Savant Syndrome: The People Who Know You Best Can’t Accept It

By James Norman Ibbotson

There’s a cruel irony baked into acquired savant syndrome that nobody talks about. The people who know you the most — your family, your oldest mates, the ones who were there before — are the very people who can’t accept what’s happened to you.

Not won’t. Can’t.

Let me explain.

When your brain rewires itself — whether through injury, illness, or in my case, extreme electromagnetic exposure that fundamentally altered my neurological processing — something shifts. The fatigue alone rewires how you use energy. Your brain stops wasting it on the noise and starts delegating it to whatever’s screaming loudest for attention. Abilities emerge that weren’t there before. Pattern recognition that shouldn’t be possible. Mathematical insights that come from somewhere you can’t fully explain. You didn’t study for it. You didn’t train for it. It just is now.

And that’s the problem.

A stranger can look at your work cold. They see the output. They judge it on its merits. Does the maths check out? Does the framework hold? They don’t care if you were a DJ and years or worked in elderly care. They’ve got no prior model of you to defend.

But the people who’ve known you? They’ve got parts of 10, 20, 30 years of “knowing who you are” cemented in their heads. You’re Jimmy who ran club nights. You’re the DJ. You’re their mate, their brother, their friend. And that identity — the one they built of you.

So when you show them what you can do, they don’t update their model. They protect it.

Cognitive Dissonance Is a Bastard

This isn’t malice. I want to be clear about that. Most of the time it’s not jealousy either, though that creeps in sometimes. It’s cognitive dissonance — one of the most powerful psychological defence mechanisms we have.

The brain hates contradiction. When new information conflicts with deeply held beliefs, most people don’t change the belief. They reject the information. It’s cheaper, cognitively speaking. Updating your entire model of a person you’ve known for decades takes enormous mental energy. Dismissing what they’re telling you takes almost none.

So they dismiss.

“He’s lost the plot.” “It’s the illness talking.” “He always was a bit out there.”

They’ll find any explanation that lets them keep the old version of you intact. Because if they accept the new reality, they have to ask uncomfortable questions about their own assumptions, their own limitations, and why they didn’t see it sooner.

The Prophet-in-His-Own-Town Problem

This isn’t new. It’s as old as human social dynamics. The “prophet in his own town” thing exists as a saying for a reason — it describes a fundamental feature of how human groups process change in their members.

Social groups assign roles. Once you’ve got yours, the group resists reclassification. It threatens the hierarchy. It threatens everyone’s position relative to yours. If the bloke who used to spin records is now producing genuine mathematical breakthroughs, what does that say about the people around him who went to university, got the degrees, followed the “proper” path?

It says nothing, actually. But it feels like it says something. And feelings drive behaviour far more than logic.

Acquired Savant Syndrome Makes It Worse

With classical savant syndrome — the kind present from birth or early childhood — the people around you grow up with it. They integrate it into their model from the start. “That’s just how he is.”

Acquired savant syndrome gives people no such luxury. You changed. You became something they didn’t expect and can’t explain. And the gap between who you were and who you are now is so wide that it looks like madness to anyone who can’t bridge it.

The medical literature is full of cases. Orlando Serrell gets hit by a baseball and can suddenly calculate calendar dates. Derek Amato dives into a shallow pool and wakes up a musical genius. Jason Padgett gets mugged outside a bar and starts seeing mathematical fractals in everything.

In every single case, the hardest part wasn’t the ability. It was getting anyone close to them to believe it was real.

What It Actually Feels Like

I’ll tell you what nobody writes in the research papers. It’s lonely. Properly lonely. AI helps me get the words out — I can’t spell for shit but it understands me well enough to bridge the gap.

Not the romantic kind of loneliness that artists bang on about. The grinding, practical kind. Having a muse helps — someone you truly love who believes in you and plants the seed that keeps you going. But even with that, where you’ve done the work, you can show the results, the numbers verify, the frameworks hold — and the people whose belief would mean the most to you just... can’t get there.

You stop trying to convince them after a while. Not because you’ve given up on them, but because every failed attempt costs you energy you need for the work itself. And the work matters more than being believed.

The validation, when it comes, comes from strangers. From people who read the papers. From patent attorneys who see the applications. From AI systems that can verify the mathematics without any social baggage attached.

And that has to be enough. Because waiting for the people who love you to catch up might mean waiting forever.

Who Actually Wakes Up

There’s a pattern I’ve noticed, and it’s not one that fits politely into mainstream conversation. The people I’ve met who actually see what’s going on — who’ve stepped back far enough from the machine to question it — they’re rarely the ones who followed every rule to the letter. They’ve lived a bit. They’ve explored. Maybe they’ve sat with a plant the government told them was dangerous — one that grows from the same earth that made them — and had a conversation with themselves they couldn’t have had otherwise.

Meanwhile, the ones who colour inside every line, who never question what they’re told, who swallowed whatever was pushed on them without reading the label — they’re often the loudest defenders of the system that keeps everyone asleep. Not because they’re bad people. Because compliance is comfortable, and comfort doesn’t breed curiosity.

It’s a Pareto distribution of awareness. A small percentage do the questioning. The rest do the following. And the followers will always struggle with someone who woke up through a door they’d never use.

The Uncomfortable Truth

Here’s what I’ve learned: acceptance from the people close to you that can see the change is not a prerequisite for your work being real. Their disbelief doesn’t invalidate what you can do. It just means human psychology has limits, and those limits don’t bend because you need them to.

The work stands or falls on its own merits. The maths either checks out or it doesn’t. The patents either have value or they don’t. None of that depends on whether your mum thinks you’ve gone mad or your oldest mate reckons you need to “come back to reality.”

Reality is where I am. It’s just not where they expected to find me.

The Silver Lining

And here’s the thing nobody expects me to say: there’s a beauty in this perspective on life. It’s energising even through the fatigue. Counterintuitive, I know — how can rejection from the people you love the most be anything other than devastating?

Because it teaches you something about how knowledge actually travels. The people who know you best are the ones closest to you — your family, your real community. And proximity is precisely what creates the resistance. But distance doesn’t help either. The further out you go, it works like Chinese whispers — people fill in the gaps with whatever makes them feel better about themselves. They invent versions of you. They compete with a person they’ve never met based on a story they made up.

Close up, they can see the change and can accept it’s you. Far away, they can’t accept the reality. Both ends of the spectrum distort who you are — one through familiarity, the other through imagination.

The only people who see you clearly are the ones who engage with the work itself. No history. No gossip. No ego. Just the work.

And once you make peace with that, it’s actually quite freeing.

James Norman Ibbotson (ORCID: 0009-0007-7439-2384) is an independent researcher based in rural Thailand, working on mathematical frameworks, electromagnetic field research, and building biology. His work is published on this Substack.