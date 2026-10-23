Norman James

Norman James

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Reneé Davis's avatar
Reneé Davis
4d

I wouldn’t waste my time arguing with people online, it’s mostly bot-farms.

Actual humans would have to be wilfully blind and deaf and/or in the pocket of the gov/pharma, etc to completely ignore the wealth of information on this topic!

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Heidi Cecilia Vincentz's avatar
Heidi Cecilia Vincentz
4d

They can’t prove that it’s safe. Burden of proof is on the manufacturers etc

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