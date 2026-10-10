Makeup Without the Poison: Heavy Metals, MCS, EHS and Mold

Most people never think about what is in their makeup. If you have MCS, EHS or a mold allergy, you have to. You put this stuff on your face every day, around your eyes and on your lips, where it gets swallowed. Over a year that adds up.

This is what I have found on getting makeup that leaves out the heavy metals, the chemical triggers, the mold food and the gadgets.

Heavy metals: where they come from

Hardly anyone adds lead to makeup on purpose. It gets in through the raw materials. The colours in makeup come from the ground: mined minerals, clays and earth pigments. Whatever metals were in the rock come along with them.

The usual suspects:

Lead : lipstick, eyeshadow, kohl and surma eyeliners

Arsenic : earth pigments and clays

Cadmium : bright pigments and some mineral powders

Mercury : skin-whitening and “brightening” creams, mostly unregulated imports

Nickel and chromium : green and some dark pigments, metallic finishes; a big trigger for contact allergy

Antimony : dark eye products and some kohls

Aluminium : aluminium powder (CI 77000) in metallic finishes, and in glitter

Asbestos: can contaminate talc, because talc and asbestos are mined from the same kind of rock. The US FDA proposed compulsory asbestos testing for talc cosmetics in 2024 and has since pulled the rule, so testing is still down to the brand

Metals never show up on the ingredient list. They are contaminants, so the label stays silent about them. The only way to know is test results.

“Natural” and “mineral” on the label make this worse. The more a product relies on clays and earth pigments, the more chance of metals coming along with them. Synthetic iron oxides, made in a factory, usually carry far less metal than earth pigments dug out of the ground. Here, synthetic is the cleaner choice.

What the rules allow

The regulators set limits for trace amounts. These limits still allow some metal in every product:

Health Canada guideline limits: lead 10 ppm, arsenic 3 ppm, cadmium 3 ppm, mercury 3 ppm, antimony 5 ppm

US FDA : mercury 1 ppm, with an exception for eye-area preservatives. Its guidance on lead in lipstick and external cosmetics is 10 ppm, and colour additives are allowed up to 20 ppm lead and 3 ppm arsenic

EU : these metals are banned as ingredients, but “technically unavoidable” traces are allowed. Germany works to some of the tightest practical limits in Europe, around 2 ppm for lead

Thailand : lead 20 ppm, mercury 1 ppm, arsenic 5 ppm, cadmium 3 ppm. The lead limit here is double Canada’s

Washington State, USA: the law has set a 1 ppm lead limit since January 2025, the toughest I have found. Industry said 1 ppm was too hard, so the state brought in an interim policy: up to 2 ppm for general cosmetics, 5 ppm for colour cosmetics and clay masks, and up to 10 ppm with batch monitoring, while it works out a permanent rule. Even so, brands are hitting 1 to 5 ppm, which shows low levels can be done

Those numbers are for one product. Nobody counts the total across a full face of makeup, every day, for years. For someone whose body is already carrying a load, that total is the number that matters.

Mercury and skin whitening creams

This one matters here in Thailand and across Asia. Whitening creams sold on markets and online regularly turn up with mercury, sometimes thousands of times over the limit. Thailand’s FDA bans it, but the creams keep coming.

Never buy whitening or brightening creams from markets, social media sellers or unbranded imports

Look for a Thai FDA notification number on the pack, and check it on the Thai FDA website

Mercury goes through the skin, builds up in the body and damages the kidneys and nerves

Eyebrow tattoos and permanent makeup

Eyebrow tattooing, lip blush and permanent eyeliner are everywhere in Thailand. The pigments carry the same metals as makeup, but they go under the skin and stay there for life.

Iron oxide pigments in tattoos can heat up or tingle during an MRI scan. Tell the scanner staff if you have them

The ink cannot be washed off, so a bad batch stays in you

If you are already reacting to metals, this is one to think hard about before booking

Kids’ makeup and face paint

Cheap play makeup and face paint for children often test high for lead. Children are smaller, they put their hands in their mouths, and their bodies take up lead more readily. Skip the market play sets and party face paints.

How to cut the metals down

Ask the brand for its heavy metal test results. Better still, ask for the batch test (a Certificate of Analysis) for the product you are buying. A decent brand tests every batch and will send you the numbers. If they dodge the question, that tells you something

Pick fewer products. Every product you drop is one less source

Lips first. You eat lipstick. If you only change one thing, change this

Eyes second. Thin skin and close to the bloodstream. Kohl and surma from markets are among the worst for lead

Skip shimmer, glitter and metallic finishes. These lean on mica and metallic pigments, and mica is a mined mineral with its own contamination problem

Choose talc-free powders. Rice powder, corn starch and arrowroot do the same job

Fewer colours, simpler shades. Bright, deep and unusual colours need more pigment, which means more chance of metal

Go easy with loose powder. Loose powders get breathed in, especially the fine titanium dioxide and zinc oxide in mineral makeup. Tap off the excess and apply gently, keeping it away from your nose

MCS: the chemical side

For MCS the trigger is mostly what you breathe: the scent and the vapours. The rules:

Fragrance-free only. “Unscented” often means masking fragrance has been added to cover the base smell

“Fragrance” or “parfum” on the label can hide phthalates. One word on the label can cover dozens of chemicals

No essential oils. Natural or not, they are strong chemicals and set people off

Avoid formaldehyde-releasing preservatives : DMDM hydantoin, quaternium-15, imidazolidinyl urea, diazolidinyl urea and bronopol (2-bromo-2-nitropropane-1,3-diol). These slowly give off formaldehyde in the pot

Avoid PFAS. These “forever chemicals” turn up in long-wear and waterproof products. Look for PTFE, “perfluoro” or “polyfluoro” in the ingredients. Washington banned them in cosmetics from 2025

Short ingredient lists. Fewer ingredients, fewer chances

No sprays. Setting sprays, spray foundations and anything aerosol go straight into your lungs

No nail polish. Solvents, formaldehyde resins, toluene. Bad news all round

Plain removers. Most makeup removers and wipes are scented. A plain oil on a soft cloth takes makeup off just as well

Air new products outdoors for a day or two before bringing them inside

Patch test behind the ear or on the inner arm for 48 hours before using anything on your face

For the worst MCS, even “clean beauty” ranges can be too much. Some people do well on a single plain mineral powder with low metal results. Some do best skipping colour makeup altogether.

Mold allergy

If you react to mold, two things matter: products that feed mold, and ingredients made from fungi.

Choose water-free products : powders, balms, sticks and oils. Without water, mold and bacteria can’t grow in the product

Water-free still needs care. Oils and balms go rancid, and dirty fingers and brushes carry mold and bacteria into the pot. Use a clean spatula where you can

Watch “preservative-free” liquids. Any product with water in it and no preservative is the fastest to grow mold. Preservative-free works for powders and balms, and is a gamble in creams and liquids

Avoid fungal ingredients : galactomyces ferment filtrate, saccharomyces ferment, aspergillus ferment, lactobacillus ferment, kombucha

Avoid mushroom extracts : reishi, tremella and chaga are popular in “clean beauty” now

Buy small and use it up. Old makeup grows mold

Bin mascara after 3 months and liquids after 6 to 12 months. Micellar water and liquid removers go on the same timetable. Anything that smells off goes straight in the bin

Wash brushes weekly and dry them fully. Damp brushes grow mold

Store makeup somewhere dry, away from the bathroom. Here in Thailand the humidity alone is enough to start it off

EHS: the gadgets

With EHS, the trouble is the kit that has crept into beauty routines:

LED face masks : powered electronics strapped to your face for minutes at a time

Bluetooth and app-controlled devices : smart mirrors, “skin analysers”, connected cleansing brushes. Each one is another transmitter in the room

Ring lights and LED mirrors : cheap drivers often flicker, and they sit at face height

Sonic and vibrating brushes with charging bases that sit plugged in all day

Heated eyelash curlers and battery tools pressed against your eyes

Hair dryers and straighteners held close to the head, with strong magnetic fields at the motor and elements

The simple fix:

Use plain brushes, sponges and your fingers

Use a plain mirror and daylight; a window gives the truest colour anyway

If you must use a hair dryer, hold it at arm’s length and use it for as short a time as possible

Keep the phone in another room while you get ready

Brands worth looking at

No brand gets everything right in every product. Formulas change and one shade can test clean while the next one does not. Use these as a starting point, then read the label on the exact product, every time.

International brands

ILIA : publishes its own heavy metal limits, set tighter than the law: lead and antimony 5 ppm, cadmium and arsenic 3 ppm, mercury 1 ppm. It tests lead on every product. Low is still above zero, so shade and batch matter. Some lines carry fragrance or ferments, so read each label

Clinique : fragrance-free and allergy-tested across the range. Easy to find in Thailand at the big department stores

Almay : hypoallergenic and fragrance-free, and cheap

Physicians Formula : much of the range is made for sensitive skin. Some lines are scented, so check

RMS Beauty : coconut-oil balms, water-free, good for the mold side. Check each one for scent

Bare Minerals : the original loose powder foundation is a short, water-free list. It contains bismuth oxychloride, which makes some people itch, so patch test first

Everyday Minerals : simple loose mineral powders

Vapour Beauty and Kjaer Weis: balm-based. Read the labels for oils and plant extracts

Buying in Thailand

Department stores (Central, Siam Paragon, The Mall) carry Clinique and some of the bigger names. You can test before you buy

Lazada and Shopee : buy only from the brand’s official store. Fakes are everywhere, and a fake has had no metal testing at all

iHerb ships to Thailand and carries Physicians Formula, Everyday Minerals and other smaller clean brands

ILIA is hard to find here. Most people bring it in through a forwarding service from the US

Thai rice-starch powders: rice starch is a good talc replacement and Thailand makes plenty. Check for fragrance and look for the Thai FDA notification number

Products found clean in independent lab tests

Tamara Rubin at Lead Safe Mama runs community-funded lab testing of cosmetics and publishes the reports. Two results so far:

Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil : no lead, cadmium, mercury or arsenic detected, down to 5 parts per billion

Dior Addict Lip Glow, shade 001 Pink: no heavy metals detected. That one shade only, and it carries fragrance, so it suits the metals side but not the MCS side

Each result covers one product and one batch. Her site lists everything she has tested, with the lab reports. It is worth checking before you buy.

A simple starting kit

This is the kit to build first, keeping to the rules above:

Loose mineral powder foundation , talc-free, with heavy metal test results from the brand

One cream blush that doubles as lip colour in a balm base. One product instead of two

One neutral eyeshadow , matte, no shimmer

Mascara in the smallest size , replaced every 3 months, or skip it

Plain brushes , washed weekly

Plain oil and a soft cloth to take it all off

All water-free except the mascara, all fragrance-free, all asked about metals. That covers most of what most people use, with a fraction of the exposure. Read the exact label and patch test each one, because everyone reacts differently.

The bottom line

Ask for the metal test results, batch by batch

Fragrance-free, no essential oils

No formaldehyde releasers, no PFAS

Water-free where you can

No fungal ferments or mushroom extracts

No gadgets

Fewer products, used up quickly

Simple rules, and you only have to set it up once.

Sources