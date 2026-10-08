Shivambu: What’s Actually in Urine That Heals a Wound

Shivambu Kalpa sits in the Damar Tantra — a conversation between Shiva and Parvati, 107 verses on the use of your own urine as medicine. The yogis call the practice amaroli. It has been in India for a very long time, it has never gone away, and in the West it gets laughed at before anyone asks what’s in the bottle.

I want to ask what’s in the bottle. Because the tradition landed on something real, and the modern pharmacy quietly sells it by the tube.

What urine actually contains

Strip away what you feel about it and look at the chemistry.

Urea , at roughly 2% — about 20 grams per litre. This is the main thing and I’ll come back to it.

Allantoin , a breakdown product of uric acid.

Uric acid , which is a strong antioxidant.

Creatinine , salts, ammonia, trace minerals, amino acids.

Water, about 95% of it, warm and roughly isotonic.

Two of those are in wound products on a chemist’s shelf right now.

Urea — the one that works

Urea is a keratolytic. It breaks the bonds holding dead keratin together, and it pulls water into tissue. Dermatology has used it for decades and the concentration decides what it does.

5 to 10% — a moisturiser. It holds water in the skin. Every decent foot cream has it.

20 to 30% — softens thickened, hardened skin. Calluses, cracked heels, hyperkeratosis.

40% — dissolves dead tissue. It’s used to debride, which means stripping the dead material off a wound so the living tissue underneath can close. There are prescription 40% urea products sold specifically for this.

So the active compound in the tradition is a licensed, measured, modern wound treatment. The tradition found it by feel, without ever knowing the word keratolytic.

Allantoin is the second one. It’s in urine, and it’s in commercial wound and skin creams as a protectant that encourages cell turnover. Same story — the compound came out of the tradition and ended up in a tube.

The part the tradition got wrong

Here’s where I’d stop a reader before they go and do this.

The standard claim is that fresh urine from a healthy person is sterile. That was medical orthodoxy too, for a century. It’s wrong, and it was shown to be wrong with modern sequencing.

The bladder has its own microbiome. Published work states plainly that adult human urine is not sterile.

Standard urine culture misses most of what’s in there, which is why the old belief lasted so long.

Catheter samples that bypass the outside still grow bacteria, so the organisms are coming from the bladder itself.

Then it passes through the urethra and over skin on the way out, picking up more.

So what lands on the wound is warm salty water carrying about 2% urea and a bacterial load nobody has counted.

For intact skin that barely matters. For an open wound it matters a great deal, because an open wound is a direct route into tissue.

Why it still worked on a battlefield

The historical use is real and the logic holds, as long as you see what it was being compared against.

A soldier with a wound and no clean water has a choice between ditch water, river water, a dirty rag, or his own urine. Against those, urine wins. It’s warm, it’s roughly the right salinity, it carries urea, and it hasn’t been sitting in mud.

That’s the whole case. It was the cleanest fluid available to a man who had nothing. It was never being compared to saline and a sterile dressing, because he didn’t have either.

The same reasoning explains the jellyfish sting folklore, the athlete’s foot use, and every survival story you’ve heard. In each case the person had no alternative.

What I’d actually do

For hard skin, cracked heels, fungal nails, calluses, psoriasis plaques — urea cream. It’s cheap, it’s everywhere, and you get a known concentration instead of a guess. 10% for maintenance, 20 to 40% for hard skin. No smell, no mess, no bacteria.

For an open wound — clean water, then proper wound care. If there’s dead tissue that needs taking off, 40% urea exists for exactly that, and it’s sterile in the tube.

If you’re in a survival situation with nothing else — then yes, the old answer applies, for the reason it always applied. It’s the cleanest thing you have. Get to proper treatment when you can, and bear in mind tetanus is the thing that kills people in that scenario, not the fluid you washed with.

On drinking it — a separate argument from wound care, and this piece isn’t about that. The kidney filtered those compounds out for a reason, and the body’s handling of a re-ingested load is a different question from what urea does on a patch of hard skin.

Why I find this interesting

The pattern is the one I keep running into.

A tradition works out, over centuries, that a substance heals something. It can’t say why. Modern science isolates the compound, proves the mechanism, patents a cream, and sells it back. Then it laughs at the tradition that found it.

Urea is the compound. The Damar Tantra found it a very long time before anybody could name it. What the tradition couldn’t know was the bacterial load, because that needed a sequencer.

So take the urea. Leave the bacteria. That’s the honest reading of Shivambu, and it loses nothing the tradition was actually pointing at.

I’m an independent researcher in rural Thailand. No sponsors, nothing to sell. This is what I’ve read and what I’d do; a wound that’s deep, dirty, spreading, or not closing needs a doctor rather than a blog.

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