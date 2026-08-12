Norman James

Norman James

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tRuth's avatar
tRuth
3d

This is a share for sure!

Thanks for your knowledge, wisdom and resolve.

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Phar Percheron's avatar
Phar Percheron
3d

Thanks for the details on different molds. I hate them all but it's good to know which ones I need to hate more!

I got an air scrubber put in my air handling unit in the house. it has a UV light and also a catalytic converter that generates hydrogen peroxide from moisture in the air. (Air scrubber by Aerus).

failing to get my ductwork cleaned out for 6 or 8 years resulted in a return of moldy air, but now with the cleaning done the scrubber seems to be doing its job again.

I am so grateful that I haven't gotten so sick that I need to move to another country! best wishes for your continued recovery, and thank you for sharing your learning with us.

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