James Norman Ibbotson

People ask me why nobody believes EMF is real. I’ve thought about it a lot, and I’ve got a simpler idea. Stop arguing with the bloggers and start asking them questions. Make them answer.

I’ve spent years measuring this stuff in real homes, and I feel it in my own body. So here are my questions. If you write that it’s all perfectly safe, these are for you.

Why are other countries so much stricter?

Here are the public exposure limits at phone frequencies, in microwatts per square centimetre.

The strict countries:

Belgium (Brussels) and Ukraine: about 2.5.

Switzerland: about 4 at schools and hospitals, about 10 elsewhere near masts.

Russia: 10.

Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan: 10.

Italy: 10 in homes and schools.

China: 10 under its older standard, and 40 under the current one.

India: about 45 to 100 depending on frequency, after cutting its limits to a tenth of the Western level in 2012.

Israel: about 45 to 100 for long-term exposure, a tenth of the Western level, with no phone masts allowed on home roofs.

The high-limit countries:

USA and Canada: up to 1,000.

England, most of Europe, Australia, Japan, Spain and Thailand: roughly 450 to 1,000 depending on frequency.

Poland sat at 10 for decades and moved up to the Western level in 2020.

Russia is 100 times stricter than the USA, Canada and England, and China has never come anywhere near our level. These countries have scientists, engineers and the biggest phone factories on the planet.

So my question is simple. If it’s safe at 1,000, why did they set theirs at 10? What do they know that you’re not telling your readers?

What happened to “possibly carcinogenic”?

In 2011 the World Health Organization’s cancer agency put radiofrequency radiation in Group 2B, “possibly carcinogenic to humans”.

What new evidence would change your mind, either way?

If the answer is “nothing”, then you’re defending a belief, and that’s a different thing from science.

Who wrote the safety limits, and what do they cover?

The Western limits are built around one thing, heating. If the radiation doesn’t cook your tissue, it’s counted as safe.

Show me the study that proves the non-heating effects are safe at everyday levels.

I mean 10 or 20 years of exposure, every day, every night, in the bedroom.

Who funded the studies you quote? Have you put the industry-funded results next to the independent ones and compared them?

Why do governments and insurers act like there’s a risk?

Sweden recognises electrosensitivity as a functional impairment. Why did they make that call?

Insurers in the Lloyd’s market have written electromagnetic field exclusions into policies. Insurers price risk for a living. Why would they exclude something that carries no risk?

What about the children?

Modelling studies show a child’s head absorbs more radiofrequency energy than an adult’s, because the skull is thinner and the head is smaller.

What testing was done on children before WiFi went into every classroom?

Who signed off on it?

What about the blinded tests?

I’ll put the sceptics’ best argument on the table myself. In short blinded tests, many electrosensitive people can’t tell whether a field is switched on or off.

Does a 30-minute test in a lab rule out effects that build up over days, weeks and years?

Were the people tested in a clean room, or had they already been soaking in fields all day before they walked in?

Would you accept a 30-minute test as proof that smoking is safe?

Have you ever measured your own home?

This is the one I really want answered.

Have you ever put a meter in your own bedroom?

What did it read next to your pillow at 2am?

If you’ve never looked, how can you tell your readers there’s nothing there?

Where you grow up decides what sounds mad

Where you grow up shapes what sounds normal.

Grow up in a country with a limit of 10, and a country allowing 1,000 looks reckless. The Kazakh press says it proudly: their limit sits far below the EU and the USA.

Grow up in a country allowing 1,000, and the person saying it’s harmful sounds mad, because every regulator and doctor you trust has told you it’s fine.

Ordinary people in Russia, China and Kazakhstan still carry phones everywhere and live with WiFi. The strict number sits in their regulations, and most of them never think about it.

Each side takes its own country’s number as the normal one. That’s the whole point. The experts themselves don’t agree, and the gap between 10 and 1,000 proves it.

The bigger picture

Human beings used to get pissed and build cathedrals. Now they can’t put the phone down long enough to build a shed. Something has changed in how we live, how we sleep and how we think, and it changed fast.

I’m asking these questions because the people writing “it’s all safe” never seem to answer them. They repeat the line and move on.

So here’s my offer. Answer the questions. Show me the numbers. Measure your own house. If you can do that and it still comes out safe, I’ll read every word you send me.

Until then, I’ll keep measuring.