Mould: Clean It Yourself Before You Pay Anyone

Norman James

Most people get a mould inspection the moment they see a black patch on the wall. Save your money. A full inspection earns its fee when a building has had serious water damage: water that soaked into the walls and never dried out. If there has been no leak and no water got into the structure, you can deal with it yourself.

Step one: the electric diet

This comes first. Most people skip it. They get someone in, whack it, kill all the mould, and then the mould comes back and they pay the same man again. Round and round it goes.

All you have to do is make your home like the woods, at least at night while you’re sleeping.

Mould talks to itself. EMF knocks that communication out. ELF, RFR and magnetic fields (MF) each knock it out on their own.

Combined, it goes up to 600 times faster. When ELF, RFR and MF come together, the mould goes bananas. Wherever you’ve got radio frequency radiation and electric fields together, those areas go wild, and so do static corners.

Day and night both count. Knock its communication out all day and all night and it goes wild. Knock it out during the day and give it the night back, and it’s far less bad.

ELF and RFR are the problem. Wherever there is ELF or RFR, there’s a slight increase in mould, maybe 1 or 2%.

Next to a WiFi router it’s a different story. WiFi in the house, a reflective roof, or a roof that isn’t earthed, and the mould gets bombarded left, right and centre.

EMF only gets reflected or absorbed. It bounces around the house until it’s absorbed by the earth or the atmosphere. A reflective, unearthed roof keeps throwing it back inside.

What to do:

WiFi off at night, and wired where you can

Devices out of the bedroom

Earth a metal roof

At the very least, give the house a clean night, every night

Print the full Electric Diet and stick it on the wall (link at the end)

Walk in the woods and you’re surrounded by mould, and it causes no problems. In the woods there are thousands of species living side by side, all talking, all keeping each other in check.

Inside a house it’s different. The mould is isolated, and EMF pushes one specific strain to go mental. That strain takes over, and the house stops being like the woods. It becomes a toxic place, and the ones that thrive there are the nasty ones: black mould and Stachybotrys.

Give the mould back its quiet and what you’re left with is ordinary mould, the kind that lives everywhere.

Step two: what actually kills it

All you need is Bacillus subtilis first, then EM1 later.

Use them separately. Never mix them in the same bottle or spray them on the same day. Bacillus fights the microbes in EM1, so they work against each other. Bacillus subtilis first, then EM1 later on a separate day.

Spray them on the walls and they eat everything.

They work their way into the plaster and into every surface they touch.

Bacillus subtilis eats the mould itself. It makes enzymes that break down the mould’s cell walls, and it gives off its own natural antifungals on top. It kills the mould, feeds on it, then holds the ground.

The good microbes move in and take over the surface, so the mould has nowhere to come back to. Bleach kills what it touches and leaves the ground empty for the mould to return.

Give it time. It can take a week, two, three or four. Spray every few days and let it work.

The mould eaters

These are the microbes that eat, knock out and kill mould:

Bacillus subtilis : breaks down mould cell walls and gives off antifungals (iturin, surfactin, fengycin)

Bacillus amyloliquefaciens : a close cousin of subtilis with strong antifungals, widely used against mould on crops

Bacillus velezensis : another strong antifungal Bacillus, used in biocontrol sprays

Bacillus pumilus : stops mould growing on surfaces and plants

Bacillus licheniformis : makes enzymes that break down mould cell walls

Bacillus megaterium : competes mould out and gives off antifungals

Paenibacillus polymyxa : makes antifungals and cell-wall-breaking enzymes

Lactobacillus plantarum : a lactic acid bacterium in EM1, gives off acids and antifungals that stop mould

Other lactic acid bacteria in EM1: sour the surface so mould can’t take hold

Yeasts in EM1: take the food and the space so mould has nothing left

Phototrophic bacteria in EM1 (Rhodopseudomonas): back up the rest of the EM1 crew

Streptomyces : soil bacteria that make many natural antifungals

Pseudomonas fluorescens : a soil bacterium used to keep mould down on plants

Trichoderma: a fungus that hunts and eats other moulds

Protect yourself

Spray the mould with Bacillus subtilis and leave it for 24 hours before you touch it. By then the Bacillus has eaten most of it, and you can go in and disturb it.

Done that way, you shouldn’t need to wear a mask.

If you do wear one, wear it for a short time only. Wear a mask too long and the moisture from your breath builds up inside it. That causes mould in your mouth and more tooth decay.

Gloves are still a good idea while you wipe down.

Mould and your teeth

Mould is what actually damages your teeth. It goes in this order:

First, the mould. You need the mould, and then you need the mould in your mouth. Candida is the one in the mouth, and it teams up with the bacteria there.

EMF increases it. The same EMF that drives the mould on your walls drives it in your mouth.

Then the bad sugars. You eat the bad sugars, and they stick to the mould film on your teeth.

Then the decay. The sugar sits stuck against the tooth and eats it away.

Calcium carbonate causes a problem with this too.

Look at the wild:

Wild dogs hardly ever have tooth decay.

Animals in the wild in general hardly ever have it.

People in Africa living on their traditional food were found with perfect teeth. Weston A. Price travelled the world in the 1930s and recorded it: tribe after tribe with perfect teeth until the sugar and white flour arrived.

The Weston A. Price Foundation carries his work (link at the end).

Cleaning off

Spray first, wipe second. That way you never disturb the live mould.

Spray the area with Bacillus subtilis and leave it for 24 hours. Leave the mould alone while it works. In those 24 hours it will probably eat most of it and destroy it.

Then wipe it down with EM1. That takes off what’s left and puts the EM1 crew on the surface to hold it.

Then you’ve got it. Dead mould and spores still set people off, so make sure the wipe takes them off the wall. A HEPA vacuum helps on rough surfaces.

If a patch is bigger than about a square metre, or the plaster has gone soft and crumbly, cut that section out and replace it.

Mist the whole house

Once the patches are done, treat the whole house.

Give it a good mist of Bacillus subtilis everywhere first, then EM1 later. Literally everywhere: walls, corners, ceilings, behind furniture, inside cupboards. Bacillus on one day, EM1 on a later day, never together.

Bacillus subtilis won’t harm you, even in the air. It’s the same bacterium people eat in natto, the Japanese fermented soybeans.

Then dry it out. Do it on a hot day, or heat the house up really hot, and let the water evaporate.

It will eat the mould all through your house, and the air will be a lot cleaner.

Where to look

Mould can sit behind your stud wall. That space is more or less sealed off from the room, so it is the lower risk. The places to worry about are:

Attics and loft spaces

Anywhere condensation sets in : cold corners, behind wardrobes on outside walls, around windows, bathrooms, under sinks

Corners: static builds up in corners as well, and static has been known to breed mould for a long, long time

A cheap pin moisture meter tells you whether a wall is holding water. A high reading means there is a source you still need to find and fix. Mould always follows the water.

Test before you spend

Once you’ve cleaned and sprayed, get a home mould spore detector and see how bad it really is. Do this before you spend money on anyone else. If the readings come back down, the job is done. If they stay high, you know there is something hidden, and now a professional is worth paying for.

What it eats, and what it gives off

The other problem is what the mould eats.

Mould loves calcium carbonate , which is in plaster, lime and render. It will eat almost anything, really.

Black mould and Stachybotrys go for cellulose : the paper face of plasterboard, wallpaper, wood, cardboard, and the dust that settles in corners.

What it gives off while it eats is the worst part. Those waste products are what make people ill.

When a mould gets really strong, it can eat things other moulds can’t, or ones that would take them a very long time to break down. A strong mould is a hungrier, more aggressive mould.

That’s why the electric diet comes before the spray. Keep the mould weak and ordinary, and Bacillus subtilis and EM1 will keep it under control.

The short version

Do the electric diet, at least at night

Find and fix any water

Check the walls with a moisture meter

Spray Bacillus subtilis and leave it 24 hours

Wipe down with EM1

Mist the whole house with Bacillus subtilis first, then EM1 later, then heat it up and let it dry

Keep going with Bacillus subtilis first and EM1 later, on different days, every few days for several weeks

Test with a home spore detector

Only pay for an inspection if the readings stay high

Read more