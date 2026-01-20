NOTICE TO AGENTS AND OFFICIALS: NOTICE OF PRIVATE PROPERTYNOTICE TO AGENTS AND OFFICIALS: NOTICE OF PRIVATE PROPERTY

NO TRESPASSING & NOTICE OF CONDITIONAL ENTRY

LOCATION: [Your Address Here]

DATE: [Current Date]

STATUS: PRIVATE PROPERTY / NON-CORPORATE / COMMON LAW JURISDICTION

SUMMARY FOR OFFICIALS - READ BEFORE APPROACHING

✓ 7 Days Written Notice Required (except genuine life-threatening emergencies)

✓ £100/hour Consultation Fee applies to ALL contact

✓ Personal Liability - YOU pay, not your employer

✓ No RF devices (disabled resident - EHS)

✓ Child present - safeguarding protocols mandatory

✓ All interactions video recorded

✓ Proof of authority, insurance, and accuser required

Approaching without compliance = Trespass + Contract breach + Personal liability for all costs

This notice serves as formal revocation of any and all implied licenses for entry to this property. This document establishes the terms and conditions governing any approach to this land. This notice does not purport to prevent lawful authority properly exercised. Rather, it establishes procedural safeguards to ensure any approach is lawful, proportionate, documented, and transparent.

1. PROPERTY BOUNDARY AND STANDING

This property is held under COMMON LAW JURISDICTION. I, the occupier and resident, do not recognize or consent to the enforcement of corporate “Acts,” “Statutes,” or “Regulations” on this private land.

Revocation of Implied License: Under the law, an “implied license” exists allowing people to walk up to a front door; posting this notice explicitly revokes that license.

Trespass: Once you cross this boundary, you are a trespasser on private property subject to Common Law. Entry without express written consent is an act of coercion.

2. EQUALITY AND SANCTUARY (SHARIA/PRAYER SPACES)

It is established practice that officials respect the sanctity of prayer areas and religious buildings, often refusing entry during active worship (e.g., Sharia law councils). To deny a private resident the same respect for a declared Common Law Sanctuary while accommodating other institutions is a violation of the principle of equality. If the system tolerates alternative jurisdictions and sanctuary spaces for some, it must, by the rule of equality, recognize the sanctuary of the private resident. No officer or agent is permitted to enter designated prayer or sanctuary areas on this property.

3. PEACE OFFICER VS. CORPORATE EMPLOYEE

Only a true Peace Officer—one paid directly by the public to uphold the peace, rather than by a corporation or a Police and Crime Commissioner—is allowed entry. Because modern police forces are incorporated bodies funded through corporate/statutory intermediaries, they fail the historical definition of a Peace Officer. If you are an employee of a corporation (acting as a “Policy Enforcer”), you lack jurisdiction on this private land.

4. PROTECTION OF MINORS AND CHILD WELFARE

A child resides in this household. The welfare of the child is paramount.

Proactive Safeguarding: Our requirements exist TO PROTECT the child from armed intrusion, EMF exposure, and psychological trauma. Forced entry or aggressive behavior in the presence of a minor constitutes psychological harm.

Safeguarding Cooperation: The occupier affirms the child receives proper care, education, and nutrition. We are willing to cooperate with legitimate welfare inquiries conducted at a neutral location or through documented appointments.

Pretext Warning: Any child welfare concern must include specific allegations and evidence. Vague claims used as pretexts for unauthorized entry will not override these protections.

5. HEALTH, SAFETY, AND EHS ACCOMMODATION

The occupier suffers from Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity (EHS), requiring reasonable accommodation under equality principles.

Prohibited Equipment: No radiofrequency radiation (RFR) emitting devices are permitted. This includes mobile phones, police radios, body-worn cameras, or smart meters. All devices must be switched to Airplane Mode or left outside the boundary.

Refusal of Harmful Mandates: We refuse mandates for foil-covered insulation, as it amplifies EMF fields. The Precautionary Principle applies: where there is risk of harm, protective measures prevail.

5A. MEDICAL CERTIFICATION OF EHS

The occupier possesses medical documentation of EHS from qualified practitioners. This condition necessitated relocation to rural Thailand and the construction of an EMF-free living environment at significant personal cost. Proceeding with RF devices after being informed of this disability constitutes:

Intentional harm (Common Law)

Disability discrimination (Equality Act 2010)

Assault (intentionally causing harmful contact)

Potential Grievous Bodily Harm if prolonged exposure occurs.

Medical evidence will be presented in any legal action. Your claim of “not knowing” is negated by this notice.

6. PARETO PRINCIPLE AND THE OUTLIER MANIPULATION

Legitimate control should only exist for extreme outliers (actual harm or violence). The state’s use of these outliers to justify blanket restrictions on peaceful residents is a mechanism of control, not safety.

7. STATUTORY ACTS NOT RECOGNIZED

No enforcement of Statutory Acts, Regulations, or Corporate Policy is permitted on this property. Only Common Law—which applies equally to all and protects against actual harm—is recognized within this sanctuary.

8. PROCEDURAL SAFEGUARDS AND CONSENT REQUIREMENT

Entry without express written consent or a valid Common Law warrant is UNLAWFUL.

Notice Requirement: All officials must provide written notice (minimum 7 days ) stating: specific legal authority claimed, purpose of entry, evidence/grounds, and officer identification.

Burden of Proof: The burden of proof lies with those claiming power, not those defending their home.

Verification: This allows the occupier to verify authority, seek legal advice, and arrange disability accommodations.

8A. RIGHT TO FACE ACCUSER (COMMON LAW FUNDAMENTAL)

Under Common Law, no action may be taken against a person without a verified claim by a named accuser who has suffered demonstrable harm. REQUIRED for any entry claim:

Full name and address of accuser (not “anonymous report”).

Sworn affidavit describing specific harm suffered.

Evidence of harm and the accuser’s willingness to testify under oath.

9. MANDATORY TRANSPARENCY AND EVIDENCE PRESERVATION

All interactions on this property will be video and audio recorded. Objecting to recording admits you intend actions you don’t want evidence of.

10. CONSULTATION FEE AND CONTRACTUAL TERMS

This property operates as a private consultation service. Contact without appointment enters you into a binding contract:

Consultation Fee: £100 per hour (minimum 1 hour charge).

Administrative Processing: £250 per non-compliant document (lacking authority, officer ID, evidence, or written in incomprehensible legalese).

Personal Liability: You are personally liable for this contract. Multiple violations = multiple liabilities.

11. EMERGENCY EXCEPTION AND POST-ENTRY DOCUMENTATION

Notice periods and fees are waived ONLY for genuine life-threatening emergencies. The following criteria must be met:

Immediate threat to life (visible medical emergency occurring on property).

Actual fire or imminent risk of explosion.

Pursuit of a suspect of a violent offense who fled onto the property within the last 60 seconds.

Administrative matters, welfare checks, reports of “smells,” or non-violent suspicion do NOT constitute emergencies and require the full 7-day notice.

Post-Entry Requirement: For any emergency entry, documentation must be provided to the occupier within 24 hours, including: the nature of the emergency, actions taken, duration of entry, and verification that the emergency was genuine. False claims of emergency to bypass safeguards constitute fraud and will be prosecuted.

11A. MEDICAL EMERGENCY LIABILITY (EHS)

WARNING: EMF Exposure Causes IMMEDIATE Medical Emergency. If you approach with RF devices (radio, phone, body camera), YOU are personally liable for:

Ambulance costs (£300+ per callout)

Hospital treatment (A&E £1,500+, admission £3,000+/day)

Loss of income, pain, and suffering damages (£5,000-£50,000+)

Legal costs defending your actions.

This constitutes INTENTIONAL harm, as you have been duly notified of the resident’s life-threatening disability.

12. PROHIBITED CONDUCT

NO WEAPONS: Firearms, tasers, batons, pepper spray, or any device designed to cause harm are prohibited.

MAXIMUM PERSONS: No more than TWO persons may approach. Large groups constitute intimidation.

NO FORCED ENTRY EQUIPMENT: Battering rams and breaching tools are prohibited.

13. INDEMNITY AND PERSONAL LIABILITY

Any person entering in violation of this notice assumes full personal liability for psychological trauma to the child, health complications to the disabled occupier from EMF exposure, and violation of Common Law rights.

14. DEMAND FOR PROOF

If you believe you have a claim, you must provide a Verified Bill of Particulars.

14A. JURISDICTION CHALLENGE PROTOCOL

Before entry, you must specify in writing the specific court’s jurisdiction and the principle granting authority to override property rights, disability accommodations, or child protection protocols.

15. LEGAL FRAMEWORK CLARIFICATION

This notice relies on Contract Law, Equality Law, the Precautionary Principle, and Common Law duties of care. This is NOT ‘freeman-on-the-land’ ideology; it is the invocation of established legal protections.

15A. INSURANCE AND INDEMNIFICATION REQUIREMENT

Any official seeking entry must provide written proof of:

Personal Professional Indemnity Insurance (min £1,000,000 coverage).

Public Liability Insurance covering actions on private property.

Failure to provide details = admission you are NOT insured = reckless assumption of personal liability.

16. LANGUAGE AND LEGAL COMPREHENSION

Plain Language Requirement: Any written notice or claim must be in plain English. If you cannot explain your authority in language a child could understand, you either do not understand it (incompetence) or are deliberately obscuring weak grounds (deception).

17. COSTS RECOVERY AND ENFORCEMENT

Unpaid fees will be pursued through:

Invoice (14 days). Letter Before Action. County Court Money Claim. Enforcement through High Court Enforcement Officers. Asset Seizure (home, vehicle, savings). Attachment of Earnings Order against personal wages.

Your employer will be notified of any attachment. This WILL affect your credit rating and future employment prospects.

18. PUBLIC DISCLOSURE AND TRANSPARENCY RIGHTS

The occupier reserves the right to publish all recordings on social media and submit them to national press. By approaching, you consent to full public disclosure.

19. ESCALATION CONSEQUENCES

Violation initiates an escalating series of actions:

FIRST VIOLATION: Invoice + Formal Complaint to employer + Video published online.

SECOND VIOLATION: Court claim + Regulatory complaints (IOPC/Ombudsman) + Local Media contact.

THIRD VIOLATION: High Court action + National Media campaign + Complaint to the UN Special Rapporteur on Disability Rights.

20. DATA PROTECTION AND PRIVACY RIGHTS

Under GDPR and Data Protection Act 2018, any official collecting information must:

Provide Data Protection Impact Assessment (DPIA) before entry.

Specify lawful basis under GDPR Article 6.

Obtain explicit consent for processing sensitive health data.

21. LEGAL PRECEDENT AND AUTHORITY

This notice is supported by established legal principles:

Property Rights: Entick v Carrington [1765]; Semayne’s Case [1604].

Implied License Revocation: Snook v Mannion [1982]; Halliday v Nevill [1984].

Disability Discrimination: Equality Act 2010; Paulley v FirstGroup [2017].

Contract Law: Carlill v Carbolic Smoke Ball Co [1893]; Thornton v Shoe Lane Parking [1971].

Data Protection: GDPR Article 6; Data Protection Act 2018.

MANDATORY ACKNOWLEDGMENT FOR ALL OFFICIALS

Before approaching this property, you must complete and return this acknowledgment:

I, _________________________________ (full name), ID/Badge No. _____________,

employed by _________________________________ (organization),

ACKNOWLEDGE that I have:

☐ Read this entire notice in full

☐ Understood all terms and conditions

☐ Verified I have personal insurance covering these contractual terms

☐ Understand I am personally liable for all fees and costs

☐ Agree to be video/audio recorded

☐ Will not bring RF-emitting devices

Signature: _________________________ Date: _____________

Failure to complete and return this acknowledgment within 7 days of written entry request = admission you cannot comply with these terms = entry prohibited. Return completed form to: [Your address or email]

JURISDICTION: COMMON LAW

BY: THE OCCUPIER (ALL RIGHTS RESERVED)

SIGNED: __________________________ DATE: __________________________

WITNESS: _________________________ DATE: __________________________