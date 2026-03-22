Norman James

Norman James

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Kieran Jaegar's avatar
Kieran Jaegar
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Excellent article, Norman, truly excellent. ❤️‍🔥🙏 This is incredible advice across the board that people wouldn't be able to find anywhere else.

(I'll just drop that song of mine here in case anyone finds it useful to help remember/illustrate the idea of non-thermal effects that aren't just DNA damage/cancer: https://youtube.com/watch?v=eoUOaNQvdhM )

We're getting closer to the day this beast finally goes down. 👨‍🎤

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