I spent years around care homes and I noticed something that stuck with me. Old people who’d been stable for ages would suddenly break out with shingles, and those were the ones who’d be dead within the next few years. It wasn’t a one-off. It happened enough times that it felt like a pattern, not a coincidence.

I used to think of it as the body clearing something out before it packs up. A last purge. Turns out that’s not what’s happening, and the real explanation is honestly more interesting than the toxin story.

What shingles actually is

Everyone who’s had chickenpox is carrying the varicella-zoster virus for life. It never leaves. After the chickenpox clears up, the virus goes quiet and hides in nerve tissue near your spine and skull, and your immune system spends the rest of your life keeping it locked down there. Shingles is what happens when that lockdown fails and the virus breaks out again, usually along one nerve pathway, which is why you get that band of blisters on one side of the body.

So there’s no toxin being flushed out either time. It’s a virus you never got rid of, staying dormant until your immune system stops being strong enough to hold the line.

The pattern in the numbers

I went looking for a proper study on this, one that wasn’t just talking about symptoms. Found one worth trusting: a 2008 cohort study of immunocompetent older adults, average age 75, tracked from the mid-90s through 2001, so well before COVID and any of the noise that came with it. Just over a hundred of them had a shingles diagnosis, roughly two hundred didn’t.

Three years after that shingles diagnosis, the people who’d had it were dying at close to five times the rate of the ones who hadn’t, even after adjusting for age. Not double. Not fifty percent higher. Nearly five times. Worth being upfront that this sits at the high end of what’s been published on shingles and mortality. Larger cohort studies done since have generally found more modest associations, so this isn’t the only number out there, it’s the strongest one, and a reader who goes looking will find the softer studies too. I’m naming that here rather than letting someone else find the gap first.

But here’s the part that matters most: the study was clear that the deaths weren’t being caused by the shingles itself. Shingles was showing up as a marker, a flag that something else was already going wrong underneath. The immune system was losing ground for reasons unrelated to the virus, and the virus escaping its hiding spot was one of the earliest visible signs of that.

So the observation from the care home was real. People who got shingles in that setting genuinely were closer to the end. I just had the mechanism backwards. It’s not the body doing something useful on the way out. It’s the body losing a fight it had been quietly winning for decades, and shingles is one of the first cracks to show.

Worth separating this from shingles as a direct killer, because that’s a different and much smaller number. Direct deaths from shingles itself are rare, under a hundred a year in the entire US, almost all in people already elderly or immune-compromised. The five-times mortality risk isn’t shingles killing people. It’s shingles telling you who’s already dying of something else.

One thing worth saying plainly here for anyone reading this who’s just had a shingles diagnosis themselves: that mortality figure is a population-level marker, not an individual prognosis. It describes a pattern across large groups of people, not what happens to any one person. A single shingles episode doesn’t tell you or your doctor anything definite about your own timeline, and the honest, useful response to a shingles diagnosis is the same as it’s always been: get it treated promptly, and mention it to your doctor as one data point among others about your overall health, not as a verdict.

Now the chickenpox and puberty question

Same virus, opposite end of life, and there’s a real pattern here too, though again not the one I expected.

Chickenpox in a young child is usually mild. Get it as a teenager or adult and it’s a different disease entirely. Worse fever, worse rash, and a real jump in serious complications like pneumonia. Adults are something like twenty-five times more likely to die from chickenpox than children are. The age where this shift happens lines up almost exactly with puberty, generally cited as around thirteen.

Again, no toxin story here. The honest answer from the research is that nobody fully understands why it flips this hard with age. One theory going around is that childhood infections and their hosts have settled into something like a truce over evolutionary time, and if you catch the disease outside that usual window, the truce doesn’t apply and your own immune system reacts far more aggressively than it needs to, which is what actually does the damage. That’s still speculation, not settled fact, but it’s a more honest answer than “waiting builds up toxins.”

And diet?

I looked for anything solid linking diet to how bad a case of chickenpox turns out. There isn’t a body of evidence showing that what you eat beforehand determines severity. What diet does affect is comfort and recovery once you’ve already got it, soft food if there are mouth sores, staying hydrated, getting enough protein and vitamin C and zinc to support the immune system while it does its job. That’s it. Nothing in the research supports diet as a lever that decides how hard the illness hits you, and nothing supports a toxin buildup theory either.

A pattern worth tracking: glyphosate and herpes triggers

Separate from shingles, here’s an observation worth putting down properly. People I know who get outbreaks trace them back to specific foods around 80% of the time, the other 20% to stress or other normal triggers. Bread, beer, and coffee keep coming up as the main ones, with tea also flagged.

Worth naming the obvious rival explanation and disposing of it here rather than leaving it for someone else to raise. Wheat’s amino acid content, specifically its arginine, is the standard alternative theory for why grain triggers herpes, since HSV uses arginine to replicate. It doesn’t hold up against the natural experiment: taking arginine directly as a supplement, at a far higher and cleaner dose than anything in a slice of bread, produces nothing. The grain still triggers an outbreak regardless. If arginine were the active variable, the supplement should trigger it more reliably than the food, not less. It doesn’t, which points at something else in the grain rather than its amino acid content. Worth noting too that the arginine/lysine evidence for herpes triggers generally is thin to begin with, mostly cell-culture work with mixed human trial results, so it was never a strong rival explanation, just a commonly repeated one.

There’s a real reason to suspect a common thread here. Glyphosate isn’t just sprayed on crops to kill weeds before planting, it’s also used as a pre-harvest desiccant, sprayed directly onto the mature crop to dry it out faster and make harvest easier. Wheat, oats, and barley are among the most commonly desiccated this way, and because the spray hits the crop after it’s already grown, the residue doesn’t have time to break down before it ends up in food.

That lines up with the pattern. Desiccation as a practice is actually a British invention, not a marginal US habit that spread elsewhere — it started with UK farmers in the early 1980s dealing with wet summers and crops that ripen unevenly, and spread from there to the rest of northern Europe and worldwide. In UK wheat and barley, pre-harvest use accounts for roughly 30% of total glyphosate applied to those crops, and UK oilseed rape sits at about 59%, so this is routine practice here, not the exception.

The stronger argument, though, isn’t acreage or usage percentage at all, it’s what actually turns up in the grain itself. AHDB analysis of harvested and stored UK cereals between 2016 and 2023 found glyphosate as the second most common pesticide residue detected, present in 41% of 1,075 samples tested. That’s residue measured directly in the food, which settles the question far more solidly than any argument about what share of fields got sprayed. And it’s worth knowing where this figure gets quoted: it appears on the NFU’s own page defending continued use of glyphosate as a desiccant, framed there as “only found glyphosate residues in 41% of samples,” presented as reassurance that most samples were clear. A number the industry itself is using to argue the practice is safe can’t easily be waved away as activist sourcing — it’s their own number, doing the opposite of what they intend with it.

And there’s a reason a small share of total use can still dominate what ends up on your plate. Charles Benbrook, who has spent over a decade studying glyphosate specifically, put it plainly: pre-harvest desiccation may account for only a small percentage of overall glyphosate use, but it accounts for over 50% of dietary exposure. The reason is timing. Desiccation sprays glyphosate directly onto the mature, already-formed grain days before harvest, so it’s absorbed into the grain itself with no time to break down and no way to wash it off, unlike earlier-season applications that land on soil and largely stay there. A small fraction of total glyphosate use, applied at exactly the wrong moment in the plant’s life, accounts for most of what actually reaches food. Bread, cereal, and beer are named directly as everyday foods carrying these residues as a result, and Milo and pizza run through the same wheat or barley-based supply chain, so the same exposure route applies to them.

Bread in Italy is widely reported not to trigger outbreaks the way it does elsewhere, though the real explanation turns out to be less about Italy specifically and more about the UK’s own position now. Italy’s Ministry of Health did ban pre-harvest glyphosate desiccation back in 2016, and some have suggested Italy had its own reasons to move early, given the competition its wheat and pasta producers face from cheaper imported grain. But that head start no longer explains the difference: the EU as a whole banned pre-harvest desiccation specifically in 2023, as part of a ten-year glyphosate renewal running to December 2033. The European Commission’s own announcement states the renewal was made subject to “the prohibition of pre-harvest use as a desiccant.” So Italian bread isn’t special anymore, French, German, and Spanish bread are all under the same EU-wide rule now. Worth being precise here: the EU banned desiccation specifically, not glyphosate on wheat generally, pre-harvest glyphosate for weed control is still permitted there.

The real story is the reverse of what it looks like, and it’s more relevant to a UK reader than anything about Italy. Britain left the EU, and Britain, where pre-harvest desiccation was invented by UK farmers in the early 1980s, still permits the practice the EU has banned. British bread is now the exception, not Italy’s. And this isn’t settled history, it’s live right now: GB’s own glyphosate approval expires on 15 December 2026, the Health and Safety Executive is running a statutory public consultation this year on whether to renew it, and the central question isn’t whether glyphosate stays approved at all, it’s whether GB follows the EU in banning pre-harvest desiccation specifically. The Soil Association, Greenpeace, the Wildlife Trusts, Riverford, and the Nature Friendly Farming Network have an open letter calling on the government to end the practice, estimating it would stop spraying across up to 780,000 hectares, an area five times the size of London. The NFU is arguing the opposite, that the EU’s restriction was a political decision rather than a scientific one, and is pushing for GB to keep permitting desiccation. That’s a decision being made about UK readers’ actual bread this year, with a live consultation open to respond to.

Coffee and tea sit outside the usual desiccation list, but coffee growers commonly apply glyphosate for weed control between and within crop rows, and for land clearance around harvest time, so residue exposure comes through a different route than grain desiccation. Tea is much the same: glyphosate is widely used for weed control on tea plantations both before planting and after harvest, so this is a genuine and separate exposure route worth testing on its own.

I haven’t found any published research connecting glyphosate specifically to herpes reactivation. That doesn’t mean there’s nothing there, it means nobody’s looked. What’s worth doing here is treating it as a real pattern and tracking it properly: what gets eaten, whether it’s a known glyphosate-desiccated crop or not, and how long before an outbreak follows, across enough cycles to know if the 80% holds. Testing against genuinely glyphosate-free wheat, where that’s available, would also separate out whether it’s the chemical or just the grain itself.

Foods reported as herpes/shingles triggers, and their glyphosate status

Confirmed triggers, and why they carry glyphosate:

Bread — made from wheat, one of the most commonly pre-harvest desiccated grains

Beer — made from barley, also commonly desiccated pre-harvest

Milo — malted barley base, same exposure route as beer and bread

Pizza — wheat-based dough, same exposure route as bread

Coffee — weed control spraying around the plants and rows, not desiccation

Tea — reported by a friend, weed control spraying pre-planting and post-harvest, not desiccation

Not yet reported as triggers here, but worth watching given how heavily they show up in residue testing:

Oats — one of the most heavily desiccated crops going, shows up in nearly every glyphosate residue study

Lentils, peas, chickpeas — also commonly pre-harvest desiccated

Wine, whisky, other grain spirits — made from wheat, barley, or rye, same grain-desiccation route

None of this is a claim that a given loaf of bread or bottle of beer definitely carries high glyphosate residue. It’s what the agricultural record says about which crops routinely get sprayed this way. Whether any specific product actually contains meaningful residue depends on where the grain was grown and whether it was organic or glyphosate-free sourced, which is hard to know without testing.

Chronic fatigue and herpesvirus reactivation

There’s a real, documented overlap between chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) and herpesvirus reactivation worth adding here. A study by Palomo, Cox, Williams, and Ariza, published in the Journal of Medical Virology in January 2026, found significantly raised antibody markers for reactivated EBV, HHV-6, and VZV in ME/CFS patients compared to healthy controls, with about 72.5% of ME/CFS patients showing multiple herpesvirus reactivation markers together, against 31% of healthy controls. HHV-6 and HHV-7 have been proposed as possible triggering agents for CFS specifically, and active dual infections with both have shown up more often in CFS patients than in controls in several studies. The research is still described as inconsistent overall, with some studies finding no significant difference between patients and controls, but the pattern of elevated reactivation markers in ME/CFS is a recurring finding across multiple research groups.

This sits squarely in territory Anthony Fauci oversaw for decades. As director of NIAID, his institute’s remit covered infectious disease and immunology research broadly, chronic fatigue syndrome research included.

On the wider Fauci situation: in July 2026 he invoked his Fifth Amendment right at a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing, declining to answer more than 100 questions about the COVID-19 pandemic response. The committee subsequently held him in contempt of Congress over that refusal. There’s an active legal dispute over whether Biden’s preemptive pardon should have required him to answer and barred him from pleading the Fifth in the first place, and that question may end up resolved in court.

VGCC — another mechanism worth adding

There’s a second calcium pathway worth putting alongside the UV and stress triggers already covered here. Voltage-gated calcium channels (VGCCs) sit in the cell membrane and open in response to a voltage change, letting calcium flood into the cell. Dr Martin Pall’s hypothesis is that electromagnetic fields can force these channels open without the normal voltage trigger, producing an artificial calcium spike inside the cell. That matters here because a calcium spike inside a neuron is one of the established triggers that flips HSV and VZV out of latency and into active replication, the same mechanism behind the UV and stress triggers already covered. So if EMF is opening VGCCs the way Pall proposes, that’s a real, coherent route to reactivation riding on a well-established downstream switch. The part that’s still contested is the EMF-to-VGCC link itself, which hasn’t been replicated to the point of being settled science the way UV or stress triggers are.

There’s a separate, independently published line of research worth adding alongside this, because it touches the same calcium mechanism from a different angle. Glyphosate and Roundup formulations have been shown in multiple studies to disrupt calcium handling directly. Roundup exposure triggers calcium overload and cell death in reproductive tissue, working through L-type voltage-dependent calcium channels and calcium release from internal cell stores. This builds on older toxicology work showing glyphosate increases mitochondrial membrane permeability specifically to calcium, one of the earliest identified mechanisms for how the herbicide causes cellular damage. Separately, Roundup has been shown to directly block the CaV1.2 cardiac calcium channel, though one study traced that specific blocking effect to the surfactants in the formulation rather than to glyphosate itself, which is a distinction worth keeping straight.

So there are three separate, independently published lines of research all converging on the same underlying mechanism: glyphosate toxicology showing calcium channel disruption, Pall’s EMF/VGCC hypothesis, and established herpesvirus biology showing calcium spikes trigger reactivation. None of these three bodies of research were done together or reference each other, so the connection between them is my own synthesis, not a conclusion any of the studies themselves drew. But calcium channel disruption sitting at the center of all three, independently arrived at, is a real pattern worth taking seriously rather than dismissing as coincidence.

Where that leaves it

One more thing, and this one is my own view rather than something the research backs yet, so I want to flag it as that. I think there’s a conductivity thread running through more of this than the mainstream picture accounts for. Tumour tissue reads as more conductive than the healthy tissue around it, that part is measured and used in imaging. Glyphosate sits on IARC’s probable carcinogen list, and that classification is genuinely contested rather than settled either way. My own read is that the conductivity of compromised tissue, whether that’s a tumour or a herpes lesion, isn’t just a passive side effect, and that chemical residues like glyphosate play some part in shifting the body’s electrical terrain in a way that current research hasn’t mapped out. I can’t point to a study that proves this. It’s a hypothesis I’m running with based on the pattern I keep seeing, not a finding.

There’s another observation along the same lines worth flagging as my own thinking rather than established fact. MS patients with genital herpes generally get outbreaks low on the back near the spine, and I’ve noticed this sometimes shows up close to where their MS lesions sit. My read is that this isn’t coincidence, that the virus is living and working in that area as a kind of clean-up crew for the nervous system. What’s actually established is narrower than that: HSV-2 reactivates along the sacral nerve pathway it first entered, which is why lesions recur low on the back and buttocks — that’s real anatomy. Whether that has any real relationship to where an individual’s MS lesions sit inside the spinal cord itself, which is a separate and deeper part of the nervous system, isn’t something I can point to a study confirming. It’s my own hypothesis sitting alongside the pattern, not a finding.

There is real published backing for elevated HSV-2 rates in MS patients specifically, and it’s worth stating plainly. A UK study of 497 MS patients found HSV-2 seropositivity at 14%, significantly higher than a matched general population comparison and significantly higher than blood donors, holding regardless of age. That MS rate was still lower than the rate among people attending sexual health clinics specifically, so it sits above the general population but below a group selected for elevated sexual risk. A pooled meta-analysis across multiple studies confirmed the HSV-2 antibody association with MS/CIS as statistically significant. Not every study agrees. Some have found no HSV-2 difference between MS patients and controls at all, and even the studies confirming the antibody link found no significant difference in HSV DNA itself in blood or spinal fluid between the two groups. So it’s a real, published, statistically significant finding, not a unanimous one.

Worth adding from my own experience, and I want to be clear this is personal observation rather than a study: I’ve worked with two people with MS who tested HSV-2 negative earlier in life and then tested positive later, well into their MS progression, with no sexual contact in the intervening period. That’s not something I can point to published research confirming, and antibody tests can occasionally produce false positives or cross-react with other conditions, so I hold it loosely. But it’s what I’ve directly seen, and it sits alongside the published population data rather than replacing it.

There is a related published thread worth adding here too, even though it’s not the same specific claim. Several case reports document other herpesviruses, HSV-1 and HHV-6 specifically, turning up in the spinal fluid of MS patients right at the onset of their disease or during a relapse, detected through direct CSF testing rather than sexual exposure history. Researchers reporting these cases describe them as raising a genuine open question about whether herpesviruses act as an environmental trigger for MS onset itself, and say the question needs further research rather than treating it as answered. That’s not proof of non-sexual HSV-2 transmission specifically, but it is a real, published pattern of herpesvirus activity appearing at the point MS starts, independent of any sexual history.

My own reading of that timing runs opposite to how the researchers frame it, and I want to be upfront that this is my interpretation, not theirs. The published hypothesis is that HSV-1 or HHV-6 reactivation might be triggering or contributing to the nerve damage that becomes MS. My read is the reverse: that the virus reactivating at that exact moment is the body’s own clean-up response to nerve tissue already under stress, releasing itself to work on the damage rather than causing it. The researchers’ own interpretation doesn’t support this reading, since the virus is latent in most adults long before MS ever develops, which fits a shared vulnerability or a triggering role at least as well as a clean-up role. I’m including my view here because it’s the pattern I keep coming back to across this whole piece, not because the published research backs it.

I’ve developed this line of thinking further elsewhere, for anyone who wants the fuller argument:

Both ends of this virus’s life in the body come down to the same thing: how strong is the immune system doing its job right now. Weak in youth or compromised in old age, the virus wins more ground. Strong and holding steady, it stays locked away. No purging, no toxins, no schedule. Just an immune system either winning or losing, and this virus showing you the score either way.