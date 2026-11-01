Luck, the Human Hand and the Pareto Principle

Norman James

I’ve played roulette for years. I’ve also lost on the machines for years, like everyone else. Somewhere along the way I worked out the difference, and it comes down to one thing: who lets go of the ball.

Machines are built to give you nothing

A slot machine or an electronic roulette terminal runs on a chip. It has no habits, no tired arm, no bad night. It’s built to be flat and featureless, and it keeps 5 to 15% of everything you put in. You will lose on a machine. That’s the whole design.

A real roulette table keeps 2.7% on a European wheel. Straight away you’re losing slower. But the bigger difference is the croupier.

The dealer is a person, and people have patterns

Every person who spins a wheel does it their own way. Same arm, same flick, same speed, spin after spin. Half the time they don’t even know they’re doing it. That’s the Pareto principle in a human hand: most of what they do comes from a small handful of habits.

Professional players call it dealer signature. A steady dealer tends to send the ball roughly the same distance round the wheel before it drops. The casinos know it. That’s partly why they swap dealers and tell them to change their speed.

So if you want an edge, watch the person, not the wheel:

Watch the release. Note the number passing the dealer the moment the ball leaves their hand.

Watch the landing. Note where the ball drops.

Count the pockets between them. Do it for 50 to 100 spins with the same dealer.

If that distance keeps coming out about the same, you’ve found their habit. Bet the slice of the wheel that distance on from the release, usually 7 to 9 numbers that sit next to each other on the wheel. That’s the Pareto principle doing the work: a small part of the dealer’s behaviour decides most of the result.

When does he let go?

This is the big one. Watch when the dealer lets the ball go.

If he lets go at the same point every time, the deal is on. A lot of dealers do it without knowing: they let go when they see a certain number come round, the 1 or the zero, every spin. Add a steady arm and the ball lands in roughly the same slice, spin after spin. You can bet before he even spins.

If he lets go at a random moment, where the ball lands is random too. But if his speed is steady, the ball still travels about the same distance. See which number was passing his hand as it left, and bet the slice that distance on. You have to be quick, before he calls “no more bets”.

To spot it, watch the release, not the landing. Each spin, note which number is passing his hand as the ball leaves it. If the same number, or its close neighbours on the wheel, keeps coming up at the release, he’s got the habit. Then watch where those spins land, and bet that slice before he spins.

Give it 30 or 40 spins on the one dealer. A habit shows up quickly. If the release numbers jump all over the wheel, he’s varying it, so move to another dealer. The casinos train dealers to change when they let go and how hard they spin, and they call no more bets early. The diamonds on the wheel knock the ball about as well, which adds its own scatter, so a habit only ever tips a stretch of spins your way. But a dealer who’s tired or bored at three in the morning settles into a rhythm, and that rhythm is what you’re watching for.

Here’s where a run of colours comes from. If the dealer lets go every time he sees the 0 come round, he can push five blacks in a row quite easily, because his hand keeps sending the ball into the same stretch of the wheel. From a dealer letting go at random, five blacks in a row is far less likely, about once in every 37 runs. So when you see a run, ask whether it’s the dealer’s hand doing it. If it is, the habit is the thing to bet, because it’ll keep sending the ball into that stretch until he changes it.

Think about it this way. Put a blindfold on the dealer and he can’t see the 1 come round, so he can’t let go at the same number every time. The release lands all over the wheel, the Pareto pattern in his hand is gone, and the wheel comes out even. Even is exactly what the house wants, because on an even wheel the zero takes its 2.7% every night. His arm would still have its habit, the same speed and the same flick, so you could still read the distance after he lets go. But the timing tell, the one that lets you bet before he spins, would be dead. The dealer’s habit is the only thing at that table that can tip it your way.

The wheel itself can have a habit too. A worn pocket or a wheel that sits slightly off level makes some numbers come up more than their share. That’s the edge with the best record behind it: Joseph Jagger had clerks write down the spins at Monte Carlo in 1873, found the wheel that leaned, and won a fortune off it.

One thing I’ll be straight about. Red and black swap every pocket round the wheel, so a dealer’s habit shows up in the slice of the wheel, not in the colours. Watch the numbers, not the colour.

Feeling against logic

Here’s the part people laugh at. Someone at the table blows on the ball, plays a birthday, goes with a gut feeling, and wins. The logical players shake their heads.

But think about what logic does at a casino. The house has already worked out every logical bet. The odds are printed on the felt. Every system written in a book, the house has seen a thousand times.

The person going on feeling does something the maths didn’t plan for. They break the pattern. In my life I’ve seen that more from women than from men. When a bloke turns to logic he plays the textbook, and the textbook is the house’s game. Someone going with a feeling throws in something the textbook never wrote down.

I’ll be honest with you: a feeling doesn’t move the ball. But the best nights I’ve had at a table, there was usually someone there playing from the gut and laughing. Maybe it’s that the logic was never going to win anyway, and the feeling at least makes it fun.

The lottery is the same story

I’ve written before about the Lucky Dip, The Lucky Dip Algorithm Conspiracy. Read it here:

The physical draw is fair, every ball the same. Where the Pareto principle shows up is in the people: most players crowd onto the same few numbers, birthdays 1 to 31, the 7s, the patterns. That’s why some jackpots get split between a hundred people and others go to four.

People are predictable. Machines are flat. Know which one you’re playing against.

My rules

Stay off the machines. They’re built to beat you.

Only play a wheel with one zero. Never a double zero. A single-zero wheel keeps 2.7% of your money. A double-zero wheel, the American one with the 0 and the 00, keeps 5.26%, nearly twice as much. Same game, same spin, and you’re losing twice as fast.

Play a human dealer, and watch the hand, not the colours.

My own habit: five blacks in a run, I bet red. I’ve done it for years, and when the wheel and the dealer are in balance it’s served me well. Bet it small, and treat it as your call on the night.

Write it down. A pattern you haven’t recorded is a pattern you’re guessing.

Set your limit before you sit down, and stick to it. The house edge is always there. Luck runs out, habits change, dealers get swapped.

If someone at the table is playing from the heart and having a laugh, sit near them. It won’t change the ball, but it’ll change your night.

To be honest with you

I don’t bet here in Thailand, and I wouldn’t now anyway. It’s a mug’s game, really. The house always has its cut, and over enough nights it takes it. But going out for a night, watching the dealer, reading the wheel and having a laugh with whoever’s at the table can be a bit of fun. Go for the night out, take what you can afford to lose, and walk away when it’s gone.

Norman James