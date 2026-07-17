Save the BOYSEHS Trust LINKNorman JamesJul 17, 2026541Sharehttps://ehtrust.org/cell-phone-use-and-male-fertility-an-environmental-pollutant/541Share
If I was gonna print up business cards with 'dangers of cell phones' on it.....what essential things would it say? I think business cards might be the easiest way to reach people, the girls especially also are sticking the bomb in their back pockets all the time. It's everyone. I think one thing to have on the card is about the roleaux from simply touching the phone. The other would be some sample emf tester readings with battery out of phone and phone working. Also, I would make a business card for why the smutmeters are so bad for us too. People still trust that the cell phone makers are protecting them, and this must be dispelled.
Thank you for this James🙏