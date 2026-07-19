This is documentation of my own experience and choices, not medical advice. It includes a veterinary drug and an internal use of a substance treated as a poison by every toxicology source, both flagged clearly where they appear. If you’re dealing with something similar, use the red flags and test list below, and see a real clinician.

I was throwing up and bed-bound in rural Thailand, no doctor a quick trip away, no easy panel of tests to hand. What I had was Claude and a willingness to iterate properly rather than guess once and hope.

I live in rural Thailand, where liver flukes — opisthorchiasis — are endemic. That’s not a fringe possibility here, it’s a known regional risk tied to eating raw or undercooked freshwater fish, and it’s the condition I eventually landed on after working through a few wrong turns first. This region also has the highest bile duct cancer (cholangiocarcinoma) rate in the world, and chronic or repeated liver fluke infection is the established driver behind that. Clearing the flukes isn’t the end of the story if you’ve had a long-standing infection — it warrants follow-up screening and awareness of reinfection risk, not just relief that the symptoms are gone.

This is that process, written straight, because I think it’s actually useful for anyone else in the same position — rural, remote, or just without fast access to a doctor.

The method, not a list

I want to be clear about what this piece is and isn’t. It isn’t a chart where you match a symptom to a herb reaction and land on a diagnosis. That doesn’t hold up — too many different problems produce the same symptom, and a lookup table strips out the one thing that actually made this work for me: iteration.

What I actually did was closer to this loop:

Describe the symptom in full, not just the headline. Not “I feel sick” but everything — timing, what makes it worse, what makes it better, what else is going on in the body at the same time. For me that “what else” always included my baseline environment: living EMF-free or highly reduced, sleeping EMF-free, the electric diet running underneath everything else. That context matters as much as the symptom itself, because a reaction against a low-EMF baseline reads differently than the same reaction against a normal saturated one — it’s part of the full picture, not a separate topic. The more complete the picture, the better the possibilities that come back.

Get a ranked list of possibilities, not a single answer. AI is good at this if you push it to give you several candidates in order of likelihood, rather than one confident guess. Liver congestion, parasites, gallbladder issues — all sat on the table as options, not one answer handed down.

Test the most likely one first, deliberately, one at a time. I didn’t throw everything at it at once. I went candidate by candidate, tried the intervention that matched, and watched what actually changed.

Reassess honestly after each attempt. If it didn’t shift, that candidate got crossed off and the next one moved up. This is the part a static list can’t do — it can’t watch you react and adjust.

Keep going until something confirms. For me it was praziquantel for liver flukes — a real drug with known efficacy against parasites, not a herb guess. When that worked, that was the confirmation, not the initial hunch. Praziquantel is available over the counter at pharmacies in Thailand, which is how I got it. That’s not the case everywhere — in the UK or US it needs a prescription, so this isn’t a “go get some” pointer for readers outside a context where it’s freely sold.

That loop is the actual tool. The specific herbs and symptoms I hit along the way were details inside that loop, not a standalone system someone else could lift out and use without the iteration around it.

When to stop iterating and get to a clinic, full stop

Living rural doesn’t mean no-limits. Some signs mean the loop stops and you find a way to a clinic, however inconvenient that is:

Fever that doesn’t break

Severe, localised, worsening pain (especially lower right abdomen, or upper right under the ribs)

Yellowing of the skin or eyes

Blood in vomit or stool

Inability to keep any fluids down for more than a day

Sudden confusion or severe weakness

None of those are “try the next herb” situations. They’re “get there however you have to” situations, rural or not.

Cheap tests beat guessing, where you can get them

Before reaching for herbs as a diagnostic tool at all, it’s worth checking what’s actually available where you are — because a lab result rules things in or out far faster and more reliably than any reaction ever will. In July 2026, urinary antigen screening of university freshmen in Maha Sarakham province initially flagged 4,233 of 12,733 students at Mahasarakham University as positive for liver fluke, about a third of the intake. That number has not actually been stool-confirmed — authorities were still coordinating to collect samples for further examination from that specific cohort as of the last reporting. A separate, smaller cohort at Rajabhat Maha Sarakham University did get stool-tested: 309 samples, and only four came back confirmed for liver fluke. What else that follow-up test found supports the point about single-test limits made below: those same 309 stool samples also turned up four intestinal flukes, five tapeworms, two threadworms, and one whipworm — a negative for one parasite doesn’t mean a clean result generally. Investigators also found the infections weren’t linked to any particular somtam shop in the area, so the outbreak couldn’t be pinned to a specific local pla ra source. The real lesson: a fast screening test with a high false-positive rate can produce an alarming headline number that the actual confirmatory test doesn’t support — and right now, the biggest number in that story is still an unconfirmed screening result, not a stool-verified one. The endemic risk is genuine. The gap between a screening number and a confirmed one is just as real.

On cutting boards: separating raw fish and meat boards from other food prep is standard food safety practice, but it’s mainly there to stop bacterial cross-contamination (salmonella, listeria, and similar) spreading from raw protein onto other foods, not to prevent liver fluke transmission directly. The fluke risk comes from eating the fish itself raw, undercooked, or under-fermented — pla ra that hasn’t been properly boiled, koi pla eaten fresh and raw. Proper cooking is what reliably kills the parasite. Freezing can too, but only under conditions most home kitchens don’t actually have — sustained deep freeze for several days, well below what a standard domestic freezer holds. An overnight stint in a normal kitchen freezer isn’t a safe substitute for cooking; board hygiene and freezing both matter for real reasons, but neither replaces properly cooking the fish.

In Thailand and many other places, these are available direct-to-consumer, cheaply, without a doctor gatekeeping the order:

Urine antigen test (UAT) — a fast screening option, and the one used in the Maha Sarakham freshman screening above. It’s quicker and cheaper to run at scale than stool testing, which is exactly why it’s used for mass screening, but it has a real false-positive problem — that’s what produced the 4,233 flagged number that stool testing didn’t back up. Useful as a fast first pass or when stool testing isn’t immediately available, but a positive UAT result on its own isn’t confirmation; it’s a reason to follow up with stool O&P, not a diagnosis to act on by itself.

Stool O&P (ova and parasites) test — the direct way to check for flukes and other parasites, rather than inferring from a herb reaction. There are two real reasons it can miss a genuine infection, not just one. First, there’s a prepatent period after infection — a stretch of weeks where young flukes are present in the body but haven’t matured enough to actually produce and shed eggs yet. Test during that window and the result can come back clean even though the infection is real and will start shedding eggs later. Second, even a mature, established infection can shed eggs intermittently rather than constantly, so a single stool sample can miss it on a given day purely through bad timing, separate from the prepatent-period issue. Between those two, a negative result isn’t automatically the end of the question — repeat testing over a few weeks, or a treat-and-reassess approach, can still make sense when a first lab result isn’t fully definitive.

Given how unreliable single-point testing can be in either direction — urine screening over-calling, stool under-calling on timing — it’s worth knowing the actual WHO guidance, which covers two different situations with two different doses, not one number. For established, confirmed infection, the WHO treatment regimen is 25 mg/kg three times daily for 2–3 days — the multi-dose course I actually took. Separately, WHO also recommends a single 40 mg/kg dose as preventive chemotherapy for people who haven’t tested positive but live with ongoing exposure risk: annually where local prevalence sits at 20% or above, and below that threshold, everyone every 24 months, or annually specifically for people who regularly eat raw fish. Reported general population rates in this region have run around 11%, which would put someone in this region eating pla ra or raw freshwater fish regularly into the annual preventive-dosing tier by WHO’s own framework — a real, applicable guideline, not a fringe idea, but a different regimen from the treatment course entirely. Two things worth being clear about on the preventive side: praziquantel doesn’t prevent reinfection, it only clears what’s currently there — you’re just as susceptible again at the next raw meal, so periodic dosing is damage limitation, not a shield. And repeat dosing isn’t free either — there’s evidence the repeated infection-treatment-reinfection cycle, with the inflammatory response each round provokes, is itself part of the periductal fibrosis picture that precedes cholangiocarcinoma, not just a way of resetting the exposure clock to zero each time. Worth discussing dosing with a local pharmacist or health worker rather than self-directing it purely from this piece. Also worth knowing before taking it: dizziness, headache, and abdominal discomfort are common, expected side effects of praziquantel, especially with a heavier worm burden — feeling rough for a day or two afterward is normal, not a sign something’s gone wrong.

Basic metabolic panel — catches kidney function, blood sugar, and electrolyte issues that can otherwise be mistaken for a “herb amplifying a symptom”

CBC (complete blood count) — flags infection, anaemia, and a range of blood-based problems a symptom alone won’t distinguish

Liver panel — direct measurement of liver strain, rather than guessing from a bile-flow reaction

Abdominal ultrasound — checks for actual gallstones or duct blockage, the one thing a herb reaction genuinely cannot tell you apart from ordinary sludge clearing

These exist specifically so a remote patient doesn’t have to misread a serious metabolic shift as “just a herb reaction.” If a test is reachable, even at a distance, run it before you run more herbs.

Why herbs react the way they do

The real mechanism isn’t mystical. Some herbs — wormwood, black walnut, other antiparasitics — can trigger a die-off reaction when they’re actually killing something off, and that release of toxins is what makes you feel worse before better. There’s a related, separate mechanism too: several antiparasitic compounds don’t just kill quietly, they cause the worm to spasm and thrash before it dies or is expelled — praziquantel, for example, works partly by causing a calcium influx into the worm’s muscle tissue that triggers spastic paralysis, a sudden uncontrolled contraction rather than a gradual shutdown. That kind of increased worm activity right before death or expulsion is a real, documented part of how several anthelmintics work, and it can plausibly add to what you feel as cramping or gut discomfort during a die-off period, on top of the toxin-release effect itself. Bitter herbs like mugwort stimulate bile flow, so a gallbladder that’s already under strain reacts more visibly to them than one that isn’t. Those are real, known responses. What they’re not is specific enough to read backwards on their own — the same reaction can come from several different underlying causes, which is exactly why the loop matters more than any single herb-symptom pairing.

Herbs by organ system

This is a reference list, not a diagnosis chart — a reaction tells you something in that system responded, not which specific condition is present. The value is in the loop above: symptom shows up, narrow candidates, test the most likely one, confirm with something real where you can. Any of these can be amplified through mead the same way mugwort was — alcohol extracts more of the active compounds than water, gets them into the bloodstream faster, and competes with the herb for the same liver clearance pathways.

Liver/gallbladder (cholagogues — bile-stimulating)

Mugwort

Dandelion root

Milk thistle (mild)

Artichoke leaf

Gentian root

Wormwood (dual action, also below)

Antiparasitic/antimicrobial (possible die-off reaction if something’s actually there)

Wormwood

Black walnut hull

Clove

Oregano oil

Berberine-containing herbs (goldenseal, barberry)

General liver stimulants (heavier metabolic load, more competition with alcohol clearance)

Milk thistle

Schisandra

Turmeric/curcumin, concentrated form

Kidneys

Juniper berry

Uva ursi (hydroquinone content — not for use beyond 1-2 weeks at a time)

Parsley seed

Dandelion leaf (different action from the root above)

Pancreas / blood sugar handling

Bitter melon

Fenugreek

Gymnema sylvestre

Spleen/lymphatic (immune stimulants)

Astragalus

Echinacea

Adrenals/stress axis

Licorice root (raises blood pressure and depletes potassium with sustained use — not a long-term daily herb)

Ashwagandha

Thyroid

Bugleweed

Lemon balm

Ashwagandha (also interacts with thyroid function)

Heart/circulation

Hawthorn

Motherwort

A general note that applies to the whole list: wormwood’s thujone content carries its own dose and duration limits (same caution as internal use of most volatile-oil-heavy herbs), and none of these are meant as long-term daily additions without a reason to keep using them. This list is a reference for what a herb does, not a green light to run any of it indefinitely.

How I actually confirmed mine

The day I knew the loop was working was when indigestion and a churning, gripping sensation over my gallbladder turned out to be sludge actually clearing — I didn’t know that for certain in the moment, I found out afterward as the reaction settled and digestion improved with it. That’s the order that matters: sensation first, confirmation after, not sensation read as a diagnosis on the spot.

Important distinction here, because it’s the one place this can genuinely go wrong: bitter, bile-stimulating herbs are fine and often helpful when the gallbladder is dealing with sludge — loose material the bile can still move around. They are not fine if there’s a complete duct blockage, a stone actually lodged and stuck. Squeezing bile against a full blockage instead of sludge can cause serious pain, inflammation, and in some cases a genuine medical emergency. Sludge-clearing resolves and eases as it goes. A blockage doesn’t ease — it stays severe, or gets worse. That difference in trajectory is the signal, and an ultrasound (see the test list above) is the only way to actually know which one you’re dealing with rather than guessing from the sensation.

The other one was the helminths, and the actual sequence took a few steps, not one drug — and the honest version of this story is less flattering than “the loop got there efficiently.” I started with ivermectin, which has essentially no activity against trematodes like liver flukes — it wasn’t actually the right tool for this, even though it’s a genuinely useful antiparasitic for other things I had. Then fenbendazole — it’s a veterinary anthelmintic, not approved for human use anywhere, and I’m documenting that I used it, not recommending it. It gave me constipation, which I’m guessing was mold in the gut reacting to it rather than the parasites themselves — that’s a guess on my part, not a confirmed cause. From there I went to albendazole, which is genuinely effective against a range of nematodes but has poor activity against liver flukes specifically — a fourth wrong-target drug for the actual question I was chasing, not real progress toward the fluke answer. That said, it’s a good all-rounder in its own right: broadly useful against other worm infections, and easy to tolerate — no day off work needed, unlike some of the rougher options — which is part of why I still run it periodically as general maintenance even though it was never going to be the fluke fix on its own. Praziquantel — the actual first-line drug for opisthorchiasis, and has been for decades — came last, not first, even though I live in exactly the region where it should have been the obvious early candidate. That’s the real lesson here, more useful than the tidier version: the endemic answer was sitting there from the start, and it still took three rounds of the wrong drug before landing on it. The loop works, but it doesn’t guarantee you reach the right answer efficiently — it guarantees you keep adjusting until you do. Praziquantel was taken at a weight-guided dose over a short multi-dose course, and the pain that had been sitting there through all of it went after the final dose. That’s when I tested it properly — mead with mugwort again, watching for the old twinge — and it was still there, but noticeably minor compared to before.

I want to be honest about how solid that confirmation actually is, because I’ve been rigorous about sensation-versus-confirmation everywhere else in this piece and this is the one place I let a sensation carry more weight than it should. Pain dropping after treatment is consistent with the flukes clearing — but it’s also consistent with the pain having a different cause that happened to improve over the same weeks for unrelated reasons. A follow-up stool O&P after treatment would have actually settled it, and I didn’t run one. That’s exactly the gap the test-first section above argues against leaving open. It also means I can’t actually say how heavy the infection was or how long I’d been carrying it — which is the same information gap behind the cholangiocarcinoma follow-up advice in the opening. I’m giving readers that advice without having fully taken it myself yet, and I’m naming it rather than glossing over it. In this region specifically, the actual standard for that follow-up is periodic abdominal ultrasound screening — Thailand’s Cholangiocarcinoma Screening and Care Program runs on that basis — rather than a vague gesture at “imaging,” and that’s the specific thing to ask a local clinic about.

There’s a gap I should name directly rather than let sit quietly across the piece: I never mentioned running liver function tests while working through that whole sequence, and I should have. Albendazole is hepatotoxic enough on extended courses to warrant LFT monitoring on its own, and I was running it alongside alcohol extractions, wormwood, black walnut, oregano oil, berberine, and turpentine — every one of them hepatically processed. Stacking that much liver-handled load without checking liver enzymes periodically is a real safety gap in what I actually did, not just a theoretical one. A basic liver panel (already on the cheap-tests list above) is worth running partway through any stretch that looks like mine, not just before and after.

One more interaction sits directly in this stack: berberine is well-documented as an inhibitor of CYP3A4, and less robustly as a CYP2D6 inhibitor — both enzymes involved in clearing a range of drugs. Its effect on CYP2B6 specifically, which is the primary praziquantel-clearing pathway, is less established in the literature. Even so, running berberine and praziquantel together plausibly raises praziquantel exposure beyond what the dosing accounts for, given the CYP3A4 overlap. Berberine appears in both lists in this piece — worth checking timing against any antiparasitic course rather than assuming a herb list has no interactions with a real drug just because it’s “natural.”

After that I used TUDCA to help clear things out, and bile salts both on an empty stomach in the morning and again with food, alongside the rest of the supplement stack, all aimed at repairing the gut biome afterward. I don’t like taking pills, full stop. But two of them stand out from the rest — magnesium glycinate and glycine — because they’ve made a real, noticeable difference to my sleep, which is not something I can say for most of the list.

For anyone wanting the full picture, here’s the complete stack I’ve been running:

Digestive support — ox bile, pepsin, plant enzymes Bile conjugation aminos — taurine, glycine Antimicrobials — oregano oil, berberine, wormwood, black walnut tincture, black seed oil Biofilm support — NAC Mast cell stabilisation — quercetin, bromelain Supportive — saw palmetto, magnesium glycinate, saccharomyces boulardii, 10 billion CFU probiotic

Of all of it, ox bile has made the single biggest difference — it’s the one most directly tied to the fat-digestion problem covered a bit further down (see “What the toilet actually tells you”). Magnesium glycinate and glycine are the two I’d keep even if I dropped everything else, purely for sleep.

I’m deliberately not turning that into “if you feel X pain in Y place, that’s your kidneys/liver/gallbladder reacting, keep going.” Sludge clearing and something more serious blocking a duct can feel similar in the moment, and the only way I actually knew which one I had was by following through to confirmation afterward — not by the sensation alone. That’s the whole point of the red flags list above: if a pain doesn’t resolve the way sludge-clearing did, or gets worse instead of settling, that’s the signal to stop and get it checked rather than reading more into the feeling itself.

A traditional manual tool: Thai massage

Worth mentioning alongside the herb and alcohol methods, because it’s another traditional technique doing something similar through a completely different route: proper Thai massage, done the traditional way, involves working over the body, massaging the muscle and tissue, then applying oil to specific areas and working it in, before wiping it off while continuing to massage the area. There’s a real mechanism available here rather than pure observation: massaging tissue mechanically moves stagnant lymphatic fluid and interstitial fluid, and the friction plus the oil stimulate local blood flow (hyperaemia) in the area being worked. That combination increases delivery of immune cells to the tissue and speeds up the removal of cellular metabolic waste via the venous and lymphatic systems — a genuine, if modest, clearance mechanism, distinct from anything to do with the oil itself “drawing out” toxins. The oil’s role is mostly to reduce friction and let the massage work deeper and longer, not to pull material through the skin on its own.

One thing I do before a massage: alcohol beforehand and cannabis to dull the pain response enough to tolerate harder pressure. The alcohol isn’t relaxing muscle tissue directly: it’s a vasodilator and a CNS depressant, so what it delivers is reduced pain perception and slightly warmer, more blood-flushed tissue, not looser muscle fibre in any direct mechanical sense. The practical effect on the massage — tolerating deeper work — is real, but the mechanism is perception and blood flow, not the muscle itself relaxing. The trade-off in that combination is real: pain during deep tissue work is a genuine protective signal, not just discomfort to push through. Dulling it deliberately so you can tolerate more pressure than you’d otherwise choose raises real risk of bruising, capillary damage, or soft tissue injury that you won’t feel happening in the moment and will only notice afterward. That’s documenting what I do, not a suggestion to numb yourself specifically so a therapist can go harder than your body would normally signal is fine.

The liver flutter — what it’s likely telling you

There’s a real physical explanation for small, flutter-like pains over the liver, separate from anything speculative: the liver sits inside a fibrous covering called Glisson’s capsule, which is well supplied with nerve endings the liver tissue itself mostly isn’t. When the liver’s fat content changes — swelling as it takes on fat, or shrinking as fat is mobilised and released — that capsule stretches, and that stretch is what you feel as a small ache or flutter rather than the classic strong right-upper-quadrant pain of something more serious. So a flutter genuinely can mark fat moving in or out of the liver — that part has a real, established mechanism.

My own interpretation of what’s driving that fat in the first place: I think of a lot of fatty liver as the liver sequestering fat almost as protective packaging around toxins it can’t fully clear — a kind of “fake fat” built around what it’s trying to hold onto rather than pure excess calories. Under that view, cutting toxin intake and improving fat absorption elsewhere in the gut means the liver has less it needs to wrap up defensively, and the flutter is that packaged fat finally being released and broken down as the underlying reason for holding onto it goes away. I want to be clear that’s my framing for the causal story, not a documented mechanism — the capsule-stretch part above is real physiology, the toxin-packaging explanation for why the fat was there is my own interpretation of it.

One anecdotal observation that pushes me toward this view: Thai people eat a lot of fat relative to how little lean meat they eat by comparison, and by and large stay lean. That’s an observation, not evidence — diet composition, portion sizes, overall activity levels, and food quality all differ hugely between Thailand and a typical Western diet, and any of those alone could explain it without needing a toxin-fat story at all. I’m not treating it as proof, just as one more data point that lines up with what I already think is happening.

Heat and sweating — sauna work in particular — fits into the same picture as a complementary tool, and this part does have real backing: sweating is a genuine, if minor, elimination pathway for certain lipophilic compounds the body has trouble clearing through urine or bile alone, and regular sauna use is associated in the observational literature with measurable improvements in some markers of cardiovascular and metabolic health — cohort data showing association, not controlled trials proving cause. It’s not a replacement for the liver and kidneys doing the main clearance work, but as one more route running alongside diet and gut repair, it’s a reasonable piece to include rather than an unfounded add-on.

What the toilet actually tells you

This is one of the most useful and most overlooked diagnostic signs available, and it costs nothing to check: what fat digestion looks like when it leaves the body. There was a period where I clearly wasn’t digesting fat properly, and it showed up exactly where you’d expect — at the toilet. Pale, greasy, foul-smelling stool that floats rather than sinks is a real, named clinical sign — steatorrhea — and it means fat is passing through mostly undigested rather than being broken down and absorbed. The usual cause is exactly what I traced it back to: not enough bile reaching the gut to emulsify fat properly, whether that’s sluggish bile flow, thick sludgy bile, or a gallbladder not contracting well. But steatorrhea points directly at fat malabsorption, but not specifically at bile — pancreatic insufficiency and coeliac disease produce the same picture, so if the sign doesn’t resolve once bile support is in place, that’s a cue to look at the pancreas and gluten response next rather than assuming bile is always the answer. In my case, once ox bile was in the stack and bile flow improved, that sign resolved along with everything else — normal-looking stool again, which was itself confirmation that the fat-digestion problem had actually been fixed, not just masked.

It’s specific in a way a lot of other symptoms aren’t: floating, greasy, pale stool points fairly directly at fat malabsorption, rather than the wide net of possibilities a rash or generic fatigue points at. It’s one of the few signs in this whole piece that’s close to a direct readout rather than an inference.

Shop-bought food makes this harder to track cleanly. Restaurant or packaged meals vary in fat content and type meal to meal, so a bad stool day could be the food itself (heavy oil, a fat type your gut struggles with) rather than your underlying bile function changing. Home-cooked food, where you know exactly what fat went in and how much, gives a much cleaner read — the same single-variable logic used in the food-testing approach further down in this piece, just applied to fat specifically rather than a whole ingredient.

Rashes — what’s actually happening in the skin

Worth separating this from everything else, because a rash is its own mechanism and doesn’t need any of the virus/terrain framing to make sense. When something you eat or drink triggers a rash, you’re mostly looking at one of two overlapping systems: histamine release (mast cells dumping histamine into tissue, which shows up as itching, flushing, hives) or a direct immune/inflammatory reaction to a specific compound in the food — an additive, a residue, a protein your gut is reacting to. Beer is a strong histamine trigger on its own through fermentation. Shop bread carries dough conditioners, commercial yeast strains, and preservatives that home bread doesn’t. Any of those can be the actual trigger, on top of or instead of anything to do with glyphosate specifically.

There’s a second layer here: the skin genuinely is a backup elimination route, not just a reaction site. The liver and kidneys do the bulk of clearing what the body can’t use, but the skin, through sweat glands, does eliminate a real if small share of certain compounds — this is the same mechanism the sauna section covers. When the liver and kidneys are under heavier load than they can fully keep up with, some of that overflow does show up through the skin, alongside whatever histamine or immune reaction is also happening locally. So a rash isn’t purely “reaction” or purely “elimination” — both mechanisms can be running at once, and that’s consistent with standard physiology, not a stretch.

On persistent facial spots specifically: standard dermatology explains most ongoing acne through sebum production, the bacteria that feed on it (Cutibacterium acnes), hormonal signalling, and local inflammation. That’s the well-evidenced, mainstream account, and it’s the one to work from — skin’s elimination role is real but small relative to the liver and kidneys, and it doesn’t have solid support as a meaningful driver of chronic acne specifically. That’s precision worth keeping rather than stretching a true-but-minor mechanism too far.

Testing one food at a time

The clean way to run this kind of test isn’t a single reaction to a single meal — it’s holding one variable steady over time and watching what changes. Pick one food, get both a clean/organic version and a conventional version, eat one consistently for a stretch, then switch, and track how you feel — energy, skin, digestion, sleep — across the whole period rather than just the next few hours. Rice is a good example: organic rice against conventionally grown NPK rice, eaten as close to your main staple for a couple of weeks each, watching for anything that shifts. This is slower than a single reaction test but it’s the only way to actually isolate one variable from the dozen things that change between a home-cooked meal and a shop-bought one.

Carnivore as a diagnostic reset, not just a diet

Taken further, a short stretch of clean meat and eggs — carnivore, essentially — can work as a genuine diagnostic tool rather than just a way of eating. It strips out the entire category of plant-based variables in one move: pesticide residue, oxalates, lectins, fermentable fibre reactions, and plant-compound histamine triggers all drop out at once. If symptoms improve significantly on that reset, that tells you something real — the trigger was probably in the plant-food category somewhere, and you can reintroduce foods one at a time from there to find which one specifically.

There’s an important limitation specific to anyone who’s dealt with bile insufficiency or steatorrhea, the way I have: carnivore is a high-fat diet, and running a high-fat diet on impaired bile flow will produce fat malabsorption symptoms — pale, greasy, floating stool — regardless of whether any actual food trigger exists. The diet generates its own confounder in that specific case. That doesn’t make it a bad tool, it makes it the wrong order of operations: get bile handling working first (see “What the toilet actually tells you” above), then run carnivore as an elimination test once fat digestion is actually functional. Run it before that and a bad result tells you about your bile, not about the food.

Cutting out all plant food also removes all fibre in one move, which changes stool form, gut transit time, and the composition of your gut flora — three of the things this piece uses elsewhere as readouts. So a change you notice during a carnivore stretch could be the food trigger you’re testing for, or it could just be the fibre removal itself doing something to transit and flora independent of any specific plant compound. That possibility is worth holding alongside the result, rather than assuming every change confirms the hypothesis you went in with.

What it’s genuinely useful for as a diagnostic, with those two caveats in mind: distinguishing “something in what I’m eating” from “something structural going on regardless of diet.” If a symptom clears on carnivore, food is implicated. If it doesn’t move at all despite weeks of a clean elimination diet, that’s just as valuable a result — it points you away from diet and toward something carnivore can’t touch: parasites, mold/mycotoxin exposure, EMF load, sluggish bile flow, gut dysbiosis, or a structural issue like a duct blockage. A diet that fixes nothing is still informative, provided you read a flat result as “look elsewhere” rather than “try harder at the same thing.”

Meat and egg quality still matters on this approach: fat-soluble toxins like certain pesticides and industrial persistent chemicals bioaccumulate up the food chain, concentrating in animal fat over an animal’s lifetime rather than being filtered out by the animal. So cleaner sourcing (grass-fed, known provenance) reduces one more variable rather than trading a plant-toxin problem for a more concentrated animal-toxin one.

Six years, one body: my own longest-running experiment

I’ve been mentally logging this for six years, since I realised what was actually going on. The pattern that stands out most: I came to Thailand a fat man, six foot one, 125kg. First three months off any computer, no screens, I couldn’t walk properly or exercise. Over the following six months I dropped to 100kg, then 95kg — no exercise programme, no diet plan, just pork chops and steak mostly, barely any rice, and no computer.

I want to name the confounders myself rather than leave them for someone else to point out: that period wasn’t just “no screen.” It was also a different country, far less sitting day to day, and a near-zero-carb diet. Any one of those alone could move the number on the scale. I’m not claiming the screen was the only variable — I’m saying it’s the one I think is doing real work underneath the others, for a specific, mechanistic reason.

Here’s the actual link, not just correlation: blue light in the evening suppresses melatonin release, which delays and fragments sleep architecture — less deep sleep, less of the slow-wave stage where a lot of metabolic and hormonal repair happens. Poor sleep quality raises cortisol, and elevated cortisol drives fat storage, particularly visceral fat, and pushes appetite and blood sugar in the wrong direction the next day. Cut the late screen time and you’re not just “resting your eyes” — you’re restoring the melatonin-cortisol cycle that governs a big part of overnight fat metabolism. That’s a real, testable mechanism sitting underneath the diet and activity changes, not separate from them.

When I got back on the computer, the weight came back. There’s clearly a balance in there I haven’t fully solved (sedentary + Blue light)— I’ve been doing intense work with AI, sometimes 12 to 18 hours a day, because I found something worth chasing and the curiosity just kept pulling me back to the screen. That’s when the weight climbs again, and it fits the same mechanism: late screens, disrupted melatonin, worse sleep, higher cortisol. Recently I’ve pulled back, staying calmer heading into the critical parts of this work, and for the first time in a long while I’ve been off the computer by 2am and sleeping through the entire night. That shift alone — measured against the same cortisol/sleep-architecture mechanism — has been worth logging on its own.

The biggest single realisation in the whole six years was pulling back EMF exposure and looking at what the old traditional stuff was actually doing — mead, herbal medicine, the history behind it — and wondering whether what looks like folk custom now was actually a working diagnostic tool then, before anyone had a blood panel to check with.

Southport, and what got buried

Southport in the UK used to be a serious brewing town — this is documented local history, not folklore. Alongside the breweries there was real herbal and construction trade running through the same period. You still find old bottles from that era with maker’s names stamped into the glass, sold as tonics and medicinal preparations, sitting right alongside straightforward beer production. That combination — small-batch fermented drinks doubling as the medicine delivery system, the way mead carried mugwort for me — wasn’t unusual for the time.

Easy to get backwards, so worth being precise: methanol comes from pectin breakdown during fermentation, which is a fruit-ferment issue, not a yeast-strain issue. Mead, rice alcohol, and sugarcane spirits are all essentially pectin-free regardless of which yeast made them, so methanol was never really the variable that changed. What changed the drink itself, separate from methanol, was industrialisation of the process: standardised monoculture yeast strains replacing the mixed wild cultures old fermentation relied on. That’s a real shift in what was actually in the bottle — a narrower, more uniform microbial population doing the fermenting, rather than the broad wild-yeast mix older small-batch brewing carried. Somewhere in that transition the drink stopped being a herb-carrying tonic people understood and started being closer to what we’d recognise as a standardised commercial product — same category of drink, different population doing the work, different purpose.

What the syndrome groups showed me

This next part is anecdote, not data — I don’t have numbers, and the people who fully committed to trying it were also, by definition, the most motivated to see it work, which is a real self-selection bias. With that caveat clearly stated: while working with EHS, CFS, MCS, Lyme, agoraphobia, and mold-illness syndrome groups, encouraging people to try the electric diet, the ones who genuinely committed to it — a full break, pulling the plug, camping away from the flat rather than half-doing it at home — reported real symptom differences, and they noticed it themselves without me leading them there. That’s the useful part: removing the suspected trigger fully, rather than partially, and having people report a change unprompted — but it’s a handful of self-selected anecdotes, not a study.

In my own way of describing what I think is happening underneath a lot of this: I think of it as something like a message being carried into the tissue — my own shorthand for it, just how I picture what’s happening when a compound reaches somewhere a plain aqueous version wouldn’t.

Turpentine — do not copy this

Do not copy what follows. Internal gum spirits of turpentine is treated as a poisoning by every clinical toxicology source — kidney and central nervous system damage at small volumes, and there are documented child deaths from teaspoon-scale internal doses. This is not a “narrow but manageable” risk profile, it’s a genuine poison with a low margin. What I actually observed: a small amount of pure gum spirits in mead was followed by a rash under my armpits that looked and behaved like ringworm. My own interpretation at the time was that the internal turpentine was mobilising something and it was surfacing through the skin — I want to flag that as my interpretation, not an established mechanism. The more conventional explanation is at least as likely: a volatile irritant taken internally can trigger a systemic drug eruption or toxicoderma, or the timing could simply be coincidental with an ordinary intertrigo flare in a warm, damp area like the armpit. I then applied turpentine directly to the affected area topically, and it cleared within a day — which fits turpentine’s real, well-documented action as a potent, non-specific antiseptic and counter-irritant, regardless of which explanation for the original rash is correct. That’s a documentation of what happened to me, not a protocol, and not something I’m suggesting anyone replicate.

The yeast question

The yeast matters, and there’s a real chemistry reason for it, not just a vaguer “more natural is better” instinct. It’s not accurate to say mono yeast itself is toxic — the strain isn’t poisonous. What’s accurate is that it produces a much narrower range of congeners: the esters, organic acids, higher alcohols, and other fermentation byproducts beyond plain ethanol. Wild, mixed-strain fermentation produces a broad, complex congener profile built up slowly over weeks or months. A standardised industrial strain, selected specifically for speed and consistency, strips that down to a handful of compounds, repeated batch after batch.

That difference genuinely matters for how your liver handles the drink, and this part has real toxicological backing: congener-heavy spirits (dark rum, bourbon, red wine) are consistently linked to worse hangover severity than congener-light ones (vodka, gin) at matched doses of ethanol, because the liver has to process a wider, more taxing mix of compounds rather than one narrow pathway it can specialise in clearing fast. So the honest version of the claim is this: mono yeast isn’t toxic on its own, but the narrow, repetitive congener profile it produces is a real, different metabolic load on the liver than the broad profile wild fermentation builds — and that’s a plausible part of why a wild-fermented mead can sit differently in the body than an industrial drink at the same ABV. That would track with the Southport history above — industrial monoculture yeast replacing wild fermentation cultures being part of what turned a herb-carrying tonic into a standardised commercial drink with a narrower chemical profile than the original. Too much sugar in your brew and you will get bloat and SIBO.

One carrier, many destinations

Extending the same idea further: once alcohol carries a terpene across the gut wall, it doesn’t stay local. It circulates in the bloodstream to wherever blood goes — gut microbiome, skin flora, sinuses, liver, and in some cases across into the brain, since many terpenes are small and fat-soluble enough to cross that barrier too. So a terpene taken in mead isn’t just acting on the stomach, it’s being delivered system-wide, hitting different microbial populations in different locations.

Different terpenes also have different antimicrobial spectrums — one might act more strongly against certain bacteria, another leans more toward fungal targets — so which terpene you’re carrying genuinely does change what happens and where, depending on what’s living in the tissue it reaches.

My own way of picturing this: I think of the terpenes as something like packets of information, each one carrying its own instruction set, with alcohol acting as the courier delivering that packet to every biome in the body rather than just the gut. That’s my interpretation of what’s happening, not a documented mechanism — the real chemistry underneath it is systemic circulation and terpene-specific antimicrobial action, which is well established on its own without needing the packet framing to be true.

This existed before, differently

Herb-based self-diagnosis is old — generations of people worked this way before blood panels and stool tests were common or affordable. The context back then was genuinely different: no lab down the road, no cheap test kit, so people learned to read the body’s response to a substance because it was often the only feedback available. That history is real, and it’s part of why this instinct still feels natural to some of us now. But today, in most places, actual tests exist and are often cheap even without a doctor gatekeeping them — a stool test for parasites, a liver panel, an ultrasound. Where those are genuinely reachable, they beat guessing from a symptom every time.

The honest summary

AI can genuinely stand in for the diagnostic conversation a doctor would otherwise have with you — narrowing possibilities, reasoning through what fits, helping you decide what to try next. What it can’t safely become is a static list that skips the watching-and-adjusting part. The loop is the tool. Use it, keep the red flags in view, and don’t mistake one good guess for the whole process.