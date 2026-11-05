James Noramn Ibbotson

This is about memory, truth, and being misunderstood: how a mind that holds on to things learns by talking, why that makes lying unbearable, and what it costs you when people judge the wrong word instead of the right meaning.

People ask me why I talk so much. I’ve worked it out, and it’s one of the most useful things I’ve learned about my own head.

How to read this

Two kinds of thing sit side by side in this piece, and I’ve kept them clearly marked.

Where the science is solid. The memory research, the production effect, transactive memory, gist memory, recognition and recall, the research on secrets and lying, DARVO, emotional labour, moral injury, cognitive dissonance, the neuroscience of swear words, and the tissue measurements. These are referenced at the end

Where I’m putting forward my own idea, to be tested. The links between ELF and RFR and Tourette’s, autism, RSI and brain fog, and my views on how workplaces and governments wear people down. These are my hypotheses and opinions, and I’ve written them as “I believe” or “I think”. Each one comes with a test that would settle it

What kind of memory this is

True photographic memory is rare to the point of barely existing in adults; it has never been reliably shown. The closest real thing is called highly superior autobiographical memory (HSAM), and only around a hundred people in the world have been documented with it. Nobody has studied how often people in that group lie.

Mine is strong recall of things, ideas and patterns. Psychologists call it gist memory.

The meaning of a page sticks in my head more than the exact words

I can tell you roughly what something says

If I go back to it, the whole lot comes flooding back and I could recite it

My head holds the map, and the detail sits in the files.

Saying it locks it in

When I think something, then say it out loud, it sticks. Psychologists have a name for this, the production effect, from Colin MacLeod’s research. Things you speak stick better than things you only read, because you’ve heard yourself say them and made them happen.

I think it, I speak it, then I remember it

The more I do it, the faster I learn

Every new fact hangs on the ones already there, so it goes in quicker each time. Psychologists call that structure a schema

People who talk all the time are often doing the same thing. They think out loud. The talking is how they work things out and lock them in. Some do it to remember, some to sort their thoughts, some to feel connected.

Recognising beats recalling

I’ve written so many pages on Substack now that I can’t list them off the top of my head at all. Open any one and I know it straight away. All I need is a pattern to recognise, and the whole post comes back.

The most important ones I sort the Pareto way. The 20% that matter most stay at the front of my head, and the other 80% wait until I see the pattern again.

Pulling something up from nothing is hard

Seeing it again and knowing it is easy

That’s why the whole post comes back the moment I open it

There’s one or two I don’t even remember writing. That’s what happens when you put out this much this fast, especially with pieces written quickly, when tired or stressed, or worked up with help from AI, because there was less time going over them in my own head. They come back once I read them through.

My head is the index, AI is the library

It’s like a memory palace. I keep the structure: what’s there, what it roughly says, where it fits. When I need the exact detail I use AI to dig it out.

There’s a name for that too, transactive memory, from Daniel Wegner. Couples, families and teams do it all the time, each person knowing who or where holds which bit. I just do it with my files and a machine.

It’s the Pareto way again. Keep the 20% that tells you where everything is, and pull up the 80% when you need it.

The science shows that even people with HSAM still rebuild details and form false memories at about the same rate as everyone else. Their recall is detailed, but it still gets rebuilt and edited like anyone’s. So I hold the spine, check the records, and speak it out loud to test it against what actually happened.

AI and the brain

There’s a lot of science going round saying AI dulls your brain. Mine has gone the other way. If anything it’s become more accurate. My opinion is that’s what they don’t want.

The research is about how you use it:

In a 2025 MIT study by Nataliya Kosmyna and colleagues (a small early study, posted ahead of peer review), people who let ChatGPT write their essays from the start showed the least brain engagement, and many couldn’t quote what they’d just written

The same study found the group who did their own thinking first and brought the AI in afterwards kept their brains working hard

A 2025 study by Microsoft and Carnegie Mellon found people who trusted AI the most did the least critical thinking, while people who trusted their own skills kept thinking and checking

That’s the whole point. I bring the pattern, the AI pulls out the detail, and I check every line against what I meant. My head stays the index and does the thinking. The AI is the library I search. Used that way, it sharpens you.

Where the talking started

I’ve had trouble getting my words across since I was a kid. When I spoke out loud, people sometimes couldn’t understand me, and that went on for a long time.

I went to a school for dyslexic kids

I had one of those devices around my mouth so I could speak to myself and hear my own words back

So speaking to myself out loud has been part of how I learn since the start

Here’s how it shows up when I talk:

Two words sound alike, or mean nearly the same, and I swap them, like bed and mattress

I can’t get the actual word I want out, so a different word comes out in its place

Sometimes that word comes out as a swear word, or something else that isn’t appropriate

Speech therapists know this pattern. When the word you’re reaching for won’t come, the brain grabs one close by in meaning or sound. Swear words are stored differently from ordinary words. They sit with the automatic, emotional side of speech, the stuff you say without planning it. So when the planned word gets stuck, the automatic one can jump out first. When people swear like this, they’re usually just stuck for a word.

It’s a bit like someone with Tourette’s. It’s a different thing, but something kind of similar. With Tourette’s, the swearing is a tic that fires on its own, and only somewhere between one in ten and one in five people with Tourette’s ever have that swearing tic. With me, it’s the wrong word coming out when the right one gets stuck. Both come from the automatic side of speech, the part that runs without you planning it.

I do believe Tourette’s has something to do with central sensitisation syndrome, with ELF and RFR combined, meaning low-frequency fields from mains wiring and the radio-frequency radiation from wireless. Here’s where the research stands so far:

Tourette’s is mainly put down to genes and how the brain develops

Tics get worse with stress, tiredness and overload

Many people with Tourette’s report being extra sensitive to sound, touch and light, and a strong urge before each tic

That sensitivity is where my idea joins up. A nervous system that’s already turned up high, then loaded with ELF and RFR, is the link I’d want tested. Nobody has run that study yet.

That would be a good test. Get them grounded, put them on an electric diet, and see what happens. The electric diet is in my print-and-stick guide: https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/the-electric-diet-print-this-stick Same as with autism, where the traits seem to ease too in a low-field home.

This is a test to run alongside proper medical care, with every treatment the doctor has given carried on as normal. To make it count:

Measure the fields in the home before and after with a meter, so the drop is on record

Count the tics each day for a few weeks before the change, then a few weeks after

Where you can, have someone who doesn’t know whether the fields are on or off do the counting, so nobody’s hopes sway the numbers

Write the results down whichever way they go

The trouble is, saying the wrong thing in a sentence can make people dislike you. They hear the word that came out and judge you on it, and they never see the word you were actually reaching for. That’s one more place where understanding changes everything. Once people know why the wrong word comes out, they can let it go.

Swear words as propaganda

I wrote about this back in June 2025, in “The Unruly Power of F*** and S***”. Those two words are the most versatile in the English language. One of them works as a verb, a noun, an adjective, an adverb, an interjection, and can even go in the middle of another word. They’re Pareto top-of-the-peak words: a tiny handful of words carrying a huge share of the power.

As a dyslexic kid who couldn’t find his words and felt everything strongly, those words were my tools of last resort

They got me into trouble, and they also got me heard

That’s why they’re propaganda in its truest form. When people feel unheard or dismissed, a strong word is a deliberate, risky act of defiance, and it gets the message through when nothing else will

It’s the same thing that happened to us in that house. When you can’t explain yourself, the one word that does break through is the one everybody remembers and judges you on

Society puts these words in the naughty corner, and the cultural weight drowns out what they actually do. They’re to be respected and kept for when they count. Overuse dulls their edge and turns them into filler. The only reason we need them as much as we do is when society is going down the toilet.

It happened to all of us when we were in that house. None of us could explain ourselves. It was like propaganda in its truest form.

That’s the production effect in practice: say it, hear it, and it locks in. I’ve been doing it since I was a child. It started as a way to get my words out, and it became the way I remember.

Why I talk more than ever

The talking ramped up for a reason. I was reciting everything I’d learned so I wouldn’t lose it, so I could protect my family from EMF and fix them.

When something matters for the people you love, the mind goes over it again and again so nothing gets lost

When the stakes are your family’s health, your brain treats that information as something it cannot drop

So it rehearses, and it rehearses out loud

It’s also a release. Getting it out of my head and into words takes some of the weight off

Why lying would mess my head up

Here’s the bit I really want to say. With a memory like this, lying is hard.

I really don’t understand how anyone with a mind that remembers lots of things can lie. It would be torture, trying to work it all out and going back on itself every time.

A liar has to hold the truth and the fake version side by side. Knowing the facts still leaves you free to say something different, so the truth is always sitting right next to the lie

Holding a lie takes up working memory, so a mind already full of clear memories starts with a heavier load

With strong recall, neither version fades, so they keep colliding

Every lie needs more lies to hold it up, and it compounds like the Pareto principle in your head

My brain cross-checks everything against everything else, all the time, so a lie would be an error light flashing 24 hours a day

Research on secrets backs this up. Michael Slepian at Columbia found the weight of a secret comes less from hiding it and more from your mind going back to it again and again, when you’re on your own. Every return adds to the load. If you remember clearly, it never fades. It stays sharp and keeps getting pulled back up. A lie never settles.

And if you’re a truthful person and a loyal person, holding something back puts a gap between who you are and what you’re doing. That gap turns into a disease in your mind.

I told someone close to me something the other day. It wasn’t that bad, but it was sitting there, and getting it out was a big weight off my shoulders. That’s what the studies find too: telling someone you trust is what lifts it, even when the thing itself is small.

Some people say good memory makes you a better liar, and studies on working memory, mostly in children, do find that people with stronger memory keep a lie consistent for longer. Most liars get caught when they forget what they said last time. Compulsive lying comes from somewhere else entirely: personality, impulse control, anxiety, wanting attention or control. Memory has nothing to do with it. For a truthful person, a strong memory makes every lie heavier.

It’s also a curse

A memory like this has a dark side, and it comes from other people.

A strong memory catches other people’s lies, because you remember exactly what was said before. People don’t like that.

The people around you who think they remember often get it wrong on the things that matter

Then they find some small thing you didn’t remember, something you never bothered to store because it wasn’t important

They bring it up on you, ridicule you for it, and use it to make out your memory can’t be trusted on anything

It’s the last 20% they go for, the bottom of the Pareto pile, the stuff that mattered least. That’s the bit your family normally picks up on, or someone who’s taking the mickey out of you.

That’s deflection. It’s part of what psychologists call DARVO: Deny, Attack, and Reverse Victim and Offender. The psychologist Jennifer Freyd named it. When someone is caught out, they deny it, attack the person who caught them, and flip it round so they look like the one wronged. Picking on a small slip of yours is the attack part. It pulls the conversation off the important matter and onto you.

It gets worse when someone wants to do something and goes ahead whether it’s good for the family or even for themselves. Point it out and you get an emotional backlash. They’ve set their heart on it, so a warning feels like an attack on them, and they push back emotionally instead of weighing it up. Your clear memory of what happened last time makes it sting even more.

The worst is when someone has taken on more than they can handle

Overload drains the patience and planning they need to cope, so they get short-tempered and start dropping things

Then the blame comes out, and the person who remembers clearly becomes the easy target, because what you remember is the reminder

In my experience, people don’t like you being right all the time. For me that one is 100%. And they like it even less when you beat them at their own work.

I tend to do that, and I think it’s the Pareto principle again

I learn lots of things to 20%, take the ones I enjoy to 80%, and the pattern carries me straight past the bits other people grind through step by step

They’re not thinking that way, so to them it looks like I’ve jumped ahead without doing the work

Psychologists call the reaction upward social comparison. When someone outdoes you in your own field, it hits your sense of who you are, and envy and resentment follow. In Britain and Australia we call it tall poppy syndrome: cut down whoever grows above the rest

Being 80% right is the Pareto target, and that’s plenty. A few times I’ve called something out before it happened, like a bit of Nostradamus. But I have to be straight about how that works.

I’ve thought about almost everything, and I’ve spoken about a lot of it

So when one of my calls comes true, it’s one of many things I thought about

I didn’t speak all of them out. The ones I did speak were the ones I judged most important

That’s the 20% again: the strongest calls get said out loud, and the rest stay in my head

Psychologists warn about this with anyone who seems to see the future. People remember the hits and forget the misses, and after the event everything looks more predictable than it was. That’s how Nostradamus still has a reputation. The honest way to do it is to say the call out loud before it happens, and count the misses along with the hits.

A good memory chooses what it keeps. I store what matters and let the small stuff go. Forgetting what someone had for tea three weeks ago says nothing about whether I remember what they said on the day it counted.

Chipping away at the moral compass

This part is my opinion. I think the biggest problem today is working in shops and businesses where you’ve got to take stuff that is literally ridiculous. And I think the government does it too. This is how I believe they manipulate you.

They chip away at your moral compass, bit by bit

They fill your head so full of stuff that you get cognitive dissonance

Then you can’t think clearly and properly

Psychologists have names for each part of this:

Emotional labour. Sociologist Arlie Hochschild showed how shop and service workers are made to smile and swallow abuse as part of the job, and how it wears them down

Moral injury. When you’re made to do, or put up with, things that go against what you believe is right, it leaves a wound of its own. Brett Litz and colleagues described it first in soldiers, and it’s now found in nurses, police and shop-floor staff

Cognitive dissonance. Leon Festinger showed that when what you believe and what you’re made to do pull apart, the mind is under strain until it closes the gap, often by bending the belief to fit

Overload. A head crammed full has less room left for clear thinking, the same as the overload in the section above

Now compound that moral injury with ELF and RFR. You’ve got a head under strain from the job, sitting in fields all day from the wiring, the tills, the Wi-Fi and the phone. It’s the same stacking as everything else in this blog: one load on top of another, on a nervous system that’s already turned up.

I’ll tell you what it does to me. I get repetitive strain injury type problems:

When I use a phone, I get a rotator cuff problem in my shoulder

When I use a wired mouse, my wrists go and I can’t do anything. I couldn’t even massage

Using a wired mouse gave me brain fog, and using a phone gave me brain fog too

Imagine what that’s doing to your brain. If it does that to your muscle, think about brain tissue, which I believe is a lot more conductive than muscle tissue

Here’s what the measurements say on conductivity. Tissue tables put grey matter roughly level with muscle, and white matter a bit lower. The fluid the brain sits in, the cerebrospinal fluid, is the stand-out: two to three times more conductive than muscle. So the brain is wrapped in the most conductive tissue in the body.

To be fair to the full picture, phones and mice also mean the same small movements over and over, and awkward posture, and that alone is the usual cause of RSI. The way to separate the two is a test: the same task, the same posture, the same hours, once with the fields on and once with them off, and see whether the pain and the brain fog follow the movement or the field. Brain fog is easy to score: a short memory or reaction-time test at the end of each session gives you numbers to compare.

Someone who can think clearly and properly, a very grounded person, sees this happening. I think grounded people think this way. Their moral compass holds, so the chipping shows up for what it is.

Forgetting is different, and understanding it lets you forgive

Forgetting and lying are two different things. A lie is a choice to bend the truth. Forgetting is the maths of memory doing its job.

Every mind keeps the 20% that matters and lets the other 80% drop

What gets dropped depends on what you were concentrating on at the time

So when someone forgets something, they weren’t storing it, because their head had it in the 80%

That’s what people need to understand. Once you know the maths of why someone forgets, you can forgive them. I can forgive when I understand. I can’t forgive when I don’t understand.

Psychologists studying forgiveness find the same thing: understanding why someone did what they did is one of the strongest routes to forgiving them.

So forgetting, once it’s understood, sits at the opposite end from lying. A lie hides the truth and makes understanding impossible. Forgetting, explained, opens the truth up and makes forgiveness possible. And the people who pick on your forgotten 20% are refusing to give you the same understanding.

The understanding has to work both ways. The thing that sat in my bottom 20% may be really important to them, and I didn’t look at it. I’ve been known to do that.

I think it’s because I’m focused on my work too much, and less on other things I should be doing

I believed my work was important enough to give it the time and the effort

But everyone sorts their own Pareto pile. What’s in my 80% to let go can be in their top 20%, the thing that matters most to them

Psychologists call the attention side of this inattentional blindness: when you’re locked onto one task, things outside it can pass right in front of you without being stored at all. So the same maths that lets me forgive them is the maths they need to forgive me. Each of us has to understand what the other one was concentrating on.

What I take from it

Talk it out, it’s how some of us remember

Store it somewhere, so your head doesn’t have to keep reciting it to hold on. Dictate it into your files or to AI. While it’s inside, your head treats it as an open job it has to keep juggling. Once it’s said or written down, it’s logged as saved and the engine gets to rest

Tell the truth, because a clear memory makes every lie heavier

Keep your moral compass and stay grounded, and the chipping away shows up for what it is

When someone uses a small slip to rubbish your memory on a big matter, see it for what it is and bring it back to the point

Understand why people forget, and you can forgive them

Ask what’s in the other person’s top 20%, because it may be the very thing you let slide

When the wrong word or a swear word comes out, look for the word the person was reaching for before you judge them

Test it: ground people, put them on an electric diet, count the tics, and write the results down whichever way they go

If the talking won’t switch off, or your sleep starts going, mention it to your doctor. That’s ordinary care when life’s heavy

Some people say good memory makes you a better liar. Maybe for some. For me, it makes the truth the only thing I can carry.

References

Each one is listed with a link you can paste into your browser.

Memory, HSAM and photographic memory

Parker, E. S., Cahill, L. and McGaugh, J. L. (2006). A case of unusual autobiographical remembering. Neurocase, 12(1), 35–49. https://doi.org/10.1080/13554790500473680

LePort, A. K. R. and colleagues (2012). Behavioral and neuroanatomical investigation of Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory (HSAM). Neurobiology of Learning and Memory, 98(1), 78–92. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.nlm.2012.05.002

Patihis, L., Frenda, S. J., LePort, A. K. R., Petersen, N., Nichols, R. M., Stark, C. E. L., McGaugh, J. L. and Loftus, E. F. (2013). False memories in highly superior autobiographical memory individuals. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, 110(52), 20947–20952. https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.1314373110

Reyna, V. F. and Brainerd, C. J. (1995). Fuzzy-trace theory: An interim synthesis (gist memory). Learning and Individual Differences, 7(1), 1–75. https://doi.org/10.1016/1041-6080(95)90031-4

Bartlett, F. C. (1932). Remembering: A Study in Experimental and Social Psychology (schemas). Cambridge University Press.

Mandler, G. (1980). Recognizing: The judgment of previous occurrence (recognition and recall). Psychological Review, 87(3), 252–271. https://doi.org/10.1037/0033-295X.87.3.252

Maguire, E. A., Valentine, E. R., Wilding, J. M. and Kapur, N. (2003). Routes to remembering: The brains behind superior memory (memory palace). Nature Neuroscience, 6(1), 90–95. https://doi.org/10.1038/nn988

Speaking out loud and storing it outside your head

MacLeod, C. M., Gopie, N., Hourihan, K. L., Neary, K. R. and Ozubko, J. D. (2010). The production effect: Delineation of a phenomenon. Journal of Experimental Psychology: Learning, Memory, and Cognition, 36(3), 671–685. https://doi.org/10.1037/a0018785

Wegner, D. M. (1987). Transactive memory: A contemporary analysis of the group mind. In B. Mullen and G. R. Goethals (Eds.), Theories of Group Behavior (pp. 185–208). Springer. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-1-4612-4634-3_9

Masicampo, E. J. and Baumeister, R. F. (2011). Consider it done! Plan making can eliminate the cognitive effects of unfulfilled goals (open jobs and getting it written down). Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, 101(4), 667–683. https://doi.org/10.1037/a0024192

AI and the brain

Kosmyna, N. and colleagues (2025). Your Brain on ChatGPT: Accumulation of Cognitive Debt when Using an AI Assistant for Essay Writing Task. MIT Media Lab. https://arxiv.org/abs/2506.08872 (preprint, small sample, posted ahead of peer review)

Lee, H.-P. and colleagues (2025). The Impact of Generative AI on Critical Thinking: Self-Reported Reductions in Cognitive Effort and Confidence Effects From a Survey of Knowledge Workers. CHI 2025, Microsoft Research and Carnegie Mellon University. https://doi.org/10.1145/3706598.3713778

Lying and secrets

Alloway, T. P., McCallum, F., Alloway, R. G. and Hoicka, E. (2015). Liar, liar, working memory on fire: Investigating the role of working memory in childhood verbal deception. Journal of Experimental Child Psychology, 137, 30–38. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jecp.2015.03.013

Vrij, A., Fisher, R., Mann, S. and Leal, S. (2006). Detecting deception by manipulating cognitive load. Trends in Cognitive Sciences, 10(4), 141–142. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tics.2006.02.003

Curtis, D. A. and Hart, C. L. (2020). Pathological lying: Theoretical and empirical support for a diagnostic entity. Psychiatric Research and Clinical Practice, 2(2), 62–69. https://doi.org/10.1176/appi.prcp.20190046

Slepian, M. L., Chun, J. S. and Mason, M. F. (2017). The experience of secrecy. Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, 113(1), 1–33. https://doi.org/10.1037/pspa0000085

Slepian, M. L. and Moulton-Tetlock, E. (2019). Confiding secrets and well-being. Social Psychological and Personality Science, 10(4), 472–484. https://doi.org/10.1177/1948550618765069

DARVO, envy and being right

Freyd, J. J. (1997). Violations of power, adaptive blindness, and betrayal trauma theory (where DARVO was named). Feminism & Psychology, 7(1), 22–32. https://doi.org/10.1177/0959353597071004

Harsey, S. J., Zurbriggen, E. L. and Freyd, J. J. (2017). Perpetrator responses to victim confrontation: DARVO and victim self-blame. Journal of Aggression, Maltreatment & Trauma, 26(6), 644–663. https://doi.org/10.1080/10926771.2017.1320777

Festinger, L. (1954). A theory of social comparison processes. Human Relations, 7(2), 117–140. https://doi.org/10.1177/001872675400700202

Feather, N. T. (1994). Attitudes toward high achievers and reactions to their fall (tall poppies). Advances in Experimental Social Psychology, 26, 1–73. https://doi.org/10.1016/S0065-2601(08)60151-3

Roese, N. J. and Vohs, K. D. (2012). Hindsight bias (remembering the hits, forgetting the misses). Perspectives on Psychological Science, 7(5), 411–426. https://doi.org/10.1177/1745691612454303

Moral compass, work and manipulation

Hochschild, A. R. (1983). The Managed Heart: Commercialization of Human Feeling (emotional labour). University of California Press.

Litz, B. T., Stein, N., Delaney, E., Lebowitz, L., Nash, W. P., Silva, C. and Maguen, S. (2009). Moral injury and moral repair in war veterans: A preliminary model and intervention strategy. Clinical Psychology Review, 29(8), 695–706. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cpr.2009.07.003

Festinger, L. (1957). A Theory of Cognitive Dissonance. Stanford University Press.

Tissue conductivity

Gabriel, S., Lau, R. W. and Gabriel, C. (1996). The dielectric properties of biological tissues: II. Measurements in the frequency range 10 Hz to 20 GHz. Physics in Medicine and Biology, 41(11), 2251–2269. https://doi.org/10.1088/0031-9155/41/11/002

IT’IS Foundation. Tissue Properties Database (conductivity of muscle, grey matter, white matter and cerebrospinal fluid). https://itis.swiss/virtual-population/tissue-properties/database/

Forgiveness

Simons, D. J. and Chabris, C. F. (1999). Gorillas in our midst: Sustained inattentional blindness for dynamic events. Perception, 28(9), 1059–1074. https://doi.org/10.1068/p281059

McCullough, M. E., Worthington, E. L. and Rachal, K. C. (1997). Interpersonal forgiving in close relationships. Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, 73(2), 321–336. https://doi.org/10.1037/0022-3514.73.2.321

Wrong words, swear words and Tourette’s

Brown, R. and McNeill, D. (1966). The “tip of the tongue” phenomenon. Journal of Verbal Learning and Verbal Behavior, 5(4), 325–337. https://doi.org/10.1016/S0022-5371(66)80040-3

Van Lancker, D. and Cummings, J. L. (1999). Expletives: Neurolinguistic and neurobehavioral perspectives on swearing. Brain Research Reviews, 31(1), 83–104. https://doi.org/10.1016/S0165-0173(99)00060-0

Freeman, R. D. and colleagues (2009). Coprophenomena in Tourette syndrome. Developmental Medicine & Child Neurology, 51(3), 218–227. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1469-8749.2008.03135.x

Robertson, M. M. and colleagues (2017). Gilles de la Tourette syndrome. Nature Reviews Disease Primers, 3, 16097. https://doi.org/10.1038/nrdp.2016.97

Conelea, C. A. and Woods, D. W. (2008). The influence of contextual factors on tic expression in Tourette’s syndrome: A review. Journal of Psychosomatic Research, 65(5), 487–496. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jpsychores.2008.04.010

Belluscio, B. A., Jin, L., Watters, V., Lee, T. H. and Hallett, M. (2011). Sensory sensitivity to external stimuli in Tourette syndrome patients. Movement Disorders, 26(14), 2538–2543. https://doi.org/10.1002/mds.23977

Grounding

Chevalier, G., Sinatra, S. T., Oschman, J. L., Sokal, K. and Sokal, P. (2012). Earthing: Health implications of reconnecting the human body to the Earth’s surface electrons. Journal of Environmental and Public Health, 2012, 291541. https://doi.org/10.1155/2012/291541 Note: the earthing research so far is made up of small studies, several by researchers connected to grounding products, so the evidence is thin and contested. That’s exactly why the test above needs doing properly



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