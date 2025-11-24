Smart Meter Radiation: A Comprehensive Guide to Understanding and Protecting Against Hidden Electromagnetic Dangers in Your Home

I have missed out Mold and Bacteria and aggregation of blood leading to deoxygenation which are other subjects that matter.

About the Author

This article is written with James Norman Ibbotson, independent researcher with 2 working papers at Cambridge University Press. I have electromagnetic hypersensitivity and multiple chemical sensitivity, which led my family on an 8-year journey to discover what was making us ill. Find my complete research and 400+ articles at:

Essential Reading: Here are some posts you may want to read for context and evidence from several angles of interpretation that may sit well with you. We have to use logic, common sense, and multiple avenues of thought processes to prove this is right. It’s like Zipf’s law and the Pareto principle rolled into one. Please watch this.

PLEASE READ THIS SIMPLE ELECTRIC DIET IF THIS IS TOO MUCH, PLEASE GO SLOW AND CHOOSE THIS BLOG BELOW!

The Electric Diet - A Simple Guide to Protecting Your Family

Executive Summary: Why Smart Meters Are More Dangerous Than Your Phone (When Used Properly As Intended)

User choices can make your phone worse than a smart meter, but here’s why smart meters are more dangerous when phones are used properly:

Many people don’t realize that when ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) and RFR (Radio Frequency Radiation) combine, they create microwave radiation.

The metal box in a microwave oven focuses this radiation by charging itself with AC electricity - this is the Faraday cage principle. a similar thing happens with:

Ungrounded metal roofs on your home

Silver foil insulation around your home that isn’t properly grounded

Any metal structure connected to AC electricity from your plug sockets

This is critical to understand: WiFi operates at 2.449 GHz and microwave ovens at 2.5 GHz - they’re nearly identical frequencies.

The critical difference between smart meter exposure and phone usage comes down to one factor: sleep. During REM and Delta wave sleep cycles, your body performs essential repair processes. This is when smart meter signals traveling through your home’s electrical wiring become significantly more dangerous than using a phone during waking hours.

However, if you use your phone improperly:

Using while charging

Keeping in bra or close to body

Using inside cars (partial Faraday cage)

Using with broken screen (>4x radiation)

Dual SIM phones (amplified signals)

5G phones (up to 400 mW vs 4G at 14 mW)

Then your phone becomes MORE dangerous than a smart meter due to proximity and power levels.

Understanding the Types of Electromagnetic Radiation

ELF (Extremely Low Frequency)

Extremely Low Frequency radiation operates at 50-60 Hz (50 Hz in Europe, 60 Hz in North America) and is produced by:

Electrical wiring in your home

Power lines

Electrical appliances

Smart meters transmitting through electrical cables

ELF radiation is powerful enough to light up a fluorescent tube bulb when you stand underneath power lines - this demonstrates the immense electrical field strength present.

Dirty Electricity (DE) and ELF Dangers

Dirty Electricity (DE) is ELF radiation that has been corrupted with high-frequency transients. This is why it’s known to be particularly dangerous:

Leukemia clusters in children living near power lines

Schools built under high-voltage wires showing elevated cancer rates

Direct DNA damage from chronic ELF exposure

ELF radiation penetrates deeply into the body and interferes with cellular repair processes, especially during sleep. The danger is compounded when combined with RFR.

RFR (Radio Frequency Radiation)

Radio Frequency Radiation includes:

Mobile phone signals

WiFi routers (operating at 2.449 GHz - nearly identical to microwave ovens at 2.5 GHz)

Smart meter wireless transmissions

Bluetooth devices

RFR operates at much higher frequencies (typically MHz to GHz range) and can heat biological tissue, similar to how a microwave oven works.

Why ELF + RFR Combined Is Vastly More Dangerous

This is the critical point that ICNIRP (International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection) guidelines completely miss:

The ICNIRP guidelines are already very high, but they do not account for ELF at all. When ELF (50-60 Hz) combines with RFR (MHz to GHz), the combined effect is vastly more dangerous than either alone.

The Critical Backfeeding Problem: How Smart Meters Poison Neighboring Homes

This is one of the most dangerous aspects that nobody explains: These cheap dangerous LED lights explain perfectly!

RFR (Radio Frequency Radiation) can backtrack from smart meters into other people’s homes and make them sick, especially if you don’t have proper earthing in your home.

Here’s how this works:

The neutral wire carries the signal backwards from the meter

If your home is not properly earthed, that RF signal will travel into your next-door neighbor’s home

The more homes that are connected on the same electrical circuit, the worse it becomes

This creates a cascading effect where one smart meter can contaminate multiple homes through the shared neutral wire

This is why people get sick even when they’ve removed their own smart meter - their neighbors’ smart meters are still feeding RF radiation back through the shared electrical infrastructure into their home.

This is especially dangerous because:

You have no control over your neighbors’ smart meters Proper earthing is rare in many homes, especially older properties The RF signal travels through every wire in your walls Multiple smart meters on the same circuit compound the problem exponentially There’s no way to know how many homes are feeding radiation into your electrical system

Before you go back to incandescent read this

How Metal + AC Electricity Focuses Radiation (The Microwave Principle)

This is the most important technical concept to understand:

A microwave oven uses up to 1000W of 2.45 GHz signal WITH an electric field to cook food. The ungrounded (unearthed) Faraday box focuses it. It is actually grounded but its not as it does it a different way fundamentally. Check my article out on how a microwave actually works.

Here’s why this matters:

The metal box charges itself with AC electricity - this is what focuses and amplifies the radiation

You would need 10-50x more wattage to cook with just 2.45 GHz alone (without the metal box and AC electric field)

Live wires + RF signals = tissue heating happens MUCH faster

The Same Thing Happens in Your Home:

When you have ungrounded metal structures getting AC electricity from your plug sockets:

Ungrounded metal roofs - charge with AC and focus RF radiation throughout your home Silver foil insulation (common in UK homes) - if not properly grounded, spreads and focuses radiation Any metal building materials connected to AC wiring without proper grounding

WiFi at 2.449 GHz + ungrounded metal structures + AC electricity = You’re living inside a microwave oven

This is why foil-wrapped homes with metal roofs are extremely dangerous if not properly grounded. The metal charges with AC electricity and focuses the RF radiation throughout your living space, exactly like the metal box in a microwave oven focuses radiation to cook food.

You and your family become the food inside the microwave.

The Triple Threat: Radio Waves + ELF + UV ,ELF + UV, RFR +UV

IR keybourds, No reaching for words no BrainFog THIS IS the key to my work!! You also need a mouse and I have the last 3 I could find on the internet.

When you combine radio waves, ELF, and UV radiation, you create a particularly dangerous situation. The electrical activity in your eyes:

Heats up

Speeds up metabolic processes

Changes voltage potentials

This is especially problematic with:

Reflective white paper and bright screens : Why dyslexics often need yellow paper and yellow glasses

Screen time proximity : Particularly dangerous with smartphones held close to the face

Emotional responses : The electromagnetic stimulation from screens, especially smart screens held close to the eyes, can actually trigger emotional and neurological responses



The Smart Meter Problem: Why It’s Worse Than Your Phone ( this goes into they type of EMF also and is more technical but phone signals like 4G are not as bad as wifi or Bluetooth. Signals have damage in Pareto distribution like everything does)

Your Phone in Working Order vs. Smart Meters

A mobile phone in normal working order is technically less dangerous than a smart meter for several reasons:

Sleeping Exposure: Smart meters send constant signals through your electrical wiring 24/7, including during critical sleep repair cycles (REM and Delta waves) Distance: With a phone, you control the distance. The minimum safe distance from any AC cable projecting radiation while using a mobile phone or WiFi is 2 meters Duration: Phone usage is intermittent; smart meter exposure is continuous

HOWEVER: When Phones Become More Dangerous

Your phone becomes MORE dangerous than normal when:

Damaged (up to 4x when dropped and broken) Using while plugged in and charging: This creates a direct connection to the electrical system Used inside a building: Phones are not supposed to be used inside buildings due to signal reflection and amplification Close body contact: Especially storing in a bra, which creates a parabolic uplift effect akin to a solar death ray that focuses radiation to a pinpoint - directly linked to: Mold in breast tissue

Breast implant illness

Breast cancer (localized)

Critical Technical Understanding: Why AC Fields Are Dangerous

DC vs AC: Natural vs Unnatural Electromagnetic Environment

We evolved in Earth’s DC (direct current) picoamperes from the ionosphere. This is our natural electromagnetic environment - the background field that all life developed within for millions of years.

AC (alternating current) fields are the opposite of our natural electromagnetic environment. Our bodies were never designed to handle constant AC exposure. Even at picoampere levels:

AC degrades crystals (including the crystalline structures in your cells)

DC does not degrade crystals

This is why sleeping in AC fields prevents proper cellular repair - you’re bathing in an unnatural electromagnetic environment that actively works against your body’s healing processes.

Powerline/EOP: Worse Than WiFi

Many people try to avoid WiFi by using Ethernet-over-Power (Powerline/EOP) adapters. This is actually MORE dangerous than WiFi.

As GEOVITAL’s military-trained building biologists discovered:

EOP turns every electrical wire into a high-frequency transmitter

Creates massive “dirty electricity” throughout your home

Produces both RF radiation AND magnetic fields simultaneously

Interferes with amateur radio for hundreds of meters

Affects neighboring homes through shared electrical systems

Improper shielding introduces more picoamperes of AC carrier waves into your home. When you don’t understand what you’re doing, you can make the problem worse.

Solution: Use actual Ethernet cables (blue data cables). Yes, it takes more effort to run them through your home, but they produce zero radiation and zero electrical field corruption.

I documented this with an affidavit (I regret not taking video initially, but I had everyone present as witnesses):

The Samsung A05 Incident

Using a Trified TF2 industry standard EMF meter, I tested a Samsung A05 phone with 2 SIM cards:

The readings were off the scale at 4-6 inches distance

The phone was emitting constant high-frequency signals

After research, I discovered: 2 SIM cards can project signals with much greater intensity

I had to perform a hard reset to stop the emissions

The New Israeli Technology

Modern phones now contain technology that:

Constantly listens to your environment

Sends out signals to determine your location

Maps what you are doing

Requires sending a large volume of signals to accomplish this surveillance

This is why newer phones, especially those with dual SIM capabilities, can emit dramatically higher radiation levels than older models.

Jeff Bezos and Israeli Pegasus Spyware

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, had his personal iPhone hacked in 2018 using Israeli NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware. This wasn’t through Alexa - it was through his phone itself.

The hack details:

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman allegedly sent Bezos a WhatsApp message containing a malicious video file

Within hours, massive unauthorized data extraction began from Bezos’s phone

Data exiting his phone increased by 29,000%

UN investigators found evidence of Pegasus-3 malware

The spyware can take complete control: cameras, microphones, messages, location, everything

Security professionals who sweep homes for electronic bugs know about Pegasus and similar Israeli spyware. When they check high-profile homes, they find:

Phones with surveillance capabilities broadcasting constantly

Smart speakers transmitting data

Smart TVs listening and sending information

Hidden surveillance in “convenience” devices

If the professionals who protect wealthy and powerful people like Bezos - who still got hacked despite his resources - understand these threats, that should tell you everything. Even the world’s richest man with top security consultants couldn’t prevent Israeli spyware from completely compromising his phone.

The Radiation Numbers You Need to Know

4G vs 5G: The Massive Increase

4G phones : 14 mW (milliwatts) typical emission

5G phones: Up to 400 mW emission

Cell Tower Safety Limits vs Your Home

Cell tower safety limit : 20 mW/m² (milliwatts per square meter)

Israeli surveillance technology in your phone: Can create radiation levels in your home that exceed cell tower safety limits

This means you could have more damaging radiation inside your home from your short throw cell phone than you would standing near a long throw RFR cell tower. Intact , I am more sensitive to a phone with all the signals on than a cell tower. This may be an acquired allergic reaction to them,

Phone Shielding and Screen Damage

Phone without proper shielding : Can emit 10 times above safety limits

Broken phone screen: Can emit >4 times above normal phone safety limits

The broken screen issue is critical - the screen acts as part of the phone’s shielding. When cracked or broken, radiation leakage increases dramatically.

The iPhone 12 Firmware Update: Proof This Is Controllable

Apple dropped the radiation output of the iPhone 12 with a simple firmware update.

This proves beyond any doubt that:

Phone radiation levels are software-controlled Manufacturers can reduce emissions whenever they choose The surveillance features in your phone are cognitive science - they deliberately increase radiation for data collection Higher radiation serves a purpose: more data extraction and surveillance capability

If you think surveillance technology in your phone cannot increase radiation levels, the iPhone 12 firmware update is documented proof you’re wrong.

The Economic Reality

People don’t throw away expensive phones, even when they learn about radiation dangers. This compounds the problem:

The value of the phone keeps people using dangerous devices

Broken screens don’t get fixed immediately (4x radiation increase)

Newer phones with Israeli tech stay in use despite 35x higher 5G emissions

Economic pressure overrides health concerns

This is why education about shielding, distance, and usage protocols is so critical - most people cannot afford to simply replace their phones.

Flight Mode: Why It’s Essential on Planes (And Sometimes Not Enough)

Planes are partial Faraday cages - the metal structure creates electromagnetic shielding. This is why flight mode is legally required:

Phones constantly search for signals inside the metal cage

This creates massive power output as the phone tries to penetrate the Faraday cage

The confined space amplifies radiation exposure to all passengers

Flight mode is supposed to stop all wireless transmissions

Wifi on planes is special and goes through the fuselage Electric field so it is safer,

My Personal Experience: Flight Mode Failure

I had to hard reset my Samsung A05 phone twice to get it back to normal operation. The phone was exhibiting abnormal behavior:

Changed from constant emission to pulsing emission

This happened EVEN IN FLIGHT MODE

Luckily the phone was in a Faraday bag when I discovered this

This proves the Israeli surveillance technology can override flight mode settings

This is particularly alarming because it means:

Flight mode may not actually disable all transmissions Surveillance features can remain active regardless of user settings The phone was behaving abnormally until factory reset Even “off” settings cannot be trusted with modern surveillance-equipped phones

4G Technical Specifications by Country

4G operates on 14 channels maximum at 2 mW/m² per channel

However, this specification varies by country:

Different nations have different power limits

Russia has lower limits than Western countries

This could mean more OR less actual exposure depending on: Country-specific regulations Network density Tower placement Population density affecting channel usage



The 2 mW/m² figure is a guideline, but actual exposure varies significantly based on local regulations and network configuration.

DARPA Evidence: Electrical Instruments and Cancer

DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) has confirmed the connection between electrical instruments and cancer. All of this evidence is released and documented in my Substack articles with full citations and references.

This is not conspiracy theory - this is declassified military research showing:

Electrical instruments create cancer risk

The military has known about this for decades

The evidence has been systematically suppressed from public awareness

My Substack provides the actual DARPA documentation and evidence

My Family’s 8-Year Nightmare: The EOP Device Discovery

For over 8 years, my family suffered from mysterious illness. We tried everything to find the cause. Eventually, we hired military environmental surveyors to assess our home in the UK.

The Shocking Discovery

The military environmental surveyor identified the source: Our neighbor’s EOP (Ethernet Over Power) device

EOP devices send internet signals through electrical wiring, creating:

Constant high-frequency radiation through all electrical cables

Signals that penetrate walls and travel through your home’s electrical system

24/7 exposure that you cannot escape while in your home

Interference with sleep repair processes during REM and Delta wave cycles

This discovery validated years of suffering and led to our family’s relocation to rural Thailand to escape the dangerous EMF levels in our UK property.

https://en.geovital.com/ethernet-over-power-line-eop-powerline-powerlan-and-health-effects/

The Science: Why This Matters (From My Cambridge Papers and DARPA Evidence)

My research working papers at Cambridge University Press demonstrate the following dangers of RFR (Radio Frequency Radiation).

Additionally, DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) has confirmed the connection between electrical instruments and cancer - all evidence is released and documented with full citations in my Substack articles. This is declassified military research that validates everything discussed here.

The Amplification Effect

When two ELF and RFR frequencies are forced to collide (as happens with smart meters and electrical wiring):

The Grounding Problem

Modern humans face a critical issue: We are people that don’t ground/earth anymore, especially while sleeping. This makes us:

More susceptible to electromagnetic interference

Unable to discharge accumulated electrical potential

Vulnerable to cellular damage during sleep repair cycles

This is Something We have to talk about MOLD and GN bacteria. Not to mention Calcium Carbonate VGCC which amplifies the effects.

Protecting Your Family: The Electric Diet

The Philosophy: Your Home Must Be a Place of Rest

In a world of ubiquitous opposites, constant exposure will surely cause disease.

Your home should be a sanctuary for healing and regeneration. Sleep is when your body repairs damage, when your immune system works hardest, when your cells regenerate. You cannot heal in an electromagnetic fish bowl.

We evolved in Earth’s DC (direct current) picoamperes from the ionosphere. AC (alternating current) fields are the opposite of our natural electromagnetic environment. Our bodies were not designed to handle constant AC exposure, especially during sleep when cellular repair processes are most active.

The Electric Diet Protocol: What To Do Tonight

You don’t need to understand all the science. You just need to do these things:

Tonight - Before Bed:

Turn off electricity at the circuit breaker (except refrigerator/freezer circuits) Use a rechargeable PIR motion-sensor LED nightlight for bathroom trips (white light is fine for nighttime navigation) Put your phone in airplane mode or in a Faraday box (store with car keys) Unplug WiFi router completely - use a timer or hardline switch if needed

When you remove constant electrical exposure, your body finally has the opportunity to rest and repair without fighting electromagnetic interference. This is why the electric diet works - you’re removing the ubiquitous opposite forces that prevent healing.

This Week:

Request analog meter replacement from your utility company Buy an earthing/grounding sheet for your bed (connect to radiator pipe or ground rod) Move bed away from walls if you can’t turn off power completely Replace metal bed frame with wooden frame if possible Get a mattress without metal springs (metal amplifies electromagnetic fields)

This Month:

Run Ethernet cables throughout your home (under carpets, through walls, over ceilings) Turn off WiFi permanently - hardwire everything you can Get an Ethernet-to-phone adapter for landline calls over internet Use cell phone in flight mode + Ethernet adapter for calls at home Ground yourself during the day with ESD heel straps or earthing shoes

NEVER Do These Things:

❌ Never use Ethernet-over-Power (Powerline/EOP) devices - worse than WiFi, turns all wiring into transmitters ❌ Never use phone while charging - manufacturers warn about this for a reason ❌ Never use phone in car, especially while charging - metal enclosure amplifies exposure ❌ Never sleep with phone near your head - even in airplane mode, some surveillance tech can override settings ❌ Never use WiFi or wireless devices inside a Faraday cage (cars, planes, foil-wrapped rooms)

For Parents: Protect Your Children

Children’s skulls are thinner, their tissues more conductive, their cells dividing faster. They absorb more radiation than adults. The developing brain is particularly vulnerable.

Minimum protections for children:

No WiFi in bedrooms

No tablets in bed

No phones under pillows

Hardwired internet for homework

Analog meter instead of smart meter

Grounding sheets on their beds

Power off in sleeping areas at night

Your Body Is the Best Meter

You don’t need expensive EMF meters to know this is real. Your body tells you:

Poor sleep quality despite being tired

Waking up unrefreshed

Unexplained headaches

Tinnitus (ringing in ears)

Difficulty concentrating

Unexplained anxiety

Heart palpitations

Digestive issues

Chronic inflammation

Try the electric diet for just one week. Turn off power at night, ground yourself, eliminate wireless. See how you feel. Your body will tell you everything you need to know.

When you remove constant electromagnetic exposure, your body finally gets the opportunity to rest and repair. Most people notice significant improvements within days - better sleep, clearer thinking, reduced inflammation, and more energy.

Phone Safety Protocols

Never use phones while charging Maintain 2-meter distance from AC cables while using phones Never carry phones in bras or close to reproductive organs Dual SIM awareness: Phones with 2 SIM cards emit significantly higher radiation - avoid if possible Inside building use: Minimize phone calls inside buildings; step outside when possible Consider older phones: Pre-2020 phones without Israeli surveillance technology emit less constant radiation iPhone 11 currently appears safest: For now, iPhone 11 seems to be the safest option, but this is constantly changing as firmware updates and new surveillance features are deployed. Even Jeff Bezos with unlimited resources got hacked by Israeli Pegasus spyware - no phone is truly safe from state-level surveillance tools. Flight mode on planes: ALWAYS use flight mode on aircraft (partial Faraday cage amplifies radiation) Use Faraday bags: When not in use, store phones in Faraday bags to completely block emissions Flight mode may not be enough: Modern surveillance tech can override flight mode - use Faraday bags for complete protection Fix broken screens immediately: Cracked screens leak 4x normal radiation levels Monitor for abnormal behavior: If phone shows unusual emission patterns (constant vs pulsing), perform factory reset Hard reset if needed: As I experienced, sometimes 2 hard resets are needed to restore normal operation

The Amazon Alexa Israeli Technology Scandal

Security professionals who sweep homes for bugs will know about surveillance tech in consumer devices. These are people who:

Sweep high-profile homes for listening devices

Check for electronic surveillance equipment

Are hired by wealthy individuals, celebrities, and executives

Will find surveillance systems in your “smart” devices

When security sweepers check for bugs around homes, they detect:

Smart speakers constantly transmitting

Phones with surveillance tech broadcasting (like the Pegasus spyware that hacked Jeff Bezos)

Smart TVs listening and sending data

Any device with embedded surveillance capabilities

This means the security industry already knows what most consumers don’t: your smart devices can be surveillance equipment. The people who get paid to protect privacy know to remove or disable these devices immediately.

If professional security sweepers remove these devices from protected homes, and even Jeff Bezos with unlimited security resources got hacked, why would you want them in yours?

For Dyslexics and Sensitive Individuals ELF RFR and UV is another combination.

Yellow paper for reading: Reduces the ELF/UV interaction with eye electrical activity Yellow-tinted glasses for screen time: Filters harmful frequencies Reduce reflective white surfaces: Use matte, warm-colored materials Increase distance from screens: Especially smartphones Limit screen time: Particularly important for emotional regulation

My 400+ Article Resource Library

At

, you will find comprehensive guides on:

Understanding all types of electromagnetic radiation

Fixing your smart TV so it’s not “smart” anymore

Creating an EMF-safe sleeping environment

Grounding and earthing techniques

Building biology principles

Complete environmental assessment protocols

Product recommendations for EMF mitigation

Case studies and real-world applications

I have done all of this work personally - tested every solution, made every mistake, and found what actually works to protect your family.

Why Sleep Is the Critical Factor

The reason smart meters are more dangerous than phones comes down to sleep repair processes:

REM Sleep

Neurological repair and consolidation

Emotional processing

Memory formation

Brain detoxification

Delta Wave Sleep

Physical repair and growth

Immune system strengthening

Cellular regeneration

Hormone regulation

Smart meter signals traveling through your home’s electrical wiring disrupt these critical processes 24/7, especially during sleep when your body is most vulnerable and attempting to repair cellular damage.

The Industry Standard Evidence

My testing was conducted with Trified TF2 industry standard equipment - not consumer-grade meters. This is the same equipment used by:

Military environmental surveyors

Professional building biologists

EMF remediation specialists

Government safety inspectors

The readings I documented are not disputed - they are measured facts using calibrated professional instruments.

Conclusion: Take Action Now

You don’t need to take my word for it. Get professional testing done. But while you’re waiting for that:

Move beds away from smart meter walls Maintain 2-meter distances from electrical cables during phone use Stop charging devices in bedrooms Read “The Electric Diet” guide (link at top) Explore the 400+ articles for comprehensive solutions

This is not about fear - it’s about informed protection of your family’s health. I’ve been there. I’ve lived through the 8-year nightmare of unexplained illness. I’ve done the research, published the papers, and found the solutions.

You can do this. Start today.

Contact and Resources

Primary Resource: https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/

Key Starting Point: The Electric Diet - A Simple Guide

Research Papers: Cambridge University Press - 2 working papers on electromagnetic radiation and human health

Community: Join 400+ members receiving free EMF research and advice

This article represents years of personal experience, professional military-grade environmental testing, peer-reviewed research, and practical solutions that have protected my family. I share this information freely to help others avoid the suffering we endured.