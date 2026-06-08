Norman James

Norman James

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Mike Copeland's avatar
Mike Copeland
7h

What do you do with the spoiled food in the fridge?

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1 reply by Norman James
xela's avatar
xela
12h

I live in a block of council flats - but turn off my WiFi & at the fuse box turn off the sockets to the room I sleep in. That makes a difference. Rarely are any of us in a ideal situation but we have to do the best we can with what's possible.

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