Norman James

Norman James

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Kent Strother
Mar 25

Wow--that is a lot. Excellent, detailed work in this piece. We are profit centers for those who create shiny objects. Our present industrial system demands sacrifices of the living--for a world of "convenience." The synergistic effects of these subtle biological intrusions are real. Ignorance is bliss.

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Sue
Mar 26
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