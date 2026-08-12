Mold Isn’t One Thing. And EMF Is Changing How It Wins.

Everyone talks about mold like it’s one organism. It isn’t. Mold is a community, same as your gut flora, and which species dominate depends entirely on the environment you hand it. Change the conditions and you don’t just get “more mold” — you get a different mold winning.

Here’s the chain, and why I think it’s a lot more dangerous now than it used to be.

Calcium Carbonate and NPK Are Feeding It

The core driver is calcium carbonate and what it feeds. Add NPK fertiliser into that mix and you’re loading nitrate — and nitrate is fuel for mold.

A moldy branch off a natural tree, fed by nothing but the forest floor, is not a problem. That’s just decay doing what decay does.

A moldy branch off an NPK-fed tree is a different animal entirely. That tree is carrying more nitrate than tobacco does, and that nitrate is feeding the mold the same way it would feed mold on a cigarette — just delivered through the tree instead of the pack.

Liquorice is used in tobacco to keep the nitrates locked in the stem. Fruit trees are being pushed the same way now, except it’s not liquorice doing the holding — it’s ion uptake, forcing the plant to take up more than it would naturally. That’s aggressive enough that a lot of fruit coming out of China gets destroyed because of it. Same mechanism, same nitrate-loading problem, just moved from tobacco leaf into the fruit on your plate.

The acidified NPK soil add the calcium carbonate increasing oxalates.

Which means the mold that used to sit on your fruit isn’t the same mold anymore either. Mold that would have been fine, even edible, years ago isn’t fine now, because the substrate it’s growing on has changed underneath it.

Then there’s treated wood. Mold normally leaves treated wood alone. Not anymore. It’s moving faster now, fast enough that it’s colonising wood it would never have touched before.

Mold Takes the Path of Least Resistance — Until EMF Gets Involved

Mold, like slime mould, naturally finds the shortest, most efficient route through a substrate. That’s well documented behaviour.

EMF changes that. Put a strong field next to mold — a wifi router is a good example — and the growth path and speed change. That’s not a small thing when you think about what it means for a normal home. Every home now runs wireless communications. Every one of those homes is sitting next to a field that’s altering how mold behaves and how fast it moves.

My position on this is simple: no phone, no wifi indoors. End of.

The studies that exist put the acceleration at a few percent. That sounds small until you realise what a few percent compounding in your walls, over years, in a building already carrying fire retardants and other synthetic loads, actually adds up to. This isn’t a discomfort question. It’s a death question.

I’ve seen this myself at alarming levels, and it gets worse with ELF and RFR synergy — the two fields stacking on each other rather than acting alone. Put a Kligheart 600x next to a wifi router and you’ll see it yourself — Dr Klinghardt did a test with this exact instrument, and ELF and RFR both spike together, right there on the meter. Mine was an EOP — Ethernet over Power — device from my neighbour. That’s all it took. That shows up more in homes with smart meters, and it gets worse again if your wifi router sits near your consumer unit. That’s a genuinely bad idea. You’re stacking the ELF from the electrical panel with the RF from the router in one spot, and that combination is exactly the kind of synergy that pushes mold and everything else past the threshold.

The Mold You Get Isn’t the Mold You Started With

Different mold species have different preferences — pH, moisture, temperature, nutrients. Shift the environment and you shift which species wins the competition.

It goes in stages. Pioneer species move in first — Aspergillus, Penicillium, fast and opportunistic. As conditions settle — more nitrate, more calcium, wetter, warmer, more EMF — the fast movers give way to the ones built to win a stable fight. That’s when you get Stachybotrys and Chaetomium. Nasty shit. The real toxic black mold territory.

The dangerous species aren’t usually the fastest growers. They’re the ones that win once the environment stops changing and settles in their favour.

Mold, Pneumonia, and the Underwire: A Troubling Trio Norman James · December 16, 2023 Mold exposure has long been linked to a variety of health problems, including pneumonia. However, recent research has revealed a disturbing connection between mold, electromagnetic fields (EMFs), and the underwire of bras.Norman’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subsc… Read full story

The Bacteria Angle

Gram-negative and gram-positive bacteria are supposed to keep each other in check — mopping up each other’s waste, holding the balance. EMF disrupts that too. It speeds up gram-negative species far more than gram-positive.

This Isn’t Theoretical For Me

Most of what I’ve dealt with — the fatigue, the disease pattern — I now believe was mold. My family was irradiated by my neighbour’s EOP device, and what came out of that lines up with the 27 symptoms similar to breast implant illness. Breast implant illness itself is mold related. Same pattern, different trigger: a parabolic uplift, and a phone holder doing the same job as an underwire bra, concentrating the field instead of letting it dissipate.

SIFO is next on my list to clear. A parasite cleanse rebalanced something that had been thrown off by the parasites themselves, I cant eat sugar again without throwing up!

Nobody in the medical system cares to join these dots. The mold gives you fatigue, the fatigue gets treated as a separate problem, and the actual cause sits in the walls doing what EMF is now helping it do faster.

The only way I’ve found to clear it out is fluconazole and nystatin. That’s the next thing on my list, and hopefully the last thing I have to fix after six years of healing.

Parasites are part of the same picture. They live on lignin, and they’ll happily feed on mold too — it’s a symbiosis, not two separate problems. EMF damages tissue and keeps it warmer than it should be, and that warm, damaged tissue is exactly the environment parasites want. So you’ve got mold feeding the parasites, EMF feeding both, and the body caught in the middle of all three.

Fixing It Without Making It Worse

Take the EMF out of the equation and use safe mold treatments — things like EM-1 and Bacillus subtilis — along with parasite cleanses done properly, not excessively. Excessive is its own problem.

False Light Does the Same Thing

Orange LED light is a good example of false light. In vegetation it stops growth outright and triggers senescence — the plant reads it as a signal to shut down and decay. Mold is photo-reactive the same way plants are, and it seems to react badly to UV light too. Same principle: give a biological system the wrong light signal and it responds in ways that make things worse, not better.

The Electric Diet Is the Key to All of It

This is where it all comes together, and it may even save you money doing it: The Electric Diet — print this, stick it up