Norman James

Norman James

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tRuth's avatar
tRuth
5d

No raw fish, no sugar/fructose/lactose, no conventionally reared or grown food, no tech!

Commerciality, Profit, greed, and so the list goes on, marching us into even more profitable disease states, dumbed down minds and shorter life expectancy.

Thanks Norman! Insightful as always.

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