Nicholas Martin 5G and 4G
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1011314198332018
Phone towers normally 2-3mw/m2 under them in Thailand China etc
UK USA phone towers >20mw/m2
4G is isotropic radiation which which diminishes at the inverse square law 144 drops to 12,
4G 7 per channel channels 2 mw/m2, 7 channels 14mw/m2, dual sim 28mw/m2 MAX.
5G Non isotropic beam of energy it does drop off like 4G.
5G 2mw/m2 and has 200 channels =400mw/m2, Apparently maxed out 35mw/mw.
Dual sim that would be silly at 7mw/m2.
Dropped phones increase the m2/m2.
NSO group can turn the full signal on to listen to you.