The biggest trick played on us about food is the word “processed” — yes or no, on or off. That binary is the con. Processing was never a switch; it’s a spectrum — a Pareto spread, from the handful of things that help you to the mountain of things that harm you. Lump them all under one word and you can’t think straight about any of it. And that’s the point of lumping them.

The good end — processing that breaks food down for you

This is the small slice that helps, and it’s the oldest thing humans do. All of it takes a whole food and makes more of it available — predigesting it, releasing what’s locked inside, adding microbes, or keeping it safe.

Cooking — makes nutrients available, kills parasites and pathogens.

Blending, grinding, mashing — mechanical breakdown. A whole mushroom goes straight through you; blended into soup, the goodness is finally released.

Fermenting — sauerkraut, kimchi, kefir, yoghurt, real sourdough. Predigests the food and hands you live microbes and extra vitamins.

Soaking and sprouting — drops the anti-nutrients so you absorb more.

Traditional drying, smoking, salting — keeps food through the winter without a factory.

Cold-pressing stable fats — olive oil, butter, ghee, pressed gently and kept from the air.

Treating maize with lime (nixtamalisation) — cooking corn with lime or wood ash unlocks its niacin. When corn spread round the world without that step, whole populations went down with pellagra. The old processing was protecting people.

Soaking and fermenting cassava — raw it carries cyanide; soaked, fermented or dried, it’s safe. The traditional step is the safety step.

That is processing working for your gut. Here’s the clean test for this end: it uses tools you could make by hand — fire, water, salt, stone, sunlight, a crock, wood smoke. If you couldn’t do it with a pot, a cellar and a season, it isn’t food preparation; it’s industrial synthesis.

Cooked and raw — a balance, not all one way

There’s a Pareto inside the cooking too. Cooking makes most of your food available and safe — but you don’t want everything cooked to death. Some things give you more raw: the vitamin C, the enzymes, the live cultures. The old way does this without thinking about it — a cooked meal with a few raw or fermented things set around it. Kimchi isn’t cooked; it’s fermented and alive. So the balance is most of it cooked and broken down, with a handful of raw and fermented in the mix. Cook it, and put some raw beside it. Sprouts are the ideal thing for that raw side — fresh sprouting plants on the plate next to the cooked food, the two working together: the cooked opened up and made safe, the live and raw sat right alongside it.

Sprouting — the seed turned into the whole plant

A seed is built to protect itself, so it carries anti-nutrients right alongside the good stuff — eat it raw and you’re half fighting it. Sprout it first and eat it straight away, and you’ve disarmed the anti-nutrients and turned a tiny seed into the start of a whole plant: potassium, calcium, magnesium and the rest, packed into something you can eat far less of and get far more from. That’s the whole plant in a mouthful — and it’s the opposite of swallowing an isolated vitamin. One is food the way it grows; the other is a single thing stripped out of its context. Why we reach for the stripped version is the real question.

The middle — depends how far you push it

Milling grain — fine, until you strip out the bran and the germ and keep only the white starch.

Pasteurising — a spread of its own: gentle low-temperature pasteurising sits near the good end; UHT long-life milk, cooked hard, sits a long way from it.

How hot you cook — a slow stew and a deep-fry are not the same point on the line. High heat on starch makes acrylamide, and overheated fats oxidise. Low and slow sits near the good end; charred and deep-fried drifts toward the bad.

Freezing and canning — keep the food, lose a little of it.

When taking something off is the right call

Strip too much of anything and you destroy the balance — that’s the rule. But it runs both ways, because it’s Pareto, not a law. Sometimes the shell is where the trouble sits. Rice is the clearest case: the husk and bran hold most of what the field put into the plant — the arsenic especially, and heavy metals, concentrate there (the pesticide side is less clear-cut). Take the shell off and you take a lot of that with it. With rice you can go further — rinse it well, cook it in plenty of water and drain it, and you cut the arsenic down again. Another old method that works. So “whole” isn’t an absolute either; you weigh what the outer layer is actually carrying. Mostly the shell is goodness. Sometimes it’s the dustbin.

The bad end — processing that strips, oxidises and adds

This is the 80%, and it all runs one way: take something whole, strip out what protects you, concentrate what harms you, and add what was never food.

Refining grains — fibre and germ gone, blood sugar spiking.

Extracting seed oils with solvent and high heat — hexane, and oxidation that leaves you a rancid, fragile fat.

Refining sugar — stripped and concentrated.

Hydrogenation — trans fats.

Synthetic additives, emulsifiers, preservatives, colours — most with no business in a body (a few, like vitamin C used as a preservative or plain salt, are harmless).

Ultra-processing — the factory matrix, where seed oil, sugar, emulsifiers and no fibre all arrive in one packet.

Three things make the factory end worse than the sum of what it strips out:

The matrix is destroyed. In whole food the cell walls stay partly intact, so digestion happens slowly along the whole length of the gut, feeding your bugs and firing the fullness signals (GLP-1, PYY). Ultra-processed food is pre-digested to mush — it hits you as an instant chemical flood, spiking glucose and insulin and skipping the fullness brakes. You’ve lost the speed-bump your biology runs on.

Time is taken out. Traditional processing is slow — fermenting, soaking, curing, braising — and time does the heavy lifting. The factory compresses weeks into ninety seconds with high-heat, high-pressure extrusion, then pumps back the flavour, texture and shelf life that time would have made, as chemicals.

Appetite is engineered off. Refined starch, industrial fat and salt get combined in ratios that never occur in nature, bypassing the signals that tell you to stop. You can put away two thousand calories and never feel full. That is processing designed to break your appetite.

And it doesn’t stop at the food. Plastic wrap, can linings and BPA add themselves to it after it’s made — more that was never meant to be in there.

The push for 100% is the problem

Here’s the nuance. It isn’t only how much you process — it’s whether you’re grinding toward one pure, uniform, identical thing, the same every time. That stripping-to-purity is where it goes wrong, because it takes out the complexity that carried the balance.

Take alcohol. It used to come whole and weak — low in strength, drunk slowly, with the B vitamins and the food of the brew still in it. That’s what gave the gentle up and down: the low dose, the slow pace, and everything else in the glass alongside the alcohol. Strip it to pure ethanol and you get the opposite: a sharp high and a hard low, with nothing to soften either end. The processing spectrum of alcohol is one of the biggest problems going. I felt it myself with a 96% tincture the other day — the drunk off it was a strange, wired, alert kind of drunk, not the easy journey of a proper brew. The body knows the difference. The other end proves it too. A ginger bug — a live, wild ferment — comes in at maybe 2% neat, under 1% once you cut it with soda, and it still gives you a buzz: a low, steady one that keeps you level through the day with no hangover at the end of it. Low, whole and alive at one end; pure and stripped at the other. Same drink, opposite ends of the spectrum.

The real damage is cultural too — the drinking games, the race to down pints, strong stripped drink taken fast. I’ve written about how brewing used to be food, and the bell curve that replaced it: Brewing Was Food, and the Bell Curve That Replaced It.

Cannabis runs the same spectrum. Grow it on NPK, no soil bacteria, no proper light, and you strip the complexity out of the plant — and with it the up, the down, the bit of a journey. Grow it clean, with the microbes and the real light, and the whole arc comes back.

A little variation is the whole point — the temperature that drifted in the brew, the terpene that came through differently this time. We’ve turned all of it into surgery: everything made identical, pure, 100%. And that is exactly what strips the good out.

Out of season, out of balance

It runs wider than the food itself. Supermarkets ship things in from the other side of the world, out of their season, so the shelf carries everything all year round — to turn a profit. We were meant to eat with the seasons, in a community, sharing what grows where we are. The Earth runs on a Pareto — uneven, local, each thing in its own time. Force a flat 50-50 onto that, every food every month, identical and endless, and you break the principle the whole thing stands on. It’s the same stripping-to-uniformity, scaled up to the whole planet.

Why they keep you thinking on/off

The on/off framing is divide and conquer. Keep people arguing “processed is bad” against “processed is fine,” and nobody looks at the gradient — which is exactly where the truth lives. Cooking a stew and extracting sunflower oil with hexane are both “processing,” and they sit at opposite ends of the same line. Learn the spectrum, and you stop getting played.

The science already has a version of this: the NOVA system sorts food into four groups, from whole foods up to ultra-processed — worth a look if you want the formal map. And a rule you can use tonight: read the ingredient list. If it’s long, or full of things you’d never keep in your own kitchen, it’s sitting at the bad end. If you could have made it with what’s in your cupboard, it’s near the good one.

James Norman Ibbotson Independent researcher · Thailand