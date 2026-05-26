Rosacea, Demodex and Ivermectin — What the Dermatologists Won’t Tell You

The mites are real. The drug works. But neither is the cause.

TLDR. Topical ivermectin (Soolantra) works for rosacea because it kills Demodex mites. Daily use is broadly safe but the long-term case stacked with PGP-inhibiting supplements (quercetin, CBD, curcumin, grapefruit, resveratrol) has never been properly studied — Mike Yeadon’s warning matters here. The mites are the symptom, not the cause. Demodex blooms because the skin’s terrain is broken by chronic EMF exposure, ELF–RFR synergy amplifying mould, calcium carbonate overload from water and NPK-grown food jamming voltage-gated calcium channels open, calcium oxalate piezoelectric crystals from stressed crops acting as resonant structures in your tissue, magnesium and selenium depletion stripping your antioxidant defences, gut SIBO and H. pylori leaking inflammation into the system, and your face being used as a detox exit because your lymph isn’t draining and your liver can’t keep up. Treat the terrain. The Electric Diet, the ELF–RFR synergy work, magnesium, selenium, niacinamide, copper, morning sun, cold water on the face, and addressing the gut all matter more than the cream. The cream is the bandage. The Electric Diet is the wound care.

I’ve had mould eczema. I’ve had psoriasis on my eyebrows. I’ve had skin conditions that no dermatologist could explain or shift, until I stopped looking for the problem on my face and started looking at what was around me. That’s the frame I’m writing this from. Not theory.

There’s a new cream on the chemist’s shelf called Soolantra. Topical ivermectin, 1%, marketed for rosacea. It’s working for a lot of people who’d given up after years of metronidazole gels, azelaic acid, antibiotic tablets and dermatologist appointments that went nowhere. The reason it works is that rosacea is, in significant part, a mite problem. Demodex folliculorum. And ivermectin kills mites.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that nobody in mainstream dermatology will tell you why the mites are blooming on your face in the first place. And until you address that, you’ll be applying ivermectin every day for the rest of your life.

This piece is for the person who’s just started using Soolantra and is wondering whether daily topical ivermectin is safe. It is, mostly. But that’s not the question you should be asking. The question is: why is your immune system letting these mites take over your face?

The answer connects to everything else I write about on this Substack. The Electric Diet is the foundational protocol I’ll keep coming back to — read it first or read it after this, but read it.

How the cream works when it works

The cream does two things. It kills Demodex mites directly, which removes the trigger organism. It also has anti-inflammatory effects independent of the mite-killing — it suppresses neutrophil chemotaxis, reduces inflammatory cytokines like IL-1b and TNF-alpha, and upregulates the anti-inflammatory IL-10. So even on the inflammation side, it does real work.

In head-to-head trials it beats metronidazole and azelaic acid for inflammatory rosacea lesions, with fewer side effects. If your dermatologist hands you a tube, it’ll probably work. The question is for how long, and at what hidden cost, and what you’re actually treating when you treat it.

It will probably work for acne too, in the Demodex-driven subset. Conventional acne is mostly C. acnes, a bacterium, and ivermectin won’t touch that. But there’s a growing recognition that adult-onset acne, treatment-resistant acne, and acne in people who also have rosacea features often has a significant Demodex component. If you’ve got bumpy, inflamed, persistent spots that look like acne but don’t respond to standard acne treatment — antibiotics, benzoyl peroxide, retinoids — try the ivermectin. There’s a fair chance the mites are part of your picture and nobody told you.

It also works for the eyes. Demodex doesn’t just live on the cheeks and nose — it colonises eyelash follicles too, and drives ocular rosacea, blepharitis, dry eye, and that chronic gritty sandpapery feeling a lot of rosacea sufferers have without ever connecting it to the skin condition on the rest of their face. Tea tree-based lid wipes (look for terpinen-4-ol as the active component) kill Demodex on lashes without the irritation pure tea tree oil causes. If you have rosacea and constantly dry, gritty, or inflamed eyelid margins, that’s the same mite, same upstream drivers, same treatment logic.

A caveat — daily ivermectin hasn’t really been tested

Daily topical ivermectin for a year has been studied for rosacea and the safety profile looks fine on the surface. But “the surface” is doing a lot of work in that sentence. The trials measured adverse events, skin irritation, and gross systemic markers. They did not look at long-term reproductive effects, accumulation in tissue over years and decades, or interactions with the dozens of supplements people now stack alongside.

Mike Yeadon — the former Pfizer Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of the allergy and respiratory research unit — has flagged a specific problem with ivermectin that nobody really wants to talk about. His concern isn’t ivermectin at sensible doses on its own. His concern is the interaction between ivermectin and a class of common supplements that act as P-glycoprotein (PGP) inhibitors.

PGP is the cellular pump that clears ivermectin out of your body. Block it and the drug accumulates. The dose you thought you took becomes effectively much larger and sticks around for much longer. Quercetin is a PGP inhibitor. CBD is a PGP inhibitor. Grapefruit is a PGP inhibitor. Curcumin, resveratrol — the whole shelf of nutraceutical favourites are PGP inhibitors. These are the exact same products being sold to people in the alternative health space alongside ivermectin. Take both together every day and you are running a long-term accumulation experiment on yourself that has never been formally studied.

Yeadon also pointed at the older toxicology literature showing reproductive toxicity in rats and rabbits at sufficiently high doses, with the general toxicology rule that what appears in multiple species is assumed to occur in humans too. The standard counter is that hundreds of millions of Africans take ivermectin yearly for river blindness with no fertility signal — and that counter is good. But yearly is not daily. A two-week-apart double dose for parasites is not the same biological pressure as a daily smear of the cream for years on end.

I’ve written this up in detail here: Ivermectin — Two Doses, Two Weeks Apart. For readers who won’t click through: that’s the parasite knockdown protocol — one oral dose kills adult worms in the gut, the second dose two weeks later catches the larvae that were migrating through your blood and lungs when the first dose hit. Same drug, completely different use case from the daily smear of cream on your face. The short version is: ivermectin used correctly is a brilliant drug. Ivermectin used as a daily lifestyle supplement, stacked with PGP-inhibiting supplements, is something else.

For topical use on the face: I’m not telling you not to use the cream. I’m telling you that the long-term daily-use case isn’t really studied, that the PGP interaction concern applies to whatever fraction does absorb systemically, and that the more you can address the upstream drivers — EMF, mould, calcium overload, magnesium deficiency, microbial communication — the less you’ll need to depend on a daily drug to hold the line.

There’s also a die-off problem worth knowing about. When ivermectin kills a Demodex mite, it doesn’t just remove the mite — it releases the mite’s bacterial cargo. Bacillus oleronius, the bacterium that lives inside Demodex, is itself inflammatory and provokes its own immune response. So every successful kill releases more antigen into the local tissue. This is part of why the cream has to keep being reapplied. The mites come back into a face that’s still hospitable, and each die-off cycle leaves another inflammatory residue behind. The treatment becomes part of the inflammatory load. Address the terrain, the mites don’t come back as fast, and the die-off cycle slows.

What rosacea actually is

The orthodox story says rosacea is a chronic inflammatory skin disorder of unknown cause. That’s the truthful version. The longer version usually adds: triggered by spicy food, alcohol, sun, heat, stress, hot drinks, exercise. Avoid those triggers. Use this cream. Come back in three months.

What that list of triggers actually tells you is this: rosacea is a problem of vascular control, mast cell activation, and broken thermoregulation. Everything on the trigger list either dilates blood vessels, raises facial skin temperature, or activates mast cells. Mast cells are the immune cells that release histamine. When they’re hair-triggered, you get flushing, redness, itching, swelling and barrier disruption. That’s rosacea in one sentence.

Now the Demodex piece. Demodex mites live on everyone’s face. They’re normal. They eat sebum, they live in the hair follicles, they don’t usually cause problems. In rosacea, their numbers explode. Published research has them at significantly higher density on rosacea-affected skin than on healthy controls, and even higher again in papulopustular rosacea (the bumpy, pustular type).

Why do they bloom? Because the local skin environment changes. The barrier weakens. The immune surveillance that normally keeps mite numbers in check falters. Toll-like receptor signalling goes wrong. Cathelicidin production goes up. Once mite numbers cross a threshold, they trigger their own inflammatory cascade through TLR2 activation, and Bacillus oleronius — the bacterium I mentioned earlier, the one released when the mite dies — provokes further immune response on top.

So you’ve got: vascular dysregulation, mast cell hyperactivity, barrier breakdown, immune dysregulation, mite overgrowth, secondary bacterial provocation. That’s the full rosacea picture. Ivermectin addresses one piece of it — the mites. It does nothing about the upstream drivers.

Which brings us to the part that matters.

Sebum, seed oils, and what you’re feeding the mites

Demodex eat sebum. Sebum is the oily secretion from the sebaceous glands attached to your hair follicles. Healthy sebum is mostly squalene, wax esters, triglycerides, free fatty acids, and a small amount of cholesterol. The composition of your sebum is determined directly by what you eat. And the composition determines whether your sebum is a balanced food source for normal commensal organisms or a rancid, inflammatory feast for opportunists.

The big modern problem is linoleic acid from industrial seed oils — sunflower, safflower, soybean, corn, canola, rapeseed, cottonseed. These oils are extracted at high heat, deodorised with chemicals, and shelf-stable for months. They’re in almost every processed food in the supermarket. Eat them and they get incorporated into your cell membranes, into your fat tissue, and into your sebum. They’re polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) with multiple double bonds that are chemically vulnerable to oxidation. When PUFAs sit on your skin in your sebum, exposed to UV, oxygen, heat, and the chronic oxidative stress of EMF exposure, they oxidise. Oxidised sebum is the problem.

Oxidised linoleic acid metabolites are directly inflammatory. They damage the skin barrier from inside. They produce aldehydes and other reactive carbonyls that drive cellular damage. And — this is the bit that matters for rosacea — oxidised sebum is more attractive to Demodex than fresh sebum. The mites preferentially colonise patches of skin where the sebum has gone rancid. So you’re feeding the mites the exact diet they thrive on.

The fix isn’t fat-free. The fix is fat reform. Saturated and monounsaturated fats are far more stable in your sebum because they don’t have the vulnerable double bonds that PUFAs do. Butter, ghee, coconut oil, olive oil, tallow, lard from properly-fed animals, fatty fish for the omega-3s, eggs. These rebuild sebum that doesn’t go rancid on your face. Stop the seed oils. It takes months for the body to clear them out of your fat tissue, but the skin starts to change long before that — within weeks of cutting the seed oils, the inflammatory load on the skin drops measurably and the mites lose their preferred food source.

This is one of the cheapest, simplest interventions in this whole protocol. Read every label. If it has sunflower, safflower, soybean, corn, canola, rapeseed, or cottonseed oil in it, don’t buy it. Cook in butter, ghee, coconut, olive, or tallow. Eat eggs. Eat fatty fish. The mites will find someone else’s face to colonise.

The EMF connection — and why your face is the canary

In 1994 a Swedish researcher named Olle Johansson at the Karolinska Institute started looking at people who developed facial rashes when working in front of computer screens. He called it “screen dermatitis.” He took skin biopsies. What he found was a profound increase in mast cells in the facial skin of these patients, along with abnormalities in nerve fibres, neuropeptides, and dendritic cells.

That work continued through the late 1990s and into the 2000s. By 2001 his team had shown that even healthy volunteers — people with no symptoms — showed measurable mast cell changes in facial skin after sitting in front of a TV or PC for two to four hours. Not patients. Healthy people. Two hours of screen time was enough to redistribute the mast cells in their skin.

That research was defunded. The funding stopped, never to return. Johansson said so himself in his 2017 open letter.

The mast cells Johansson found going haywire in screen-exposed faces are the same mast cells driving rosacea flushing. The same histamine release. The same barrier disruption. The same local immune chaos that lets Demodex bloom.

The face is where it shows up because the face is what’s pointed at the screen. The face is what holds the phone. The face is the thinnest-skinned, most vascular, most nerve-dense part of the body — and the part most consistently exposed to electromagnetic radiation in modern life.

A systematic review of mobile phone radiation effects on skin reports facial dermatitis, hypersensitivity to warmth, and burning sensations on the side of the face the phone is held against. Unilateral. Dose-dependent. The phone you hold to your right cheek for hours a day damages the right cheek.

If you have rosacea and you’re holding a phone to your face, the cream won’t ever be enough.

The ELF–RFR synergy — why mould blooms on your skin

There’s a second layer most people don’t see, and this is where I want to bring in the work of Dr Dietrich Klinghardt, because it changed how I think about skin conditions completely.

Klinghardt ran a now-famous petri dish experiment. He grew mould samples in two conditions: one in a normal environment, the other next to a domestic WiFi router. The mould next to the router grew approximately 600 times faster and produced significantly more mycotoxins. The experiment has been demonstrated by others working in building biology, though it remains outside the peer-reviewed literature — which says more about what gets funded for publication than about whether the effect is real.

But here’s the part that matters for your face. ELF (extremely low frequency — your wiring, 50 or 60 Hz) and RFR (radio frequency radiation — phones, WiFi, towers) don’t act in isolation. They potentiate each other. The synergy between them is what does the biological damage, not either one alone. This is the core of the work Geovital and other building biology professionals have been doing for decades, and it’s why an EMF assessment that only measures RF, or only measures dirty electricity, misses most of what’s happening.

In that synergistic field:

Mould grows dramatically faster

Approximately 80% of gram-negative bacteria show altered behaviour

Approximately 20% of gram-positive bacteria show altered behaviour

Fungal communication is disrupted, leading to increased toxin production as a stress response

Mast cells degranulate more readily

Immune surveillance is suppressed

Your skin sits at the interface of all of this. Malassezia (the yeast behind fungal acne and seborrheic dermatitis) blooms. Cutibacterium acnes (the bacterium behind bacterial acne) goes out of balance. Demodex (the mite behind rosacea) loses its natural population control. The mycotoxins from amplified mould production circulate through your body and land on your skin from the air around you. The whole microbial ecology of your face shifts.

This is why the same person can have rosacea and acne and fungal eczema and seborrheic dermatitis all at the same time, in overlapping patterns, getting worse over years despite every dermatology drug they’ve tried. The drugs target individual organisms. The driver is upstream of all of them.

Psoriasis, VGCCs and the calcium problem

I had psoriasis on my eyebrows for years. Nobody could fix it. Looking back now, with what I know about EMF biology, the picture is obvious — and it ties directly back to the rosacea and mould story above.

Psoriasis is, at the cellular level, partly a problem of voltage-gated calcium channels (VGCCs) being stuck open. Martin Pall’s framework proposes that EMF exposure activates VGCCs across multiple tissue types, allowing excess calcium into cells where it triggers downstream oxidative and inflammatory cascades. Pall’s mechanism is contested by mainstream biophysics — the standard objection is that ambient ELF and RFR energy levels are individually too low to directly force a voltage-gated channel open against thermal noise.

That objection is the red flag, not the rebuttal. The studies that say the energy is too low have only tested ELF alone or RFR alone. The VGCC effect, like everything else in this picture, has never been properly studied with ELF and RFR together. The synergistic exposure case — which is the only case that actually exists in modern life, in modern homes, on modern bodies — has never been on the testing bench. The standard objection is therefore answering a question nobody is asking. Of course a tiny dose of one frequency alone doesn’t move the needle. The biology happens when both are present, at chronic low doses, sustained over years, in a body already loaded with carbonate-bound calcium and depleted of magnesium.

That said, the downstream picture — whatever the upstream physics turns out to be — is consistent: chronic EMF exposure correlates with calcium-channel dysregulation, with skin barrier breakdown, with the kind of hyperproliferative, inflammatory skin behaviour that shows up as psoriasis. Same downstream picture that drives rosacea flushing through mast cell over-activation. Same picture that drives a lot of the neurological symptoms of EHS.

Now layer the calcium piece on top. Most modern water is loaded with calcium carbonate. Most modern food, grown on NPK fertiliser with added calcium carbonate to correct soil pH, carries calcium in forms the body and the plant can’t properly transcribe to Ca²⁺. The plant world tells you this clearly — too much calcium carbonate kills the plant. Ca²⁺ in usable ionic form is something a plant can take in far higher quantities than the carbonate version before it causes problems. Compare a lawn watered with normal hard tap water against the same lawn watered through a magnetic water softener — the structured Ca²⁺ version produces vastly better growth. Our bodies can’t process the excess carbonate-bound calcium either. The excess ends up forcing VGCCs into permanent activation states, and that’s a feedback loop with EMF that makes everything worse. This is the ELF–RFR synergy at the cellular level — the field pushes the channel open, the carbonate-bound calcium walks through it.

So you’ve got the EMF directly stimulating VGCCs, and you’ve got excess dietary calcium from carbonate-laden water and NPK-grown food loading the gun. The skin pays the bill.

Mould, mycotoxins, terpenes and the language of plants

The mould piece extends beyond what I wrote above about ELF–RFR amplification. Mould is also fed by calcium carbonate — look at how it loves plaster, how it loves limescale, how it blooms on anything carbonate-rich. Oxalates from NPK-grown food contribute to the same picture inside the body. The mould and the calcium and the EMF aren’t separate problems. They’re one problem wearing three masks.

When mycotoxins are circulating in your body, they come out through whatever route they can. Sweat. Breath. Skin. Stool. I take four drops of pure turpentine and within hours I can smell mycotoxins coming out of me — the body uses the terpenes as a vehicle to mobilise and excrete the toxins.

This is what plants have been doing for hundreds of millions of years. Terpenes, flavonoids, alkaloids — these are not random chemicals. They are how plants communicate, how they signal to their own microbiome, and how they teach the bacteria and fungi in their environment what to do. They are electron-stealing, electron-donating, electron-trapping molecules that were built by vibration and that carry vibrational information. They move alongside sound, alongside the molecules themselves. They are quite literally how the natural world communicates.

And we are the same kind of entity. Humans are electron-stealing, electron-donating, electron-trapping organisms built by vibration and carrying vibrational information. Every cell in your body runs on electron transport. Every nerve fires by moving charge. Every heartbeat is a coordinated vibrational pulse. We don’t just consume the plant chemistry — we are made of the same physics. The reason terpenes and flavonoids work in human tissue is that we run the same operating system. We’re not separate from the natural communication network. We’re a node in it. Which is exactly why a chaotic electromagnetic environment scrambles us the same way it scrambles a mould colony or a microbial community in soil. The signal we evolved to read has been buried under noise.

Mould has simple quantum vibrational sensing — its version of eyes. When mould can no longer sense its environment, when the natural chemical chatter around it is replaced by chaotic EMF noise, it goes berserk. Same with bacteria. Quorum sensing breaks down. They lose their ability to smell each other. They lose their ability to read the room. So they bloom defensively, aggressively, in patterns they wouldn’t normally adopt.

Imagine putting EM-1 Lactobacillus, Bacillus subtilis, ground soil bacteria and a great-white-style beneficial culture into a vortex compost tea. They thrive together. They communicate. They balance each other. Now add P-bacteria with extra phosphorus to that same vortex compost tea and you’ll get a P-bacteria bloom. The system responds to what you feed it. Indoors, in an EMF-saturated environment, the system gets fed chaos — and the moulds and the wrong bacteria bloom in your indoor grow space, in your home, on your skin.

Piezoelectric crystals in your home environment, ELF from the wiring, RFR from the WiFi and phones — they’re all signals the microbial world is trying to read, and they’re all wrong. Your indoor crop is suffering from the same thing your face is suffering from.

The fix for an indoor crop is Bacillus subtilis plus a wetting agent like soap nut liquid. The fix for your face is conceptually the same — re-introduce the right organisms, give them a quiet electromagnetic environment to communicate in, and stop feeding the wrong ones. EM-1 applied topically does for skin what subtilis does for plants.

This is why certain foods trigger flare-ups. They’re not allergies in the conventional sense. They’re loading the wrong microbial conversations. Calcium carbonate water, NPK-grown vegetables high in oxalates, processed food stripped of plant secondary metabolites — these all silence the natural chemical signalling your microbiome needs, while feeding the organisms that bloom in its absence.

Oxalates — the piezoelectric crystals you’re eating

There’s a layer to this calcium and mould story that deserves its own section, because once you see it you can’t unsee it.

When plants are grown under stress — NPK fertiliser, glyphosate, polluted soil, depleted microbiomes — they produce more oxalate crystals as a defensive response. Conventionally grown food can carry up to three times the oxalate content of properly organic food. You eat those crystals. They lodge in your tissues. And — oxalate crystals are calcium oxalate, and they are piezoelectric. They are calcium locked into a crystalline structure that responds to mechanical and vibrational stress with electrical signal generation.

I want to be careful with the mechanism here, because the obvious popular framing — “they act as antennae picking up ambient EMF” — is physically weak. Ambient ELF and RFR don’t carry enough mechanical force to deform microscopic crystals embedded in tissue, and that’s the piezoelectric mechanism most people imagine. What’s more biologically interesting, and what I actually think is happening, is resonance and signalling.

Plants under stress emit sound. Damaged tomato vines, water-stressed wheat, cut grass — they produce ultrasonic acoustic emissions that other plants, insects, and microbes can hear. They are talking, and what they are saying when stressed is “I am damaged, come and finish me off, decompose me, recycle me.” Mould turns up. Insects turn up. Microbes turn up. The plant’s chemistry shifts as the distress signal goes out.

When you eat plants grown under chronic stress, you eat their distress chemistry. Oxalate crystals are part of that stress signature. Embedded in your tissue, they may continue to resonate, continue to signal — not as EMF antennae but as crystalline structures that hold and re-emit the vibrational signature of the stressed plant they came from. Mould in your body reads that signal the same way mould in soil reads it. Bacteria read it. Demodex reads it. The crystal isn’t catching ambient EMF; it’s broadcasting “damaged, decompose me.” Your tissue around the crystal becomes a target for the same opportunist organisms that would attack a stressed plant in a field.

This is speculative. I’ll say it plainly. The published literature on piezoelectric biology hasn’t gone this far, and it might never. But the alternative explanation — that millions of microscopic calcium oxalate crystals are biologically inert and just happen to correlate with a long list of EHS-cluster symptoms — feels less likely than that they’re doing something. The resonance and signalling frame fits the rest of what we know about plant chemistry and microbial communication. It also fits the lived experience of people who clear out oxalates and watch their symptoms drop.

What’s not speculative is the chemistry. Calcium oxalate crystals cause direct mechanical irritation of soft tissue. They sequester calcium where it shouldn’t be. They form deposits in kidneys, joints, vulvar tissue, vestibular structures, and skin. They damage barriers. They concentrate where the body’s clearance pathways have failed. That alone is enough to take them seriously without needing the resonance story to be true.

This ties the calcium problem and the oxalate problem together. They’re not two separate issues. Excess dietary calcium, whether in carbonate form from water or locked into oxalate crystals from stressed plants, is the same fundamental story — calcium that the body cannot transcribe properly, jamming VGCCs open, depositing in tissue, and holding the vibrational signature of the stressed plants they came from.

Mould makes this worse in two ways. Aspergillus and several other mould species directly produce oxalic acid as part of their metabolism, adding to your oxalate burden independently of diet. And the mycotoxin–oxalate combination, amplified by EMF, forms tissue deposits that drive vestibular dysfunction, vulvodynia, chronic dental issues, white tongue, and the whole cluster of symptoms that show up in environmental illness patients who never get a proper diagnosis. Klinghardt’s building biology work reports EMF amplifying mycotoxin effects by around 300× — again, a striking figure from clinical demonstration rather than peer-reviewed publication, but consistent with everything else in this picture.

For skin, the oxalate piece explains a lot. Crystal deposits in dermal tissue create local inflammation, nerve sensitivity, and physical disruption of the skin barrier. They sit in tissue as crystalline structures that hold and re-emit stress signals. The mast cells in skin already primed by EMF have an additional crystalline driver sitting in the tissue around them.

I’ve written three pieces on this and they go deep:

If you’ve got skin conditions plus dizziness, balance issues, chronic dental problems, gut symptoms, or any of the cluster of EHS-adjacent symptoms — read the oxalate work. The crystals are part of why your skin doesn’t fully settle even when you address the EMF and the mould directly.

The gut–skin axis — SIBO and H. pylori

There’s one more microbial layer that ties this whole picture together, and it sits in the gut.

Rosacea has a strong, clinically documented correlation with Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO). Italian trials with rifaximin — a poorly absorbed antibiotic that works in the small intestine — produced complete or near-complete rosacea remission in a majority of patients who tested positive for SIBO. That’s not a coincidence. That’s a causal arrow pointing from gut to face.

The test for SIBO is a hydrogen-methane breath test. You drink a sugar solution (usually lactulose or glucose) and breathe into a tube every 15-20 minutes for two to three hours. The lab measures hydrogen and methane gas in your breath. Normal gut bacteria living in the large intestine don’t produce a meaningful signal in your breath that quickly. If the gases spike early — within 60-90 minutes — it means fermenting bacteria are sitting in your small intestine where they shouldn’t be, processing the sugar before it gets to the large intestine. Hydrogen-dominant SIBO tends to give diarrhoea, methane-dominant SIBO tends to give constipation, and mixed gives both. The test is widely available, not expensive, and gives you a clear diagnostic rather than guessing.

How do you know if you’ve got it? The signs are usually obvious once you know what to look for:

Heavy farting and bloating within an hour or two of eating, especially after anything sugary or starchy

Belly distension that gets worse through the day

Brain fog after meals

Burping and reflux

Food intolerances that seem to multiply over time

Cravings for the exact foods that make you feel worst — sugar, bread, beer

Persistent skin issues that don’t respond to dermatology

Histamine reactions to foods that didn’t bother you before

If you fart heavily after a sugary drink or a slice of cake, you have an overgrowth fermenting that sugar in your small intestine, where it shouldn’t be fermenting at all. The small intestine isn’t supposed to be a brewery. That job belongs to the large intestine, much further down. When the wrong organisms move up the tract and set up shop in the small intestine, every meal becomes a fermentation event and the gas, the inflammation, the LPS leakage and the skin symptoms follow.

The mechanism runs like this. Gut permeability increases under the same drivers I’ve been describing — mould, glyphosate, EMF, chronic stress, NPK-grown food. Bacterial endotoxins (lipopolysaccharide, LPS) leak through the gut wall into systemic circulation. The immune system reads this as an infection that isn’t there and goes into chronic alarm. Mast cells in the skin, already primed by EMF exposure, become hyper-reactive. Demodex, sensing immune surveillance is faltering, shifts from commensal passenger to pathogenic bloom.

There’s also the monoculture problem, which ties directly to the yeast point above. Modern food has narrowed the microbial diversity of what we eat to a handful of industrial strains. Supermarket yogurts are typically made with one or two Lactobacillus strains selected for shelf life and consistent flavour, not for biological richness. Drink Heineken or any other industrial lager and you’re drinking a single yeast strain, propagated for decades to do one specific job — and that yeast has been living in your gut for as long as you’ve been drinking the beer. I wrote about this in They Built Cathedrals Drunk — So What Changed? — historically people drank wild-fermented beer, mead, wine and cider full of dozens of yeasts and bacteria in balance. The modern industrial monoculture replaced that with single strains optimised for industrial fermentation.

The problem with a monoculture in your gut is the same as a monoculture in a field. There’s no balancing organism. There’s no competition. The dominant strain takes over and starts controlling the system. There’s increasing evidence that gut organisms can influence host behaviour and food cravings through metabolites and neurotransmitter precursors — the organism essentially nudges you to keep feeding it. If your gut is dominated by sugar-loving yeasts and bacteria, you crave sugar. If it’s dominated by alcohol-tolerant yeasts, you crave alcohol. The microbiome shapes the appetite.

Now layer EMF on top. Yeast and bacteria respond to temperature, and EMF generates localised heat. Some of these monoculture strains may metabolise faster in EMF-rich environments — fermenting more aggressively, producing more gas, more LPS, more metabolic byproducts in less time. The same organism that was tolerable in a wild fermentation a hundred years ago may now be running hot inside a body sitting in chronic ELF and RFR exposure. That’s speculative, but it fits the pattern — everything biological seems to run differently in the modern electromagnetic environment, and there’s no obvious reason gut microbes would be exempt.

H. pylori belongs in this conversation too. Multiple studies have found H. pylori prevalence elevated in rosacea patients compared with the general population, with figures ranging from around 48% to as high as 88% depending on the study and the population, against 25-30% in the general population. The published trials show roughly 25-50% of rosacea patients improve significantly after H. pylori eradication therapy. Some show complete remission. The mechanism is the same as the SIBO/LPS one — H. pylori in the stomach lining drives chronic systemic inflammation, produces toxins and inflammatory cytokines, and keeps mast cells everywhere on a hair trigger. If you have rosacea plus any history of stomach issues — reflux, gastritis, ulcers, that gnawing burn under the breastbone — get tested for H. pylori. It’s a stool antigen test or a breath test. Cheap, simple, and the eradication protocol (usually a triple therapy of two antibiotics plus a proton pump inhibitor, or natural protocols using mastic gum, matula tea, and high-dose probiotics) has cleared rosacea in cases where nothing else worked.

The face is downstream of the gut. The skin is downstream of the gut. You can apply ivermectin every day for the rest of your life, but if your gut is leaking LPS into your blood, or H. pylori is sitting in your stomach lining producing inflammatory cytokines, or a monoculture yeast is fermenting every sugar you eat and controlling your cravings, the mast cells in your face will keep responding to a ghost infection. Treat the gut, the skin calms.

This connects directly to the calcium/magnesium and the mould pieces above. Mould in the gut produces mycotoxins that damage the intestinal lining. Mould also feeds on calcium carbonate — the carbonate is one of its preferred food sources, which is why it grows so readily on limescale, plaster, and any tissue or fluid carrying carbonate excess. Excess calcium carbonate from water disrupts the magnesium-dependent tight junctions that hold the gut barrier together. NPK-grown food strips the polyphenol and prebiotic content that feeds the bacteria you want and starves the ones you don’t. The gut, the face, the wiring of the house — same system, different surfaces.

Histamine foods, DAO, and the bucket overflowing

The mast cell story has a dietary flip side most rosacea sufferers never get told about. Mast cells are the cells that release histamine. But you also take histamine in directly from food. And there’s a clearance enzyme — diamine oxidase, DAO — that breaks dietary histamine down before it reaches systemic circulation. If your mast cells are already on a hair trigger from EMF and gut inflammation, and your DAO is depleted, dietary histamine pours in on top of what your body is already producing. The histamine bucket overflows. Your face flushes. Your nose runs. Your eyes itch. Your head pounds.

DAO is copper-dependent. The same copper deficiency I covered above is what’s crippling your histamine clearance. So the rosacea patient with crashed copper from years of zinc supplementation, EHS-related antioxidant depletion, and modern food stripped of copper is also the patient whose DAO can’t keep up with their dinner. The two problems are the same problem.

High-histamine foods are exactly the foods rosacea sufferers report as triggers: aged cheese, red wine, cured meats, leftovers, smoked fish, vinegar, soy sauce, beer, tomatoes, spinach, aubergine, citrus, chocolate. Look at that list. Most rosacea trigger sheets read like that with no explanation of why. The why is histamine.

There’s a tension worth flagging with the gut advice. Fermented foods like kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi, kombucha, and traditional yoghurt are excellent for restoring gut diversity — but they’re high in histamine. Some rosacea sufferers with significant mast cell loading will flare on fermented foods in the short term even though the long-term gut benefit is real. If that’s you, start with the lowest-histamine options (fresh yoghurt over aged kefir, fresh young sauerkraut over long-aged), keep portions small, and address the DAO/copper side and the EMF side first so your bucket has more room before you fill it from a different tap. Once the systemic load drops, fermented foods become tolerable and useful. Pushing through flares to “heal the gut faster” tends to backfire.

The accidental microwave — why sitting in a hot car with your phone fries your face

There’s a particular environment most people don’t think about, but if you have rosacea or any inflammatory skin condition, you know it intuitively because you’ve felt the flare. Sitting in a car with the heater on, in winter, phone on, holding the phone to your face — or even just sitting on your lap, transmitting. That’s an accidental microwave oven, and your face is the food.

A microwave oven heats your food with 2.45 GHz RFR alone — but it also generates heavy ELF from the mains transformer driving the magnetron, and that ELF leaks into the kitchen. So the cooking happens because of RFR concentrated in a reflective metal box. The biological exposure happens because ELF and RFR are present together. Anyone standing close to a running microwave is getting both at once. The car cabin is the same recipe at lower power, sustained over a journey. I cover the full mechanism — magnetron physics, the metal box, the grounding, neutral backtrack, ungrounded foil in walls, and why flight mode was invented — in How a Microwave Oven Actually Works. Worth a read if you want to understand why your home is, electromagnetically speaking, a partial Faraday cage running at low power with the door wide open.

Now look at the car. You’ve got the engine harness, the alternator, the heater fan motor, the seat warmer — all generating heavy ELF in the cabin. You’ve got your phone pumping RFR at the same time, often boosted because the car body acts as a Faraday cage and the phone is screaming to find signal. You’ve got reflective metal surfaces around you bouncing the signal back into the cabin instead of letting it escape. And you’ve got actual physical heat from the heater raising your facial skin temperature.

That’s not a metaphorical microwave. That’s the same three ingredients — ELF, RFR, heat, in a reflective enclosure. If you have rosacea and you’ve ever come out of a car journey with a face that feels like it’s burning, you’ve just been lightly cooked. The mast cells in your face have responded to the layered insult exactly the way Johansson’s biopsies predict.

Same goes for seat warmers, electric blankets, heated mattress pads, infrared cabins with phones inside, gaming setups with multiple devices, anywhere a confined hot environment combines ELF and RFR with reflective surfaces. The Electric Diet logic is partly about identifying these accidental microwaves and switching them off.

Hot showers, cold faces, and morning sun

Three small things that nobody mentions and that make an enormous difference.

Hot showers on the face. Daily hot water blasting your face is a rosacea trigger as direct as any phone or heater. The thermal vasodilation, the barrier disruption, the stripping of facial sebum and the disruption of the resident microbiome — it’s all happening every morning. Wash your body in hot water if you must. Keep the water cool on your face, and finish with a thirty-second blast of cold. The vasoconstriction trains your facial vessels to behave, the cold stabilises mast cells immediately, and the barrier stays intact.

There’s a pH problem layered on top. Healthy skin sits at a pH of roughly 4.5 to 5.5 — slightly acidic. This is the acid mantle, and it’s part of how your skin keeps Demodex, fungal overgrowth, and pathogenic bacteria in check. Tap water comes out of your shower at pH 7 to 8, sometimes higher in hard-water areas. Daily alkaline tap water hitting an already-disrupted barrier strips the acid mantle and shifts the local pH into a range that favours opportunist organisms over commensal ones. The mites prefer it. Malassezia prefers it. The barrier proteins themselves work less well outside their pH range. Filtered or structured water on the face — even just a final rinse with diluted apple cider vinegar (1 tablespoon to a cup of water) — restores the acid mantle and tilts the surface chemistry back toward your favour.

Worth zooming out for a second. We’ve only had constant hot showers on demand for a few generations — a blip on the human timeline. For most of history people washed in cold water, with the occasional hot bath as a treat. Cold was the default. Hot was the exception. We’ve now flipped that completely. Daily steaming showers, hot tubs, saunas on demand, heated cars, heated beds, heated everything. The body never gets to do its job of thermoregulating because we’ve eliminated the cold side of the equation. The vasoconstriction reflexes that should be working every day are atrophied. The cold-shock antioxidant response your mitochondria evolved to use as a tune-up signal almost never fires. This connects to the broader Pareto principle of how most of the modern world’s chronic load comes from a small number of constant exposures we’ve added in the last hundred years — I cover this in A Fundamental Perspective. Constant hot water on the skin is one of those exposures. Bring the cold back. Your face will recover faster than any cream will deliver.

Cold water on the face. This deserves its own line. Cold splashes to the face stabilise mast cells, tighten facial vasculature, and reduce inflammatory flushing within seconds. It’s free. It works immediately. People dismiss it because it sounds too simple to be useful. It’s not.

Morning sunlight, not midday avoidance. Dermatologists tell rosacea patients to avoid the sun. That advice is upside down. What rosacea patients need to avoid is midday UV-only exposure and the indoor fluorescent and LED lighting that mimics it without any of the balancing infrared and red wavelengths. What they need to seek out is morning sunlight before about 10am — full-spectrum, low-UV-index, rich in red and near-infrared wavelengths that are mitochondrially restorative and that prime the skin for the rest of the day’s exposure.

Twenty minutes of morning sun on the face, eyes open (not staring at it, just looking out at the world), kickstarts melatonin synthesis for the evening, restores circadian alignment, and builds the antioxidant defences in the skin that protect it from the harsher midday light. The indoor blue-light-only environment most people now live in is the opposite — it’s a chronic dose of the worst part of the spectrum with none of the balancing wavelengths.

If you’re inside all day under LED lighting, sleeping under streetlight that bleeds into the bedroom, looking at screens until midnight, and avoiding actual sun, you are doing the worst possible thing for inflammatory skin. The advice is backwards. Get the morning sun, dim the evening lights, sleep in genuine darkness.

Lymphatic drainage — the stagnant highway

The face is highly vascular but it relies on the lymphatic system to clear cellular waste, mycotoxins, and inflammatory cytokines. The lymph doesn’t have its own pump — it relies on muscular movement, breathing, and gravity to flow.

Modern posture sabotages this. Forward head posture — looking down at phones, hunching over laptops, staring at desktop monitors set too low — physically compresses the lymphatic drainage pathways that run down through the cervical lymph nodes in the neck. If the toxins your body is trying to shift out of your face can’t drain down through those nodes, they stagnate. The face becomes a holding pen for inflammatory cellular debris. The skin then opens as the next available exit route. Demodex shows up to feed on the accumulated material.

The fix is simple and mechanical. Stand up straight. Lift the phone to eye level rather than looking down. Raise the monitor. Sleep on a thin pillow that doesn’t kink the neck forward. Gentle daily lymphatic facial massage — outward from the centre of the face to the jaw, then downward along the sides of the neck to the collarbone — moves the lymph manually when posture can’t. Dry skin brushing the body, the rebounder, walking. Anything that gets the lymph moving.

A face that drains properly does not need to use the skin as a primary detox route.

Rashes as exits — what your skin is actually trying to do

There’s one more frame I want to put on this before the practical section. A rash is not a problem the skin is having. A rash is a route the skin is using.

Your skin is one of the largest detox organs you have. When the liver and the kidneys can’t keep up with what they’re being asked to clear, the body opens other routes — the lungs (smell on the breath), the gut (diarrhoea), the skin (rashes, lesions, weeping). The bacteria and yeasts that live on your skin form part of that exit infrastructure. They consume what’s offered. When the body pushes a toxic load up to the surface, the local microbes — Demodex included — find a new food source and bloom in response.

So a rosacea flare, an eczema patch, a fungal acne breakout, a psoriasis plaque — these are routes the body has chosen to use. Suppressing them with steroid creams traps the toxic load inside. Treating them only with antimicrobials leaves the exit blocked. The mites and yeasts and Malassezia aren’t the disease. They’re cleanup crews showing up to feed on what your body is pushing out.

Here’s a simple demonstration of how literal this skin-as-exit concept is. Drink live yeast — actual living yeast cells — and within a day or two you can smell yeast coming out through your skin. The body uses the skin as a route for organisms it doesn’t want to keep. Now think about what that means for the yeast living inside your small intestine. If you’ve got a problem yeast in there — a monoculture that’s taken up residence, that doesn’t move on, that sits and ferments and produces metabolites your body has to clear — that yeast is using your gut as a home, and your skin is constantly trying to push the metabolic load out.

The fix isn’t always antifungal warfare. The fix is often introducing a transient yeast that passes through without colonising. Saccharomyces boulardii is the classic example — it’s a beneficial yeast that travels through the gut, displaces the wrong organisms, supports the gut barrier, and then leaves. It doesn’t take up residence. I’m currently fermenting a mead with S. boulardii for exactly this reason — a drink that does the work and moves on, rather than adding another permanent tenant to a system that’s already overcrowded. The principle generalises: the right organisms come through and balance the system. The wrong ones move in and don’t leave.

There’s a second reason the mites show up where they do, and it’s worth saying plainly. Parasites are attracted to heat. EMF-damaged skin runs warmer locally — the mast cell activation, the vasodilation, the inflammatory cascade all raise the surface temperature of the affected tissue. Ticks find their hosts by heat. Mosquitoes find their hosts by heat. Demodex finds the warm, oily, inflamed patch on your cheek and colonises it for the same reason. The cheek that gets the phone held against it for hours a day is the warmest part of your face, the most inflamed, the most barrier-disrupted, the highest in oxidised sebum — and that is where the mites bloom densest. The localised heat signature of EMF-damaged tissue is, biologically, a beacon. The parasites are reading the signal.

This is the same framework I developed in my work on herpesvirus as a detoxification mechanism. Herpes lesions itch because they are conductive exit points where the body concentrates toxic material — heavy metals, glyphosate accumulation, conductive nanoparticles, modern environmental load. The itch is the body’s signal that an exit is open. Chickenpox does this in pre-pubescent children, a generalised detox before the bigger biochemical changes of puberty. Shingles does it in old age, often before death, opening multiple exits to offload what’s accumulated over a lifetime. Same mechanism. Different stage of life.

I cover this in detail in Tobacco Mosaic Virus and Herpes Simplex — Two Faces of the Same Detox. The uncanny parallel is with tobacco mosaic virus in plants. TMV lesions on leaves are electrically conductive — same signature as HSV lesions in human tissue, lower impedance, higher conductivity than surrounding healthy cells. Both appear in isolation, with no apparent vector. Both concentrate conductive toxic material at exit points. The mosaic leaf and the herpes lesion are the same biological event in different organisms. The DNA already carries the tool. The body or plant expresses it when toxic load crosses a threshold normal clearance can’t handle.

Rosacea fits the same general frame. The face is a detox organ for the head and brain. Sit in an accidental microwave (car, heater, phone, seat warmer) for years, eat NPK-grown food with calcium carbonate excess, drink hard water, take in mycotoxins from amplified indoor mould, sleep next to a router and a smart meter, and the body has a substantial toxic load to shift. It opens the face. The mites and yeasts arrive to feed on what’s coming through. The redness and the flushing are the inflammatory signature of an open exit. The cream calms the local symptom. The exit is still trying to do its job.

When you reduce the toxic load and reduce the EMF input, the body doesn’t need to use the face as an exit any more. The mite population normalises. The yeasts settle. The redness fades. Not because you killed everything on your skin, but because the skin no longer needs to be a detox route.

Solvents for the skin — gum spirits and the mould rash

If you’re getting rashes that look like mould exposure — fungal patches, weeping eczema, itchy zones in the groin or armpits, anywhere warm and damp — there’s a counter-intuitive trick worth knowing about. Try a solvent on it.

The logic comes straight out of the rashes-as-exits frame above. If the rash is the body pushing a mycotoxin or fat-soluble toxin out through the skin, then a solvent applied topically can help carry that toxin off the skin and out of the system rather than letting it sit and irritate. Solvents are what dissolve toxins. That’s their job. We just don’t normally think of using them on living skin.

Gum spirits of turpentine — the pure pine-resin distillate, not the industrial mineral-spirit version sold for paint thinning — is the classic. Real gum spirits are a terpene-based solvent, made from the same pine resins humans have used medicinally for thousands of years. It dissolves fat-soluble toxins, mycotoxins, biofilm material, and the lipid envelopes of yeasts and moulds. Applied topically to a mould rash, it pulls the toxin out and the rash starts to clear.

The technique matters. Don’t put neat solvent on broken skin — it stings badly and can burn. Mix it with a carrier oil. A teaspoon of gum spirits in a tablespoon of coconut oil or olive oil works well. The oil dilutes the solvent enough that it’s tolerable on the skin but still active enough to do the work. Apply to the affected patch, let it sit, wipe off after twenty or thirty minutes. Test on a small area first.

Here’s the interesting part. Properly diluted in oil, gum spirits doesn’t actually burn unless it hits something it shouldn’t be hitting. On healthy skin you’ll feel almost nothing. Where there’s a toxin or a fungal patch, it tingles. Where there’s broken skin or an active lesion, it stings sharply. The solvent is reporting back to you in real time about what’s going on in that tissue. I’ve used it on my own groin and armpit rashes — it’s a sharp signal when it hits something active and silent when it doesn’t. That feedback is genuinely useful.

This pairs well with the turpentine taken internally that I mentioned in the mould/mycotoxin section — internal solvent mobilises the toxin, topical solvent carries it out through whatever exit the body has opened. Same principle, two routes. Use sparingly. This is not something to do every day for years. Use it when there’s something to shift, then stop.

Selenium, Head & Shoulders, and what EHS people are deficient in

Before ivermectin cream existed, people figured out that washing their face with dandruff shampoo helped rosacea. The People’s Pharmacy in the US has been collecting these reports for years. People wash their face with a few drops of the shampoo, leave it 30 seconds, rinse off, and the redness calms down.

There’s a nuance most people miss. The original Head & Shoulders, the one your grandparents used, was a selenium sulfide formulation. P&G later moved most of their mass-market bottles to zinc pyrithione — that’s the standard blue bottle you see on supermarket shelves today. But Head & Shoulders Clinical Strength is still selenium sulfide 1%, registered with the FDA as a selenium sulfide shampoo for dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis. Selsun Blue is selenium sulfide too. So when your nan said Head & Shoulders cleared her skin, she wasn’t wrong — she was using the original selenium formula.

The film Evolution caught this in a brilliantly stupid way — the alien is killed with selenium, delivered through Head & Shoulders shampoo. Hollywood occasionally embeds truth in nonsense. Selenium is genuinely antifungal, genuinely antimicrobial, and genuinely a thing missing from a lot of modern bodies.

It matters for EHS and for skin. EHS people are almost universally deficient in the antioxidant system. The published work on EHS biomarkers shows depleted glutathione, depleted glutathione peroxidase activity, elevated lipid peroxides, elevated oxidized LDL, and reduced antioxidant capacity across the board. EMF exposure burns through your antioxidant reserves faster than you can replace them.

Selenium is the rate-limiting nutrient for glutathione peroxidase. No selenium, no functional GPx. No GPx, no defence against the oxidative cascade that EMF triggers in your cells. So when an EHS person rubs selenium sulfide shampoo on their face and feels better, it’s not just the antifungal action on the surface. The body is reading the topical selenium as a resource. Some of it absorbs. The skin gets a local boost in antioxidant function. The mast cells calm down. The flushing eases.

This is also why people with rosacea, eczema, psoriasis and acne so often have underlying mineral deficiencies that nobody tested for. Selenium, magnesium, zinc, iodine — the whole electromagnetic-defence mineral panel — is depleted by chronic EMF exposure and not replaced by modern food.

Magnesium — the deliberate deficiency

Magnesium deserves its own paragraph because the deficiency is not accidental.

Magnesium is the master mineral for calming voltage-gated calcium channels. Where calcium opens the channels, magnesium closes them. They’re a yin-yang pair. If you have abundant magnesium and balanced calcium, your VGCCs behave. If you have excess calcium carbonate from your water and food, and depleted magnesium from your soil and your processed diet, your VGCCs stay stuck open. EMF then has an open door to walk through.

Magnesium also competes for the same enzyme pathways as calcium, regulates mitochondrial function, stabilises mast cells, and is required for the synthesis of glutathione. The same antioxidant system that selenium feeds. Magnesium and selenium are partners in protecting EHS bodies.

When mycotoxins are circulating, your body uses magnesium to mobilise and excrete them. The mould pulling minerals from your tissue is, in a backwards way, part of how the body shifts the toxic load. But you can’t keep doing that without replenishment, and modern food doesn’t replenish.

There’s a history piece worth knowing. Magnesium in food was once treated very differently by the food industry. Adding magnesium to processed food in any meaningful quantity used to be effectively prohibited, because magnesium in the diet is actually quite biologically active and the industry treated it as a regulated additive. Meanwhile they were free to load food with calcium carbonate as a bulking and pH agent, sodium for shelf life, and all the rest. So the population ended up with sky-high calcium intake from processed food and water, low magnesium from depleted soils and stripped foods, and the perfect biochemical setup for chronic disease.

Now magnesium is sold back to you as a supplement, with the implication that this is a personal nutritional shortfall. It is not. It is a systemic depletion engineered over decades. The processed food industry, the agricultural chemical industry, and the water industry all profit from a magnesium-deficient population that buys supplements, takes statins, takes blood pressure medication, takes antidepressants, and develops the chronic conditions that flow from a population whose VGCCs cannot close properly.

If you have rosacea, psoriasis, eczema, fungal skin issues or any of the EHS-cluster conditions, you almost certainly need magnesium. Topical magnesium chloride spray is the simplest entry — it bypasses the gut absorption issues and goes straight through the skin. Epsom salt baths do the same. Magnesium glycinate or magnesium malate orally if you tolerate it.

The mould-magnesium relationship is two-way. Mould blooms in magnesium-depleted environments. Mould then consumes more magnesium as part of how your body tries to manage it. So a mould problem is also always a magnesium problem, and replacing the magnesium gives the immune system the resource it needs to actually push the mould back.

Niacinamide (B3) — the one thing mainstream derm got right

Niacinamide is the form of vitamin B3 used in topical skincare, and it is one of the very few things mainstream dermatology has actually accepted for rosacea barrier repair. Topical niacinamide reduces redness, strengthens the skin barrier, suppresses sebaceous overactivity, and reduces transepidermal water loss. Multiple controlled trials. Orthodox derm grudgingly accepts it.

The interesting bit is what oral nicotinamide does — published data shows reduced non-melanoma skin cancer risk in sun-damaged patients, and a strong protective role against the kind of cellular damage that EMF and UV exposure both cause. Nicotinamide is a precursor to NAD+, the molecule your mitochondria use to generate energy and run their antioxidant defences. EHS bodies are NAD+ depleted because EMF burns through it. Topping up nicotinamide topically and orally addresses the same depletion problem that magnesium and selenium address from different angles.

So in the dermatology aisle, look for serums and creams with niacinamide listed at 4-10%. Orally, nicotinamide (not niacin — that gives you the flush) at 500mg once or twice a day. Nicotinamide riboside (NR) and nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) are newer NAD+ precursors that some people prefer because they raise NAD+ more efficiently, but they’re considerably more expensive and the basic nicotinamide is well-established and effective. One of the cheaper, more effective additions you can make, and one of the rare interventions both mainstream derm and building biology agree on.

Copper — the partner mineral

Copper completes the antioxidant mineral panel and almost nobody tests for it. EHS bodies are often copper depleted alongside the magnesium, selenium and zinc depletion.

Copper is required for two things directly relevant to rosacea and skin barrier function. First, lysyl oxidase — the enzyme that cross-links collagen and elastin. Without adequate copper, your skin structure literally cannot hold together properly. Second, copper-zinc superoxide dismutase — the major intracellular antioxidant enzyme that sits alongside selenium-dependent glutathione peroxidase. So selenium feeds GPx, copper feeds SOD. Together they handle the bulk of cellular oxidative defence. Deplete either one and the system fails.

Modern diets and EMF exposure deplete both. Topical or dietary copper (organ meats, oysters, dark chocolate, cashews) restores the missing piece. Don’t megadose — copper is required in small quantities and excess is its own problem. But getting from deficient to sufficient closes a gap most dermatologists never look at.

Iron, fluoride, and the other depletions

Two more pieces worth knowing about before you build a mineral plan.

Iron. Demodex love iron-rich environments. Their metabolism runs on iron and they preferentially colonise tissue where iron is available. This intersects badly with the iron dysregulation common in EHS and chronic inflammatory states — ferritin (the storage form of iron) often runs high in chronic inflammation even when actual usable iron is low. The body is hoarding iron in storage because inflammation tells it pathogens might use it, but the storage iron itself becomes a substrate for the wrong organisms. Testing serum ferritin alongside iron, TIBC, and transferrin saturation gives you the picture. Don’t supplement iron blindly. Many people with chronic skin and inflammatory conditions are storing too much iron in the wrong form, not too little. Donating blood, or in women, regular menstruation, can be quietly beneficial for this exact reason.

Fluoride. This sits in the systemic depletion frame even though dermatology never mentions it. Fluoridated water (and most public water supplies in the US, UK, and various other countries) displaces iodine in the body. Iodine is required for thyroid function, immune regulation, and antioxidant defence in mucous membranes and skin. Fluoride also depletes calcium binding sites, contributes to the same calcium-jamming-VGCC problem, and damages the same enzyme systems that EMF and processed food already damage. If you’re drinking tap water and brushing with fluoride toothpaste, you’re getting a steady chronic dose of something that takes iodine and minerals out of the system. Filter the water. Switch to fluoride-free toothpaste. This is one of the cheaper, simpler changes you can make and the cumulative effect over months is real.

The military are 10 to 40 years ahead

A word about where this knowledge comes from. The Electric Diet protocol and the understanding of ELF–RFR synergy that I write about on this Substack didn’t come from me. It came from Geovital, a building biology company that’s been doing this work for over 40 years. Specifically it came from the assessor who saved my family — a man who’d previously worked for another firm in the same field before he joined Geovital. His own house is lined with military-grade EMF shielding paint. Without him I wouldn’t be here today.

What that tells you is this. The military has known about the biological effects of ELF and RFR since the Soviet research in the 1970s. They understand the synergistic interaction between the two. They know what happens to immune function, mast cells, mitochondria, and the gut microbiome under chronic exposure. They’ve been protecting their own personnel and facilities accordingly for decades.

The public is always playing catch-up. Look at the smartphone — what civilians got in 2007 was technology the military had been working with for at least a decade before that. The same gap exists on the health side. The information about EMF biological effects is not new. It’s just not being given to dermatologists, GPs, or the general public.

When your skin specialist tells you the cause of your rosacea is unknown, what they actually mean is that within the framework they’re allowed to work in, there’s no permitted answer. The answer exists. It’s just outside the framework.

What to actually do

If you have rosacea or Demodex-driven acne, here’s the practical stack:

On your face

Use the ivermectin cream if you need it. It works. But read Ivermectin — Two Doses, Two Weeks Apart before you commit to daily use for years. Don’t stack it with PGP-inhibitor supplements (quercetin, CBD, curcumin, resveratrol, grapefruit) if you’re using it long-term. Try to use it as a knock-down treatment while you address the upstream drivers, then taper.

For the eyes — tea tree lid wipes. If you have ocular symptoms, look for terpinen-4-ol based eyelid cleansers. Demodex on the lashes is part of the same picture.

Layer in selenium sulfide if there’s a fungal component. Selsun Blue or Head & Shoulders Clinical Strength (the selenium sulfide formula, not the zinc pyrithione one), used as a face wash once or twice a week. Test on a small area first. Watch for irritation. The selenium also feeds your glutathione system, which is depleted in anyone with chronic EMF exposure.

Add niacinamide. Topical 4-10% niacinamide serum, plus oral nicotinamide 500mg once or twice daily. Repairs the barrier, restores NAD+, and is the rare intervention both mainstream derm and building biology agree on.

Stop washing your face in hot water. Cool water only, with a cold finish. Daily hot showers on the face are a rosacea driver no cream will out-treat. If your tap water is hard, consider rinsing your face with filtered or structured water rather than calcium-carbonate-loaded hard tap — putting carbonate-rich water on a damaged barrier every day matters.

Restore the acid mantle. A diluted apple cider vinegar rinse (1 tablespoon to a cup of water) brings facial skin pH back into the 4.5–5.5 range that keeps Demodex and Malassezia in check. Alkaline tap water at pH 7-8 strips it daily. ACV rinse, pat dry, moisturise with something simple like jojoba or squalane.

For mould rashes — try gum spirits diluted in oil. If you’re getting weeping or itchy patches that look fungal — groin, armpits, eczema zones — a teaspoon of real gum spirits of turpentine (the pine resin distillate, not industrial mineral spirits) mixed into a tablespoon of coconut or olive oil, applied topically and wiped off after 20-30 minutes, helps the skin carry the mycotoxin out. Test on a small area first. The solvent reports back to you — silent on healthy skin, tingles where there’s a toxin, stings where the skin is broken. Use sparingly, not daily.

In your body

Get magnesium back in. Topical magnesium chloride spray, Epsom salt baths, or oral magnesium glycinate or malate. This is the master mineral for closing the voltage-gated calcium channels that EMF jams open. Without magnesium, no amount of skin cream will hold the gains.

Don’t forget copper and zinc. They complete the antioxidant mineral panel. Organ meats, oysters, cashews — or test and supplement if dietary sources aren’t working.

Pumpkin seeds — the natural way. My go-to for magnesium and zinc together is pumpkin seeds. Soak them overnight to release the minerals and reduce the phytic acid that locks them up, then lightly toast them. They’re also a traditional antiparasitic — the cucurbitin in pumpkin seeds paralyses worms and helps the body clear them. Cheap, food-based, and you’re hitting magnesium, zinc, and parasite control in one go. If you prefer real food over capsules, this is the starting point.

Cut the seed oils. Read every label. Sunflower, safflower, soybean, corn, canola, rapeseed, cottonseed oil all out. Cook in butter, ghee, coconut, olive, or tallow. The PUFAs from seed oils oxidise in your sebum and feed Demodex preferentially. Months to fully clear from fat tissue but skin starts changing in weeks.

Watch the histamine load. Aged cheese, red wine, cured meat, leftovers, smoked fish, vinegar, soy sauce, beer, tomatoes, spinach, chocolate — all dump histamine into a system already on a hair trigger. If you flare on these specifically, your DAO clearance is depleted. The copper bullet above helps. Eat fresh, not aged. Cook and eat — don’t leftover.

Check iron, don’t supplement blindly. Test ferritin, serum iron, TIBC, transferrin saturation before adding iron. Many people with chronic skin issues are storing too much iron in the wrong form, not too little. Demodex thrive in iron-rich tissue.

Filter fluoride out of your water. Standard activated carbon doesn’t remove fluoride — you need a reverse osmosis system, a fluoride-specific cartridge, or distilled water. Switch to fluoride-free toothpaste while you’re at it.

Look at the gut. Test if you can. SIBO and rosacea correlate strongly. If you have bloating, food intolerances, or any digestive symptoms alongside the skin condition, the gut is part of the picture. Get a hydrogen-methane breath test — drink the sugar solution, breathe into the tube every 15-20 minutes for two to three hours, lab measures the gases. Early spike means fermentation happening in the small intestine where it shouldn’t. Then address mould in food and water, get rid of glyphosate exposure, restore the microbiome with fermented foods (kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi) and soil-based probiotics — though if you’re highly histamine-loaded, start with fresh young versions and small portions, fermented foods can flare a sensitive mast cell system in the short term.

Test for H. pylori. If you have any history of stomach trouble — reflux, gastritis, ulcers, burning under the breastbone — get a stool antigen or breath test. Studies show H. pylori prevalence in rosacea patients ranging from 48% up to 88% depending on the population. Eradication clears the rosacea in a meaningful proportion of cases. Either antibiotic triple therapy via a doctor, or natural protocols using mastic gum, matula tea, and high-dose probiotics.

Cut the oxalate load. Drop high-oxalate foods (spinach, rhubarb, almonds, peanuts, sweet potatoes, chocolate, black tea, conventionally-grown leaves) while you’re healing. Choose organic where you can — the oxalate content is much lower. Read the three oxalate pieces linked above for the full protocol.

Move the lymph. Stand up, lift the phone to eye level, raise the monitor, gentle daily facial drainage massage, rebounder or walking. Stagnant lymph forces toxins out through the skin.

Engage the vagus. The gut won’t heal and the lymph won’t drain properly while the nervous system is locked into fight-or-flight by chronic EMF, pain, and systemic inflammation. Cold water on the face, slow nasal breathing, humming, gargling, and time outdoors barefoot all stimulate the vagus nerve and shift you into the parasympathetic state where actual healing happens.

On your environment

Get bare feet on the earth. Grounding (earthing) is one of the most underrated interventions for inflammatory skin. Walking barefoot outside, or using a grounded sheet at night, gives your body access to the Earth’s electron supply — which is what your antioxidant systems run on. Inflammation drops measurably within minutes of contact. Groundology and Bahe make grounding products that work in modern environments where bare earth isn’t accessible.

Get morning sunlight on your face and skin. Twenty minutes before 10am. The conventional advice to avoid all sun is backwards. What you need to avoid is midday UV-only exposure and indoor LED/fluorescent lighting that has all the damage and none of the repair wavelengths. If you’re highly EHS or photosensitive (especially from accumulated pharmaceutical photosensitisers like fluoroquinolones or SSRIs), start with five minutes and build slowly.

Sleep in real darkness. Blackout the bedroom, dim the lights after sunset, no screens after dark or use red-only lighting. Melatonin is the master antioxidant for your skin’s overnight repair.

Stop holding the phone to your face. Speaker, earphones with the cord on the opposite shoulder, or just don’t. If you must hold it, alternate sides. Unilateral rosacea correlated with phone-holding side is a real and documented pattern.

Sleep without WiFi. Trip the breaker at the consumer unit, or hard-wire and switch off the router. Your skin barrier rebuilds at night. Give it a clean field to do that in.

Address mould in your home. ELF–RFR synergy amplifies existing mould. If you’ve got damp anywhere — bathroom grout, behind kitchen units, around windows — fix it. The mycotoxins in indoor air land on your skin and feed the inflammatory cycle.

The framework pieces

Read The Electric Diet. This is the protocol for reducing the EMF load on your body while you sleep, when your tissues are doing their repair work. If your skin is going to recover, the regenerative window is overnight, and that window has to be electromagnetically clean. There’s also a printable wall-chart version — The Electric Diet: Print This, Stick It On The Wall — for anyone who wants the protocol up where they can see it daily without scrolling through a screen.

Read The Silent Nexus: ELF–RFR Synergy. This is the piece on why ELF and RFR amplify each other and why measuring or addressing only one of them misses most of the biological damage. It’s also where the mould amplification piece lives, which matters directly for skin conditions.

Read The Beacon and the Bus. This is the parasite piece. Demodex is one of many organisms that bloom when local immunity is dysregulated by chronic EMF exposure. The framework extends well beyond your face.

The frame to hold

Demodex mites are real. Ivermectin is real and effective. Mast cell hyperactivity is real and measured. Mould amplification under EMF is real and demonstrated. Olle Johansson’s screen dermatitis work is real, was published in peer-reviewed dermatology journals, and his funding was withdrawn shortly after — make of that what you will.

You’re not imagining your skin. You’re not allergic to your own face. You’re not “just sensitive.” You’re a biological organism living in an electromagnetic environment your physiology never evolved to handle, and your skin — the most exposed, most innervated, most vascular organ you have — is showing you what the rest of your body is doing more quietly.

The ivermectin cream is a useful tool. Use it when you need it. But the cream is the bandage. The Electric Diet is the wound care.

Independent Researcher, Thailand.