Your nerves are wrapped in fat. The insulation around them — the myelin — is mostly lipid, and it is what lets a nerve carry a clean signal instead of leaking it everywhere. Starve the body of the right fats and that insulation thins. Thin the insulation and the nerve starts reading everything around it, like a detector with the gain turned right up. That, in my view, is electrosensitivity.

So the question is simple: what have we been putting in our bodies instead of the fats we were meant to have? Rancid seed oils.

The double hit

Seed oils do two things at once, and both of them work against you.

They don’t give you the fat-soluble vitamins. A, D, E and K ride in on proper, whole fats. Refined seed oils have had that stripped out. You eat the calories and get almost none of the vitamins your nerves depend on.

They burn through the ones you already have. Seed oils are high in fragile polyunsaturated fats that oxidise — go rancid — easily. Once they are in you, your body spends its own vitamin E and antioxidants trying to mop up the damage. So the oil that gave you no vitamin E ends up eating the vitamin E you had.

That is the trap. No fats coming in, and the ones in the bank spent cleaning up the mess.

And they are not even clean

Most seed oil is pulled out of the seed with hexane, a solvent. I have done separation chemistry with hexane, and I will tell you straight: a residue stays in there. You are not just eating an empty oil, you are eating an empty oil with a solvent trace and a load of oxidised, rancid fat. Old, and no good for you.

And the sugar that rides with it

Seed oils almost never come alone — they come in processed food, soaked in sugar, and the sugar feeds the problem. Give the body more sugar than it can burn and the liver turns it into fat; it literally manufactures fat out of the sugar. So you store more of it, you build a fatty liver, and the fat you make and the fat you ate are both the fragile, oxidisable kind. On top of that, sugar glycates — it sticks to proteins and sets off its own oxidative damage. Seed oil and sugar together are the real combination: one makes the fat, the other feeds it.

And that processed, sugary food is loaded with chemicals, so the fat it builds is chemical-laden — the body stores the toxins in the fat along with the lipids. The hopeful flip side: fix your fat absorption and get your metabolism burning fat again rather than storing it, and you start mobilising and clearing the old, bad fat — and the chemicals locked inside it — instead of leaving it to sit.

And the gut nobody ferments any more

On top of all that, we have wrecked the gut. Whole countries have stopped eating anything fermented — no sauerkraut, no kimchi, no live ferments — so the steady feed of varied, beneficial microbes simply stopped. What replaced it is monoculture: one factory yeast in the bread, one strain through everything, where there used to be a wild spread of them. Narrow the microbiome down like that and it stops doing its job — holding the balance, making vitamins, keeping the bad bugs in check. So the gut that is already struggling to absorb your fats and your fat-soluble vitamins takes a hit from this side too.

And it feeds itself. A damaged microbiome means worse absorption; worse absorption means fewer nutrients get in; fewer nutrients means the gut heals slower and the dysbiosis deepens. Round it goes — less in, less repair, less in again — until you break the loop.

Thin the insulation, turn up the gain

Here is where it meets the EMF side.

Short of A, D, E and K, the nerve insulation thins. The body becomes a better antenna — it picks up the dirty electricity, the RFR, the ELF in the room that a well-insulated system would shrug off. You become a walking EMF meter. I was exactly that: I could not use a phone without shaking, could not use a plain keyboard and mouse.

Think of it as a shielded wire. A properly insulated nerve is a shielded cable — it carries its own signal and ignores the noise around it. Strip the shielding and it picks up the RFR on its own, the way a bare wire does. Put the ELF on top of the RFR and that is when it really starts — the two together are EMI, and a bare nerve has nothing to hold it off.

It goes deeper than the myelin

The insulation is the easy picture. The real story is at the level of every single cell. Every nerve cell membrane is a fat layer — a lipid bilayer — and the little gates that let a nerve fire, the voltage-gated ion channels, only work properly when the fat around them is the right fat.

Swap the fats and the gates go twitchy. Fill your membranes with fragile, easily-oxidised seed-oil fat (omega-6 linoleic acid) in place of stable fats, and when that fat oxidises the breakdown products damage the ion channels and the lipid rafts they sit in. The gates stop gating cleanly, the threshold drifts, and ambient electrical noise can set the nerve off when it should sit quiet. The nerve screams at the environment.

You burn through your sacrificial fats. Myelin is packed with a protective fat called plasmalogens, built to oxidise first and take the hit so the rest of the cell is spared. Eat rancid oils, full of lipid peroxides and aldehydes like 4-HNE, and you spend your plasmalogens, your vitamin E, your CoQ10 and your glutathione mopping up the damage. The nervous system is left with its guard down.

The mitochondria take a hit. The power plants in your cells run on a fragile fat called cardiolipin, and it oxidises easily under stress. Flood the system with dietary peroxides while its antioxidant guard is already spent, and the cardiolipin tips over and oxidises — ATP production drops, and the sodium-potassium pumps that hold a nerve’s charge start to fail. A nerve that cannot hold its charge fires at anything — hyperexcitable, oversensitive.

The brain’s barrier loosens. The blood-brain barrier is held shut by cholesterol-rich, properly saturated fat. Oxidise those fats and the tight junctions loosen, letting toxins, solvent traces like hexane, and inflammation straight into the brain.

Feed the fats back and the gain comes down. When I got my A, D, E and K back, my sensitivity roughly halved. That is the test, and it worked on me.

It does not stop at A, D, E and K

Once fat absorption is broken, the damage spreads:

The gut damage behind it drags down B12, folate and B6 too — a lining wrecked enough to fail on fat is usually wrecked enough to fail on the water-soluble vitamins that run your mood, focus and nerves.

Magnesium and zinc absorption suffers too, and both matter for the nervous system.

So one bad fat does not cost you one vitamin. It pulls the whole lot down together, and that is where the mental-health knock-on comes from — several things failing at once, not one.

The heart is electrical too

The heart runs on its own electrical signal, beat after beat. It needs the same protection every other nerve needs — the fatty insulation and the fat-soluble vitamins that shield it. Lose that, and the heart sits exposed to the same interference as the rest of you: the dirty electricity, the RFR, the ELF. In my view that is part of where heart problems, arrhythmias, and hearts simply stopping come from — the organ left with no defence against the electrosmog around it.

And the heart is built from what you eat. The fat in your organs, the heart included, is made from the fat in your diet. Eat seed-oil fat your whole life and that is the fat your heart’s own membranes are built from: fragile, peroxidizable, easily disrupted. A heart made of stable animal fat is a tougher, quieter thing than a heart made of oxidised omega-6.

The same loss carries a cancer cost. Oxidised, rancid oils burn through the antioxidants that keep your cells in order, and an unprotected, over-stimulated system is a system under strain. Take the protection away and you raise the risk.

Your bacteria are moving the poison

Your bacteria are caught in this too. The gram-negative ones especially are more susceptible to EMF, and when they are disrupted they start frantically shifting things around the body — pulling toxic load out and placing it somewhere. Look at where a cancer forms and you find the proof: glyphosate and all manner of toxins concentrated right there. To me that says the bacteria are dragging the poison out and sequestering it in one spot — and that spot becomes the tumour. A dumping ground, not a random event.

Your mitochondria were bacteria once — they still carry their own DNA — and they are now fixed in place. The rest of your bacteria can still move things around, and under stress they move faster. Strip the A, D, E and K out and the bacteria themselves go unprotected: more sensitive, panicking, working flat out to protect themselves — because everything alive protects itself, bacteria included. A panicking bug shifts its toxic load faster and dumps it harder.

Parkinson’s shows it. The lesions that form are highly conductive — iron and metal gathered in one spot. To me that is the same mechanism: the bacteria dragging the conductive, toxic load out of circulation and parking it somewhere to be cleared later. The deposit is conductive because of what got moved into it. That is my theory on all of it.

And this varies person to person. DNA is really a programming language, and some of us run it with better instincts than others — so some bodies, depending on how you live and the environment you are in, may be far better at moving a toxin somewhere it does least harm, and others worse at it. Same machinery, different hands on the controls.

When the liver and pancreas are down too

Pair the seed oils with a liver or pancreas that is struggling — the organs that process your fat and clear your toxins — and it compounds fast. When the body cannot clear a toxin, it does the next best thing and locks it away in fat, out of the bloodstream. Fat-soluble toxins sequester straight into your fat stores. Where those toxins are metals or ionic, they are conductive — so you are not only storing poison, you are storing little conductive hotspots that pull the fields in harder. A weak liver or pancreas turns a fat problem into a storage problem.

And the toxic load is rising and largely unmapped. There are chemicals turning up in human blood that science cannot even name — compounds it has never seen before — and more pour out of industry across the world every year. A body already failing to clear what it knows is now storing things nobody has characterised.

Fibromyalgia — a condition with no cause

Fibromyalgia is pain and sensitivity everywhere, and medicine openly says it does not know the cause. Look at it through the fats and it fits: strip the insulation off the nerves and the whole body turns raw and over-firing — pain where there should be none, sensitivity to everything. A nervous system left bare by rancid seed oils and missing fat-soluble vitamins would feel exactly like that. I think that is a large part of what fibromyalgia is.

There is a gut piece to it as well. A disrupted gut and all that lipid damage set off the mast cells — the body’s histamine stores — and they sensitise the pain nerves across the body. Low-grade, everywhere, the nerves turned up and the brakes taken off. That is the fibromyalgia picture exactly.

I can speak to this one myself. I was electrosensitive and extremely vulnerable to pain. Since I started eating proper fats — and since I started keeping away from EMF — the pain is down to about a fifth of what it was. Things that used to itch me don’t itch like they did. Pain perception is not fixed, and some people feel far less of it than others; mine came right down as the protection went back in.

The idiopathic cluster

Here is the part that gives it away. Look at the conditions medicine files under “idiopathic” — cause unknown — and the same list keeps coming up:

Fibromyalgia

Chronic fatigue syndrome / ME

Multiple chemical sensitivity and IEI

Electrosensitivity

Mast cell activation syndrome

Irritable bowel syndrome

Interstitial cystitis

Idiopathic tinnitus

Restless legs syndrome

Idiopathic peripheral neuropathy

POTS and dysautonomia

Sick building syndrome

Idiopathic insomnia

Idiopathic migraine

Unexplained anxiety and low mood

Idiopathic arrhythmia and sudden cardiac events

Idiopathic infertility

They are “idiopathic” because medicine keeps looking for one cause inside the body and never checks the room the body is sitting in. To my mind they share a root: the EMF, the mould it feeds six-hundredfold, and the stripped nerve protection underneath. Same cause, different organ.

Why carnivore works so well

This is also why so many people get well on a carnivore diet. Take out the seed oils, the plant toxins and the rancid fats, and feed the body what it was built on — whole animal fat, with the A, D, E and K riding in on it the way nature intended. No peroxidizable oils to burn through your antioxidants, no hexane, no flood of linoleic acid stiffening your membranes. Give the nerves their proper fats back and the insulation rebuilds. People who have tried everything else often find the noise simply switches off.

If you have eaten seed oils for years — how to come back

The fat in your body turns over slowly, so this is a long game, not a weekend fix. The linoleic acid you have stored takes a couple of years to clear properly. But you start the day you change the fat.

Stop the seed oils. Sunflower, soybean, canola, rapeseed, corn, “vegetable oil” — out. Read the labels; they are in almost everything processed.

Cook with stable fats. Butter, ghee, tallow, lard, coconut oil, and cold olive oil. Fats that do not oxidise the moment they meet heat.

Eat the fats that carry the vitamins. Liver, egg yolks, oily fish, butter — real A, D, E and K2, in the form the body takes straight in.

Check what your vitamins are dissolved in. A lot of A, D, E and K supplements are carried in soybean or sunflower oil — you can be swallowing the vitamin and the problem in the same capsule, and a vitamin E in a rancid oil is spent before it reaches you. Choose a clean carrier (MCT, olive) or take them with real food fat.

Use MCT oil as a clean hit. MCT oil is a clean, stable fat — a shot of it gives fast energy, good before a run, and it makes a clean carrier to take your A, D, E and K in rather than a seed-oil capsule.

Fix the absorption. None of it lands if the gut is wrecked. Clear the parasites, get the enzymes and bile working, heal the lining — then the A, D, E and K actually get in.

Add the omega-3s. Oily fish or cod liver oil, to rebalance against all the omega-6 you have stored.

Give it time. Membranes rebuild over months to years. The sensitivity comes down as the insulation comes back — mine roughly halved.

Why some people eat seed oils and seem fine

The obvious objection: seed oils are everywhere, so why isn’t everyone down with this? Look closer and the pattern holds — it is the seed oils and the loss of protection, the two together.

Heart attacks track seed-oil intake. But is that the oil doing the damage, or the missing protection letting it? Both. The oil supplies the fragile, oxidisable fat; the missing fat-soluble vitamins and antioxidants mean nothing stops it going rancid inside you.

Vegans and vegetarians. By the fat argument alone they should be worse, not better. What saves many of them is the antioxidant load — polyphenols, vitamin C and E from whole plants keep the PUFAs from oxidising — and lower iron stores, less of the metal that drives oxidation. It is not the oil on its own, it is whether the oil goes rancid.

Thailand. Everything here is cooked in seed oil, and yet. But the Thais eat fish from the rivers and lakes constantly, and they farm in the sun all day — and that fish and that sunlight hand them the A, D, E, K and the omega-3 the oil lacks. The protection offsets the oil. Take the fish and the sun away, same oils and no protection, and you would see the damage.

That is the whole point. Rancid seed oils hurt you when nothing is there to protect you. Put the protection back and the body copes.

Hot countries and cold countries

The geography backs it up, and it is documented.

Spice protects. Large population studies have found that people who eat chili and spicy food regularly have lower death rates — lower overall, and lower from heart disease. Capsaicin drives metabolism, fights oxidation and inflammation, and helps the body deal with the fats. The spice is part of the protection.

The further from the equator, the worse it gets. Multiple sclerosis rises steadily with distance from the equator — the colder, darker countries carry far more of it, and the same latitude gradient turns up across other autoimmune conditions. The reason is well established: less sun, less vitamin D, less protection.

Cold countries store the fat. In the cold you hold onto fat and make little vitamin D, so the fragile stored fat sits there with nothing guarding it. Hot countries burn through it faster, eat the spice, farm in the sun, and keep the protection topped up.

The Inuit are the proof the other way. The coldest people on earth, and traditionally among the healthiest hearts — because they lived on fish and marine fat, swimming in omega-3 and vitamin D, with no seed oil anywhere near them. It was the marine Inuit diet that first taught science omega-3 was protective. The cold did not hurt them; the protection carried them.

Put it together and it is the same story as everything else here: it is never one thing. It is the fat you store, minus the sun, minus the spice, minus the fish, minus the fat-soluble vitamins. Strip the protection away — and a cold climate strips a lot of it — and the body is left open. That, I believe, is part of what is feeding the rise in electrosensitivity and the whole idiopathic cluster.

Sources: the hot-red-chili-pepper mortality cohort (PMC5222470); the meta-analysis showing latitude is significantly associated with multiple sclerosis prevalence.

The evidence from the real world

Vitamin D, proven. In a big randomised trial, vitamin D with omega-3 cut new autoimmune disease by about a fifth over five years. A proper experiment, not a correlation — restore the protection, fewer people get sick.

Olive-oil countries. A Mediterranean diet built on olive oil — a stable fat that does not go rancid — cut heart attacks and strokes by roughly a third against a low-fat diet. Swap the fragile oil for the stable one and the outcomes change.

Move the diet, move the disease. Populations that come off a traditional fish or whole-food diet onto Western processed food catch the Western diseases within a generation — Tokelau, the Pima, Japanese to Hawaii. It is the food, not the genes.

The linoleic acid curve. The amount of seed-oil fat in people’s bodies tripled across the last century, climbing right alongside the diseases.

The Amish. Communities with little processed food and little EMF have strikingly low rates of allergy and autoimmune disease — both my variables low in the same place.

The electrical trades. Electricians, welders and power-line workers carry raised rates of ALS and leukaemia — the EMF side showing up where the exposure is highest.

The bread. Most shop bread has seed oils baked into it. Some of what gets blamed on gluten may be the oils. Test it: react to supermarket bread, fine with a traditional olive-oil sourdough, and it was never the wheat.

Restore the protection, use the stable fats, drop the processed oils — and across populations, trials and trades, the same answer keeps coming back.

What the critics say — and where I stand

I put this to several reviewers and asked them to tear into it. Here is what came back, and where I land. I would rather meet it head-on than pretend it is not there.

“The body is too small to be an antenna.” Fair. A nerve is nanometres across; ELF wavelengths run to thousands of kilometres, Wi-Fi to a few centimetres — nothing in you is a classical dipole picking those up. So I am not claiming literal radio reception. I am pointing at a nervous system left raw by oxidative stress and lost protection — sensitised, inflamed, firing too easily. “Antenna” is the picture; sensitisation is the mechanism.

“PUFAs make membranes more fluid, not stiffer.” Correct, and I have put that right above. The harm is not unoxidised fat stiffening anything — it is the peroxidation products damaging the ion channels and the lipid rafts they sit in.

“Hexane is only a trace.” Granted — refining strips it to a few parts per million. The stronger case is not the solvent, it is the oxidation products — aldehydes, cyclic monomers — made by high-heat deodorising and frying.

“Fat malabsorption doesn’t block the water-soluble B vitamins.” True on its own. What drags them down is the damaged gut lining, not the missing fat — the route is the gut.

“Tumours and Parkinson’s lesions are not bacterial dumping grounds.” This is where I am furthest out on my own, and I know it. Pathology says tumours are clonal human cells and the Parkinson’s iron is endogenous. My sequestration idea is a hypothesis to test, not established fact — I hold it as mine.

“Double-blind studies show EHS sufferers can’t tell real fields from sham.” This is the big one, and it has to be said. In controlled trials people who report electrosensitivity do no better than chance, and symptoms appear on sham exposure — the nocebo effect. The symptoms are real and disabling; whether the direct trigger is the field or an already-sensitised nervous system is the open question. I think the environmental pattern is real; the blinded data is the wall any honest version of this has to climb.

None of that sinks the practical core: get off the rancid, oxidised, ultra-processed fats, eat whole-food fats and the vitamins that ride on them, heal the gut. That part stands on plain nutrition, whatever you make of the rest.

The darker side nobody explains

In a sense these oils have exacerbated the electrosensitivity itself. We were fed them in place of the proper fats we were supposed to have — cheap, refined, rancid, solvent-pulled — and told they were healthy. Take away the fat that insulates a nervous system, and of course that nervous system starts to feel everything.

Get the fats right, get the fat-soluble vitamins in, and the body goes back to doing what it always did: shrugging off the environment instead of screaming at it.

James Norman Ibbotson Independent researcher · Thailand