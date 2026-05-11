My quirks, the electric diet, and why the autism numbers add up

I’ll say it straight. Many people would say I’m autistic without the diagnosis. Dyslexic, definitely. Quirks, no shortage. I’ve spent decades sound-engineering in clubs and the last few years deep in the physics of timing and the biology of being a sensitive nervous system in a microwaved world. From where I’m sitting, the autism explosion isn’t a mystery. It’s a body trying to function in an environment that won’t let it.

So here’s how I’d think about it if it was my child. In order. Not as medical advice — as the order I would attack it in.

A note on length. This started as a short answer to a parent and turned into a reference document. It runs long. Read the TL;DR and the order-of-operations diagram first, then dip into whatever section is currently relevant. Don’t try to do everything at once. Most parents who succeed work through it over twelve to eighteen months, one layer at a time.

TL;DR for parents in crisis

You don’t have time to read 12 sections. Here’s the short version. Read the full piece when you can.

Critical safety note before you start anything: open the drainage pathways first, before you pull EMF, change diet, or treat parasites. If the liver, kidneys, lymph and bowels aren’t moving, everything you mobilise just recirculates and the child gets worse. This is step 1 even though it sits in section 13.

Open drainage first. Bowels moving daily, filtered water, Epsom salt baths, castor oil packs on the liver, gentle movement. Bile flow specifically — TUDCA, ox bile, beetroot, bitter greens, dandelion root. Don’t skip this. Binders running regularly. Activated charcoal, bentonite clay, chlorella, modified citrus pectin — two or three times a week, away from food and supplements. They sweep what daily living throws at the body. Strip the EMF out of the house. Wifi off and gone, phones off the body, no power in the bedroom at night, no cordless phones, no bluetooth, no LED bulbs in the bedroom. Hardwire the internet (ethernet, not wifi) — but get the peripherals onto infrared wireless (not Bluetooth/RF wireless). The cable on a wired mouse or keyboard carries electric field straight into the body — see section 2. This alone fixes a lot, fast. Ground the child. Earthing sheet on the bed at night. Bare feet on real Earth every day. Hours in the woods every week. Out of the city if you can. Get the glyphosate, seed oils, fluoride, and aluminium out of the diet. Organic everything where possible. No industrial seed oils (canola, sunflower, soy, corn, rapeseed — cook in butter, ghee, tallow or coconut). Reverse-osmosis water remineralised with sea salt. Fluoride-free toothpaste. No aluminium cookware (stainless steel or cast iron; never tin foil for cooking, use non-toxic baking paper or a stainless steel tray). Fix the gut. Fermented foods daily (unless MCAS — see section 13). Probiotic strains L. reuteri / B. infantis / B. longum. No more antibiotics unless life-threatening. No sugar. Test for parasites, mould (ERMI/HERTSMI), mycotoxins (Great Plains urine), heavy metals, tick-borne (Bartonella/Lyme), and MTHFR. Treat what you find, with a practitioner. Mould and parasites are usually co-infections — treat both together. Never mask the child. Never stack vaccines. Never combine a vaccine with a long-haul flight. Replenish glutathione. NAC, sulphur foods, liposomal glutathione if you can afford it. Real food. Cod liver oil for vitamins A and D (re-balances Th1/Th2). Sunlight on bare skin and bare eyes at dawn. Sleep in pitch black. Magnesium daily. Rebounding/trampoline for lymph.

Do them in roughly that order. The drainage step is non-negotiable as the first move. Track changes — keep a diary of sleep, stool, eye contact, words, meltdowns. Things move faster than you’d expect once the load comes down.

Now the full piece.

The order of operations — one diagram

For anyone who can’t hold the whole sequence in their head, this is the map. Run it left to right. Don’t skip stages. The siege doesn’t lift if you start clearing before drainage is open.

STAGE 1 STAGE 2 STAGE 3 STAGE 4 ───────── ───────── ───────── ───────── RECOGNISE OPEN LIFT REBUILD THE SIEGE THE DRAINAGE THE LOAD THE SYSTEM ───────── ───────── ───────── ───────── total load → bowels daily → EMF off → real food mapping water → glyphosate off → grounding testing Epsom baths → fluoride off → sunlight parasites castor oil pack → aluminium off → forest time mould sweat → mould fixed → sleep restored metals lymph movement → parasites → vagal tone tick-borne → treated → methylation MTHFR → metals → glutathione reflexes → chelated → reflexes integrated ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ "What's the "Make sure the "Pull the "Put back load?" exits are open." load off." what was lost."

The single biggest mistake parents make is starting at stage 3 — pulling EMF, starting GAPS, treating parasites — without opening stage 2 first. The toxins mobilise, drainage is blocked, everything recirculates, the child gets worse, parents panic and stop. Don’t be that parent. Open the drainage first. Then lift the load.

What to do tomorrow morning — a sequenced timeline

For parents reading at 3am who need to know where to start. None of this is medical advice. It’s the order I would attack it in.

Day 1 (free, do today)

Turn off the wifi router at the wall and don’t turn it back on. Hardwire the internet via ethernet — but get the mouse and keyboard onto infrared wireless if you can (see section 2 — the wired peripheral cable carries electric field into the hand).

Move every phone, tablet and laptop at least 3 metres from where the child sleeps and where the child eats. Phones onto airplane mode unless actively in use.

Pull the breaker for the bedroom circuit at night. If you can’t pull a breaker, unplug everything in the room before sleep.

Get the child outside, barefoot, for at least 30 minutes. Eyes outside without sunglasses for the first hour after sunrise.

Stop reaching for paracetamol/Tylenol. Cool baths for fever instead.

Make a daily bowel motion the target. Magnesium glycinate at bedtime if needed.

Week 1 (mostly free)

Replace tap water with reverse-osmosis filtered water, remineralised with a pinch of unrefined sea salt.

Switch toothpaste to fluoride-free.

Get the seed oils out of the kitchen. Cook in butter, ghee, tallow or coconut.

Start Epsom salt baths three times a week. Two cups in a warm bath, 20 minutes.

Add one fermented food daily (raw kefir, real sauerkraut, real yogurt) — unless the MCAS picture in section 13 applies.

Order an HRV chest strap and a free app. Take a baseline morning reading before any other changes.

Start a diary. Sleep, stool, eye contact, words, meltdowns. Daily.

Month 1 (low to moderate cost)

Order MTHFR, vitamin D, ferritin, zinc and basic nutrient testing.

Order the FRAT test (folate receptor antibodies) — high-value, often-decisive.

Order an ERMI or HERTSMI-2 dust test on the house if there’s any history of damp, leaks, or water damage.

Cod liver oil daily for the whole family — vitamin A, D and K2 together.

Glutathione support — NAC at age-appropriate dose, sulphur foods daily.

GFCF diet trial for 30 days. Watch what changes.

Get rid of every aluminium pan and every roll of foil. Stainless steel and baking paper instead.

Month 3 (moderate to higher cost)

Mycotoxin urine testing (Great Plains / Mosaic Diagnostics) if mould is suspected.

Stool parasite panel (three samples on consecutive days) and tick-borne testing (IGeneX / Armin Labs) if the clinical picture warrants.

Cunningham Panel if there was a sudden onset suggesting PANS/PANDAS.

If MTHFR is positive — switch the family off folic acid onto methylfolate. If FRAA is positive — find a practitioner to prescribe leucovorin.

Find a practitioner who works the way this piece does. ILADS for Lyme-literate, CIRS-trained for mould, Andy Cutler-school for chelation, a Buteyko-trained myofunctional therapist for mouth/airway.

Consider tongue-tie assessment with an IATP member.

Consider a red light therapy panel.

Month 6 and beyond

Targeted parasite, mould, and metal clearance with practitioner support and binders running concurrently.

Reflex integration work (Rhythmic Movement Training, Masgutova, Brain Highways) — daily, parent-administered.

If the work has gone well and the foundation is solid — HBOT, transcranial photobiomodulation, advanced biofilm work as adjuncts.

The single most important thing: don’t try to do everything at once. The protocol works when run patiently over twelve to eighteen months. The fastest gains come in the first month from removing the worst exposures. The deeper recovery takes longer.

Cost and triage — what to do if you can’t afford everything

Some of this is free. Some costs thousands. Triage matters.

Zero-cost, highest impact

Turn off the wifi. Pull the breaker on the bedroom. Move phones off the body. Get outside barefoot at dawn.

Mouth tape at night for older children (£3 of medical tape).

Stop reaching for paracetamol. Cool baths instead.

Stop using foil and aluminium pans.

Stop using fluoride toothpaste and antibacterial mouthwash.

Read labels and stop buying seed oils, processed food, fortified flour.

Daily walk in nature. Bath in Epsom salts (£5 a bag).

Low cost, high impact

Reverse osmosis water filter (£100-£300 one-time, or buy bottled spring water).

Grounding sheet (£50-£150).

Cod liver oil, magnesium glycinate, NAC, methylfolate (£20-£60/month).

ERMI or HERTSMI dust test for the house (£150-£300).

MTHFR test (£50-£100).

FRAT test (£200-£400 — this is the highest-yield single test in the protocol).

Moderate cost, situational

Stetzerizer dirty electricity filters (£250-£500 for a house).

HRV chest strap (£70 for a Polar H10).

Red light panel (£200-£800).

Mycotoxin urine test (£200-£400).

Stool parasite panel (£100-£200).

Tick-borne testing IGeneX or Armin Labs (£300-£700).

Functional medicine practitioner (£100-£300 per consultation).

Higher cost, advanced

Whole-house RO with remineralisation (£1500-£4000).

Mould remediation (£2000-£20,000 depending on scope) — or moving house.

Mild HBOT chamber rental (£300-£600/month) or purchase (£3000-£8000).

Lyme-literate practitioner with full workup (£1000-£5000 over a year).

Frenectomy with laser-trained dentist (£500-£1500).

The order matters more than the budget. A family who turns off the wifi, walks barefoot every day, cooks in butter, stops paracetamol, and runs methylfolate plus NAC for six months will see more change than a family who buys £10,000 of testing while leaving the router on.

On the “indigo child” / “old soul” framing. A note in passing because parents will encounter it. Some autistic children genuinely seem to perceive things that others miss — they’re operating with a more sensitive biological antenna. That’s a real observation. But romanticising it as “indigo” or “starseed” while leaving the underlying physiological siege untreated does real damage. The child is sensitive and under siege. Honour the sensitivity, but lift the load. Both can be true; only one is your job to fix.

1. Fix the electric diet first

This is non-negotiable. If you have a child with autism in the house, the house has to go wifi-free and phone-free. Not “we turn off the router at night.” Off. Gone. Hardwired ethernet only. Phones on airplane mode and off the body. The environment is the foundation. Everything else you try on top of a fried nervous system is pissing into the wind.

Dr Martha Herbert at Harvard and EMF researcher Cindy Sage published a two-part paper in Pathophysiology showing the known biological signatures of autism — oxidative stress, inflammation, depleted glutathione, lowered melatonin, calcium channel disturbance, mitochondrial dysfunction — are the same signatures you see in EMF/RF overexposure. Same fingerprints. Different cause assumed. Their conclusion was that EMF as an environmental driver of autism is plausible and deserves serious attention. That paper is from 2013. The wireless load on a child today is many times what it was then.

Toril Jelter, a paediatrician in California, and Cindy Sage ran a simple protocol with autistic kids — turn off the wifi at night, kill the cordless phone base station, kill the baby monitor, hardwire what you can. 80% of the kids showed noticeable improvement within two weeks. Two weeks. No drugs. No diet. Just stopping the assault.

So what does an electric diet look like for a child:

Hardwired ethernet, no wifi in the house. Router off at the wall, full stop.

No cordless DECT phone. They blast even when nobody is on a call.

No wireless baby monitor.

No bluetooth anything in the bedroom.

Bedroom electrics off at the consumer unit at night if possible — at minimum kill the circuit feeding the bedroom walls.

iPad on airplane mode, wired to ethernet via an adapter, or replaced with a dedicated wired computer with infrared wireless peripherals — infrared mouse, infrared keyboard, wired headphones with the cable routed away from the body. Note that the standard EMF-protocol advice of “wire everything” is wrong for peripherals — see section 2.

Phone off the body. Never in a pocket. Never in a bra.

Smart meter — get it removed if you can, shield it if you can’t.

But the bit most people miss — the lights and the house wiring are doing the most damage of all. Modern LED bulbs run on switched-mode power supplies that dump dirty electricity (high-frequency transients) back down the house wiring. Every wire in the wall becomes an antenna radiating ELF magnetic fields and RF transients into the room. The lighting in a child’s bedroom alone, even when switched off at the wall, can be enough to wreck their sleep architecture. The standby current on devices does the same. The wall feeding the head of the bed runs hot with this stuff in most modern houses.

So the bedroom has to be electrically dead.

No power in the bedroom. Pull the breaker for the bedroom circuit at the consumer unit every night. Better still — remove the plug sockets from that room entirely, or disconnect them at the back. Battery-powered low-voltage lights if a nightlight is needed (most kids don’t need one once the EMF load drops).

LED bulbs out. Incandescent if you can still find them, or proper low-flicker DC-driven LEDs designed for sensitive people. The cheap supermarket LEDs are weapons — they flicker at frequencies the conscious eye doesn’t register but the nervous system does.

No fluorescent tubes anywhere. Not the kitchen, not the bathroom. Push back at the school too if you can.

If the neighbour’s smart meter is on the shared wall with the child’s bedroom — that wall is hot. Move the bed.

The fights outside the house. School wifi blasts kids for six hours a day in many countries — France has banned wifi in nursery schools and restricts it in primary schools, on a precautionary basis. Ask for hardwired ethernet in the classroom. Ask the teacher to switch off the wifi router during teaching time. Ask whether the school is using iPads on every child’s desk all day. Most schools have never had a parent ask these questions; the policies bend when parents push. Outside the home, the 5G small cells mounted on lamp posts and bus shelters are putting children at street level inches from microwave transmitters — there are now thousands of these in any city, and where they cluster around schools, parents are mapping them and pushing back. Look at the work of Children’s Health Defense, Physicians for Safe Technology, and the EHTrust map for what neighbours are doing.

And a grounding sheet to sleep on. The research on grounding shows it normalises the day-night cortisol rhythm, shifts the nervous system out of sympathetic fight-or-flight into parasympathetic rest, improves sleep, lowers inflammation. Look at the Ghaly and Teplitz cortisol study from 2004. Look at the Chevalier and Oschman papers. There’s a case study published by Better Earthing about an 11-year-old boy called Thomas — six months on an earthing underlay and his sleep, his stimming, his language, his school attention all shifted noticeably. Full write-up here: betterearthing.com.au/earthing-for-autism. No clinical trial in autism specifically, but the physiology being targeted — cortisol dysregulation, autonomic imbalance, inflammation — is exactly the physiology that’s broken in these kids.

There’s also an extraordinary piece by autistic advocate Kristy Forbes on why so many autistic children lie on the ground or sleep on the floor — written from her own lived experience as an autistic adult and parent of autistic children. She describes the floor as “sensory silence” — the one place free of the chaotic human energy and electromagnetic clutter that assaults an autistic nervous system the moment it stands up. She talks about earthing in plain language as a felt experience long before any of the science got near it. Read it: kristyforbes.com.au — Why do many autistic children lay on the ground or sleep on the floor?. When autistic children seek out the floor, the grass, the dirt — they’re self-medicating. Don’t stop them. Build the bedroom around it.

Grounding is also free if you can get the child outside, barefoot, on grass or sand or wet earth. Every day. Real shoes with rubber soles disconnect them. Bare feet or leather-soled or copper-threaded earthing shoes reconnect them. The Earth has a mild negative charge and the body uses those electrons. We evolved touching it. Now we don’t.

And get them in the woods. Old woodland. Forests are full of negatively charged electrons — terpenes from the trees, moisture, soil contact, dappled natural-spectrum sunlight — and they are quiet. RF-quiet. EMF-quiet. The Japanese have been studying this for decades and they call it shinrin-yoku, forest bathing, with measured effects on cortisol, blood pressure, immune function and parasympathetic activation. For an autistic child, hours in a wood is medicine. Get out of the city whenever you can. The ambient RF and dirty-electricity load in a city is a different animal. Rural is a different planet. I moved to rural Thailand for exactly this reason.

And the air the child breathes. This is a primary exposure, not a footnote. Brake dust, diesel particulates, jet exhaust, industrial nano-particles — PM2.5 and smaller — cross the blood-brain barrier and physically irritate the microglia, the brain’s resident immune cells. Once microglia activate they stay activated, releasing inflammatory cytokines that drive the same neuroinflammation profile Herbert and MacFabe flagged. City air does chemically what city wifi does electromagnetically — they stack. A good HEPA-plus-carbon filter in the bedroom is cheap and changes the picture within days. Better still — move out. Rural air, woodland air, mountain air is real medicine. If you can’t move, at least know that the bedroom air is the eight hours the body has to repair, and put the filter where the child sleeps.

2. Get the screens and the wireless off the child’s body

Separate point from electric diet because it deserves its own bullet. A child on an iPad held in the lap is putting an RF transmitter against their developing reproductive organs and a screen flicker into their visual cortex for hours. The screen flicker alone, at refresh rates the conscious eye doesn’t see but the nervous system does, is enough to drive sensitive kids into meltdown.

Dedicated wired computer for the things they need a screen for. Infrared wireless peripherals (not Bluetooth — true infrared, line-of-sight). No bluetooth headphones — wired headphones with the cable routed away from the body, or bone conduction. Limit screen time hard. And when they meltdown after losing the iPad — that meltdown is not the child being bad. That’s withdrawal from a dopamine-flicker-RF cocktail their nervous system got addicted to. Push through it.

Distance is the firewall. This is the bit nobody teaches you. EMF intensity falls off with the square of distance — that’s the inverse-square law from basic physics. Move a device twice as far away and the intensity drops to a quarter. Three times further and it drops to a ninth. The old advice was “sit back from the telly” — your grandparents knew this without knowing the maths. Modern advice should be the same: screens at least 3 metres away, ideally further. A tablet held in the lap is millimetres from skin. A phone in a trouser pocket is centimetres. A laptop on the lap is the same. Put the screen on a table the other side of the room and use infrared wireless peripherals (not Bluetooth, not RF) to interact with it. The image is the same. The radiation hitting the body is orders of magnitude lower — and as the next section explains, the wire on a wired peripheral is itself an exposure.

VR and AR headsets — the new frontier of damage. Strapping a high-power wifi-emitting RF transmitter directly to a child’s skull, millimetres from the brain, eyes, pituitary and pineal, for hours of immersive use — this is what every major tech company is pushing as the future of childhood. The reports coming in from the early-adopter cohort are not subtle. I know two adults who shared one VR headset for a single session — both ended up at the doctor a week later, both crying, with neurological symptoms that took weeks to settle. A child’s developing nervous system cannot be put inside a VR headset without consequences. Don’t buy them. Don’t let school push them. If a relative gives one as a gift, return it. This is the most concentrated, closest-range RF exposure that has ever been marketed at children, and we’re going to be picking up the casualties for decades.

The computer mouse — the exposure that predates the iPad and that nobody named. This is the one I want people to think hardest about, because it’s the missing piece in the autism timeline. The autism rate started climbing in the early 1990s — long before iPads, long before smartphones, long before wifi was in every house. What was in every house from about 1995 onwards was a desktop PC with a wired mouse and keyboard.

Here’s the mechanism that nobody connected. A computer is a high-frequency switching device — the motherboard, the CPU, the power supply, the monitor all generate strong electric fields. Those fields travel down every wire attached to the case. The mouse cable and the keyboard cable are antennas in both directions. They radiate electric field along their length, and they carry electric field directly to whatever is touching the other end. The child’s hand on the mouse is the path to ground. Current flows through the hand, up the arm, through the chest, through the developing nervous system, down the legs, into the floor.

This is not theoretical. It’s basic electrical engineering — it’s called contact current, and EMF researchers have been measuring it for decades. Karl Riley’s Tracing EMFs in Building Wiring and Grounding and the work of Sam Milham on dirty electricity both flag contact current as one of the most underestimated exposures in any wired environment. A child sitting at a desktop PC for hours a day in the 1990s and 2000s was getting continuous low-grade electric current through the central nervous system via the mouse hand and the keyboard hands. Eight hours of homework, gaming, MSN messenger, MySpace. Every day. Through the entire developing childhood of an entire cohort.

That cohort is now in its twenties and thirties — and it’s the cohort showing late-onset autism diagnoses, the explosion of adult ADHD identification, the mental health collapse, the chronic fatigue, the fertility crash. I’m not saying the mouse alone did this. I’m saying the wired mouse was a foundational exposure nobody named, that ran alongside everything else this piece covers, and that’s been completely ignored because computer mice are too mundane to suspect.

I know it personally. I cannot work with a wired mouse. Within minutes the brain fog sets in — exactly the cognitive symptom most autistic adults describe. I have to use an infrared wireless mouse (line-of-sight infrared, not Bluetooth, not RF — infrared doesn’t radiate microwaves, it just sends a light beam to a receiver). It’s the only way I can do extended computer work without my brain shutting down. Same for the keyboard. The difference between a wired peripheral and an infrared peripheral, for a sensitive nervous system, is the difference between functioning and not functioning.

Practical. For any child doing schoolwork on a computer: get them off wired mouse and keyboard. The standard “EMF-safe” recommendation is wired-everything-because-wifi-is-bad — and that’s wrong for this specific case. The cable is the problem, not the radio. Use infrared wireless peripherals. Logitech and a few other manufacturers still make them; you have to search specifically for “infrared” because the market has been overrun with Bluetooth/RF “wireless” that is just as bad as wifi for a sensitive child. If infrared isn’t available, the next-best option is to keep the computer case as far from the child as the cable allows, get the cable routed away from the body (not draped across the lap, not across the desk where the wrists rest), and use the mouse/keyboard for as short a time as possible. Voice dictation for longer text where the child is old enough. Drawing tablets that use passive (battery-free) styluses are another partial workaround.

This exposure was running for two decades before anyone noticed. The fact that wifi and smartphones layered on top after 2007 made it worse and more visible — but the foundation damage was already happening through every wired peripheral in every home in the developed world. I’ve raised this with people who should be funding research into exactly this question, and got silence. The vector is too mundane, the funding world too focused on the flashy new exposures. The peripheral redesign that this generation of children needs — properly shielded, properly grounded peripherals, or full infrared replacements at scale — is something I’m actively working on and that needs backing. If you’re reading this and you fund this kind of work, get in touch.

3. Never mask an autistic child — oxygen is part of the electric diet too

A sensitive nervous system needs every input clean — light, EMF, sound, water, food, and air. Which makes this the place to say it plainly. Never put a mask on an autistic child. Ever. The brain needs oxygen. A developing autistic brain especially — these kids already run with mitochondrial dysfunction, oxidative stress and reduced cerebral oxygenation in places. A cloth or surgical mask cuts oxygen intake, raises inhaled CO₂, recirculates the child’s own exhaled microbes, and traps anxiety in the face. For a sensitive kid it’s torture.

There was a global experiment in masking children. The data on the developmental, speech, social, and respiratory damage to that cohort is going to take decades to fully count. For an autistic child it was a particular kind of cruelty. Don’t do it. If a school tries to insist, fight it. Get a medical exemption. Pull the child out if you have to.

4. MCS, EHS and the autism overlap — same kettle, same fish

There’s a film from 1995 called Safe, directed by Todd Haynes, with Julianne Moore. On the surface it’s a film about a suburban housewife who develops multiple chemical sensitivity — perfume, dry-cleaning, exhaust, hairspray, all of it makes her ill — and gets dismissed as neurotic. Watch it now and it doesn’t look like a film about a neurotic woman. It looks like a film about an early case of MCS being gaslit by everyone around her, and the medical establishment having no language to recognise what was happening.

MCS — multiple chemical sensitivity — and EHS — electromagnetic hypersensitivity — are now formally recognised in Germany, Austria, Sweden, Denmark, Spain, Finland and Luxemburg. A large clinical study of 2,018 cases found 25% of EHS patients also had MCS, and the symptom profiles overlap so much the researchers concluded EHS and MCS share a common underlying mechanism — a sensitivity-related environmental neurological syndrome.

Now look at the symptom profile. Brain fog. Sensory overwhelm. Inability to filter stimuli. Headaches. Sleep wrecked. Gut wrecked. Inflammation. Mitochondrial dysfunction. Anxiety. Withdrawal from situations that overload the nervous system. That is autism. Or rather — autism overlaps with it so heavily that I’d argue a significant chunk of what gets diagnosed as autism in adults today is MCS plus EHS plus dysbiosis in someone who was wired sensitive from birth and got pushed over the edge by the modern environment. The “spectrum” is just a polite way of saying nobody wants to look at causes.

Many MCS and EHS adults present as autistic. Many autistic children grow into MCS and EHS adults. Same kettle. Same fish. Different stage of the same fire.

A thought on why “sensory silence” makes autistic children suddenly social again. There’s an emerging hypothesis I find compelling. Mirror neurons are the cells that fire both when you do something and when you watch someone else do the same thing — they’re the bio-electric basis of empathy, of reading faces, of “feeling” what another person is feeling. Mirror neuron function in autism is well-documented as atypical. The conventional reading is that the wiring itself is broken. The other reading — and the one that fits what parents and autistic adults actually report — is that the wiring is fine, but the signal-to-noise ratio in a microwaved RF environment is so bad that these subtle bio-electric communications can’t get through. The RF acts as a jammer.

This is why an autistic child who can’t make eye contact in a wifi-saturated classroom can suddenly, on the floor, in the woods, at the seaside, on a grounding sheet, start communicating. You haven’t fixed the brain. You’ve stopped jamming the radar. Kristy Forbes describes this exactly — the floor as the one place where the human energy and the electromagnetic clutter drop low enough that her actual sensing comes back online. That’s not metaphor; that’s a sensitive biological antenna finally getting below the noise floor.

For a sound engineer it’s an obvious framing — you can’t mix on a console that’s picking up mains hum. Drop the noise floor and the music appears.

5. Fix the gut. This is the second pillar.

The gut research is where the official medicine is finally catching up. Derrick MacFabe at Western Ontario spent over a decade showing that Clostridia bacteria — which overgrow after antibiotic courses — produce propionic acid as a waste product. Inject propionic acid into rat brains and the rats become hyperactive, repetitive, antisocial, with brain inflammation that looks like the autopsy brains of autistic children. Same picture. Different species. Caused by a gut bacterium.

Then James Adams and Rosa Krajmalnik-Brown at Arizona State ran Microbiota Transfer Therapy on 18 autistic children — two weeks of vancomycin, bowel cleanse, then high-dose fecal microbiota transplant followed by maintenance doses. 80% reduction in GI symptoms. Significant improvement in autism behavioural scores. They followed those same kids two years later — improvements were maintained, and the autism symptoms had actually carried on improving after treatment stopped. Eight of the 18 had minimal-to-no symptoms at the two-year follow-up. The donor microbiota had colonised and stayed.

That’s a published, peer-reviewed result. It’s now in a Phase 2 trial.

Now to your question about doing it at home with a syringe and the mother or father’s stool — I have to be straight with you here. Don’t.

Here’s why. The clinical trials use donors who’ve been screened for HIV, hepatitis B and C, syphilis, C. difficile, E. coli including the shiga-toxin and enteropathogenic strains, Salmonella, Shigella, parasites, norovirus, H. pylori, multi-drug-resistant organisms. The acceptance rate for OpenBiome (the main US stool bank) is 3%. Three percent. Harder to qualify as a stool donor than to get into Harvard. The FDA put out a safety alert after people died from E. coli infections transmitted via screened FMT product. People have died from properly screened material. People will die from blender-and-saline material from a healthy-looking parent.

If the parent has any subclinical pathogen — and most people do — you’re injecting it straight into a child whose immune system is already on its knees. You’re also injecting whatever the parent’s stress, diet, drug, and antibiotic history has done to their own microbiome. If the autism is partly inherited dysbiosis from the mother in the first place — and the evidence suggests it often is, gut microbiome is transferred at vaginal birth — then a mother-to-child FMT might just reinforce the broken pattern.

What you can do at home, safely, in the right order:

Cut the things destroying the microbiome. No more antibiotics unless life-threatening. No glyphosate (so as much organic food as you can manage, and no Roundup-sprayed lawns or parks). No artificial sweeteners. No chlorinated tap water for drinking — filter it.

Fermented foods, daily. Real sauerkraut (not pasteurised supermarket vinegar sauerkraut — the live raw kind). Real kefir. Real yogurt. Kombucha. Get the kid eating live cultures every day. Different strains every day. This is the cheap, safe version of microbiome diversification and it works.

Prebiotics. The fibres the good bugs eat. Garlic, onion, leek, banana (slightly green), oats, cooked-and-cooled potato, beans if they can tolerate them.

Targeted probiotic supplements with strains shown in the autism literature — Lactobacillus reuteri, Bifidobacterium infantis, Bifidobacterium longum. L. reuteri in particular has shown social behaviour effects in animal models.

Bone broth. Heals the gut lining. Leaky gut lets bacterial metabolites cross into circulation and into the brain. Seal the wall.

If you want a real FMT, you go to a properly run clinical trial. The Arizona State group is still running them. There are clinics in Australia (Borody’s group at the Centre for Digestive Diseases — Borody was a co-author on the original MTT paper) and a few in Europe. That’s the safe route. Not the blender in your kitchen.

The two parent-community gut protocols worth naming: GAPS and SCD. Parents researching autism and the gut will run into both of these within about ten minutes online, so worth naming them properly.

GAPS — Gut and Psychology Syndrome — was developed by Natasha Campbell-McBride, a neurologist and nutritionist whose own son’s autism recovery drove the work. The protocol is a staged dietary reset: introductory phases of bone broths, slow-cooked meats and stocks, gradually adding fermented foods, then specific cooked vegetables, then more complex foods over six months to two years. The principle is to heal the gut lining and rebalance the microbiome by removing everything that feeds dysbiosis (grains, sugars, starches, processed food) and feeding the gut what it can actually use. Many of the components in this whole piece (bone broth, fermented foods, GFCF, no sugar, no grains) overlap with GAPS — what GAPS adds is a sequenced introduction over months rather than just a list of dos and don’ts. Campbell-McBride’s book Gut and Psychology Syndrome is the canonical reference. Practitioners certified in GAPS can be found via gapsdiet.com.

SCD — the Specific Carbohydrate Diet — predates GAPS and is the foundation Campbell-McBride built on. Developed by Sidney Haas in the 1920s for coeliac children and codified by Elaine Gottschall in Breaking the Vicious Cycle, SCD eliminates all complex carbohydrates that require enzymatic digestion (most starches, all grains, lactose, processed sugars) and allows only monosaccharides (honey, ripe fruit), specific fermented dairy if tolerated, meats, eggs, vegetables, nuts. The rationale: the autistic/IBD/coeliac gut can’t break down disaccharides and polysaccharides, so those sugars feed pathogenic bacteria and yeast. Strip them out, the bad bugs starve, the gut heals. Many autism families run SCD-for-life rather than GAPS-as-reset.

Either protocol gets meaningful results in the right subset of children. The framework in this piece is compatible with both — pick whichever matches your family’s bandwidth and stick with it for at least six months before judging.

6. Parasites — the bit nobody wants to talk about

Parasites are real, they’re common, and most Western doctors won’t even test for them unless someone has just come back from the tropics with bloody diarrhoea.

Helminths (worms) and protozoan parasites change behaviour, change the immune system, change neurotransmitters. There’s a small but real literature on parasitic infection and cognitive and behavioural symptoms in children. There’s a published case report of a child with autism spectrum disorder who turned out to have Toxocara — the dog and cat roundworm — picked up from a farm via pica (the habit of eating dirt, common in autistic children, and exactly how Toxocara ova are ingested). The child was treated with albendazole and prednisone, the liver lesions cleared, the inflammatory markers normalised, and his symptoms improved.

Now I’ll be straight — there’s no good randomised trial of antiparasitics for autism. There’s a lot of parental reporting and a lot of practitioner experience (Klinghardt and others have been working in this space for years) but it’s not mainstream evidence yet. What is well established is that parasites are common worldwide, including in developed countries, and that autistic children with severe gut dysbiosis, pica and immune dysfunction are more susceptible than average.

The sequencing matters.

Albendazole first. Best safety profile of the three, well-tolerated, broad-spectrum against most worms. WHO has approved its use in children from age 1 in mass deworming programmes. Side-effect profile is the lightest.

Ivermectin second — after albendazole, or in combination with it for stubborn loads. Ivermectin/albendazole is now an EMA-approved single-drug combination for soil-transmitted helminths in children aged 5+, so we know the combination is safe in paediatric use. Ivermectin clears what albendazole can’t — particularly Strongyloides and the filaria.

Fenbendazole third. Veterinary primarily, human use is off-label, popular in parasite-cleanse circles online. I’d put it after the two above, not before.

I’m not telling anyone to medicate their child without a doctor. I’m saying — get a proper parasite test done. Stool ova-and-cysts, ideally three samples on consecutive days because shedding is intermittent. Blood eosinophils. Total IgE. If something shows up, treat it properly. If nothing shows up but the clinical picture screams parasitic, find a functional medicine doctor who’ll treat empirically. Parents in tropical countries especially — get the child checked. We deworm dogs and cats every three months without thinking. We don’t deworm children in the West and the assumption is they’re somehow magically clean. They’re not.

There’s another angle that parasitic load in some autistic children behaves “like EMF.” Both create a chronic low-grade immune activation. Both produce neuroinflammation. Both deplete the same antioxidants (glutathione especially). Both wreck sleep through the same pathways. Whether one causes the other or whether a child carrying both is just doubly hit, I can’t say definitively. But clearing parasites in a child who has them is on the same axis as clearing EMF in a child who’s sensitive to it. You’re reducing total load on a system that’s already failing to cope.

Tick-borne — Bartonella, Borrelia, and the congenital transmission nobody mentions. Dietrich Klinghardt and a growing number of clinicians put a substantial chunk of regression-onset autism down to congenital Bartonella and Borrelia (Lyme) passed from mother to child in utero. The mother often doesn’t know she has them — Lyme can be silent for years, Bartonella even longer, and standard testing misses both routinely. The clinical picture in the child is distinctive once you know what you’re looking at: rage attacks out of proportion to provocation, neuropsychiatric symptoms that wax and wane on a four-week cycle, foot pain especially first thing in the morning, striae (the linear “stretch marks” on the lower back or thighs that are not from growth — they’re a Bartonella marker), light sensitivity, joint pain, swollen lymph nodes, and a child who looks fine one week and fundamentally broken the next.

Standard ELISA / Western blot for Lyme misses around half the cases. Better testing: IGeneX, Armin Labs, DNA Connexions — labs that actually look for the right species and the right antigens. Bartonella needs its own dedicated test. PANS/PANDAS — sudden-onset OCD, tics, rage in a previously functioning child — overlaps heavily with this picture.

This is not a self-treat zone. If the test is positive, find a Lyme-literate practitioner (ILADS-trained) who treats children. Treatment is long, layered, and crashes the kid into Herxheimer reactions if drainage isn’t open first — which is why the drainage section is non-negotiable before you start. But for the right child, this is the missing piece.

EBV, HHV-6, and other reactivated herpesviruses. Many regressed autistic kids show reactivated herpesvirus titres on testing — Epstein-Barr, HHV-6, CMV. The body normally keeps these latent. When the immune system is on its knees (toxic load, glutathione depleted, gut destroyed, EMF assault) the latent viruses come back online and add their own neuroinflammation to the pile. My own working hypothesis — covered in more depth in a separate paper — is that some of what looks like the body actively producing herpesvirus is the body using it as a detoxification mechanism, pulling toxins into infected cells for clearance. Either way, the practical implication is the same: reduce the toxic load (heavy metals, glyphosate, EMF) and the reactivated viruses tend to subside on their own. Targeted antivirals and herbal protocols (monolaurin, lysine, lauricidin, BHT) sit downstream of the foundation work.

PANS and PANDAS — when “autism” is actually post-infectious autoimmunity. This deserves its own beat. PANDAS — Paediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal infection — was described by Susan Swedo at NIH in the late 1990s. PANS — Paediatric Acute-onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome — is the broader umbrella, where strep, mycoplasma, Lyme, Bartonella, EBV, even seasonal viruses can trigger an autoimmune attack on the basal ganglia (the brain region governing movement, behaviour, and obsessive-compulsive control).

The picture is distinctive: sudden onset of OCD, motor or vocal tics, severe separation anxiety, rage attacks, handwriting deterioration (a hallmark — the writing falls apart in days), food restriction so severe parents fear weight loss, urinary frequency or bedwetting in a previously dry child, sensory hypersensitivity, sleep collapse. The change is often dated to within a fortnight of a strep throat, an ear infection, a flu, or a tick bite. A child who was functional on Monday is unrecognisable by the following Monday. Many of these cases get diagnosed as autism, ADHD, OCD or “regression” and treated for years as developmental conditions when they are infectious autoimmune conditions that respond to treatment.

Testing. The Cunningham Panel (Moleculera Labs, developed by Madeleine Cunningham) measures the specific autoantibodies attacking basal ganglia receptors — dopamine D1, D2, lysoganglioside, tubulin, plus CaM Kinase II activity. Strep titres (ASO, anti-DNase B). Mycoplasma serology. Tick-borne panel.

Treatment. Long-course antibiotics for the triggering infection (often azithromycin or amoxicillin for strep, doxycycline for mycoplasma and tick-borne), anti-inflammatories (high-dose ibuprofen or steroids in acute flares), and in more severe cases IVIG or plasmapheresis to remove the autoantibodies. The PANS Research Consortium and ILADS practitioners are the people who actually know how to manage this. Most paediatricians and most psychiatrists will not recognise it.

If your child had a sudden descent — not a gradual regression — into OCD, tics, rage and sensory chaos: get the Cunningham Panel before you accept any other diagnosis.

GcMAF, nagalase, and the rabbit hole. Worth naming once, with caveats. Vitamin D binding protein, when converted by specific enzymes, becomes GcMAF (Gc-protein-derived Macrophage Activating Factor) — a signalling molecule that switches on macrophages to clear infected and damaged cells. Nagalase is an enzyme produced by some viruses, some cancers, and some chronic infections that blocks the conversion of vitamin D binding protein into GcMAF. Elevated nagalase = blocked GcMAF = impaired immune surveillance. Marco Ruggiero’s group and the late Jeff Bradstreet published on elevated nagalase in autistic children. Bradstreet was treating autistic patients with GcMAF before his death in 2015 under circumstances that remain contested.

The wider story has a controversial reputation and I will not pretend to adjudicate it here. What I will say is — the underlying biology is real: nagalase is a measurable enzyme, GcMAF is a measurable signalling molecule, and chronic viral infection plus immune dysfunction in autistic children is consistent across the literature. Whether GcMAF therapy is the answer is something parents will have to research carefully with practitioners they trust. I’m naming it because parents researching this topic will encounter it and deserve to know what the landscape actually contains.

7. Diet — kill the things that feed the wrong bugs

Glyphosate first. This is the single biggest dietary lever you have.

Most people don’t know that Roundup is patented as an antibiotic. It targets the shikimate pathway. Humans don’t have it, but our gut bacteria do. Specifically, glyphosate wipes out the bacteria that make aromatic amino acids — phenylalanine, tyrosine, and tryptophan. Tryptophan is the raw material for serotonin and melatonin. So a child eating non-organic wheat, oats, corn, soy, sugar — i.e. most processed Western food — is being slowly stripped of the bacterial machinery that makes the calm-and-sleep neurotransmitters. They literally cannot manufacture serotonin or melatonin properly because the precursor-making bugs are dead. Stephanie Seneff’s work covers this in detail and the mechanism is no longer controversial — the only argument is about doses.

Get the glyphosate out. Organic flour, organic oats, organic everything where you can. Reverse-osmosis filter the water because glyphosate is in the water supply too. This single change brings serotonin and melatonin production back online over weeks to months. If you do nothing else from the diet section, do this one.

One thing about RO water — remineralise it. RO strips out the bad stuff but it also strips out the minerals and, more importantly in biophysical terms, the structure. Gerald Pollack’s work at the University of Washington on Exclusion Zone (EZ) water — the so-called “fourth phase” of water — shows that the body builds a structured, hexagonal, negatively-charged water layer next to every cell membrane using two inputs: near-infrared light and electron donation from the ground. EZ water acts like a cellular battery — it stores and releases charge. RO water arrives chemically pure but physically dead. Without infrared sun on the skin and bare feet on the Earth, the body cannot easily restructure it.

So: filter the water by RO. Add a pinch of unrefined sea salt back to remineralise. Let it sit in glass under sunlight if you can — the IR exposure starts the structuring. And remember the bigger picture — a grounded child outdoors in the sun is literally charging their cellular water battery. The “electric diet” and “real food” sections meet here. The hardware needs both the chemistry and the physics right.

Then the rest:

Off the gluten. Off the dairy (casein particularly). The gluten-free casein-free diet has decades of parental reports behind it and a clear mechanism — exorphin peptides from incompletely digested gluten and casein crossing a leaky gut and a leaky blood-brain barrier and acting like opiates on the developing brain.

Off the sugar. Candida and Clostridia feed on it. Parasites love it.

Industrial seed oils out — this deserves its own line. Canola, sunflower, soy, corn, rapeseed, safflower, “vegetable oil”, grapeseed. These oils are extracted with hexane, deodorised with high heat, and are loaded with oxidised polyunsaturated fats that incorporate into cellular membranes — including mitochondrial membranes — and stay there for years. They displace omega-3s in the membrane lipid pool, raise inflammation systemically, and are in literally everything processed: bread, biscuits, sauces, restaurant food, hummus, mayonnaise, supermarket roast chicken, almost every ready meal. After glyphosate, this is the single biggest dietary shift you can make. Cook in animal fat (butter, ghee, tallow, lard) or stable plant fats (coconut oil, olive oil for low heat). Read labels obsessively for a month and you’ll find seed oils where you didn’t expect them.

Off the processed crap. Inflammatory.

Real food. Animal fats, pastured meat, eggs, fish, vegetables, fermented vegetables, bone broth, fruit in season.

Cod liver oil for the DHA and the vitamin A and D together in the right ratio.

Magnesium — most kids are deficient. Magnesium glycinate or magnesium chloride bath salts. (More on magnesium and the EMF angle in section 13.)

Aluminium — the metal in every autistic brain Exley tested. Chris Exley at Keele University spent his entire career on aluminium toxicity in the brain. When he tested post-mortem brain tissue from autistic individuals (Mold et al, 2018 — five brains, small sample but with extraordinary findings) he found significantly elevated aluminium in every brain he examined, with concentrations among the highest ever measured in human brain tissue. The sample is small but the result is consistent and the methodology was rigorous. Aluminium is a neurotoxin. It binds glyphosate (which carries it past the blood-brain barrier), it depletes glutathione, it activates microglia, and once it’s in brain tissue it doesn’t leave easily.

Routes in: vaccine adjuvants (aluminium hydroxide / phosphate are in most non-live vaccines), antiperspirants (skin absorption directly into lymph behind the breast tissue — never use these on children, switch the whole family to magnesium or baking-soda based deodorants), aluminium cookware, aluminium foil used in cooking, antacids (Maalox, Gaviscon — many contain aluminium), processed cheese, baking powder, infant formula stored in aluminium-lined tins, and tea (the tea plant accumulates aluminium from soil).

Get the aluminium out of the kitchen. Stainless steel pans, cast iron, glass, ceramic. Never tin foil for cooking — use unbleached non-toxic baking paper or a stainless steel tray instead. Bin the foil entirely if you can. Switch the antiperspirants. Read the labels on antacids. Limit black tea, especially the cheap blends.

Get the aluminium out of the body. Silica-rich mineral water — Volvic, Spritzer, Fiji, Acilis — gently chelates aluminium out via the kidneys. Exley’s published work showed measurable reductions in body burden over 12 weeks of 1L per day in adults. Cheap, safe enough for children at proportional doses, no significant side effects. Combined with the glutathione restoration above, it’s the closest thing to a low-risk aluminium decontamination protocol you can do at home.

The SAR connection — why aluminium, fluoride and lithium aren’t just chemical toxins, they’re conductivity modifiers. I’ve written about this extensively elsewhere (see PROOF & The SAR Con and Vaccinations Increase the Body’s SAR + Synergy of ELF and RFR), but the autism angle is critical and worth saying here.

SAR — Specific Absorption Rate — is the metric used to set “safety” limits for wireless devices. It measures how much electromagnetic energy a tissue absorbs. The phantom heads used to set those limits in the 1990s were modelled on chemically-clean adult males. The actual humans alive today, especially the children, carry a chemical body burden that didn’t exist when those phantoms were built.

Aluminium, fluoride and lithium all share a property that nobody is talking about in the autism literature: they alter the dielectric and conductive properties of tissue. Aluminium accumulates in brain tissue (Exley) and is a metal — metals raise conductivity. Fluoride in calcified pineal tissue and in bone increases ionic conductivity. Lithium displaces sodium and potassium in cellular signalling. Even pharmaceutical lithium at therapeutic dose changes the electrical properties of neurons measurably.

Every vaccine that contains aluminium adjuvant is therefore, in basic physics terms, raising the local tissue SAR. The vaccine works partly because aluminium creates a persistent local inflammatory signal — that’s its design purpose as an adjuvant. But the adjuvant doesn’t stay local. Exley showed aluminium migrates to brain. A child with cumulative aluminium burden from the schedule, plus fluoridated water, plus glyphosate (which chelates and transports aluminium past the blood-brain barrier), is sitting inside a body whose SAR profile has fundamentally shifted from the 1990s phantom the safety limits were based on.

Then put a wifi router three feet from their cot. The “safe” exposure level was calibrated for a body that isn’t theirs. Their body absorbs more, retains more, and reacts harder to the same field.

This is why the EMF point and the chemical point in this whole piece are not two separate things. They’re one thing. Body burden = conductivity = SAR susceptibility. Strip the conductivity-modifying chemicals out (aluminium, fluoride, lithium-from-medication, heavy metals, microplastics) and the body’s electromagnetic response normalises. Strip the EMF down (wifi off, hardwired, grounded) and the body’s chemical resilience comes back. You can attack the problem from either side. Best result comes from attacking it from both at once. This is the whole protocol in one sentence.

Fluoride — the pineal calcifier. Fluoride in tap water and toothpaste is a chronic neurotoxin and the Harvard meta-analysis (Choi et al, 2012, Environmental Health Perspectives) found a measurable IQ reduction in children with higher fluoride exposure across 27 studies. The mechanism that matters most for autistic children is that fluoride preferentially calcifies the pineal gland — the gland that makes melatonin. A calcified pineal makes less melatonin. Less melatonin means worse sleep, worse antioxidant defence, worse circadian rhythm, more inflammation.

Get the fluoride out. Reverse-osmosis filtered water for drinking and cooking (most standard filters don’t remove fluoride — you need RO, distillation, or specifically fluoride-removing media). Fluoride-free toothpaste — there are plenty of good ones now using xylitol, hydroxyapatite, or simple baking soda. Refuse fluoride treatments at the dentist for children. Refuse fluoride tablets if a dentist suggests them.

Oxalates — the parent-community signal that the textbooks miss. This is huge in the autism parent community and almost never named by mainstream medicine. Oxalates are sharp crystalline compounds in plants. Spinach is one of the worst offenders — it’s loaded with oxalates, despite the Popeye marketing. So are almonds, sweet potato, chocolate, beetroot, swiss chard, raspberries, soy, rhubarb, black tea. In a healthy child with intact gut lining and good sulphation, dietary oxalates get bound and excreted harmlessly. In an autistic child with leaky gut, dysbiosis, low sulphate, and Candida / Clostridia overgrowth (which themselves produce oxalates), the oxalates absorb systemically and deposit as crystals in tissue — joints, kidneys, eyes, vulva, brain. Pain, urinary urgency, stimming, “ants in the pants” agitation, sand-in-the-nappy stool, white spots in the iris.

Susan Owens started the Trying Low Oxalates group (TLO) and has been mapping this for decades. The signature TLO observation: parents pull high-oxalate foods (often the “healthy” ones — spinach smoothies, almond flour, sweet potato fries, dark chocolate) and behaviour improves dramatically over weeks to months. The catch: come down slowly, never crash low. Rapid oxalate withdrawal triggers tissue dumping — the body releases stored crystals all at once — and the child gets significantly worse before they get better. Drop intake by no more than 5-10% a week. Calcium citrate with meals helps bind food oxalates in the gut. Vitamin B6 helps process oxalates the body makes internally. Sulphate baths (Epsom) support oxalate excretion.

If a child is on a “healthy” diet of green smoothies, almond milk, sweet potato and dark chocolate and is still struggling — look at oxalates.

Phenols and salicylates — the sister-issue to oxalates. Same pattern, different chemistry. A subset of autistic children react badly to phenolic compounds and salicylates — natural plant defence chemicals found in apples, grapes, tomatoes, oranges, almonds, berries, honey, mint, and most artificial food colourings. The clinical picture: red ears or red cheeks during or after meals (a signature sign), dark circles under the eyes, hyperactivity or aggression after specific foods, behaviour that swings violently with foods that look “healthy” on paper. The mechanism is impaired sulphation (phenol sulfotransferase, PST) — the same enzyme pathway autistic kids are typically deficient in.

Ben Feingold mapped this in the 1970s with what became the Feingold diet — eliminate artificial colours, artificial flavours, BHA/BHT preservatives, and high-salicylate fruits and vegetables for two weeks, then reintroduce carefully. Decades of parental signal, mainstream medicine has largely ignored it. Worth a two-week elimination trial if the child has the “red ears” sign or reacts badly to brightly-coloured foods. Epsom salt baths (sulphate, same support as for oxalates) help. Molybdenum is a sulphation cofactor often deficient in these kids.

Oxalate, phenol and histamine issues often cluster in the same child. If one elimination trial helps but doesn’t fully settle them, try the next.

8. The plane, the vaccine and the holiday — and yes, there are reports

A question I get often: has any child got autism from a plane journey on holiday, especially after a pre-travel injection? There isn’t a peer-reviewed case-series with that exact title because the medical establishment doesn’t go looking. But search “my child got autism on holiday” or “regressed after vaccinations and a flight” and the parent reports are out there in their thousands. They’re on parent forums, on Substacks, in legal filings to vaccine injury compensation programmes, in books like The Autism Revolution by Martha Herbert, and in the testimony parents gave when Autism Speaks was founded — Bob and Suzanne Wright went public about their grandson Christian regressing into autism after a single visit where he received multiple vaccines together. There are thousands of parent reports of regression following the MMR, the DTaP, vaccine-stacked visits, and a noticeable subset specifically tied to a holiday around the same period.

The 15-to-18-month cluster. Most regression-onset autism reports concentrate around one specific paediatric visit — the 15-to-18-month check, where in many countries the child receives DTaP + MMR + Hib + varicella + sometimes hepatitis A or pneumococcal in the same appointment. Four to six vaccines in a single morning, in a child whose immune system is still developing, whose blood-brain barrier is still forming, whose gut microbiome is still maturing. The MMR gets most of the press because it’s the one the public knows about, but the DTaP — diphtheria, tetanus, acellular pertussis — is aluminium-adjuvanted and goes in alongside it. The “stack” is the issue more than any single shot. Parents who lived through this regression almost universally describe the 15-to-18-month visit as the moment everything changed.

The pre-travel combination is brutal:

A pre-travel vaccination panel — sometimes three or four shots in a single visit, often including live vaccines and aluminium-adjuvanted ones, sometimes stacked on top of the routine schedule.

A metal tube acting as a Faraday cage which traps and reflects all the cabin wifi, the passenger phones, the cockpit radar, the in-flight entertainment RF, the satellite uplink. Standing waves form inside the cage. Every passenger is being microwaved by every other passenger’s device, and the reflections compound. This is the real biological problem on a plane — ELF and RFR synergy in an enclosed metal cavity, not the cosmic radiation.

Cosmic radiation at altitude is a real but secondary factor. The reviewers I trust on this — and DARPA’s own ICEMAN programme (Integrated Cognitive Enhancement, Manipulation and Neutralization) — point at ELF+RFR synergy as the dominant mechanism of biological harm. (I’ve written about ICEMAN and the SAR-safety-standards problem in detail at PROOF & The SAR Con.) The proof is in the data: airline cabin crew and commercial pilots fly higher and longer than military fighter pilots, yet show the heavier disease profile. Cosmic radiation can’t explain that — they’re getting less cosmic dose per hour than the fighter pilots. What they are getting more of is hours inside a Faraday cage full of wifi, radar and passenger RF.

High static charge, dehydration, jet-lag, melatonin disruption.

Landing in a hot country, often on antibiotics for traveller’s tummy. Sometimes a second vaccine on arrival or a malaria prophylactic.

Every single mechanism Herbert and Sage flagged — oxidative stress, melatonin disruption, neuroinflammation, mitochondrial stress, glutathione depletion — gets hit at once. For a child who was wired sensitive and already on the edge, that combination is enough to push them over. Parents who lived it know it happened. The mechanisms are all there. The medical establishment refuses to look.

I’m not going to tell anyone what to do about vaccination — it’s a family’s call and a serious one and there’s been enough lecturing both ways. What I will say is — don’t stack. Don’t take a sensitive child on a long-haul flight within weeks of a vaccine schedule. Don’t combine multiple vaccines in a single visit if you can space them. Give the immune system a chance.

The detailed “what to avoid for the weeks after a shot” list belongs in the next section, because the parents who lived through regression have done that learning for us.

9. Reading the vaccine-injured cohort as data

Here’s a thing nobody in mainstream medicine wants to do. We have, across the last thirty years, an enormous cohort of unwilling experimental subjects — children who got a vaccine or a stack of vaccines and regressed afterwards. Most of their parents know within hours which thing tipped their kid. Most of their parents have spent years afterwards working out, by trial and error on their own child, what makes the autism worse and what makes it better. They are the unfortunate pharma guinea pigs and we should be learning from them, not dismissing them.

Read the parent forums. Read the regression case stories. Read what the recovered or partially recovered kids’ parents say they had to remove or do to claw back ground. The pattern is consistent. Every “this made him worse afterwards” report is a clinical lesson about a pathway that’s already on its knees.

Here’s the pattern that comes up over and over again — things to avoid in the days and weeks after a vaccination, especially in a child who already showed any sign of reaction:

No second vaccine on top. If the child fevered, slept badly, lost words, regressed in eye contact, developed a rash, had any GI change — that round is not done settling. Adding another shot on top of an immune system already in disarray is what tips many kids.

No antibiotics. Antibiotic courses immediately after a vaccine round wipe out what’s left of the gut microbiome and let Clostridia overgrow — feeding straight back into the propionic-acid pathway MacFabe documented. Many regression stories include “he got an ear infection right after the MMR, they put him on amoxicillin, that’s when it really fell apart.”

No paracetamol / acetaminophen / Tylenol. Paracetamol depletes glutathione. Glutathione is already low in autistic kids and crashes further after a vaccine challenge. There’s published work (Schultz et al., Good 2009) flagging acetaminophen use around MMR as a candidate co-factor in regression. If the child fevers, cool baths and fluids, not paracetamol.

No flight. Already covered above. Cosmic radiation, RF saturation, melatonin disruption, dehydration on top of a fresh immune challenge is a stack designed to break someone.

No long car journey, no holiday upheaval. Disrupted sleep, disrupted routine, fast food, unfamiliar pathogens — the body needs steady ground after a hit, not a holiday.

No sugar load. Birthday cake, ice cream, juice. Sugar feeds Candida and Clostridia, both of which are already poised to flare. Many parents report the worst regression episodes followed a birthday or Christmas where vaccine + sugar coincided.

No screen marathon. A child resting after a vaccine on an iPad is a child whose nervous system is being hit twice — RF and flicker on top of a fresh inflammatory load. Real rest. Outdoors if possible.

No heat. No hot bath, no sauna, no hot car, no leaving them in the sun. Vaccine-induced fever plus added heat exposure has been a feature in some of the worst acute reaction reports.

No vigorous exercise. The body is in immune activation. Push it and you push the inflammation deeper. Quiet, gentle, outdoors, barefoot if possible.

No glyphosate, no processed food. The Stephanie Seneff / glyphosate-aluminium-vaccine work argues these stack badly. Whether you accept the full thesis or not, the practical advice — feed real food in the days around a vaccine round — is sound either way.

No skipping the post-vaccine documentation. Parents who lost their case in vaccine injury compensation programmes overwhelmingly didn’t document onset. Take video of the child the week before. Take video the week after. Note temperature, sleep, eye contact, speech, stool, every day for a month. If something happens you have the evidence. If nothing happens you have a baseline.

And here’s what the same cohort says did help recover ground, which is the same list you’ve been reading the whole way through this piece — gut work, EMF-clean environment, real food, sunlight, grounding, parasite check, mould check, heavy metal check, gluten and casein out, sugar out, sleep restored, screens off.

The other natural experiment — the unvaccinated cohorts. There’s a parallel question nobody in mainstream medicine wants to study. What is the autism rate in children who never received the vaccine schedule? The data isn’t perfect because it’s nearly impossible to run a randomised trial, but several studies have looked at populations where vaccination is voluntary or absent:

Mawson et al (2017) — a pilot survey of 666 home-schooled children, vaccinated vs unvaccinated. Vaccinated children had statistically significantly higher rates of neurodevelopmental disorders including autism (4.7x), ADHD (4.2x), and learning disability. The study was published, then retracted, then republished elsewhere. The data exists.

Hooker and Miller (2020) — analysis of medical records from three independent paediatric practices in the US: 2,047 children, vaccinated vs unvaccinated. Vaccinated cohorts showed higher rates of allergic rhinitis, asthma, eczema, ADHD, autism, and learning disorders. Also published in SAGE Open Medicine.

Mayer Eisenstein’s Homefirst practice in Chicago — a paediatric practice with thousands of largely unvaccinated families. Eisenstein, before his death, said he had seen essentially no autism in his unvaccinated cohort over decades. Anecdotal but consistent with the Mawson and Hooker findings.

The Amish and Mennonite communities — vaccination is voluntary and uptake is much lower than the general US population. Multiple journalists (Dan Olmsted especially) reported finding extremely low autism rates in these communities. Contested, but the contestation has never been resolved by a proper census, which itself is telling.

Anecdotal and small-sample, every one of them — the wireless industry isn’t the only one suppressing inconvenient studies. But the pattern across independent observations is consistent enough that the absence of a properly funded large-cohort vaccinated-vs-unvaccinated study is itself a piece of evidence. The CDC has access to the data. It refuses to publish the comparison. That’s not science being uncertain. That’s a regulatory body choosing not to ask the question.

The vaccine-injured cohort is a real-world experiment that mainstream medicine refuses to read. Read it.

10. What happened before the diagnosis — pregnancy and infancy

Most discussion of autism causation jumps in at the regression event — the vaccine, the antibiotic course, the holiday. But the loading happens earlier. By the time the regression hits, the child has often been carrying years of accumulated exposure starting in the womb. Worth naming the pregnancy and infancy factors honestly because if there’s another child coming, this is where the prevention lives.

Antibiotics in pregnancy and the first year. Antibiotic exposure during pregnancy and infancy is one of the strongest microbiome disruptors there is. The mother’s gut microbiome is what seeds the baby’s at vaginal birth. If she’s had courses of antibiotics — for a UTI, for “just in case” GBS prophylaxis, for sinusitis, for acne, for dental work — her microbiome is already depleted of the strains the baby is meant to inherit. Then if the baby gets antibiotics in the first months — for an ear infection, for prophylactic reasons after a hospital stay — that fragile starting microbiome takes a second hit. The literature on antibiotic exposure in early life and later neurodevelopment is now substantial.

Paracetamol / Tylenol / acetaminophen in pregnancy. Schultz and colleagues (2008) and Bauer and colleagues (2018, 2021) have published increasingly hard data linking prenatal paracetamol exposure to neurodevelopmental outcomes including autism and ADHD. Paracetamol depletes glutathione, crosses the placenta, and the developing brain has the lowest glutathione reserve of any tissue. The Bauer paper in Nature Reviews Endocrinology (2021) was signed by 91 international scientists calling for precautionary restriction. Most pregnant women have never been told. If you are pregnant or know someone who is — read about it before you reach for the bottle.

C-section. Babies born by caesarean don’t get the vaginal microbial bath that seeds the gut. They get whatever’s on the surgical theatre instead. The literature on C-section and later atopic disease, allergy, asthma and neurodevelopmental risk is now strong. “Vaginal seeding” — wiping the baby with a maternal vaginal swab immediately after C-section — is being tried in some hospitals to restore what surgery removed. If a C-section is unavoidable, ask about this.

Breastfeeding vs formula. Breast milk is alive. It contains the mother’s antibodies, her oligosaccharides that specifically feed Bifidobacterium infantis, her microbial diversity, her hormones, her cortisol-modulating compounds. Formula is dead by comparison — sterile, chemically standardised, often based on cow’s milk or soy with the inflammatory peptides intact, often containing seed oils, and historically often contaminated with glyphosate. The microbiome of a breastfed baby vs a formula-fed baby at three months is barely the same organism. Breastfeed if you can, for as long as you can. If you can’t — donor breastmilk before formula. If you must formula-feed — choose European hydrolysed or goat-milk based options without seed oils, and supplement with infant-specific probiotics from day one.

Prenatal ultrasound. This is the most on-brand EMF point in the whole piece and one almost nobody is asking about. A modern obstetric ultrasound directs high-frequency acoustic and mechanical energy at developing brain tissue. The fetus has no neural firewall — the skull is unfused, the blood-brain barrier is forming, neurons are migrating to their final positions in a process that is exquisitely sensitive to mechanical and thermal perturbation. The work of Jennifer Margulis, Manuel Casanova, Cindy Sage and others has flagged this for years. Cumulative ultrasound exposure has risen with the trend toward early dating scans, anomaly scans, growth scans, and the casual use of doppler heartbeat monitors and 3D/4D “keepsake” ultrasounds. Whether routine ultrasound is a meaningful contributor to the autism rise is not settled in the mainstream literature — but the cellular mechanisms (heating, cavitation, mechanical disruption of migrating neurons) are plausible enough that the precautionary principle says: use medically necessary scans only, refuse the keepsake ones, refuse the home doppler.

But ultrasound is just the named exposure. The fetus is being microwaved long before the first scan. A pregnant woman with a phone in her trouser pocket, a phone in her maternity bra, a laptop on her bump while she works, a wifi router on the bedside table, a smart meter on the bedroom wall — the developing baby in the lowest-resistance fluid environment in the body is sitting inside an RF bath for nine months. Pregnant women should treat themselves the way you’d treat the child in this whole protocol: phones off the body, no laptops on the bump, hardwired ethernet at the desk, wifi off at night, no smart watch on the wrist over the womb, no cordless phones, no Apple Watch nor Fitbit doing 24/7 wrist transmission inches from the foetus during sleep. If you wouldn’t put a baby monitor in a bassinet, don’t put its equivalent around the womb.

Baby monitors and SIDS — the unasked question. SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) is officially “unexplained.” It correlates strongly with the same age window as the heaviest vaccine schedule (2, 4, 6 months) and with the universal use of wireless baby monitors placed inches from a sleeping infant’s head. A wireless video monitor pulses RF continuously through the night, at full power, at the closest possible range to the brainstem of a baby whose autonomic nervous system is still organising itself. Add an aluminium-adjuvanted vaccine event in the days before — which is a known oxidative-stress and inflammatory hit — and the combination is a plausible trigger for autonomic failure in a vulnerable infant. The autonomic centres that regulate breathing and heart rate in sleep are exactly the structures most sensitive to inflammatory and EMF insult. Neither factor alone might be enough; the two together, in a susceptible baby, might be the missing answer to a question coroners have been calling “unexplained” for forty years. The wireless industry will never fund the study. Parents reading this can simply not use a wireless monitor — use a wired audio monitor instead, or just keep the baby close enough to hear without one.

The father’s preconception load — the silent half of the story. This gets left out of every autism conversation and it shouldn’t. Sperm carries half the genome, and the genome it carries reflects the father’s recent history — his glyphosate exposure, his alcohol intake, his smoking, his vaccine schedule in the run-up, his EMF exposure, his medications, his sleep, his stress. Phone in the front trouser pocket damages sperm DNA — multiple peer-reviewed studies on this since the 2000s. Paternal age over 40 is independently associated with elevated autism risk via de novo mutations in sperm. Paternal obesity, paternal diabetes, paternal heavy metal exposure all transmit. Methylation patterns set by paternal exposures get inherited via sperm and shape gene expression in the child.

If you’re a man planning a child — three months out, minimum: phone out of the front pocket forever, laptop off the lap, wifi off at night, organic food, no glyphosate, alcohol down or out, no smoking, magnesium and zinc and selenium repleted, NAC and glutathione precursors on board, sleep restored, EMF load cut. Sperm cycle is about 74 days — give yourself a full cycle of clean sperm before conception. This is the most ignored and most concrete lever any father has for the health of his children.

The mother’s preconception year — restore what the baby will inherit. Logically upstream of everything else in this section. The microbiome the baby gets at vaginal birth is the microbiome the mother carries on that day. The body burden she carries on that day is what crosses the placenta during pregnancy. So the most powerful prevention lever is the mother taking six to twelve months before conception to:

Restore her own gut microbiome (off antibiotics unless emergency, off the pill ideally, on fermented foods, prebiotic fibre, targeted probiotics, off glyphosate).

Clear her own parasites, mould, heavy metals, tick-borne, EBV — whatever’s running in the background.

Test and address her MTHFR / methylation status. Get off folic acid (synthetic, blocks the receptor in MTHFR-positive women) and onto methylfolate.

Stop paracetamol, alcohol, smoking, recreational drugs entirely. Reduce caffeine.

Replenish nutrients depleted by hormonal contraception (B vitamins especially, zinc, magnesium, CoQ10).

Do the EMF work — phones off the body now, before pregnancy starts, because waiting until the test stick goes positive means the first trimester (the most critical for neural tube formation) is already half over.

Preconception is the only stage where the parents have full control of what arrives in the womb. Use it.

Choline — the most under-recognised pregnancy nutrient. Choline is what the developing brain uses to build phospholipid membranes (the structural fabric of every neuron and every synapse) and what gets converted into acetylcholine, the master memory-and-learning neurotransmitter. Adequate prenatal choline correlates with measurable cognitive advantage in the child years later (Caudill et al, 2018). Most pregnant women are profoundly deficient — the US recommendation is 450mg/day, average intake is around half that. Egg yolks are the richest food source (one yolk has about 150mg), beef liver is the densest by far, then fish, poultry, brassicas. If a pregnant woman is vegan or doesn’t tolerate eggs, supplemental choline (phosphatidylcholine, alpha-GPC, or CDP-choline) is non-negotiable. Pair with adequate B12 (methylcobalamin) and methylfolate for the full methyl-donor support the developing brain needs.

None of this is to blame parents who did what they were told. Most of us did. The point is — if there’s another baby, or if you’re advising someone who’s pregnant or planning, the pre-birth and infancy levers are real and they are big — and the father carries half of them.

11. Hormones, the sex ratio, and why autism is mostly boys

This is where the instinct gets repaid by the literature. Autism is roughly four times more common in boys than girls (some studies put it as high as 4.3:1 in classic autism). Part of that ratio is real diagnostic underdetection of girls — the masking pattern, where girls learn to mimic neurotypical behaviour and don’t get diagnosed until adolescence or adulthood (covered later in section 14). But even after correcting for that, the male preponderance shows up in the biology, the brain imaging, and the prenatal hormone data. Something about the male endocrine system makes the developing brain more vulnerable to the modern environmental load. And here’s the part nobody connects — testosterone and the gut microbiome regulate each other bidirectionally. Wreck either one and you wreck both.

The prenatal testosterone story. Simon Baron-Cohen’s team at Cambridge ran the “extreme male brain” theory of autism for two decades. The strongest direct evidence came from the Danish Historic Birth Cohort — amniotic fluid samples from 128 boys who were later diagnosed with autism, compared with controls. Every sex steroid measured — testosterone, androstenedione, 17α-hydroxyprogesterone, progesterone, and cortisol — was significantly elevated in the autistic group. Elevated prenatal testosterone correlates with reduced eye contact, delayed vocabulary, social difficulty, and lower 2D:4D digit ratio (the index-to-ring-finger ratio, a body marker of fetal testosterone exposure). The “extreme male brain” framing has critics, but the hormone elevation finding has held up across multiple cohorts.

Testosterone directly sculpts the gut microbiome. This is the bit your instinct nailed. Duan et al. (2024, Frontiers in Microbiology) showed in rats that the male microbiome differs systematically from the female one, and that the difference is driven by testosterone acting on the bile acid signalling pathway. Castrate a male rat — testosterone drops, gut microbiome shifts toward female. Give a female rat testosterone — gut microbiome shifts toward male. The hormone and the microbes are one regulatory loop.

Specifically: Turicibacter is one of the bacterial genera most strongly regulated by testosterone, and Turicibacter is depleted in the gut microbiomes of autistic mice (and humans). Lower Turicibacter correlates with greater social deficits in animal models. The same testosterone surge that pushes a male foetus toward the “extreme male brain” pattern also shapes a microbiome more vulnerable to dysbiosis — which then feeds back into the gut-brain axis MacFabe and Kang-Adams documented.

Endocrine disruptors — feminising and masculinising the wrong cells at the wrong time. Modern children are bathed in synthetic hormones. BPA (in plastic bottles, food can linings, thermal till receipts), phthalates (in soft plastics, fragrance, nail polish, vinyl flooring), parabens (cosmetics, processed food preservatives), atrazine (herbicide), PFAS (forever chemicals), and glyphosate (which has documented xenoestrogen activity). These compounds mimic or block oestrogen and testosterone at the receptor level. The fetal brain — which is being sculpted by sex steroid concentrations that the body normally controls within tight ranges — gets noise injected straight into the wiring.

The result is endocrine chaos. Some children get a feminising signal that crashes into masculinising prenatal testosterone and the wires cross. Some children get a masculinising amplification — endocrine disruptors that potentiate the androgen surge. Either way the sex hormone signalling that should be precise becomes a smear. This is why an autistic child often presents with markers of both — high prenatal testosterone and the gut microbiome of someone whose hormones are out of balance.

Thermal till receipts — the worst exposure most parents have never thought about. Of all the endocrine disruptors a child can encounter daily, the modern shop receipt is one of the most concentrated. Thermal receipt paper isn’t ink — the image is created by a heat-sensitive chemical coating, and the coating is free BPA or free BPS at roughly 20 milligrams per gram of paper. A single receipt contains 250 to 1,000 times more BPA than a food can. The chemical is not bound — it’s loose powder on the surface, transferring readily to skin, then absorbing through skin into the bloodstream.

Three things make this catastrophic for children:

The receipt gets handed to mum, then mum hands it to the toddler in the trolley to play with. Toddlers mouth everything. BPA transfers directly from skin to lips, lips to bloodstream, bypassing the liver’s first-pass metabolism entirely. A toddler with a damp wet receipt in the mouth for two minutes absorbs far more BPA than they would from any food source.

Hand sanitiser before touching the receipt increases skin absorption by up to 100 times. This is published peer-reviewed work — the penetration-enhancing chemicals in sanitiser are designed to carry alcohol through skin, but they carry whatever else is on the skin through with it. A mother who sanitises her hands at the supermarket counter then takes the receipt is delivering BPA into her own circulation at maximum efficiency — and that’s the woman carrying or breastfeeding the baby.

BPS — the “BPA-free” alternative — is just as bad. When public pressure pushed BPA out of “BPA-free” plastic bottles, the chemical industry replaced it with BPS, which is structurally similar and hits the same endocrine receptors. “BPA-free thermal paper” mostly just means BPS-laden thermal paper. The receipt is still poisoning the same pathways.

Why this hits boys harder — and explains some of the 4:1 ratio. BPA and BPS are xenoestrogens — they mimic oestrogen at the receptor. They also have anti-androgenic activity — they interfere with testosterone at the androgen receptor. So a male foetus or male infant getting daily BPA dosing is being feminised at two pathways at once: false oestrogen signal added, real testosterone signal interfered with. The same dose in a female foetus does less damage because the system was already meant to be oestrogen-dominant. This is mechanistically consistent with the male-skew in autism, in reduced fertility in young men, in declining testosterone across the population, in earlier puberty in girls.

The autistic child whose mother worked retail during pregnancy, handled receipts daily, used hand sanitiser between transactions — that child’s in utero BPA exposure was likely measurable in hundreds of nanograms per millilitre of cord blood. We’re running a generational experiment on this and the data is in the rising autism, ADHD, and fertility numbers.

Practical:

Refuse paper receipts wherever possible. Ask for email or text receipts.

If you must take one, hold it by the edge, store separately (not in a wallet with cash — BPA contaminates banknotes), wash hands before eating.

Never let a baby or toddler handle one. Never.

Don’t use hand sanitiser immediately before touching a receipt — wash with soap and water instead.

Pregnant women working retail should ask for non-thermal alternatives, gloves, or a position change. This is a legitimate occupational health concern.

The wider point: get hard plastics out of the kitchen. No plastic water bottles (especially not left in a hot car — heat releases BPA at exponentially higher rates). No plastic food storage — glass or stainless steel. No plastic kettles (the inside of every plastic kettle leaches plasticisers into every cup of tea). No plastic baby bottles ever — glass or stainless steel for infant feeding.

Why the protocol fixes hormones too. Almost everything in this piece supports endocrine regulation indirectly:

Cut glyphosate, fluoride, BPA, phthalates → less xenoestrogen/xenoandrogen noise.

Fix the gut → the gut metabolises and re-circulates oestrogen via the oestrobolome (the bacterial enzyme β-glucuronidase). A broken microbiome means the body cannot regulate its own hormone load.

Get the aluminium out → aluminium accumulates in the testes and pituitary, disrupting the entire hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal axis.

Open drainage → the liver conjugates and excretes spent hormones. Backed-up drainage = recirculating hormones = endocrine static.

Sleep in pitch black with morning sunlight → resets the circadian-endocrine axis that runs all the other hormones.

Strip the EMF → both pineal (melatonin) and HPA-axis (cortisol/testosterone/oestrogen) regulation are EMF-sensitive.

You don’t need a separate “fix the hormones” protocol. You need the protocol you’re already running. The hormones come back into range as the foundation work takes hold.

One more piece — Toxoplasma gondii elevates testosterone. There’s a growing literature linking latent Toxoplasma (the cat parasite, found in roughly 30% of the world’s human population, mostly asymptomatic) with elevated testosterone in both rats and humans, with behavioural changes, and with elevated risk of various neuropsychiatric conditions. Some researchers are now investigating whether congenital or early-childhood Toxoplasma infection contributes to the prenatal-testosterone-autism link. Loops back to section 6 (parasites) — another reason to test, especially in households with cats.

Helminths absolutely wreck hormones too — and not just one direction. This is where the picture gets ugly. Parasitic worms don’t just sit there feeding on the host. They actively manipulate the host’s endocrine system to keep themselves comfortable. The published literature on this is now extensive:

Taenia crassiceps (a tapeworm relative of pork tapeworm) actively feminises male mice. Chronic infection drops serum testosterone, drops dihydrotestosterone, raises estradiol, alters mating behaviour and reduces fertility. The parasite is literally turning down the masculine hormones because oestrogen suits it better — Taenia crassiceps reproduces faster in an oestrogen-rich environment.

Schistosomes, Trypanosoma cruzi , Taenia solium , Trichinella spiralis — multiple parasites have been shown to synthesise their own androgens and oestrogens from steroid precursors stolen from the host. They produce ecdysteroids (their own developmental hormones) and cortisol-like compounds that further depress host immunity. They’re basically running their own pharmacy inside the body, manufacturing exactly the hormone soup they need to thrive, at the expense of the host’s hormonal regulation.

Castrated male animals get worse parasite loads — when you remove testosterone (which has parasite-killing properties in some species), helminth burden goes up. Pregnancy (high progesterone) increases cysticercosis. The hormone-parasite loop runs both ways.

Mould wrecks hormones too — and harder than most people realise. Mycotoxins are some of the most potent endocrine disruptors ever measured. The headline compound is zearalenone (ZEN), produced by Fusarium moulds that contaminate grain — wheat, corn, oats, especially in damp storage. Zearalenone and its metabolites (α-zearalenol is sixty times more potent than ZEN itself) bind directly to oestrogen receptors and mimic the body’s own oestradiol. Children exposed to ZEN-contaminated cereal have shown early puberty, premature breast development, and gonadal dysfunction. Aflatoxin (from Aspergillus) and alternariol (from Alternaria — the mould you find in damp houses and shower silicone) also bind hormone receptors and act as anti-androgens. They synergise with each other and with phyto-oestrogens in soy. Multiple endocrine disruptors arriving at the same receptors at the same time produce non-linear hormonal chaos.

A child in a damp house breathing Alternaria spores and eating Fusarium-contaminated supermarket cereal is taking a daily dose of mycoestrogens that nobody is measuring.

Parasites and mould are symbiotic. They cover for each other. This is the bit that makes the whole picture cohere. Look at how they interact in the gut:

They share biofilms. Biofilm — the sticky slime that forms in pipes, on rocks, on teeth (dental plaque), and lining the gut wall — is the protective fortress that bacteria, fungi, mould, and parasites build together. Inside biofilm they’re shielded from antibiotics, antifungals, antiparasitics, and the immune system. You can’t kill mould properly with a parasite still alive inside the same biofilm, and you can’t kill parasites properly with mould thriving in the same matrix. They need to come out together, which is why proper protocols use biofilm-busters (lumbrokinase, serrapeptase, NAC, EDTA) alongside the antimicrobials.

Helminths immunosuppress the host, which lets fungi flourish. Helminths secrete Th2-skewing compounds to keep the host’s immune system from attacking them. The same Th2 shift removes the immune pressure that would normally keep Candida, Aspergillus, Penicillium, and Geotrichum in check. A study of patients with liver echinococcosis (tapeworm cyst disease) found massively expanded opportunistic fungal pathogens in the gut — Aspergillus, Candida, Geotrichum, Penicillium all overgrown. The parasite had effectively turned off the immune control of fungi.

Mould toxins immunosuppress too, which lets parasites flourish. Mycotoxins suppress lymphocyte proliferation and cytokine production, weakening the same defences that would normally clear small parasite loads. Either kingdom turns off the immunity that controls the other. They’ve co-evolved to clear the path for each other.

So treating one without the other is pointless. Kill the worms with ivermectin and the fungi explode into the empty niche. Kill the fungi with antifungals and the parasites take the freed-up territory. You have to clear both, in sequence, with the biofilm busted and the drainage open. This is why Klinghardt’s protocols, the Lyme-literate practitioners, and the functional medicine people who actually get results in autism all attack mould, parasites and metals as a single co-infection picture — not three separate problems.

For practical sequencing: open drainage (section 13), then break biofilms, then treat parasites and mould together with antimicrobials and antifungals, alongside binders that grab both classes of toxin (charcoal, chlorella, bentonite, modified citrus pectin), with glutathione and NAC supporting the liver throughout. Find a practitioner who understands this is one ecosystem, not three separate fights.

For girls. The autism that does show up in girls is often missed for years because girls “mask” socially — they learn to mimic neurotypical behaviour and the diagnosis gets delayed into the teens or twenties when the masking finally collapses. The protocol works the same way for girls. The hormones in play are different — the oestrobolome and the menstrual cycle and the gut interaction matter even more — but the foundation work (EMF, drainage, gut, food, sunlight, ground) is the same medicine.

12. Mould, metals, and movement — the chapters this piece kept referring to

Three subjects have been referenced repeatedly across this document without getting their own proper treatment. Here they are.

Mould and mycotoxins — your house may be the cause

A water-damaged building will keep a child sick no matter what else you do. Mould is now referenced in this piece as an immune drain, an endocrine disruptor (zearalenone, alternariol, aflatoxin), and as the symbiotic partner of parasites in biofilms. It deserves its own protocol.

Testing the house. Visible mould is the easy part. The dangerous mould is the hidden mould — inside walls, under floors, behind washing machines, in HVAC ducts, in attics with leaks the homeowner doesn’t know about. Three test options in order of cost and value:

ERMI test (Environmental Relative Moldiness Index) — a dust sample sent to a lab. Gives a numerical score against a reference database. About $150–$300. Reasonable first pass.

HERTSMI-2 — a focused subset of the ERMI looking at the five most clinically relevant species. Cheaper and clinically more useful for decision-making.

Air sampling and surface sampling by a qualified indoor air quality (IAQ) inspector if either of the above flags problems. Expensive but definitive.

Testing the child. Mycotoxin urine testing through Great Plains Laboratory (now Mosaic Diagnostics) or RealTime Laboratories. Measures actual mycotoxin metabolites being excreted by the body — ochratoxin, trichothecenes, gliotoxin, aflatoxin, zearalenone. If the child is excreting them, the body is carrying them.

Treatment. This is the Ritchie Shoemaker protocol territory — he mapped CIRS (Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome) from water-damaged buildings and developed a treatment sequence: remove from exposure first, then cholestyramine or welchol as bile-acid binders to grab the recirculating mycotoxins, charcoal and chlorella as backup binders, plus liver support and adrenal support. Newer practitioners use modified citrus pectin and bentonite clay as gentler binders. Glutathione throughout. The whole thing is staged over months.

The hardest question — remediate or move? Honest answer: if the contamination is in the building envelope (walls, sub-floor, HVAC), remediation costs as much as moving and often fails because mould fragments stay in the dust forever. Sensitive children frequently do not recover until they physically leave the building. This is brutal practical advice but it’s the experience of the CIRS clinicians. If a child is severely affected and the house tests positive, plan to leave.

Heavy metals — how to actually do this safely

Mercury (amalgam fillings in mother’s mouth during pregnancy, fish, vaccines historically), aluminium (covered in section 7), lead (old paint, contaminated water pipes, imported toys), cadmium (cigarette smoke exposure, industrial pollution), arsenic (rice, well water, treated wood). Metals have been named throughout this piece. Here’s the testing-and-treatment outline:

Testing. Hair mineral analysis (controversial — interpret with someone trained, Andy Cutler-school practitioners read these one way, ARL or Doctor’s Data run them differently). Provoked urine challenge — give a chelator (DMSA, DMPS) then collect urine — shows what the body is willing to release. Unprovoked urine — what comes out without push. Each tells you different things. Blood metals show only recent exposure, not body burden.

Chelation — two main schools.

The Andy Cutler protocol is the conservative one: low-dose DMSA (about 1/8 mg per pound of body weight) every 3–4 hours around the clock, in cycles of 3 days on, 4 days off, for many months. Cutler’s framework prioritises avoiding redistribution — the most common harm from amateur chelation is mobilising mercury and depositing it deeper into the brain. Slow, frequent, low-dose. Boring and works.

The Klinghardt protocol runs differently: emphasises drainage opening, biofilm work, parasite clearance and binders before chelation, with the actual metal-pulling done more aggressively but under tight clinical supervision with EDTA, DMPS, or natural binders like cilantro, chlorella, modified citrus pectin and ALA at staggered doses.

Whatever school you choose: never chelate without binders running concurrently. Pulling metals from tissue without binders to grab them on the way out is the surest way to redistribute mercury into the brain and make things worse. And never start without drainage open — same rule as everywhere else in this piece.

Binders — used regularly, not just during clearance. This is a parent-protocol point. Activated charcoal, bentonite clay, chlorella, modified citrus pectin, zeolite — these should be in regular rotation for any child carrying body burden, not just during active treatment phases. Twice a week, away from food and supplements (binders grab nutrients too). They sweep what the body is mobilising from daily living — mycotoxins from any low-level mould exposure, metals from food and water, glyphosate residues. Daily background detox.

Movement — and rebounding specifically

The lymphatic system has no pump. Lymph moves only when the body moves. A sedentary autistic child whose drainage you’ve theoretically “opened” still won’t drain lymph properly unless they move enough to pump it.

Rebounding (trampoline) is the most powerful lymphatic pump there is. Ten minutes of bouncing on a mini-trampoline moves more lymph than an hour of walking — the vertical acceleration opens and closes the lymphatic one-way valves with every bounce. Cheap. Indoor. Kids love it. Vestibular input bonus that autistic kids tend to crave anyway.

Beyond rebounding: barefoot walking on uneven ground (grass, sand, pebbles, woodland floor) gives proprioceptive input that autistic nervous systems are often starving for. Swinging, spinning, hanging upside down, climbing — vestibular input from multiple axes. Don’t medicalise it. Just get them outside, on real ground, moving, every day.

13. Fine-tuning — the mechanisms behind the protocol

A few technical points that explain why the protocol works, for anyone wanting to go deeper.

Blue light is only half the lighting problem. The other half is the missing near-infrared (NIR). Sunlight always balances high-energy blue with NIR — they arrive together. Indoor LED lighting strips out almost all the NIR and leaves a massive blue spike. NIR is what your mitochondria use for repair; it’s also what primes the eye and skin to make melatonin properly at night. A child raised under indoor LED light is getting blue without the NIR balance — circadian rhythm fragmentation, mitochondrial under-repair, melatonin disruption. So it’s not just “turn off the blue light at night.” It’s “get the full-spectrum sun on the eyes and skin in the day, especially the first 30 minutes after sunrise.” That dawn light is what tells the brain it’s morning and triggers the dopamine and serotonin cascade that runs the whole circadian-gut-sleep loop.

Dirty electricity has a name and a filter. The high-frequency voltage transients (kilohertz range) running back down the house wiring from LED drivers, switched-mode power supplies, solar inverters and the neighbours’ electronics can be filtered. Stetzerizer / Graham-Stetzer filters plug into outlets and damp the noise on the line. They don’t fix the EMF problem on their own — you still want hardwired ethernet, no wifi, no power in the bedroom — but for the rest of the house where you can’t pull the breakers, these filters knock down the transients meaningfully. Sensitive people who report hum in the teeth, pressure in the ears, or “the lights feel loud” often notice the change within hours of plugging them in. Get a Stetzerizer meter as well so you can see what you’ve got before and after.

Vagus nerve tone is the fuse. An autistic child who’s lived years in sympathetic overdrive — fight-or-flight stuck on — has a body that’s literally forgotten how to switch into parasympathetic rest. Even once you clear the EMF and clean the gut, the autonomic nervous system can stay locked. You have to physically re-teach it. Cold water on the face (the mammalian dive reflex is a direct vagal stimulator). Humming, chanting, singing — the vibrations in the throat activate the vagus through the larynx. Gargling. Slow nose breathing with the exhale longer than the inhale. Craniosacral osteopathy with someone who actually knows what they’re doing. For severe cases, frequency-specific microcurrent and gentle non-invasive VNS devices exist. The autistic kids who do best long-term are the ones whose vagal tone gets rebuilt, not just whose triggers get removed.

Retained primitive reflexes — the developmental layer underneath. Every baby is born with a set of reflexes that should integrate (switch off) in the first year of life — Moro (startle), ATNR (asymmetric tonic neck), STNR (symmetric tonic neck), palmar grasp, plantar grasp, spinal galant, tonic labyrinthine. They’re meant to be present at birth, do their developmental job, then disappear as higher brain regions come online. In autistic, dyslexic, and many “sensory” children, these reflexes never integrated. They stay active. A retained Moro reflex means the child is in startle response every time something unexpected happens — sudden sound, touch from behind, light flicker, doorbell. They’re living in fight-or-flight not because of trauma but because their brainstem never moved past it.

Testable in five minutes at home — search “retained primitive reflexes checklist.” If reflexes are still active, they can be integrated even in older children and adults through specific simple movement sequences done daily over months. Rhythmic Movement Training (Harald Blomberg, Kerstin Linde in Sweden), the Masgutova Method (MNRI), the Brain Highways protocol. The exercises look like floor-rocking, head turning, basic crawling patterns. Cheap, parent-administered, no clinician needed for the basic work. Results in autism, ADHD and dyslexia are well-documented in the practitioner literature. Vagal tone and reflex integration work together — both are about getting the autonomic and brainstem layers properly grounded so the higher brain can function without static.

The VGCC smoking gun — and why magnesium matters. Dr Martin Pall’s work pinned down the exact cellular mechanism by which EMF damages tissue. Electromagnetic fields cause Voltage-Gated Calcium Channels (VGCCs) in the cell membrane to lock open. Calcium floods into the cell. The flood drives the production of peroxynitrite — a vicious free radical that depletes glutathione, blows out mitochondrial function and generates the exact oxidative stress signature Herbert and Sage flagged in autism. Same pathway, two routes in. This is why the EMF biology and the autism biology line up so cleanly — they share the VGCC-peroxynitrite-glutathione-mitochondria axis.

Magnesium is nature’s calcium channel blocker. It physically sits in the channel and gates it. A magnesium-replete child has the lock on the gate; a magnesium-deficient child has the gate swinging open every time an EMF pulse hits the cell. Most autistic kids are profoundly magnesium-deficient — partly diet, partly gut malabsorption, partly the body burning through it under chronic sympathetic load. So the electric diet is the fence around the property; magnesium is the lock on the door. Both matter. Magnesium glycinate orally, magnesium chloride flakes in the bath (transdermal bypasses gut absorption issues), and magnesium chloride spray for direct application. Build the levels up slowly over weeks — too much too fast gives diarrhoea and you lose what you put in.

MTHFR and methylation — find out if your child can detox. A huge proportion of autistic children carry one or both copies of the MTHFR gene polymorphism (C677T and/or A1298C). This polymorphism cripples the enzyme that converts folic acid into methylfolate, the active form the body actually uses. Methylfolate is the master currency of methylation — and methylation is how the body detoxifies, makes neurotransmitters, regulates gene expression, processes histamine, and clears heavy metals. A child with double MTHFR mutations may have 30–70% reduced methylation capacity. They cannot detox at normal rates. They cannot make calm neurotransmitters at normal rates. They cannot clear glyphosate, aluminium, mercury, or excitotoxins at normal rates.

Get the test. It’s a cheap genetic test, available direct-to-consumer in most countries. If the child is positive — and probably one or both parents will be too — switch the family off synthetic folic acid (a synthetic compound that doesn’t exist in nature — used in fortified flour, fortified cereals, most prenatal vitamins, most multivitamins) onto methylfolate (also called L-5-MTHF or L-methylfolate), the natural active form. Synthetic folic acid actually blocks the folate receptor in an MTHFR-positive person and makes things worse — the body cannot use it, but it occupies the receptor that the real thing would use. This is the single most damaging mainstream-medical recommendation given to pregnant women in the last fifty years. Same goes for cyanocobalamin (synthetic B12) — switch to methylcobalamin or hydroxocobalamin. Add methylated B-complex carefully — start low because over-methylating can cause anxiety and irritability in the first weeks. Work with a practitioner who actually understands methylation, not one who’s just heard the term.

Cerebral folate deficiency (CFD) — even if MTHFR is fixed, folate may not be reaching the brain. This is one of the highest-value autism interventions in the literature and almost nobody knows about it. Edward Quadros and Richard Frye have published extensively showing that a substantial subset of autistic children — estimates vary from 25% to 75% — carry folate receptor alpha autoantibodies (FRAA) that block folate transport across the blood-brain barrier. The child can have perfect MTHFR, plenty of methylfolate in the blood, and still be functionally folate-deficient in the brain where it actually matters.

The mechanism is autoimmune — the antibodies are often triggered by exposure to bovine folate-receptor protein in cow’s milk dairy (a strong reason for the GFCF diet in this cohort), and possibly by other immune insults. The clinical picture: language delay or regression, motor difficulties, irritability, sleep disturbance — all in a child whose MTHFR has been addressed without the expected response.

Testing. The FRAT test (Folate Receptor Antibody Test) through Iliad Neurosciences / Religen — a simple blood draw measuring both blocking and binding antibodies.

Treatment. High-dose leucovorin (folinic acid, not folic acid, not methylfolate) — typically 50mg/day for an older child, dose-adjusted by weight. Folinic acid bypasses the blocked receptor and reaches the brain via an alternative transport mechanism. Frye and colleagues published a randomised placebo-controlled trial (2018) showing significant verbal communication improvement in FRAA-positive autistic children on leucovorin. A second, larger trial confirmed the result. This is a peer-reviewed, randomised, placebo-controlled positive result in autism — extremely rare in this literature — and it remains almost completely unknown to mainstream paediatricians. Get the test. If positive, find a practitioner who’ll prescribe leucovorin. Also strict dairy elimination, since dietary bovine folate-receptor protein keeps the antibodies elevated.

Glutathione — the master antioxidant you’ve been hearing about all the way through. I’ve named glutathione depletion seven or eight times across this piece without saying how to put it back. Here it is. Glutathione is the molecule that quenches the peroxynitrite from VGCC opening, neutralises the oxidative stress from EMF and inflammation, and conjugates heavy metals and toxins so they can leave the body. Autistic children are profoundly glutathione-deficient — measured, replicated, peer-reviewed (James et al, multiple papers).

How to put it back:

Sulphur foods. Eggs (if tolerated), garlic, onions, brassicas (broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, kale, brussels sprouts), grass-fed meat. Sulphur is the raw material — no sulphur, no glutathione synthesis.

N-acetyl cysteine (NAC). The most-studied glutathione precursor in autism. Multiple peer-reviewed trials (Hardan et al, Stanford 2012; Ghanizadeh and Moghimi-Sarani 2013) showed NAC reduces irritability and repetitive behaviours in autistic children. Cheap, well-tolerated, available over the counter in most countries. Typical paediatric dose 600–900 mg twice daily, but work this out with a practitioner.

Liposomal glutathione. Bypasses the gut and goes straight in. More expensive but more effective than oral standard glutathione. Brands like Quicksilver, Researched Nutritionals, or Sovereign Laboratories.

Glutathione transdermal cream or nebulised glutathione. For severe cases, applied to the skin or breathed in through a nebuliser — both routes bypass the digestive system entirely.

Selenium, zinc, B6. Cofactors for glutathione peroxidase and the wider antioxidant system. Brazil nuts for selenium, pumpkin seeds for zinc. Don’t megadose without testing — selenium toxicity is real above ~400mcg/day.

Epsom salt baths. Magnesium sulphate again — the sulphate side supports phase 2 liver conjugation including glutathione conjugation.

Avoid what burns it. Paracetamol, alcohol (obviously not for kids but the parents), heavy metal exposure, persistent EMF, chronic inflammation — all glutathione hogs.

Glutathione restoration is the chemical version of what grounding does electrically — it puts back what the modern environment is stripping out.

Low-dose lithium orotate — the quiet helper for sleep and mood. Lithium orotate at low doses (1-5 mg of elemental lithium) is a different animal to pharmaceutical lithium carbonate (which runs 600-1200 mg and needs blood monitoring). Orotate is the natural mineral form found in trace amounts in spring water and unprocessed foods; modern soil depletion means most of us get almost none. There’s a quiet but real literature on lithium orotate for mood stabilisation, sleep, anxiety reduction, and neuroprotection — Nieper’s original work in Germany, plus more recent work on lithium’s effect on glycogen synthase kinase-3 (GSK-3) and BDNF expression. For autistic kids who can’t settle at bedtime, who wake at 2-3am, who rage in the mornings, who have OCD-spectrum thinking or aggressive stims, low-dose lithium orotate is worth a trial. 1 mg at night to start. Available over the counter in most countries as a supplement. Work with a practitioner. Not a substitute for fixing the EMF/gut/drainage foundation — but a useful adjunct once the basics are in place.

(A note for clarity — the lithium SAR point I make in section 7 refers to chronic lithium burden from medication or drinking water contamination, where lithium displaces sodium and potassium in tissue at quantities measurable in body fat and bone. Trace mineral orotate at 1-5 mg, taken transiently to support sleep, doesn’t accumulate to those levels and doesn’t shift the SAR profile meaningfully. The dose and the route make the medicine; same as everything else in nature.)

The mouth is the upstream end of the gut — fix the oral microbiome and the breathing. This is enormous and almost universally missed. The microbiome of the mouth is continuous with the microbiome of the gut; mouth bacteria are swallowed all day and seed everything downstream. Most autistic children are chronic mouth breathers — they sleep with their mouths open, wake with dry lips, snore, drool, get cracked corners and bad breath. Mouth breathing dries the oral microbiome (saliva is antimicrobial — without it, anaerobes flourish), drops nitric oxide production (nasal breathing generates NO from sinus epithelium; mouth breathing bypasses this entirely — NO is what dilates blood vessels and enhances oxygen delivery to the brain), fragments sleep through micro-arousals, and feeds straight into the gut dysbiosis picture.

Get them breathing through the nose. Mouth taping at night for older children — a small strip of medical-grade tape across the lips during sleep, retraining the body to breathe through the nose. Patrick McKeown’s Buteyko work is the framework — slow gentle nasal breathing with the exhale longer than the inhale, light-air-hunger training, and the simple Bohr-effect physics that CO₂ tolerance is what determines tissue oxygenation. Myofunctional therapy (a specialist field) trains the tongue, lips and jaw to a default-nasal posture. Half of paediatric sleep apnoea resolves with nasal-breathing retraining alone.

Tongue tie and frenulum restrictions — the missed diagnosis under everything. Tethered oral tissues (TOTs) are massive in this cohort and almost universally missed by paediatricians. A tongue tie — a tight or thick lingual frenulum — restricts the tongue’s ability to rest on the palate, which is what shapes the upper jaw and maxilla into the broad, well-developed arch that allows nasal breathing. Without tongue-to-palate contact, the palate develops narrow and high. The maxilla doesn’t grow forward. The airway behind it stays small. The child grows into a craniofacial structure that makes nasal breathing physically harder than mouth breathing.

Same goes for lip ties and buccal (cheek) ties. The clinical fingerprint: poor breastfeeding from birth (so formula gets blamed), narrow high-arched palate, dental crowding, recurrent ear infections (poor middle ear drainage), enlarged tonsils and adenoids (chronic inflammation from mouth breathing and dysbiosis), sleep apnoea or restless sleep, vagal dysfunction (the tongue is innervated by cranial nerves directly tied to vagal tone), and frequently the autism diagnosis. The TOTs practitioner community has been mapping this picture for over a decade. Frenectomy by a laser-trained dentist is a 20-minute outpatient procedure that can transform sleep, breathing, eating and behaviour. Find an International Affiliation of Tongue-Tie Professionals (IATP) member.

Iodine and the thyroid sit under all of this. Thyroid hormone runs the metabolic rate of every cell in the body — immune cells, brain cells, gut cells. Iodine is the raw material for thyroid hormone. Three modern compounds — bromide (in commercial bread as a dough conditioner, in flame retardants on furniture and bedding, in pool chemicals), fluoride (covered in section 7) and chlorine (tap water, swimming pools) — all sit in the halogen group on the periodic table and competitively displace iodine from the thyroid and from cellular iodine transporters. A child swimming in chlorinated pools, sleeping on brominated flame-retardant mattresses, drinking fluoridated water and eating commercial bread is being stripped of iodine three different ways. Most autistic children are profoundly iodine-deficient on testing. Sea vegetables (kelp, dulse, wakame, nori) and properly sourced sea salt restore it gently. High-dose iodine supplementation is its own protocol with caveats — don’t start without testing. But removing the bromide-fluoride-chlorine displacement load is universal.

MCAS — mast cell activation. The autism overlap you’ll recognise immediately. Mast Cell Activation Syndrome is the increasingly recognised condition where mast cells (immune cells that release histamine and 200+ other inflammatory mediators) fire inappropriately and constantly. The symptom profile: random flushing (especially face, ears, chest), food sensitivities that change weekly, random hives, swelling, GI cramping after foods that were fine yesterday, rage attacks after specific foods (often histamine-rich: aged cheese, fermented foods, leftover meat, chocolate, citrus), heat intolerance, sudden allergic-feeling reactions to perfumes, exhaust, cleaning products. Sound familiar? It overlaps almost completely with MCS, EHS and the harder-end autism comorbidity picture.

The trial: low-histamine diet for two weeks (no aged cheese, no fermented food, no leftover meat, no citrus, no tomato, no chocolate, no vinegar, no smoked anything — see the Swiss Interest Group Histamine Intolerance list, SIGHI). DAO enzyme with high-histamine meals (DAO is the enzyme the body uses to break down dietary histamine; many of these kids are DAO-deficient genetically). Quercetin (a natural mast cell stabiliser, 500–1000 mg/day in older children, less in younger). Vitamin C supports mast cell stabilisation. Magnesium (already covered) is itself a mast cell stabiliser. If the low-histamine trial dramatically settles the child, you’ve found an MCAS picture and the protocol gets adjusted accordingly.

Note also — fermented foods (recommended throughout for gut diversity) are high-histamine and can actively worsen an MCAS child. If kefir, sauerkraut, or kombucha trigger rage or flushing, suspect MCAS and pause fermented food until the mast cells are stabilised. Probiotic capsules with specific low-histamine strains (L. rhamnosus, B. infantis, B. longum) are the workaround.

HRV — measure what you’re fixing. Heart Rate Variability is the simplest, cheapest, most powerful biomarker of autonomic nervous system state. High HRV = healthy parasympathetic engagement, vagal tone good. Low HRV = sympathetic lock, vagal tone shot. HRV drops measurably under EMF exposure — multiple peer-reviewed studies have demonstrated this and you can replicate it at home. A chest-strap heart rate monitor (Polar H10) paired with a free app (Elite HRV, HRV4Training) gives you the number. Measure morning HRV in the bedroom before and after pulling EMF — the difference will tell you whether the work is paying off. Measure before and after parasites treatment. Before and after starting NAC. Before and after a fight or a school day. HRV gives the parent something numeric to track instead of subjective behaviour scoring, and it correlates with everything else in this piece. Cheap, motivating, hard to argue with.

Red light therapy — photobiomodulation as a deliberate intervention. Section 1 covers blue/NIR balance from the sun. Red light therapy is the deliberate clinical use of red (660 nm) and near-infrared (850 nm) light delivered through panels. Michael Hamblin at Harvard has been publishing on photobiomodulation for over a decade — it works at the mitochondrial cytochrome c oxidase level, restoring electron transport chain function in stressed cells, reducing neuroinflammation, supporting brain coherence and accelerating recovery in traumatic brain injury and neurodegenerative conditions. Multiple recent peer-reviewed trials in autism specifically (transcranial photobiomodulation) have shown measurable improvements in behavioural scores. Cheap panels (Mito Red, Hooga, Red Light Man) sit between $200 and $1000. Twenty minutes a day, eyes closed, panel a foot from the chest or back, or for transcranial work, panel close to the skull (don’t shine direct red light into open eyes, especially in young children — eyes closed only). One of the cheapest high-value adjuncts in the protocol.

HBOT — mild hyperbaric oxygen. Rossignol and Frye published the randomised controlled trial of mild HBOT (1.3 ATA, 24% oxygen, 40 sessions) in autistic children showing measurable improvements in awareness, social interaction, eye contact, language and behaviour scores. Mainstream paediatrics has largely ignored the result. The mechanism is plausible — increased dissolved oxygen drives mitochondrial recovery, reduces neuroinflammation, supports gut-mucosal healing. Mild HBOT chambers (the 1.3 ATA inflatable type) are now parent-accessible to rent or own. It’s not cheap and it requires daily commitment for a series of weeks, but the published evidence is real and parents who’ve done it report significant gains. Once the foundation is built (EMF, drainage, gut, parasites, mould), HBOT is one of the highest-value advanced interventions.

The Cell Danger Response (CDR) — Naviaux’s framework that explains why this whole protocol works. Robert Naviaux at UCSD has spent over a decade mapping the Cell Danger Response — the cellular state where mitochondria, under sustained threat (toxins, EMF, infection, inflammation), stop their normal energy-producing function and switch to defensive mode. They eject ATP into the extracellular space (where it acts as a danger signal), harden their membranes, stop communicating with neighbouring cells, and the whole tissue effectively goes into a metabolic bunker. You cannot socialise a cell that is in CDR. This is the cellular-biology version of the “physiological siege” framing in this piece — autism, chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia, post-Lyme, long COVID and Gulf War Syndrome may all be variations on stuck CDR, which is why protocols that work for one often help with the others. Naviaux’s work on suramin in autism is the most rigorous clinical demonstration that switching cells out of CDR produces measurable autism improvement. The everything-in-this-piece approach — drainage, EMF off, real food, sunlight, ground, nervous system regulation — is the slow, parent-accessible version of telling the cells the war is over, you can come out now.

Th1/Th2/Th17 — the immune volume knob and why cod liver oil keeps coming up. A healthy immune system balances three arms: Th1 (cellular immunity, kills viruses and clears intracellular pathogens), Th2 (humoral immunity, makes antibodies, also handles parasites and drives allergy), and Th17 (mucosal immunity, regulates inflammation). Parasites, mould, vaccines (especially aluminium-adjuvanted ones) and chronic infection all tend to push the body into Th2 dominance — the child becomes hyper-reactive to the environment (allergies, eczema, food sensitivities, MCAS, chemical sensitivity) while losing the Th1 capacity to clear viruses or knock back small parasite loads. They get every cold that goes around, can’t shake any of them properly, and react to everything.

Vitamin A is the volume knob. True retinol (not beta-carotene, which many autistic kids can’t convert) from cod liver oil, liver, egg yolks, butter from grass-fed cows. Vitamin A is what helps the immune system rebalance — turns down the over-amplified Th2 alarm, turns the Th1 cleanup crew back on. This is why cod liver oil keeps appearing in the protocol — it’s not just the DHA and the D, it’s the A. Fermented cod liver oil (Green Pasture / Rosita) is the gold standard form, though slightly acquired-taste. Plain Norwegian cod liver oil (Carlson’s, Nordic Naturals) works fine for most kids.

Vitamin K2 alongside D3 — the calcium traffic director. Vitamin D3 raises blood calcium. Without adequate vitamin K2, that calcium can deposit in the wrong places — soft tissues, arteries, the kidneys, and crucially the pineal gland (already under attack from fluoride). K2 directs calcium into bone and out of soft tissue where it belongs. Most people supplementing D3 are doing so without K2, which over time can drive vascular calcification and accelerated pineal calcification. The two should always be paired. K2 as MK-7 (longer-acting, 100-200mcg) from grass-fed butter, natto, or supplementation. Cod liver oil already provides some K2 alongside its A and D.

Picky eating — the daily problem nobody addresses. Most parents reading this are dealing with a child who eats five beige foods and refuses everything else. This isn’t behavioural — it’s biology. Several mechanisms drive it:

Tongue tie restricts chewing. A child who can’t move food around in the mouth can only manage textures that disintegrate easily — bread, crackers, chicken nuggets, chips. Frenectomy expands the safe-food list dramatically. (Covered above.)

Zinc deficiency wrecks taste perception. The “white foods kid” is often profoundly zinc-deficient. Pumpkin seeds, oysters, red meat, plus targeted supplementation under guidance. Taste returns within weeks.

Oxalate dumping or mast cell flares make new foods unsafe . A child who tried broccoli once and reacted hasn’t been “fussy” — they’ve correctly learned that broccoli (high oxalate) makes them feel awful. Address the underlying issue before pushing variety.

Folate receptor antibodies (covered above) cause neurological apraxia of swallowing in some children — they’re not refusing to eat, they’re physiologically unable to coordinate the swallow. Leucovorin helps.

Microbiome shapes cravings. Candida and Clostridia-dominant guts crave the carbs that feed them. The cravings are real but the bugs are driving them. Fix the gut and the cravings shift over weeks.

Practical sequence: do the tongue-tie assessment, replete zinc, address underlying oxalate/MCAS/FRAA issues, fix the gut. The food list expands as the biology comes online. Don’t fight at the table — fight upstream.

Glyphosate + aluminium + fluoride + EMF — the multiplicative synergy. The SAR paragraph in section 7 made the case that aluminium, fluoride and lithium are conductivity modifiers that raise the body’s electromagnetic absorption. Here’s the deeper point: the four big modern exposures don’t add, they multiply. Glyphosate chelates aluminium and transports it past the blood-brain barrier. Aluminium accumulated in brain tissue raises local SAR. Fluoride calcifies the pineal and raises ionic conductivity. EMF then deposits energy preferentially into the higher-conductivity tissue. Each exposure makes the body more vulnerable to the next. The math isn’t linear (one + one + one + one = four). It’s closer to one × two × two × two = eight. Stephanie Seneff and Anthony Samsel’s work on glyphosate-aluminium synergy is the published frame for this; the EMF layer is what they don’t yet name. A child carrying all four exposures is not simply burdened four ways — they are operating in a biological state where each insult amplifies the others. Which is the optimistic news, in a way: stripping one of the four cuts the multiplier disproportionately. You don’t need to fix everything to see substantial change.

The sonic diet — speaking to my own bones here. Thirty years behind mixing desks teaches you that sound is not just something you hear, it’s something the whole body processes mechanically. Bone conduction, vagal afferents in the ear canal, vestibular system, chest cavity resonance — the body is a tuned instrument and constant unwanted vibration de-tunes it.

Most modern homes have a constant low-frequency floor that nobody consciously registers. Fridge compressors. Air-con units. Standby transformers. Switched-mode power supplies whining at audio-band harmonics. Heat pumps. Pool pumps. The neighbour’s swimming pool pump. For an autistic child with hyperacusis it’s the equivalent of trying to sleep in a room with a mosquito that never leaves and that nobody else can hear.

Get the noise floor down. Switch the fridge off at night if you can (cold won’t drop in 8 hours). Move the air-con compressor away from the bedroom wall. Acoustic-isolate the boiler cupboard. And when you do add sound deliberately — for an overstimulated nervous system that needs a stable sonic anchor — go for brown noise or pink noise, not white. White noise is high-frequency-weighted and to a fried sensory system it sounds like static aggression. Brown noise rolls off the highs steeply and sounds like distant heavy rain, distant surf, wind in big trees. The brain reads it as nature, the autonomic system settles into it. Pink noise sits between the two and works well for sleep. You can find pure brown-noise generators online for free. Use them through wired speakers, never bluetooth.

Acoustic grounding pairs with electrical grounding. Both are giving the nervous system a steady, predictable, natural signal floor instead of the chaotic high-frequency assault of modern indoor environments.

Watch the drainage — don’t open the front door if the back door is locked. When you start the protocol — pull the EMF, fix the gut, treat parasites, change the diet — the body starts mobilising stored toxins, dying microbes, parasite debris and old inflammatory load. If the drainage pathways (liver, kidneys, lymph, bowels, skin, breath) are sluggish, that material doesn’t leave the body. It recirculates. It crosses back into the brain. The child gets worse before they get better — sometimes a lot worse. This is the Herxheimer reaction or “die-off” and it’s the single biggest reason parents abandon a protocol that was actually working.

Open the drainage first, then start the clearance. In rough order from gentle to firmer:

Bowels moving daily. Constipation means everything recirculates. Magnesium, prunes, kiwi fruit, more water, more movement. Get a daily bowel motion before you start anything else.

Water — properly filtered. Reverse osmosis to strip out fluoride, chlorine, glyphosate residues, heavy metals. Re-mineralise it with a pinch of unrefined sea salt. Plenty of it.

Epsom salt baths. Magnesium sulphate transdermally — relaxes the nervous system, supports phase 2 liver detox via the sulphate pathway, helps the lymph drain. Cheap and powerful. Two cups in a warm bath, twenty minutes, three or four times a week.

Castor oil packs over the liver. Topical only, no ingestion. A cloth soaked in cold-pressed castor oil laid over the right upper abdomen for thirty minutes with a hot water bottle on top. Stimulates lymphatic flow and bile production. Looks like witchcraft, works like a charm — used in proper naturopathic medicine for a century.

Bile flow specifically — this is where fat-soluble toxins actually leave the body. Bile gets named everywhere in the drainage literature but most parents don’t realise it’s the only exit route for fat-soluble toxins — glyphosate, mycotoxins, aluminium, mercury and other heavy metals, persistent organic pollutants, oxidised hormones. If bile is sluggish or thickened, none of the clearance works no matter how open the bowels are; the toxins just sit in the liver and recirculate via enterohepatic circulation. Supporting bile flow: TUDCA (tauroursodeoxycholic acid, 250–500 mg) is the most direct intervention, ox bile at meals for kids with poor fat digestion, beetroot (cooked or juiced), bitter greens (rocket, dandelion, chicory, endive) before meals, dandelion root tea , and good old lemon water on an empty stomach before breakfast. The classic green-stool sign in the nappy after bitter greens or beetroot is the bile actually moving for the first time. Without bile flow, the binders catch toxins in the gut that the liver hasn’t even dumped yet — you’re catching nothing.

Movement and skin brushing to move lymph. Lymph has no pump of its own — only movement and breath move it.

Sweating. A warm bath, sunshine, gentle exercise. Sweat dumps metals and toxins the liver can’t conjugate fast enough. Even infrared sauna for older children if available.

Binders. For more advanced clearance — activated charcoal, bentonite clay, chlorella — bind toxins in the gut so they leave instead of getting re-absorbed. Only with a practitioner who knows the doses, because binders also grab nutrients.

The 11pm-to-3am liver window — and why the bedroom must be dead at exactly those hours. Chinese medicine has known for two and a half thousand years that the liver and gallbladder do their main work in the small hours — the liver clock runs roughly 1am to 3am, the gallbladder 11pm to 1am. Modern chronobiology has more or less confirmed it: bile flow, glutathione conjugation, phase 2 detox enzymes and parasitic activity all peak in those hours. A child who wakes consistently at 1am, 2am or 3am with night terrors, sweating, agitation or just wide-eyed insomnia is almost always telling you their liver is overloaded. Same goes for waking with itching, with bad breath, or fully agitated and angry. This is the liver shouting that it can’t keep up with the day’s load.

So the bedroom must be electrically dead during precisely those hours. Pulling the breaker on the bedroom circuit at midnight isn’t arbitrary — it gives the liver the metabolic and electromagnetic silence it needs to dump the trash. Castor oil packs done just before bed prime the liver going into its working window. A glass of water with a squeeze of lemon by the bed for the kidneys to flush in those hours. No screen, no wifi, no LED standby light, no pulsing modem from the next room. If you’re seeing 2am wake-ups, look at the room’s EMF first and the liver second — they’re the same problem.

If you’re going to clean the house, open the front door first so the rubbish can actually get to the kerb. Treating a backed-up child is the surest way to make them worse.

Summary of the sequence in one line: Clear the signal (EMF) → clean the filter (gut, parasites, mould, metals) → fuel the system (real food, sunlight, ground, sleep, vagal tone). It’s not anti-tech. It’s pro-biology. We are the only species in history trying to raise our young inside a giant invisible high-frequency data soup, then wondering why they’re having trouble communicating.

14. For adults who suspect they’re on the spectrum

This whole piece is pitched at parents of young children. But a lot of adults reading it will be the ones who’ve quietly recognised themselves on the page — the sensory overwhelm, the brain fog, the gut wreckage, the sleep that never quite works, the social bandwidth that runs out by 3pm, the inability to filter background noise, the meltdown after a long day on screens. The diagnosis we never got. The “high-functioning” label we got told meant we should be fine.

The protocol runs the same way. Same order. No school fights to pick, no childcare to juggle, just you and your own house and your own habits.

Practical adaptations for adults:

The electric diet hits harder for adults because most of us have spent decades being microwaved. Expect a longer settling period — weeks rather than days — before sleep, energy, and clarity start coming back.

MTHFR and methylation testing is even more useful in adults because you’ll usually be partially compensating with adult coping strategies, and the test tells you why those strategies keep failing.

Dosing is proportional. A 70 kg adult takes adult doses of magnesium (300-600 mg/day), NAC (1200-2400 mg/day split), methylfolate (start tiny — 200-400 mcg — over-methylating is a rougher ride for adults than for kids), lithium orotate (5 mg at night). Work the numbers with a practitioner.

The vagal tone work matters most for adults because you’ve been holding fight-or-flight for thirty or forty or fifty years and the autonomic system has forgotten how to settle. Cold water, humming, longer exhale than inhale, daily. The shift is slow then sudden.

Forest time, grounding time, sunlight time is not optional. Adults can convince themselves it’s an indulgence. It’s medicine. Schedule it.

You can run parasites, mould, heavy metal and tick-borne testing on yourself without permission. Order the tests. See what shows up. Treat what you find.

Watch the drainage. Adults Herx harder than children because the accumulated load is bigger. Open every drainage pathway before you start clearance. This means daily bowel motion, Epsom baths, castor oil packs, hydration with electrolytes, sweat. Don’t go straight at the parasites or the mould — you’ll knock yourself out.

Perimenopause and menopause for women — the mask collapse. A particularly common pattern: women in their 40s and early 50s who masked autistic traits their whole lives suddenly find the mask falling apart as oestrogen drops. The sensory overwhelm gets worse, the social bandwidth collapses, the executive function falters, and what looked like “burnout” or “midlife crisis” turns out to be autism becoming visible because the hormonal scaffolding that had been holding the coping together is gone. Recognise it for what it is. The protocol applies — and bioidentical hormone support, worked through with a knowledgeable practitioner, can help bridge the transition while the foundation work takes hold. The oestrobolome (gut bacteria that recycle oestrogen — covered in section 11) becomes especially important here.

The most common comment I get from adults who run this protocol on themselves: “I didn’t know I was supposed to feel this well. I thought this was just how I was.”

You aren’t. You were under siege.

Putting it together

The official medical line is that the cause of autism is unknown and the rates are rising because of “better diagnosis”. I don’t buy that. Diagnosis got better. The rates also got actually higher. The 1940s number was one in 10,000. The 2000 US CDC ADDM cohort was around 1 in 150. By the early 2010s it was 1 in 68. By 2020 it was 1 in 36. The latest CDC ADDM report — 2022 birth cohort, published 2025 — puts it at 1 in 31 eight-year-olds. That is a hockey stick. You cannot diagnose your way to a hockey stick. The wireless saturation, the antibiotic saturation, the glyphosate saturation, the processed-food saturation, the vaccine schedule, the C-section rate, the formula-feeding rate, the LED lighting saturation, the lack of sunlight, the lack of ground contact, the dirty electricity, the PM2.5 — all of those rose on the same curve.

The most important reframe in this whole piece: autism in many cases is not a permanent neurological identity. For some children it is — and those people are who they are and deserve respect and accommodation and a world that fits them. But for a huge subset, especially the regression-onset kids with heavy GI and sleep and immune comorbidity, autism is a state of physiological siege. A nervous system under sustained electromagnetic, chemical, biological and sensory assault, with the drainage backed up and the gut destroyed and the mitochondria failing. Lift the siege and the body comes back. Not always all the way — the genetics set some of the limits — but a long way for many of them.

You can’t fix the world. You can fix a child’s environment.

Electric diet first. Gut second. Real food third. Sunlight, sleep, ground, movement throughout. Don’t do home FMT with a turkey baster — get the parent eating fermented food and bone broth and get the child onto live cultures daily, and if you want a proper transplant find a clinical trial.

That’s the order I’d run it in.

We are currently conducting the largest un-consented biological experiment in history. We have turned our houses into microwave ovens, our food into antibiotics, our air into particulates and our nights into daylight — and we are surprised the next generation is coming out scrambled. It’s time to turn the oven off and let the biology cool down.

Further reading and references

On grounding and autism

Better Earthing — case study of Thomas, 11-year-old autistic boy on a grounding underlay: betterearthing.com.au/earthing-for-autism

Kristy Forbes, autistic adult and parent — Why do many autistic children lay on the ground or sleep on the floor? kristyforbes.com.au

Ghaly M, Teplitz D. (2004) The biologic effects of grounding the human body during sleep as measured by cortisol levels and subjective reporting of sleep, pain, and stress. J Altern Complement Med — PubMed link via ResearchGate

Oschman J, Chevalier G, Brown R. (2015) The effects of grounding (earthing) on inflammation, the immune response, wound healing, and prevention and treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. J Inflamm Res — PMC4378297

On EMF and autism

Herbert MR, Sage C. (2013) Autism and EMF? Plausibility of a pathophysiological link — Parts I and II, Pathophysiology

Sullivan P, Herbert M — EMF Exposure: A Major Factor in the Development of Autism — naturalblaze.com (Mercola reprint)

Belpomme et al. (2023) Combined Neurological Syndrome in Electrohypersensitivity and Multiple Chemical Sensitivity: A Clinical Study of 2018 Cases — PMC10707324

On contact current and dirty electricity (for the wired-peripheral point in section 2)

Sam Milham — Dirty Electricity: Electrification and the Diseases of Civilization (book) — the foundational text on dirty electricity and disease patterns, with the historical correlation between electrification and the rise of the “diseases of civilization”

Karl Riley — Tracing EMFs in Building Wiring and Grounding (book) — the practical engineering reference on how to measure and trace contact current and field exposure in real buildings

Havas M, Stetzer D — published work on dirty electricity and biological effects, including the multiple sclerosis cluster work — searchable on Magda Havas’s site at magdahavas.com

On the gut–brain axis and autism

Kang DW, Adams JB, Krajmalnik-Brown R et al. (2017) Microbiota Transfer Therapy alters gut ecosystem and improves gastrointestinal and autism symptoms — Microbiome

Kang DW et al. (2019) Long-term benefit of Microbiota Transfer Therapy on autism symptoms and gut microbiota (2-year follow-up) — Scientific Reports — PMC6456593

MacFabe DF. (2012) Short-chain fatty acid fermentation products of the gut microbiome: implications in autism spectrum disorders — Microb Ecol Health Dis — PMC3747729

Arizona State University Phase 2 trial info: pitchfunder.asufoundation.org/project/15518

On the risks of DIY fecal transplant

FDA Safety Alert — deaths from pathogenic E. coli transmission via FMT: fda.gov

Cleveland Clinic on FMT risks: my.clevelandclinic.org

Understanding the Scope of Do-It-Yourself FMT (survey study) — PMC7359198

On parasites and autism

Toxocariasis in a child with autism spectrum disorder (case report, treated with albendazole) — PMC7795894

Helminths as a Cause or a Potential Treatment for Autism? — Autism Research Institute: autism.org

EMA approval of ivermectin/albendazole combination for paediatric helminth infections: ema.europa.eu

CDC on albendazole, ivermectin, mebendazole dosing for soil-transmitted helminths: cdc.gov/sth

On vaccine injury and regression

Katie Wright (granddaughter of Bob & Suzanne Wright, Autism Speaks founders) — My Parents Founded Autism Speaks After Vaccines Injured My Son — Children’s Health Defense

Alison MacNeil / SafeMinds testimony on son Nick’s regression after 15-month DTaP/MMR/Hib visit — disabled-world.com

On the Jelter / Sage school protocol

DefenderShield summary of the Jelter & Sage protocol (80% of autistic children improved within 2 weeks of an EMF-reduction protocol): defendershield.com

The film

Safe (1995), dir. Todd Haynes — a 1990s portrait of multiple chemical sensitivity that nobody at the time knew how to recognise.

My own previous Substack posts on this — the underlying framework

The full body of work behind this piece is on normanjamesemf.substack.com. The posts most relevant to what’s written here, grouped by theme:

On the EMF foundation

On the SAR and vaccination synergy — the critical thread for autism

On the truth-tellers and the gatekeepers

The Man Who Made His Money Before He Started Telling the Truth — Dr Mike Yeadon — the test I apply to anyone telling me what the medical establishment doesn’t want me to hear.

On parasites — for section 6

On supplements and pitfalls — for section 13

Methylene Blue: The Mitochondrial Miracle That Could Kill You If You Don’t Read This First — methylene blue is a potent MAO inhibitor, not a casual supplement. Read before taking.

On the wider perspective