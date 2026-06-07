Norman James

Norman James

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xela's avatar
xela
1d

100%...!! Totally agree!! The other example of this is parents (particularly Mothers & I am one), around 'gender affirming care (?)' & all its horrors. Where a parents identity & the emotional investment in being 'right' overrides the potential lifetime of catastrophic repercussions for a child...

& yes - with the vaxx how could any parent agree..!!! - I was young but remember thalidomide..

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roaringretro's avatar
roaringretro
8h

Brilliance! This is genuine writing and genuine intelligence. The kind that gets the manipulative, evasive and cowardly principle behind self deception over by weaving it into a story rather than coldly telling you about it. In doing so genuine education, clarity result and the attempt to deny the truth of it tends to make you look at yourself rather than reinforcing a dishonest or opportunistic stance.

Questioning rather than normalising the COVID horror had become synonymous with aloneness and isolation, sacrifice, unpopularity: strain (but also fighting off the temptation to be lured into an self annointed elite with the too-smart-to-buy-that- shite position that, sadly, is merely an dead end ego trip by those who didn't comply).

But I tell you what, my view has shifted and I'm honoured to be on the side of a mind and heart like this one. Many thanks, Norman and I'd like to recommend "The Beverly Hillbillies" TV show to you. It gave me restoration, delight and respite.

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