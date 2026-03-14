Norman James

Norman James

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Rosemarie Russell's avatar
Rosemarie Russell
Mar 14

My time alone is precious. Analyzing why I think as I do. Allowing myself the freedom to isolate has been most freeing. While alone I can be who I am.

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Mary Wrenne
Mar 15

What a brilliant synopsis of the value of using Time wisely! You said this indirectly…….reading through the lines! I’ve a fantastic website to share with everybody which is also soul saving critical information! See for yourself at www.vaticancatholic.com and mostholyfamilymonastery.com

Pray, study and work for the salvation of souls! Listen carefully to Brother Michael and Brother Peter Dimond of vaticancatholic.com

Thank you from Ireland 🇮🇪

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