who get hammered. So the market reaction depends entirely on which stocks you’re holding.

Now Let’s Model It With Maths

Everything above is economics. Now I want to show you that the distribution of tariff burden isn’t random or debatable — it follows a precise mathematical law. The same law that governs wealth inequality, city sizes, and income distribution. The Pareto distribution.

The Pareto Distribution

The Pareto probability density function is:

f(x) = (α · x_m^α) / x^(α+1)

Where x_m is the minimum threshold (smallest economy in the system) and α is the shape parameter controlling inequality. When α ≈ 1.16, you get the classic 80/20 split that Vilfredo Pareto observed in 1896 — 20% of the population holds 80% of the wealth.

Why use the same α for tariffs? Because tariff burden is ultimately a function of economic power, and economic power follows the same distribution as wealth. The ability to absorb costs, diversify supply chains, negotiate trade terms, and retaliate effectively all scale with economic size on the same power law. Tariff burden doesn’t exist in isolation — it inherits the inequality structure of the economic system it operates within.

Tariff Burden Allocation

For tariff burden across economies of different sizes, define:

B(i) = T × GDP_i^(-α) / Σⱼ GDP_j^(-α)

Where B(i) is the effective tariff burden on country i, T is the total tariff cost in the system, and α > 0 controls how steeply burden falls on smaller economies.

The key insight: because GDP appears with a negative exponent, smaller economies get a disproportionately larger share of the burden relative to their size. This isn’t policy — it’s mathematics.

The Burden Ratio

For any country compared to the dominant economy:

Burden_ratio = (GDP_dominant / GDP_small)^(α+1)

This means Cambodia (GDP $30B) bears approximately 2.6 million times more burden per GDP dollar than the United States (GDP $28T). Not a typo. 2.6 million times.

The Nested Fractal Property

This is where it gets really ugly. The same Pareto distribution repeats at every scale:

Between trading blocs (US/EU/China vs everyone else)

Between nations within a bloc

Between corporations within a nation

Between communities within a corporation’s supply chain

At each level the burden compounds. A small importer in a small country isn’t just hit once — they’re hit by the national-level Pareto distribution AND the corporate-level Pareto distribution. The inequality multiplies.

The Gini Coefficient

I calculated the Gini coefficient of tariff burden distribution across 20 economies. The result:

Tariff burden Gini: 0.87

For reference, world income inequality has a Gini of approximately 0.70. Tariff burden inequality is worse than wealth inequality itself. The mechanism designed to “level the playing field” mathematically guarantees the opposite.

The Numbers

I ran a Python model with 20 economies ranging from the United States ($28T GDP) to Madagascar ($16B GDP), applying the empirical Pareto exponent α = 1.16. Here are the highlights:

A note on the extreme values: The model allocates a fixed $1T tariff pool using Pareto weighting. For the smallest economies, the theoretical allocation exceeds 100% of GDP — obviously no country literally pays more than its entire GDP in tariffs. These figures show where the mathematical pressure points, not real-world dollar amounts. They reveal the shape of the inequality: how violently the curve steepens as economies shrink. The directional truth — small economies bear orders of magnitude more pain per dollar of GDP — is the point. The exact percentages are the model talking, not the real world.

Country GDP ($T) Burden % GDP Multiplier vs USA United States 28.00 0.0002% 1.0x China 18.50 0.0006% 2.4x European Union 18.00 0.0006% 2.6x Japan 4.20 0.014% 60x United Kingdom 3.50 0.020% 89x Canada 2.20 0.056% 243x Thailand 0.50 1.36% 5,972x Vietnam 0.45 1.71% 7,498x Cambodia 0.03 593% 2,601,833x Madagascar 0.016 2,306% 10,114,914x

The top 20% of economies (by GDP) absorb just 0.1% of the total burden. The bottom 80% absorb 99.9%. That’s not 80/20 — it’s worse.

Same Pattern at Corporate Level

Within the US alone, applying the same Pareto distribution to corporations:

Corporation Revenue ($B) Burden % Revenue Walmart 648.0 0.000% Amazon 575.0 0.000% Apple 383.0 0.000% Small Importer A 0.5 0.25% Small Importer B 0.3 0.75% Small Importer C 0.1 8.08% Mom & Pop Shop 0.02 261.22%

Mom & Pop shops bear 5.5 billion times more burden per revenue dollar than Walmart. Again, the 261% figure for Mom & Pop is the model showing where the curve points, not a literal claim — but the direction is unmistakable and anyone who’s run a small import business during a tariff hike will tell you it feels exactly like that. The nested Pareto property means inequality at the national level reproduces identically at the corporate level. Fractal inequality.

The Charts

The Lorenz curve (bottom left) tells the whole story. The red line should track the dotted diagonal if burden were distributed equally. Instead it bows dramatically — near-total concentration of burden on the smallest economies. The shaded area between the lines is the inequality gap, and it’s enormous.

The Python Code

For anyone who wants to verify this or run their own numbers, here’s the complete model:

import numpy as np import matplotlib.pyplot as plt # Economies by GDP (trillions USD, approximate 2024) economies = { 'United States': 28.0, 'China': 18.5, 'European Union': 18.0, 'Japan': 4.2, 'United Kingdom': 3.5, 'India': 3.9, 'Canada': 2.2, 'Brazil': 2.1, 'South Korea': 1.7, 'Mexico': 1.8, 'Australia': 1.7, 'Indonesia': 1.4, 'Thailand': 0.5, 'Vietnam': 0.45, 'Nigeria': 0.47, 'Bangladesh': 0.46, 'Cambodia': 0.03, 'Laos': 0.02, 'Nepal': 0.04, 'Madagascar': 0.016, } names = list(economies.keys()) gdps = np.array(list(economies.values())) def pareto_burden(gdps, total_tariff, alpha): """ B(i) = T * GDP_i^(-alpha) / sum_j(GDP_j^(-alpha)) """ inverse_weights = gdps ** (-alpha) normalised = inverse_weights / np.sum(inverse_weights) absolute_burden = total_tariff * normalised burden_as_pct_gdp = (absolute_burden / gdps) * 100 return absolute_burden, burden_as_pct_gdp, normalised # Run at empirical Pareto alpha = 1.16 (80/20 rule) total_tariff_cost = 1.0 # $1 trillion alpha = 1.16 absolute_burden, burden_pct_gdp, share = pareto_burden( gdps, total_tariff_cost, alpha ) # Gini coefficient def gini_coefficient(values): sorted_vals = np.sort(values) n = len(sorted_vals) index = np.arange(1, n + 1) return ( (2 * np.sum(index * sorted_vals) - (n + 1) * np.sum(sorted_vals)) / (n * np.sum(sorted_vals)) ) print(f"Gini coefficient: {gini_coefficient(burden_pct_gdp):.4f}") # Burden multiplier vs USA us_burden_per_gdp = burden_pct_gdp[names.index('United States')] ratios = burden_pct_gdp / us_burden_per_gdp # --- Charts --- fig, axes = plt.subplots(2, 2, figsize=(16, 14)) fig.suptitle('Pareto Distribution of Tariff Burden', fontsize=18, fontweight='bold', y=0.98) # Plot 1: Burden as % of GDP ax1 = axes[0, 0] sorted_idx = np.argsort(burden_pct_gdp)[::-1] colors = ['#d32f2f' if burden_pct_gdp[i] > np.median(burden_pct_gdp) else '#1976d2' for i in sorted_idx] ax1.barh([names[i] for i in sorted_idx], [burden_pct_gdp[i] for i in sorted_idx], color=colors) ax1.set_xlabel('Tariff Burden as % of GDP', fontsize=13) ax1.set_title('Burden Falls Hardest on Smallest Economies', fontsize=14, fontweight='bold') # Plot 2: Burden multiplier vs USA ax2 = axes[0, 1] sorted_idx2 = np.argsort(ratios)[::-1] colors2 = ['#d32f2f' if ratios[i] > 10 else '#ff9800' if ratios[i] > 5 else '#1976d2' for i in sorted_idx2] ax2.barh([names[i] for i in sorted_idx2], [ratios[i] for i in sorted_idx2], color=colors2) ax2.set_xlabel('Burden Multiplier (vs United States = 1.0x)', fontsize=13) ax2.set_title('Small Economies Bear Disproportionate Pain', fontsize=14, fontweight='bold') # Plot 3: Lorenz curve ax3 = axes[1, 0] sorted_by_gdp = np.argsort(gdps) cumulative_burden_lorenz = np.cumsum( absolute_burden[sorted_by_gdp]) / np.sum(absolute_burden) population_pct = np.arange(1, len(gdps) + 1) / len(gdps) ax3.plot([0, 1], [0, 1], 'k--', linewidth=1.5, label='Perfect equality') ax3.plot(np.insert(population_pct, 0, 0), np.insert(cumulative_burden_lorenz, 0, 0), 'r-', linewidth=2.5, label='Tariff burden (Pareto)') ax3.fill_between(np.insert(population_pct, 0, 0), np.insert(cumulative_burden_lorenz, 0, 0), np.insert(population_pct, 0, 0), alpha=0.15, color='red') ax3.set_xlabel('Cumulative share of economies (smallest first)', fontsize=13) ax3.set_ylabel('Cumulative share of tariff burden', fontsize=13) ax3.set_title('Lorenz Curve: Tariff Burden Inequality', fontsize=14, fontweight='bold') ax3.legend(fontsize=12, loc='upper left') # Plot 4: Nested Pareto - corporate level us_corporations = { 'Apple': 383.0, 'Amazon': 575.0, 'Walmart': 648.0, 'Small Importer A': 0.5, 'Small Importer B': 0.3, 'Small Importer C': 0.1, 'Mom & Pop Shop': 0.02, } corp_names = list(us_corporations.keys()) corp_revenues = np.array(list(us_corporations.values())) us_tariff_share = absolute_burden[names.index('United States')] * 1000 corp_burden, corp_burden_pct, _ = pareto_burden( corp_revenues, us_tariff_share, alpha) ax4 = axes[1, 1] sorted_corp = np.argsort(corp_burden_pct)[::-1] colors4 = ['#d32f2f' if corp_burden_pct[i] > 1.0 else '#1976d2' for i in sorted_corp] ax4.barh([corp_names[i] for i in sorted_corp], [corp_burden_pct[i] for i in sorted_corp], color=colors4) ax4.set_xlabel('Tariff Burden as % of Revenue', fontsize=13) ax4.set_title('Nested Pareto: Same Pattern at Corporate Level', fontsize=14, fontweight='bold') plt.tight_layout(rect=[0, 0, 1, 0.95]) plt.savefig('pareto_tariff_charts.png', dpi=150, bbox_inches='tight') plt.show()

So What Would Actually Fix It?

The maths is clear. Tariffs as currently implemented are a regressive mechanism that follows Pareto distribution at every scale. The dominant economy sets the rules, barely feels the cost, and everyone below them on the power curve absorbs disproportionate pain. This isn’t broken policy — it’s working exactly as the mathematics predict. The question is whether anyone wants to fix it.

Proportional Tariff Weighting by GDP

Instead of flat tariff rates that treat all trading partners identically, weight them inversely by economic size — smaller economies pay lower rates, larger economies pay higher rates. The EU already does something like this with its Everything But Arms programme, which grants duty-free and quota-free access to the world’s least-developed countries. It’s not charity, it’s recognition that a flat rate applied to vastly different economies produces vastly different pain. The Pareto model shows this mathematically — a 25% tariff on Cambodia is not the same thing as a 25% tariff on China, even though the percentage looks identical on paper. Scale proportional weighting globally and you flatten the Pareto curve. The burden still exists, but it distributes closer to the equality diagonal on the Lorenz curve instead of that brutal bow we saw in the charts.

Bilateral Trade Volume Indexing

Base tariff burden on actual trade volumes between specific country pairs, not blanket rates. If Cambodia exports $5B to the US and China exports $500B, the tariff mechanism should reflect that hundred-fold ratio, not treat them identically. This is closer to how the pain actually distributes in practice — countries that trade more have more skin in the game and more capacity to absorb the hit. A flat rate ignores the relationship entirely. Indexing to bilateral volumes means the tariff tracks the economic reality of each trading pair rather than applying a political number that lands differently depending on who you are.

Tariff Revenue Redistribution

If tariff revenue goes to the imposing government anyway — and it does, that’s the whole mechanic — then ring-fence a percentage for trade adjustment funds that flow back to the most impacted economies and small businesses. You’re already collecting the money. The question is where it goes next. Currently it disappears into general government revenue and gets spent on whatever the political priorities of the day happen to be. Redirect a portion down the Pareto curve — to the small importers getting crushed, to the developing economies whose supply chains just got wrecked, to the communities that depend on trade that just got taxed out of viability. This doesn’t eliminate the burden. It redistributes the redistribution.

Graduated Small Business Exemptions

Below a certain import volume threshold, exempt small importers entirely or apply significantly reduced rates. This breaks the nested Pareto pattern at the corporate level where Mom & Pop shops get obliterated while Walmart doesn’t even notice. Most countries already have de minimis thresholds — the value below which imports enter duty-free. During tariff escalations, raise them significantly. A corner shop importing $50,000 of goods is not the competitive threat that tariffs are designed to address. Treating them identically to a corporation importing $50 billion is where the fractal inequality bites hardest. The nested Pareto property guarantees that without explicit carve-outs, small business takes the hit at every level of the hierarchy.

Sunset Clauses With Mandatory Review

Every tariff should have a built-in expiry date and a requirement to demonstrate — with data, not rhetoric — that it achieved its stated objective before renewal. This addresses the “ship has sailed” problem directly. Tariffs that were imposed to encourage reshoring shouldn’t persist indefinitely after reshoring has either happened or failed. If the goal was achieved, the tariff should die. If the goal wasn’t achieved, the tariff clearly isn’t working and should also die. Permanent tariffs lock in permanently elevated costs for consumers and businesses even after the original justification has evaporated. The horse has bolted, the stable door is welded shut, and everyone’s still paying for the privilege. Sunset clauses force the conversation back to evidence instead of inertia.

Someone Already Built This — It’s Called GDPR

Here’s the thing that should embarrass every trade negotiator on the planet. The European Union already solved this problem. They just solved it for data instead of goods.

GDPR — the General Data Protection Regulation — established a principle that seems obvious once you hear it: your data has value proportional to you, not proportional to the corporation harvesting it. A tech giant processing your personal information doesn’t get to treat your data as worthless just because they’re big and you’re small. The regulation broadly scales obligations to the capacity and risk profile of the entity handling the data. Larger processors face stricter requirements. Individuals retain rights regardless of their economic power relative to the corporation.

That’s the exact same principle we need for tariffs. Burden should scale to capacity, not land flat.

Think about what GDPR actually did mathematically. Before GDPR, data extraction followed a Pareto distribution — the biggest corporations hoovered up the most data with the least accountability, and individuals bore the cost of lost privacy with zero leverage. Sound familiar? It’s the same curve. GDPR didn’t eliminate the power imbalance, but it bent the curve. It said the cost of compliance scales with the size and risk of the operation, not the size of the individual whose data you’re processing. Small businesses got lighter-touch rules. Individuals got enforceable rights. The biggest players got the heaviest obligations.

Now apply that logic to trade. A proportional tariff framework would work exactly like GDPR but for goods instead of data. The burden of the tariff scales to the economic capacity of the entity it lands on — whether that’s a country, a corporation, or a corner shop. Smaller economies get preferential rates. Small importers get de minimis exemptions. The dominant economy that imposes the tariff bears the heaviest compliance cost, not the lightest.

The EU proved this can work at continental scale with 27 member states, hundreds of millions of citizens, and some of the most powerful corporations on earth. They proved you can regulate proportionally without collapsing the system. The infrastructure exists. The legal frameworks exist. The enforcement mechanisms exist. They’ve got the solution in one hand and the problem in the other, and nobody’s connecting the two.

If you ran global trade the way GDPR runs data — proportional obligations, scaled exemptions, enforceable rights for the smallest participants, sunset reviews, and the heaviest burden on the largest operators — you’d flatten the Lorenz curve from that brutal bow we saw in the charts to something approaching the equality diagonal. You wouldn’t eliminate inequality. You’d make it survivable. The same way GDPR didn’t stop tech giants from processing data — it just stopped them from doing it without accountability.

The maths is identical. The principle is identical. The mechanism is proven. The only thing missing is someone with enough power to impose it on the people who benefit from its absence.

The Honest Truth

None of this will happen voluntarily. The dominant economy benefits from the current distribution. That’s not cynicism — it’s what the Pareto distribution tells you. The entity with the power to change the rules is the same entity the rules benefit most. Every political system in history has faced this exact dynamic, and the maths is identical whether you’re talking about tariffs, taxation, wealth distribution, or resource allocation. The concentration of benefit at the top of the power curve creates the concentration of power needed to maintain the concentration of benefit. It’s circular, it’s self-reinforcing, and it’s mathematically elegant in the most depressing possible way.

The fix isn’t technical. The formulas exist. The mechanisms are straightforward. The fix is political will, and that’s the one variable no equation can solve.

James Norman Ibbotson jamesnormanibbotson.substack.com