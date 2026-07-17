Norman James

Norman James

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jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
6d

If I was gonna print up business cards with 'dangers of cell phones' on it.....what essential things would it say? I think business cards might be the easiest way to reach people, the girls especially also are sticking the bomb in their back pockets all the time. It's everyone. I think one thing to have on the card is about the roleaux from simply touching the phone. The other would be some sample emf tester readings with battery out of phone and phone working. Also, I would make a business card for why the smutmeters are so bad for us too. People still trust that the cell phone makers are protecting them, and this must be dispelled.

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Janice's avatar
Janice
7d

Thank you for this James🙏

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