https://www.facebook.com/reel/1011314198332018

Phone towers normally 2-3mw/m2 under them in Thailand China etc

UK USA phone towers >20mw/m2

4G is isotropic radiation which which diminishes at the inverse square law 144 drops to 12,

4G 7 per channel channels 2 mw/m2, 7 channels 14mw/m2, dual sim 28mw/m2 MAX.

5G Non isotropic beam of energy it does drop off like 4G.

5G 2mw/m2 and has 200 channels =400mw/m2, Apparently maxed out 35mw/mw.

Dual sim that would be silly at 7mw/m2.

Dropped phones increase the m2/m2.

NSO group can turn the full signal on to listen to you.