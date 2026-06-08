Pass It On

I’m going to ask you to do something. It costs you nothing to try.

First let me tell you why I’m asking. Helping people get better is the most rewarding thing I have ever done. Since I started doing it, my own life is brighter and my ideas flow freer. What goes around comes around — I’m living proof of it, and I want you to experience what I do.

Not many people are doing this. The world runs on nested Pareto curves — 80/20 inside 80/20 inside 80/20 — and that’s the maths that keeps the rich at the top. By knowing this, I’m sitting in the elite end of that curve. But here’s the thing they never work out up there: sharing it with the world and getting others well is even better than sitting on it. So please join me.

You’ve read the Electric Diet. Maybe you’ve done it. Maybe you slept properly for the first time in years, maybe your eczema calmed, your tinnitus dropped, your kid stopped waking at 3am. Or maybe you haven’t tried it yet — start there:

BEFORE BED

ELECTRIC OFF AT THE TRIP-SWITCHES (

LEAVE ON THE FRIDGES ( normaly kitchens have a separate trip switch)

( PIR RE-CHARGEABLE NIGHT LIGHT FOR THE TOILET.)

Don’t think of it as giving something up. Think of it as a fast.

Every religion on earth worked this out long before we had meters and routers. You fast. You go quiet. You step out of the noise for a stretch, and the body does what it can’t do while it’s running flat out. There’s real evidence behind fasting — the gut rests, inflammation drops, the system repairs. Nobody fasts forever. You do it deliberately, for a window, and you come back better.

The Electric Diet is the same idea, just for the electric side of you. Take a holiday from being switched on. Flick the breakers off at night, hardwire the internet, phone on flight mode in the house. A few nights. A week. Treat it like going away.

Because we live in a world of opposites, and we’ve lost the off switch. On all the time. Light all the time, signal all the time, current humming in the walls all night while the body’s meant to be repairing in the dark. That’s not normal and the body knows it. Being on all the time, with no opposite, with no rest — that’s what makes us sick. The quiet isn’t the deprivation. The constant on is.

So here’s the ask. Get one person to take the fast.

One. The friend with the mystery fatigue, the sister who can’t sleep, the mate whose doctor keeps shrugging. Sit with them while they flip the breakers that first night. Worst case, nothing happens and they’ve lost a few comfortable evenings. Best case, they get their life back.

The filter industry won’t spread this — there’s nothing to sell. The telecoms won’t. So it goes the old way, person to person, fridge to fridge.

If your one person feels better, tell them the same thing: now you get one person to take the fast. That’s how it grows — not top-down, not sold to you, just one to one.

That’s the whole post. Pass it on.