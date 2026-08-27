Norman James

Norman James

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Thomas Brown
2h

I revolve my life between the US and the Philippines. When I'm in the US I gain weight steadily starting the 2nd to 3rd month I'm here. I go from 185 lbs to 235 in 3 to 6 months. My food intake is much less but I still gain.

When I arrive in the Philippines I start to lose weight immediately and drop the excess weight within 5 months. When I lose this weight my odor is horrific, according to my wife, like a dead rat. My suspicion is there is something in the US food supply that causes this. While I'm the Philippines I drink to excess, I eat heartily and I enjoy good company. In the US I keep to myself, I avoid excess and my days are spent daydreaming of my return to reality. My constant question is what is it about life in the US that is so toxic?

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Thomas Brown
1h

Truck driver, 3 devices built in, they are shut down while I sleep but active during 11 hrs shifts

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