Norman James

Norman James

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Janice
May 26

Norman this article is really, really important. You need to get this out there as much as you can. I was really glad to see the toxin cause of vulvodyania mentioned at last because one of its main causes is glyphosate and all the damage done to, and put into, wheat ( which was originally designed to be the staff of life and of course is one reason it’s been deliberately, almost completely, destroyed) and everything made from it. It definitely is one of the main causes of this beyond painful issue but again it is the body attempting to dump toxins including emotional ones. Interesting also about herpes because that is also about the wise, beautiful, intelligent body dumping toxins. It is not “sexually transmitted” at all. I’m wondering if anything actually is. That catch all makes massive money for big farma. And the intelligence you shared about rosacea and demodex etc. My first occurrence was immediately following climbing Mount Fuji. And my face got badly sunburned. I had never had any skin issues at all before. I battled it for a long time and avoided using metro gel on a constant because I knew it would eventually thin the epidermis and start another cascade of issues. Eventually it cleared but I also began making my own skin care using Rosemary Gladstars recipes. I now just melt cocoa butter, coconut oil and extra virgin olive oil all bio and use that. Spritz with steam distilled organic rose water first after cleansing only with spring water and face cloth. Eye make up removed with above cream. I include this for anyone wanting the info. Also a very very important skin nourisher and healer is grass fed and finished beef tallow. Ancestral Supplements is the best I’ve found and the only one that is yellow. This also heals cystic acne. Hormones definitely play a part in this as well. Thank you for this intelligence Norman. The glory of God is intelligence, or in other words, light and truth. Being edified is everything. That which doesn’t is not of God. It’s thin on the ground at the moment and one has to really search for these pearls of great price. Thank you 🙏

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jeanice barcelo
May 26

You are amazing Norman. This is another fantastic article and so much good information. Thank you.

I am wanting to learn more about magnetic water softeners for plants. I am currently using a Boogie Brew water filter for the hose outside to filter out chemicals. Is a magnetic water softener more important? Can you recommend one? Does they also somehow deal with the chemical overload in the water?

Thanks for letting me know.

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