Norman James

Norman James

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SenecaKnows97's avatar
SenecaKnows97
4h

is there a brand and a source you recommend?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Norman James
William Sloan's avatar
William Sloan
5h

What happened to change your mind? Your other posts supported the paste.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Norman James
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Norman James · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture