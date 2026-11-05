If ivermectin is the right medicine for what you’ve got, take the human prescription tablet — the one a doctor gives you — not the horse paste off the farm shelf. I learned that the hard way: I reacted to the paste. Here’s why the pill wins every time.

The dose

Horse paste is measured for a 1,250 lb animal. A human dose is a tiny sliver of that syringe — and there’s no honest way to measure a sliver out of a horse tube. You’re guessing, and guessing high is how you end up unwell. The tablet is a measured human dose, printed on the box. No guesswork.

The carrier

A 1.87% paste is, by definition, about 98% other stuff — and a big slug of that is propylene glycol, a solvent to carry the drug. So you’re swallowing a mouthful of carrier to get a speck of the medicine. The human tablet is a solid, measured dose without that load. If you’d rather not take propylene glycol at all, that alone is reason enough for the pill — that’s your call to make, and the tablet makes it easy.

Human-grade and regulated

The tablet is made, tested and labelled for people. The paste is made for animals, and it isn’t held to the same standard for what’s in it or what goes in you. Same active drug, two different worlds of oversight.

A doctor and a proper diagnosis

This is the real point. Get tested, get the right diagnosis, and if ivermectin is the right treatment, get it prescribed and dosed properly. For a gut parasite like giardia there’s a proper course a doctor can give you — the human medicine, the right amount, done once and done right. Reaching for horse wormer and hoping is how you react to it instead of getting better. I know, because that’s exactly what I did.

The line

If it’s the right medicine for you, take the right form of it: the pill, prescribed if you can, measured, human. Leave the paste for the horses.

Norman James