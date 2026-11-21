By Norman James

If you’ve married a Thai woman and want to make a life here, this is for you. Thailand is a beautiful country, and it’s you who has to adapt to it, or it wears you down. Here’s what I’ve learned.

Food is the language

Food here is how your body learns the land.

Think of the smells and flavours in food, the terpenes, as a programming language. You’re meant to learn it as a child, and you understand it as an adult.

Years ago most people had this built in. Now factory food has bred a bland diet into us, and the bacteria in our gut never get told what to do.

Bland food, weak signals, weak immune system. That’s how I see it.

Research backs part of this up: a varied diet goes with a more varied gut, and farming one crop over and over makes plants more open to disease. Variety keeps things strong, in the soil and in us.

Eat what they eat

My advice is simple: if you want to stay here, eat what your wife’s family eats.

The chillies, the herbs, the vegetables grown here. Everything here balances itself out, on a Pareto curve. If you eat the right things, you fit into that balance.

If you have food sensitivities and can’t eat chilli or the local produce, you’ll struggle more than you expect. Build up slowly.

Fermented foods help. I eat yoghurt every day.

Children

Bring them up on the local food from the start. In my view, a child who eats only bland foreign food here misses the early training their immune system needs.

Keep their diet varied, and keep them on the same food as the family.

I suggest homeschooling, always. I’m wholly against indoctrination, and teaching your child yourself means you decide what they learn. Do it until around 14, which in my view is when children are ready to excel at the next stage. Those first 14 years shape a child more than any others, and homeschooling means at least you have some control over what goes in. The evidence backs a later start to formal lessons: Finland and Estonia, Europe’s top performers in the international PISA tests, don’t start formal school until 7, [1] and a large Danish study found that starting school a year later cut inattention and hyperactivity by 73% at age 11. [2] Homeschooling is legal in Thailand: you register it with your local education office, with an approved education plan and a yearly assessment. [3]

No smartphone until 14. That’s another reason 14 is the right age. The Waldorf schools, including the one in Silicon Valley where many tech executives send their children, keep screens out of lessons right through to 14, [4] and Jonathan Haidt, who wrote The Anxious Generation, says no smartphone before 14 as well. [5] Being strict with devices at home, then going on to school already understanding how dangerous they are, is the best way to do it in today’s world. Schools here are turning too: since May 2026 all 437 Bangkok city schools take phones off students during lessons, [6] and Sweden has gone back to books and handwriting. [7] Heavy phone and social media use is linked to depression, anxiety and self-harm in teenagers. Some researchers say the phones are the cause and others say the evidence is still being argued over, but the schools are acting anyway. [5] And that’s before the radiation: as I count it, a phone gives off three kinds when it’s running on battery, and four when it’s plugged in to charge. Apple’s own iPhone safety guide says not to sleep on a phone or put it under your body while it’s charging, and to keep skin off it for long spells. Their stated reason is heat. [8] Mine is the fields as well, which I cover under dirty electricity below, and very little research has looked at what several kinds of field do to us together. [9]

Worms

This is the one nobody warns you about.

Deworm. Many Thai families take deworming tablets once or twice a year. Pharmacies sell them. Ask a pharmacist or doctor how often is right for your family.

Tablets first, then herbs. Along with eating the chillies and the local food, I’d suggest herbs that work against worms, like wormwood, in small tinctures you buy or make yourself, so you lean on the tablets less. Get the order right: tablets first to clear them out, then the herbs to keep them down. It only works that way round. If you stop the herbs, the worms can build back up, and once you’ve got a heavy load the herbs alone won’t shift it. I learned this the hard way. I tried mugwort, a cousin of the wormwood used in absinthe, steeped in alcohol as a tincture so it goes right through the body. It didn’t work for me. I didn’t want the tablets, because I react badly to a lot of medicines and I was scared of them, but in the end I took them, and it was probably the best decision I ever made. Go carefully with these herbs: the chemical in them, thujone, is toxic in large amounts, and the evidence that they clear worms in people is mostly old tradition. [10]

Listen early. Most people think worms are something dogs get, and that it won’t happen to them. There’s a stubborn side in all of us, with any illness, that refuses to believe we’re sick. Then one day you realise you are, you wish you’d listened, and by then you’ve got a lot more work to do.

Raw fish. In the northeast, raw and fermented freshwater fish dishes like koi pla can carry liver fluke. It’s years of eating them that does the damage to the liver, and cooking kills it. Eat river fish cooked. Sea fish is fine. Khon Kaen, here in the northeast, has the highest rate of liver fluke bile duct cancer in the world, and Thai researchers there have studied it for decades. [11] [12]

Separate chopping boards. In many kitchens here there’s one board for everything, and raw meat and raw fish get cut together on it. That’s dangerous: whatever is on the raw fish, parasites included, ends up on everything else cut on that board. In England, kitchens use colour-coded boards: red for raw meat, blue for raw fish, white for bread and dairy, green for salad. Buy a set and keep raw fish to its own board. [13]

Never keep dogs in the house. Ever. Dogs carry worms and parasites, and those spread to people, children first. In my view, bringing dogs into the house is one of the quickest ways to get someone sick, above all anyone with a weak immune system. Love your dogs, but keep them outside.

Pets here live differently. In England, dogs and cats mostly stay at home. Here they roam. They mate with other dogs, sniff each other’s backsides, and pick up worms wherever they go. They come home lovable, and carrying worms. The same goes for a cat that roams.

Even in England, vets take this seriously. They advise worming pet dogs every one to three months, and more care where there are children, because dog roundworm can infect people and children are most at risk. [14] Those are dogs that mostly stay home. A dog that roams the village here is a far bigger risk, so having one in the house is asking for trouble.

Something I’ve noticed: many old women here chew betel nut and live to a great age, and I’ve wondered whether it plays a part in keeping parasites down. There’s good evidence that betel nut kills worms, tapeworms especially: it’s been used to treat them for centuries, and medical studies back it up. [15] But the same nut that kills the worms is classed by the WHO as causing mouth cancer, [16] so I’m not recommending it. It’s just what I’ve seen.

Never let dogs sleep in your bedroom. That’s an absolute no-no, and it goes double for long-haired dogs like sheepdogs, whose coats hold more dirt and eggs.

Money, debt and gambling

You’re marrying into a family, not just a person.

Before you marry, talk openly about money, and about any debts in the family. It’s far easier at the start than later.

Be clear about land. As a foreigner you can’t own it, [17] so know whose name it’s in before you put money into it.

If you buy land with your wife, register a superficies and a usufruct at the Land Office. A superficies gives you the right to own the house you build on her land. A usufruct gives you the right to use and live on the land, for life or a set number of years. Without them, the house and the land are legally hers. [18] Know the limit too: a usufruct your wife grants you during the marriage gives you less protection if you divorce, so get a Thai lawyer to set these up properly. [19]

Think about putting the land in your child’s name if your child is a Thai citizen, with a 30-year lease registered to you at the Land Office so you can live there. [20] A child can own land in Thailand. Selling it while they’re under 18 means going to the Juvenile and Family Court, but the court usually approves it. Take advice from a Thai lawyer first.

The Section 96 bis route. A foreigner can be allowed to buy up to 1 rai of land to live on by bringing at least 40 million baht into Thailand as an approved investment. It’s a big sum, but it is possible. [21]

Never use a nominee. Putting land in a Thai friend’s name, or a company’s, when it’s really your money is illegal, and in 2026 the Land Department is checking every purchase of 5 million baht or more. Get caught and the land can be sold off by force. [22]

Gambling is a real problem in many families here, as it is everywhere. Know where the money goes.

Never get involved with a woman who gambles. Ever. In my view gambling is worse than a drug addiction: it can empty your bank account faster than a cocaine habit, and you’ll be the one paying for it.

Life insurance and death gambling

Be very careful with life insurance on yourself, especially if you’re ill. If someone suggests putting a policy on your life, think hard before you agree.

If you do take one out, make your child the beneficiary, through a trust while they’re young, so the money is there for them.

Death gambling. What I call death gambling sickens me more than anything else here: people taking out insurance on someone who is sick and, in effect, betting on when they’ll die. In my view it opens the door to murder, slow murder that nobody can prove. Once someone stands to gain from your death, your life has a price on it. And it doesn’t take a weapon. Someone who gains from your death can let you go downhill quietly: junk food every day, drink you’re happy to take, worms left untreated. Watch for it, in your own life and in anyone sick around you. In Thai law this is still murder: whoever kills another person faces death, life in prison or 15 to 20 years, and deliberately failing to do what you should to prevent a death counts as an act. [23] The important part: you’d almost never be able to prove it. A court has to be shown the person meant it, and that it’s what killed them, which is next to impossible with junk food, drink and worms. That’s what makes it so dangerous.

It happens. In Sakon Nakhon, a police inspector was arrested over a plot to kill a local man for a 14 million baht insurance payout. [24] Another Thai couple found more than 50 life insurance policies taken out in their names, policies they never paid for or agreed to, and accused their own relatives of plotting to kill them for over 120 million baht. [25]

Protect yourself. Thai law says whoever takes out a policy must have a genuine interest in the person insured. [26] Know every policy on your life: the Office of the Insurance Commission, hotline 1186, can tell you what’s in your name. Or add LINE @OICConnect and open the My Policy menu: it gathers every policy in your name, from every insurer, in one place. [27] Never sign insurance papers you haven’t read, and never let anyone put a policy on your life without your say.

Health care

Get proper health insurance. Private hospitals here are excellent but expensive, and a serious illness or accident without cover can wipe you out. Before you buy, check the policy covers the hospitals you’d actually use, how long you wait before it pays out, and what it leaves out for conditions you already have.

Dirty electricity can make you ill. Especially if you use phones and wifi indoors and your roof is metal and unearthed!

As a building biologist, this is the part I know best.

Charging is dirty. A phone or car charger is a switching power supply. It chops the mains into fast pulses, and those pulses ride back onto the wiring in your house. That’s dirty electricity. It’s the reason EMI filters exist, and why electrical goods sold in Europe must, by law, keep the interference they put out below a set level. [28] Apple’s own guide warns against sleeping on a phone while it charges, [8] and I keep away from anything that’s charging for the same reason.

The dairy farms. Animals show it too. On farms in the American Midwest, tiny stray voltages, far below anything a person can feel, have been blamed for cows giving far less milk. One farmer’s cows dropped from 70 pounds of milk a day to 25 to 30, over half his income, and some got very sick and died. Dave Stetzer, an electrical consultant, has studied the problem across 30,000 cows on hundreds of farms. [29] A peer-reviewed field study of 12 farms found milk fell with electrical disturbances far below the official safety standard, and called for that standard to be cut 140 times. [30] The power companies and the vets’ manual say stray voltage is rarely strong enough to do this, so it’s still argued over. [31] Farmers have won in court. In 2003 Wisconsin’s Supreme Court upheld a jury’s verdict that stray voltage from a power company’s line harmed a family’s dairy herd and cut its milk, [32] and in 2017 a farmer with nearly 1,000 cows won a case that could pay him up to 13.5 million dollars. [33] Stetzer went on to make filters to clean dirty electricity in people’s homes.

Solar inverters and smart meters. An inverter without proper EMC compliance puts the same mix onto your wiring as a smart meter: ELF, RF and dirty electricity. From what I’ve seen in building biology, it shows up as insomnia, then fatigue, then the mould syndromes.

Mould. Dr Dietrich Klinghardt reports a Swiss experiment where mould kept in a Faraday cage, then exposed to the room’s WiFi and phone signals, put out more than 600 times more toxins. That study was never published and the researcher has since died, [34] so treat it as a lead, but it fits what I see.

Pilots. DARPA set up a programme called ICEMAN to find out whether the magnetic fields and radio noise in a fighter cockpit affect pilots’ thinking. [35] A Pentagon study found military aircrew had 24% more cancer of all types than the general population, with 87% more melanoma and 39% more thyroid cancer. [36] The cause hasn’t been pinned down yet. In my view the cockpit fields are part of it.

Settling in

Learn some Thai. Even broken Thai changes how the family and officials treat you. Use the Pareto principle: learn the top 20% of the most common words first. A small share of words makes up most of everyday speech, so you’ll be talking easily far sooner than you think.

Speak simply. Thai people talk in simple language, but they’re very intelligent and read you brilliantly, like a game of charades: a few words and a gesture and they’ve got it. English works the other way, with lots of words carrying the fine detail. So here, keep it short and simple, and trust them to understand.

Pick your battles quietly. Direct Western arguing often backfires here. People may avoid saying no or raising a problem. Learn to read the signals and let people save face.

Raised voices. Everyone here speaks politely and calmly, and raised voices are unwelcome. The hard part is that a soft voice doesn’t always carry how serious something is. You can say it over and over, calmly, and it still doesn’t get done. My advice: agree a rule with your wife early on, while things are calm. You say something important calmly, up to four times. If it still isn’t done, you’re both agreed that you can raise your voice the next time, and nobody holds it against you. Before you get there, try other ways too: show them the danger, put it in writing, or ask someone they respect to explain it in Thai.

The same goes for children and family. Getting a child up in the morning and doing their jobs, or getting the family to do what’s needed for a child’s learning and welfare, can take a lot of repeating. Life here runs at a relaxed pace, sabai sabai, which is one of the best things about Thailand, but it can mean the important things get left. In England, bills come through the door all the time and life is panic central, so things get done because they have to. Here life is calm, and with nothing pushing, the important jobs can slide. Agree the same calm-first rule with the whole family, so everyone knows where they stand.

Worms and temper. Worms can leave you tired, irritable and quick to anger without you knowing why, which is one more reason to deworm. When I got rid of my worms and giardia, I became a much calmer person.

Know where you’ll live. Bangkok and the tourist towns are a different world from a village in Isaan. Stay a good while in the actual place before you commit.

The visa. Marriage gives you a way to stay, renewed every year with proof of money or income. It’s paperwork, and it goes on for as long as you’re here. You also report your address to immigration every 90 days.

For when you get older: the LTR visa. At 50 or over, the Wealthy Pensioner Long-Term Resident visa gives you 10 years. You need a pension or passive income of US$80,000 a year, or US$40,000 a year plus US$250,000 (around 8 to 9 million baht) put into Thai government bonds, a Thai company or Thai property. [37] It’s a visa only: buying land in your own name still takes the 40 million baht route. It does save you the 90-day reports: LTR holders report once a year instead. [38]

Keep your own life. Have your own friends and things you do, so you’re not wholly dependent on her family.

The short version

Eat what they eat.

Deworm, and cook your fish.

Dogs outside, and never in the bedroom.

Children on the local food from day one.

Talk about money early.

Never get involved with someone who gambles.

Life insurance goes to your child, through a trust.

No smartphone until 14.

Keep away from anything that’s charging.

Ring the insurance regulator on 1186 to check which policies are in your name.

Get health insurance, learn some Thai, and keep your own life.

Do these things and Thailand will look after you. Ignore them, and the country will teach you the hard way, like it taught me.

Norman James

Sources