Sound You Can’t Get Away From: From Britney on the Tankers to Voices in Your Head

Norman James

Watch and look first:

Tucker Carlson: https://tuckercarlson.com/

The Facebook reel: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1006827119128605

V2K on YouTube — the government’s patented way to put voices in your head (Jimmy Akin’s Mysterious World):

Woody Norris showing HyperSonic Sound at TED: https://www.ted.com/talks/woody_norris_hypersonic_sound_and_other_inventions

Ships have been firing sound at people for years. Most people laughed at the headline and moved on. I think it’s worth a second look, because the same family of kit has been pitched for planes, for crowds, and now people like Tucker Carlson are talking about V2K — voice to skull. Sound that lands inside your head.

The pirates and Britney Spears

Back in 2013 the papers ran a story that tanker crews off Somalia were blasting Britney Spears at pirates to scare them off.

A merchant navy officer, Rachel Owens, said crews played “Oops! I Did It Again” and “Baby One More Time” at approaching skiffs.

What actually does the work is the speaker. It’s called an LRAD — Long Range Acoustic Device.

An LRAD throws a tight beam of sound over hundreds of metres, loud enough to cause real pain. Up close they’re quoted at 140 to 160 decibels.

In 2005 the cruise ship Seabourn Spirit was attacked by Somali pirates with guns and rocket grenades off the coast and used an LRAD to help drive them off.

The makers sell a big chunk of these to commercial shipping. Anything can be played through it. Britney was just the choice.

Funny story. Serious machine.

Sources: https://gcaptain.com/britney-spears-music-ward-off-somali-pirates https://abcnews.go.com/blogs/headlines/2013/10/britney-spears-is-latest-weapon-in-battle-with-pirates/ https://maritime-executive.com/article/Britney-Spears-Deters-Pirates-2013-10-29

They wanted it on planes

Straight after 9/11 the talk turned to planes.

In November 2001 the press was running stories about a “sonic gun” to stop hijackers.

The man behind it was Woody Norris — the inventor of both the LRAD and something called HyperSonic Sound.

Pentagon people saw uses for it in crowd control, stopping hijackers, and keeping suicide bombers back.

The pitch was that a pilot could hit hijackers with it without damaging the aircraft or the people around them.

Norris said they asked him if it could be used without breaking the fuselage walls and windows, and his answer was yes. He said it could cause pain and possibly disorientation.

The British defence lab QinetiQ said the main effect would be intense pain in the eardrums.

So the plan was simple. Fill a pressurised tube at 35,000 feet with sound that hurts.

Sources: https://www.dawn.com/news/amp/6310 https://eurekalert.org/news-releases/569509

Then they turned it on crowds

The pain effect is on court record.

In 2009 at the G20 summit in Pittsburgh, LRAD was used on protesters in the US for the first time.

The NYPD used one on protesters in New York in 2014.

People reported hearing damage and tinnitus afterwards.

A federal court ruled that using it like that could count as excessive force.

HyperSonic Sound — the beam you only hear where it lands

This is the bit most people miss. LRAD is the loud one. HyperSonic Sound (HSS) is the clever one.

HSS sends out ultrasound, around 40 kHz — too high for you to hear.

The air itself mixes those ultrasonic tones down into sound you can hear, right in front of you, along the beam.

Aim it at one person and they hear it. The person next to them hears nothing.

The sound is out in the air along the beam. It feels like it’s inside your head because the beam is so tight.

Norris said himself it’s totally different from a normal speaker — “it’s like it’s inside your head.”

When MIT gave him the $500,000 Lemelson-MIT Prize in 2005, their own announcement opened by saying the next time you think you hear voices in your head, you may be right.

That’s MIT saying it, in 2005, on a prize announcement. Twenty-odd years ago.

Sources: https://news.mit.edu/2005/lemelson-norris.html https://lemelson.mit.edu/resources/woody-norris https://www.ted.com/talks/woody_norris_hypersonic_sound_and_other_inventions

You can buy one

These are already in shops, malls and museums. Stand in the right spot by a display and the sound is there. Step a metre to the side and it’s gone.

Companies like Holosonics sell them as the Audio Spotlight. Cheap ultrasonic speaker modules are sold for hobby builders too.

They’re used in shops, malls, museums and supermarket displays to talk to one person at a time.

You could run a nightclub on them, technically. Picture a silent disco with no headphones. Each beam is its own zone, so you walk into the track you want.

The catch is bass. They’re strong in the mid and high range and weak on the low end, so the kick and sub you’d want on a dancefloor won’t hit. You’d still need subs for that.

The Mosquito — sound only the kids can hear

British readers will know this one.

The Mosquito is a box that plays a high-pitched tone around 17 kHz.

Mostly only teenagers can hear it, because hearing for high notes fades as you get older.

UK shops put them up from 2005 to stop kids hanging around outside.

It was sold over the counter, and it won an Ig Nobel Prize in 2006.

Sound aimed at one group of people that everyone else walks straight past.

Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Mosquito

Now Tucker is talking about V2K

Tucker Carlson is on about V2K at the moment — voice to skull. Sound put inside your head from a distance.

https://tuckercarlson.com/ https://www.facebook.com/reel/1006827119128605

Here’s where it gets real, and where my EMF work comes in:

There’s a known effect called the microwave auditory effect, or the Frey effect, after Allan Frey who reported it in the early 1960s.

Pulsed microwaves hit the head, the tissue heats by a tiny amount in a fraction of a second, it expands, and that sends a pressure wave through the skull.

The temperature rise is around a millionth of a degree. Nothing hot, nothing burning — and the skull still “hears” it.

You hear it through bone conduction — clicks, buzzes, ticks — with nothing in the room making a sound.

The inner ear picks it up through the bone, the same route a bone-conduction headset uses.

In the 1970s, work at Walter Reed showed voice-modulated microwave pulses could put simple spoken words across.

Watch it explained:

Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Microwave_auditory_effect

The paper trail

The term V2K is older than Tucker, and the patents have names.

Around 2006 a US Army thesaurus carried an entry for “voice to skull devices”, describing them as a nonlethal weapon that uses the microwave auditory effect to put sound in the head. The entry was later taken down.

US patent 4,877,027 (1989), “Hearing system”, uses microwaves to make sound heard in the head. https://patents.google.com/patent/US4877027A

US patent 6,470,214 (2002), assigned to the US Air Force, “Method and device for implementing the radio frequency hearing effect.” https://patents.google.com/patent/US6470214B1

MEDUSA (Mob Excess Deterrent Using Silent Audio) was US Navy-funded work by Sierra Nevada Corporation, reported in 2008, on a crowd-control weapon built on the Frey effect. The idea was to put sound in people’s heads with microwaves, loud enough to put them off.

That’s the microwave route being pitched as a weapon, by name.

Havana Syndrome

The biggest public case of people reporting this kind of thing.

From 2016, US diplomats in Cuba and elsewhere reported sudden sounds and pressure in their heads, then headaches and dizziness.

In 2020 the US National Academies said directed pulsed radio energy was the most plausible cause they looked at.

In 2023 US intelligence agencies said a foreign weapon was unlikely.

In 2024 NIH studies found no sign of brain injury on scans.

All three are there so you can weigh it yourself.

Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Havana_syndrome

Line it up

Put those side by side:

Ultrasound beams that make sound appear right at the target — commercial, award-winning, been on sale for years.

LRAD beams that cause pain at long range — on ships and police trucks around the world.

Pulsed microwaves that make you hear sound through your own skull — published in the science since the 1960s, patented, and pitched as a weapon.

The talk going round is that you could hit someone from 200 yards with kit bought off the shelf or online — the old Radio Shack kind of kit. Here’s what holds up today:

A beamed-sound speaker can be built at home. A board of cheap 40 kHz ultrasonic transducers, a small amplifier and a modulator does it, and DIY kits are sold online for hobby builders.

A home build carries a clear voice across a room, to the person you point it at.

Reaching 200 yards, or loud enough to hurt, takes LRAD-class kit, which is big, heavy and expensive.

The microwave route is a separate machine again, built from radio parts. Clear speech at a distance takes high power and big kit.

The worry is the direction of travel. When something used to need a defence lab and now needs a hobby budget, it ends up in the wrong hands.

Why this matters to me

I live with EHS. I know what it is to have something in the air hitting you that the people around you can’t sense. When the person next to you hears nothing and you’re getting hammered, they think it’s you.

Every piece above is on the public record. Ships, planes, prizes, patents. You don’t have to believe anything wild to see where this goes. You just have to line up what’s already been built and ask who else has it.

If you’re sensitive to your environment like I am, keep a simple log. Where you were, the time, how you felt, what was nearby. Have your ears checked too, because ordinary things like tinnitus give clicks and buzzing. Patterns over weeks tell you far more than one bad night.

Read more

https://tuckercarlson.com/

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1006827119128605

https://gcaptain.com/britney-spears-music-ward-off-somali-pirates

https://abcnews.go.com/blogs/headlines/2013/10/britney-spears-is-latest-weapon-in-battle-with-pirates/

https://maritime-executive.com/article/Britney-Spears-Deters-Pirates-2013-10-29

https://www.dawn.com/news/amp/6310

https://eurekalert.org/news-releases/569509

https://news.mit.edu/2005/lemelson-norris.html

https://lemelson.mit.edu/resources/woody-norris

https://www.ted.com/talks/woody_norris_hypersonic_sound_and_other_inventions

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Microwave_auditory_effect

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Mosquito

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Havana_syndrome

https://patents.google.com/patent/US6470214B1

https://patents.google.com/patent/US4877027A