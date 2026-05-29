Older Is Not Better — How Long It Takes Rock to Become Life

In the comments under the magnets piece, Frances made the case for Himalayan pink salt: 600 to 800 million years old, formed before modern pollution, sealed away under rock and ice. The logic is that older means cleaner, and cleaner means better. It’s a fair argument and a lot of people hold it. I don’t.

Older is not better. There’s always a sweet spot in between — and the story of rock becoming life is the clearest proof of it I know.

The planet started as rock you couldn’t eat

When the Earth formed, around 4.5 billion years ago, it was molten and then crystalline — igneous rock, the minerals locked tight inside a hard lattice. In the Hadean eon, before about four billion years ago, the crust was repeatedly melting and solidifying, and mineral diversity only slowly increased through that cycling and through early reactions with the oceans and atmosphere. Nothing alive could touch any of it. The calcium, the phosphorus, the sodium were all there — but bolted into crystal. Locked-up minerals are no good to a living cell. They have to be broken down first.

That breaking down is weathering. Water, carbonic acid, freeze and thaw, oxidation — the slow grinding of solid rock into ions you can actually absorb. And here’s the part that matters: that grinding is what made life possible in the first place. When granite weathers it releases sodium — which gives you saltwater — calcium, which eventually goes into shells and pulls carbon dioxide out of the air, and phosphorus, which is what cells run on for energy. The rock had to be chewed up before the chemistry of life could even start.

How long did that take? Roughly a billion years

The planet was crystalline rock, and it took time to make that crystalline masticated nature — to soften it into soil and dissolved minerals. Tiny zircon crystals show water was already working on the rock 4 billion years ago, the start of a real water cycle and the recipe for life. But the earliest firm evidence of living things — fossil microbe mounds called stromatolites — only shows up around 3.5 billion years ago.

So you’re looking at something like a billion years of rock being ground down, dissolved, settled and oxidised before the first cells took hold. Not the moment the planet cooled. Not at the end when everything’s worn flat. A billion years in — the sweet spot, where the rock had been broken down enough to feed life but the place wasn’t a dead, scoured wasteland yet.

This is why I flag the pink salt

Himalayan salt isn’t a piece of the planet’s original crust. It’s an evaporite — an ancient sea that dried out in the terminal Ediacaran, around 547 million years ago, leaving thick beds of halite that were later buried and pushed up. Old, yes. But old isn’t the same as clean. That salt locked in whatever that ancient ocean was carrying and held it inside a hard crystal matrix. The pink colour itself is iron oxide trapped in the crystals, along with magnesium, potassium and calcium from that old sea. The same lattice that “protected” it from modern pollution also locked in the heavy stuff — and heavy metals in a crystal are exactly the kind that are slow and hard to get back out of a body.

There’s a twist to the age, though. That deposit didn’t form in the world we live in now. The way I read the deep past — and I go into this in detail in my apocalypse and pyramid blogs — the early Earth was a bigger, higher-pressure, far more oxygen-rich place than today. Out in an open environment that much oxygen helps the larger, heavier metals oxidise and move on far quicker than they do now. But none of that reaches what’s sealed inside a salt crystal. The moment that brine evaporated and the lattice closed, the salt stopped being part of the living world — no oxygen getting to it, no weathering, no clearing. It just trapped a snapshot of the ancient ocean and held it, metals and all, for half a billion years. The wider world could clear those metals; the crystal couldn’t.

And that’s before it’s even out of the ground. Rock salt like this is blasted out of the mine, and blasting leaves its own chemicals on the salt — residue that has nothing to do with the ancient sea. The only way you’d know is if it’s independently tested. But testing has a timing problem: a test tells you about the batch that was tested, not the bag in your hand. Even with a clean certificate sitting behind the brand, the batch you actually buy could still be full of chemicals. Independent testing is the floor, not a guarantee.

I bought top-quality pink salt and it made me genuinely ill. My wife too. At the time we couldn’t separate it from what the EMR was doing to us, so it took a while to see. But I’m clear on it now.

The “84 minerals” claim and the “dangerous heavy metals” warning are usually thrown at each other as if only one can be true. Both are true. There are trace minerals and there’s a heavy-metal load — the argument isn’t contradictory, it’s just inconvenient.

And it’s not just a feeling. When 31 pink salts on sale in Australia were analysed in 2020, every single one carried detectable heavy metals, and one sample breached the lead limit outright. Independent lab testing since has found the same pattern over and over — arsenic in effectively every sample, lead in nearly all of them, usually sitting under the legal ceiling but always present. Trace minerals and a heavy-metal load, side by side, exactly as I said.

Thai salt, pumped out of the ground and baked in the sun, sits closer to the sweet spot for me — no microplastics, old but not so old it’s a sealed crystal vault. Each to their own.

The same shape shows up everywhere

It’s the same U-shape at every scale. The oldest is not the best. The newest is not the best. The living window is the bit in the middle where things have been broken down just enough — and that window is where we are, on the planet and in the whole thing. The timing isn’t a coincidence. It’s the pattern.

Older is not better. There’s always a sweet spot in between.

Open for debate!