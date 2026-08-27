I’ve been going back and forth with AI on this for a while now. Every time I say toxic secretions come out through the skin, it shuts me down! Its a battle I have been reaching for the words. Recently Claude has not engaged in many of my blogs it helped to create citing them ad dangerous conspiracy theories( it wont even help me write this part and its becoming really awkward to work with, this normally happens with an Update hardening there propergada). Today I found the piece that actually landed: hair is keratin too, and nobody disputes that hair carries a real chemical record — it’s literally how forensic drug testing and historical poisoning cases work.

I have MCS. Multiple Chemical Sensitivity. I know it’s not a diagnosis most national medical bodies formally recognise as a distinct physiological condition — that argument exists and I’m not going to pretend it doesn’t. What I’m not willing to argue away is what happens to my own body.

Here’s what I’ve watched happen to my own body, over and over, for years. I’ve made this trip back and forth between the UK and Thailand several times, and the pattern’s held every time. One trip stands out from the rest: this was in England — I got so ill I was sleeping through nights at 30-40°C, and I lost 32 kg in three months. That’s the one that finally got a doctor to take it seriously — I ended up sent for an MRI. That wasn’t a mild version of this pattern. That was the extreme end of it, and it’s part of why I don’t write this off as coincidence.

The most recent time I came back to Thailand, I had no aircon for months. That heat exposure took the weight from 119 kg down to 96 kg again — no exercise involved, same as before.

The piss test

When I’m in the UK, my urine is the same colour it is here in Thailand — if anything, darker. My kidneys are doing their job fine in both places. Waste is being processed, filtered, and removed through urine at a normal rate wherever I am. That’s not in dispute and I’m not claiming otherwise.

But something else changes. Something the piss test doesn’t capture.

The skin test

Within the first three months back in Thailand, big black rolls come off my skin continuing now in less areas. I can rub the back of my arms and dead black skin rolls off under my fingers. My thighs. My back. Everywhere I’m spotty, everywhere the load has clearly built up somewhere Then, with clean living here — different food, different water, different air, different EMF environment — it stops. Within months the black rolls disappear. My skin clears. This isn’t a one-off. I’ve heard the same description often from people I’ve spoken to. It’s not just me noticing it — it’s a pattern.

Why I think this is waste leaving the body

If the kidneys are already clearing normally — same urine colour in both countries — and the black comes out through the skin instead, that tells me the skin and the sweat/oil glands are doing separate work from the kidneys. Not competing with them. Running alongside them.

Skin secretes oil (sebum) and sweat constantly. Sweat carries urea — that’s not disputed, it’s measurable. If urea is coming out through the skin as well as through urine, and there’s more of a load to shift after months of UK food, then it makes sense that more comes out through the skin channel when the load is higher — and that it shows up as the black rolling off, because oil, sweat, and whatever’s mixed into that waste stream will look darker and clump more the more there is of it. When the internal load drops with clean living, less has to move that way, less rolls off, and the skin clears.

That’s not the kidneys failing to do their job. That’s a second route the body uses to shift a heavier load, one that only shows up clearly on someone whose system is sensitive enough — like mine — to make the difference visible.

The obvious objection, and why it doesn’t cover what I’m seeing

I know what the standard rebuttal to all of this is: it’s not toxins, it’s just dead skin and keratin buildup reacting differently to a different climate — different humidity, different water hardness, different soap, heat rash from the switch to a hot country. That’s a fair objection and I’m not going to pretend the mechanism is dead simple.

But it doesn’t cover the full pattern on its own. Climate and soap don’t explain why the same thing tracks with diet specifically — worse after UK food, easing off with clean eating here, flaring again with Fast food ie McDonald’s or SHOP beer regardless of which country I’m in. Climate and water hardness are constant for months at a time; they don’t turn on and off with what I ate that week the way this does. And it doesn’t explain the piss test — if this were just a climate-driven skin reaction, there’s no reason it would line up with a period where my urine colour, and by extension my kidney output, stays exactly the same in both countries. A skin reaction to humidity or soap doesn’t care what your kidneys are doing. This pattern does.

There’s also the “it’s just dead keratin, nothing’s in it” line, and that one doesn’t hold up either. Hair is keratin too, and nobody disputes that hair carries a real chemical record — it’s exactly why hair drug testing works, and why forensic cases have proven historical arsenic poisoning by analysing hair segment by segment to show when exposure happened. Hair follicles have their own blood supply, and whatever’s circulating in the blood — drugs, heavy metals, other compounds — gets built directly into the hair as it grows. Keratin isn’t some inert dead material with nothing in it. It’s a structure that locks in a record of what was in your blood while it formed. My hair gets extremely itchy when it’s grown out, and shaving it off clears that up — the actual export happened while the hair was growing and carrying that load, not at the moment I shave, but the record’s there in the same keratin the skeptics want to write off as meaningless.

TRT changed the picture again

Worth being precise about the exercise question before it gets raised: the first big chunk of weight, 119 kg down to 96 kg, came off with literally zero increase in exercise. That was diet and treatment, not sweat from a workout. Exercise only entered the picture once I was down at 96 kg, because it’s simply easier to want to move when you’re carrying less weight — the exercise followed the change, it didn’t cause it.

Since starting TRT, this has kicked up a gear. My hormones are running harder now, and I think that’s clearing the load faster — parts of my body that hadn’t cleared yet are still working through it, still coming out.

It’s the same thing you see with bodybuilders. Anyone who’s spent time around that world knows the pattern — the ones running gear get spotty on the back, chest, shoulders, way more than natural lifters. The standard explanation is that androgens directly stimulate the sebaceous glands to pump out more oil, and that oil overproduction alone is what clogs pores and causes the acne — no toxin involved, just more grease. That’s well established and I’m not disputing that androgens do exactly that.

What I don’t think it explains on its own is why the timing lines up the way it does for me — the flare tracking with periods where I already had a heavier load to shift, not just a flat increase from day one of TRT that stays constant. If it were purely “more oil, more clogged pores,” I’d expect a steady baseline level of it once my hormones settled at a new level. Instead it’s tracked more like the skin test elsewhere in this piece — heavier at points where the load was higher, easing as it’s worked through. More oil production is clearly part of the picture. I think it’s also giving whatever’s stored in tissue a faster route out, riding along in that oil once the hormones are pushing harder.

The sauna evidence — this isn’t just me

I know how this reads if you’ve only ever been told “sweat is basically just water and salt.” It isn’t. There’s real published research backing up what I’m seeing on my own skin.

A 2012 systematic review by Sears, Kerr and Bray, published in the Journal of Environmental and Public Health, went through 24 studies on toxic metal excretion through sweat. Arsenic, cadmium, lead, and mercury all came out measurably in sweat — in some cases at levels equal to or higher than what showed up in blood or urine at the same time.

Genuis and his team at the University of Alberta ran the Blood, Urine, and Sweat study — the BUS study — directly comparing all three in the same people. Lead and cadmium came out through sweat at levels that exceeded what was found in serum and urine collected at the same time. Cadmium hit up to 35.8 μg/L in sweat, and total daily sweat excretion beat urinary excretion for some of the people in the study. The same group followed up and found bisphenol A (BPA) coming out through sweat as well.

A more recent study out of Korea put people on a treadmill and in a sauna and measured sweat both ways. Nickel, lead, copper, and arsenic all came out significantly higher from treadmill exercise than from sitting in the sauna. Mercury was the only one of the five that didn’t differ between the two. So this isn’t just heat pulling stuff out through open pores — physical exertion sweat carries a heavier load than passive heat exposure does, for most of these metals.

So this isn’t a fringe idea I’ve made up to explain what’s happening to my own skin. It’s published, peer-reviewed, and it’s specifically the heavy metals and persistent chemicals — the exact category of load that builds up over years and that the kidneys are slow to shift. That’s the load I think is coming out of me when I go somewhere with a completely different food, water, and air burden and watch what rolls off my skin over the following months.

Why you can’t fake it with stored fat

This matters more than people realise. A, D, E, and K are fat-soluble vitamins, and the only way they get into your body is by hitching a ride on fat that’s actually in your gut at the same time as bile, right when you’re digesting a meal. Bile mixes with that fat to form tiny droplets called micelles, and the vitamins ride those micelles through the gut wall. That’s the only door they go through.

Fat your body’s already made or stored — liver fat from too much sugar, fat sitting on your body — never goes through that door. It’s not in your gut, it’s not mixing with bile, it’s already inside your tissues doing something else entirely. So it doesn’t matter how much fat you’re carrying or how much your liver is pumping out from sugar — none of that stored fat can carry ADEK into you. Only fat you eat and properly digest, right at that moment, does the job. If your bile’s not flowing properly, you can be swimming in stored fat and still be short on A, D, E, and K, because the vitamins were never in the room when the only door that lets them in was open.

Vitamin D is worth a special mention here. Its main job is regulating how much calcium your gut absorbs and how much sits in your blood versus your bones — it controls the overall calcium supply for the whole body. If bile isn’t flowing properly, D absorption drops along with A, E, and K, and low vitamin D is already extremely common even in people with no bile issues at all. That means anyone with sluggish bile is running a double hit on calcium regulation — poor D absorption on top of whatever else is going on — long before you get anywhere near exotic explanations for symptoms.

Here’s why this belongs in the same piece as the skin test rather than off on its own: bile isn’t just the gatekeeper for ADEK, it’s the same system that’s supposed to be helping process and shift waste out of the body in the first place. If bile flow is sluggish, you’re not only losing fat-soluble vitamins — you’re also looking at a liver and gut that are backed up on the clearance side generally, which is exactly the kind of backup that would leave more load for the skin to pick up the slack on. Fix the bile, and you’re not just fixing a vitamin problem — you’re taking pressure off the same system that’s showing up as black rolls on my arms three months into a bad diet.

Where the sugar-fat actually goes

Here’s the part that ties this whole thing together. The fat your liver makes from excess sugar isn’t just sitting there doing nothing — it’s a storage site. Fat-soluble toxins already circulating in your body get sequestered into that fat, tucked away in fat tissue because that’s where lipophilic (fat-loving) compounds naturally settle. This is documented environmental health science — persistent pollutants, some pesticide residues, plenty of fat-soluble junk ends up stored in adipose tissue rather than floating free.

Here’s the part people get wrong, including me at first pass: when that fat finally gets burned — through a sauna session, exercise, weight loss, whatever’s driving it — the fat’s own carbon backbone gets converted to CO2 and breathed out. But the toxin riding along in that fat isn’t part of the fat molecule. It doesn’t get destroyed with it. Breaking the fat down releases the toxin back into the bloodstream instead — freed up, not gone.

That’s the moment sweat matters again. A toxin that’s just been kicked loose from fat storage and dumped into circulation needs a way out — liver processing, bile, urine, or sweat. This is why rapid weight loss is documented in toxicology as a point where blood levels of stored persistent toxins can spike — the fat that was holding them is being mobilised faster than the body clears what comes out of it. That’s the stasis of balance shifting: it takes as long as it takes because you’re not just burning fat, you’re processing everything that was sequestered in it, on top of whatever load is still coming in fresh.

Salt matters

If you’re sweating heavily — sauna, exercise, a hot climate you’re not used to yet — replace salt, not just water. Sodium leaves with sweat, and topping up with plain water alone after a heavy sweat session can dilute the sodium you’ve got left rather than restore it. A pinch or two of salt in your water during and after, not just a pint of plain water, is the actual sound advice here, whether it’s a workout or a sauna session.

How salty the sweat itself tastes will change over time, and that’s worth knowing so it doesn’t throw you. At the start, before you’re acclimatised to sweating heavily in the heat, sweat comes out saltier — the glands haven’t adapted yet to hold sodium back. The fitter and more heat-adapted you get, the less salty it becomes, because trained sweat glands get better at reabsorbing sodium before it ever leaves the duct, so less gets wasted out through the skin. So salty sweat early on isn’t a red flag, and less salty sweat later isn’t a deficiency sign — it’s your body getting more efficient at hanging onto sodium the more conditioned you get to the heat and the sweating. Either way, replace what you’re losing — don’t wait for the taste to tell you when.

What being fat might actually be. Fake!

Put all of this together and it points somewhere bigger than “eat less, move more.” If sugar builds fat as a backup system, and that fat becomes a storage site for fat-soluble toxins, and heat and heavy sweating and hormones can pull weight off fast with zero exercise involved — then carrying excess weight might not just be a calorie problem.

There’s a real, named body of research behind this, not just my own pattern-matching. Grün and Blumberg first proposed the “obesogen hypothesis” in 2006 — the idea that certain environmental chemicals directly promote fat storage by disrupting hormone signalling, not just by adding calories. Since then, over 50 chemicals with high human exposure — including bisphenol A, certain plasticizers like DEHP, and organotins — have been identified as obesogens that interfere with lipid metabolism and drive fat accumulation. Egusquiza and Blumberg’s 2020 review in Endocrinology ties this directly to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease as one of the downstream conditions. A more recent review (2024) on endocrine disruptors and MASLD — the newer name for fatty liver disease tied to metabolic dysfunction — makes the same case: these lipophilic chemicals accumulate specifically in the liver, where they drive inflammation and insulin resistance.

So this isn’t me inventing a mechanism. It’s an established, named hypothesis in endocrinology that carrying excess weight can be a sign of a liver struggling under a chemical load — petrochemical residues from food, water, and air, plus alcohol, both landing squarely on the liver’s desk as things it has to process before it can get back to normal fat regulation. Treat being overweight purely as a math problem and you miss that the liver might be the actual bottleneck, buried under a load it can’t clear fast enough.

Similar

Even what’s on the plate carries this same pattern. Cattle are ruminants, so most starch they eat normally gets fermented by gut microbes in the rumen before it ever reaches the liver as sugar. But intensive grain feeding — exactly the style used to finish Wagyu — pushes more raw starch past that fermentation step, letting it hit the small intestine and get absorbed as actual glucose, straight to the liver, much closer to how sugar works in a human body. Molasses is the clearest real-world example of this in practice: it’s a standard feedlot additive, used specifically because a concentrated sugar source fattens cattle fast, filling out the ribcage and covering up a bony frame in a way plain forage doesn’t. It’s also commonly used as the carrier for mineral supplements, since cattle will eat the minerals readily when they’re mixed into something sweet — so the same additive doing the fattening is often doing double duty getting minerals into the animal too.

Grass-fed beef fat is built differently, and it shows: firmer, higher-melting, richer in omega-3s and CLA, closer to what the animal produces without that concentrated sugar load pushing fat deposition into overdrive. Wagyu fat, by contrast, is famously soft, almost liquid at room temperature, loaded with monounsaturated fat from that carbohydrate-driven pathway. Fat isn’t one uniform substance — how it was made and what it was made from changes what’s actually sitting in it, in a cow exactly the way it does in a person eating too much sugar.