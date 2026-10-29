Same trick as the driving. Find the small part that does most of the work, learn that properly, and the rest comes along behind it.
Languages work exactly like this. A small set of words turns up again and again in everyday talk. Around 800 words carry about 75% of the Thai spoken day to day. That is your 20%. Learn those first and you can get by long before you ever touch a textbook.
Why I do it slowly
I’ll be honest, languages are hard for me, English included. I’m terrible with English. Mathematics is where I’m good. Learning a language is all about space in your mind, and you need room up there for it to go in. So I do it slowly, a few words at a time.
Speaking is the other part. I have dysphasia, which makes getting words out of my mouth difficult, and that takes a lot away when you’re trying to learn a language, because so much of it is saying the words out loud. Right now, AI speaks for me.
I say things plainly, in the shortest words possible, and people don’t always like it. I tell them how it is and it lands hard. Dress the same thing up in silky smooth French, or in the long-winded English you hear on the news, and people would take it fine. All that padding just hides what is being said.
That’s why I like Thai. I can speak to Thai people in very small words and they understand me. It works far better than charades. The fewer words a language needs to get a point across, the easier it is to use. There’s a Pareto principle in that too.
That is exactly why the 80/20 way suits me. I only have so much space, so I put it into the words that matter most.
How the Rosetta Stone was cracked
The Rosetta Stone carried the same message written three ways, with Greek alongside the Egyptian hieroglyphs. Nobody could read hieroglyphs for over a thousand years. Champollion cracked them by starting with the few words that kept coming back, the names of kings like Ptolemy, matching them against the Greek, and building out from there.
Small set of key words first, then everything else falls into place. That is the 80/20 rule, and that is how you learn Thai.
A few things that make Thai easier than you think
No tenses. The verb stays the same. You add a word like “yesterday” or “already” and that does the job.
No plurals. One dog, two dog. Same word.
Word order is like English. I eat rice = phom gin khao.
To make a question, put mai on the end. Gin khao mai? = Eat rice? (Have you eaten?)
To say no or not, put mai in front of the word. Mai phet = not spicy.
Be polite by ending your sentence with khrap if you are a man, kha if you are a woman. It makes a huge difference with Thai people.
How to read the sounds
kh sounds like a normal English k.
th sounds like a normal English t.
ph sounds like a normal English p. It is never an f sound. Phuket is “poo-ket”.
g is a soft k, halfway between g and k.
ng at the start of a word is the “ng” sound from the end of “sing”.
Thai has five tones, and the tone can change the meaning of a word. The sound guide below gets you close. Listen to a Thai speaker say each word and copy them, and you pick the tones up as you go.
The most-spoken words
These are the words Thai people say most, roughly in order of how often you hear them. Start at the top and work down.
The top 25
ครับ — khrap — polite ending (men)
ค่ะ — kha — polite ending (women)
ไม่ — mai — no / not
ก็ — gor — so / also / then
เป็น — pen — to be
มี — mee — have / there is
ได้ — dai — can / get / OK
จะ — ja — will
ไป — pai — go
มา — maa — come
แล้ว — laew — already / then
นะ — na — softener on the end, like “OK?”
ที่ — thee — at / that / place
ว่า — waa — that / say
ให้ — hai — give / let / for
กับ — gap — with / and
อะไร — a-rai — what
คน — khon — person / people
ผม — phom — I (man)
ฉัน — chan — I (woman)
คุณ — khun — you
เขา — khao — he / she / they
เรา — rao — we
นี้ — nee — this
อยู่ — yoo — be at / stay / live
The next 25
ทำ — tham — do / make
ดี — dee — good
มาก — maak — very / a lot
ไหม — mai — question word on the end of a sentence
หรือ — rue — or
ยัง — yang — still / yet
เอา — ao — take / want
รู้ — roo — know
เลย — loei — really / at all
อีก — eek — more / again
ต้อง — tong — must / have to
ด้วย — duay — too / also / with
บอก — bok — tell
พูด — phoot — speak
เห็น — hen — see
ดู — doo — look / watch
กิน — gin — eat
อยาก — yaak — want to
ชอบ — chop — like
นั้น — nan — that
ของ — khong — of / thing
ใน — nai — in
แต่ — tae — but
และ — lae — and
เพราะ — phro — because
The next 25
ถ้า — tha — if
เท่าไหร่ — thao-rai — how much
ที่ไหน — thee-nai — where
ทำไม — tham-mai — why
ใคร — khrai — who
เมื่อไหร่ — muea-rai — when
ยังไง — yang-ngai — how
วันนี้ — wan-nee — today
ตอนนี้ — ton-nee — now
พรุ่งนี้ — phrung-nee — tomorrow
เมื่อวาน — muea-waan — yesterday
เดี๋ยว — diao — in a moment / hang on
บ้าน — baan — house / home
น้ำ — naam — water
ข้าว — khao — rice / food
เงิน — ngoen — money
งาน — ngaan — work / job
ใช่ — chai — yes / that’s right
เข้าใจ — khao-jai — understand
ขอ — kho — ask for / may I
ช่วย — chuay — help
รอ — ror — wait
ซื้อ — sue — buy
จ่าย — jai — pay
หา — haa — look for / find
The next 25
สวัสดี — sa-wat-dee — hello / goodbye
ขอบคุณ — khop-khun — thank you
ขอโทษ — kho-thot — sorry / excuse me
ไม่เป็นไร — mai pen rai — no problem / never mind
เพื่อน — phuean — friend
พี่ — phee — older brother or sister, and anyone a bit older than you
น้อง — nong — younger brother or sister, and anyone a bit younger
แม่ — mae — mother
พ่อ — phor — father
ลูก — luuk — child
ใหญ่ — yai — big
เล็ก — lek — small
ร้อน — ron — hot
เย็น — yen — cool / cold
แพง — phaeng — expensive
ถูก — thuuk — cheap / correct
อร่อย — a-roi — delicious
เผ็ด — phet — spicy
นิดหน่อย — nit-noi — a little
ซ้าย — saai — left
ขวา — khwaa — right
ตรงไป — trong pai — straight on
ใกล้ — glai (falling tone) — near
ไกล — glai (flat tone) — far
ห้องน้ำ — hong-naam — toilet
Near and far are a good example of tones. Same sound, different tone, opposite meaning.
Numbers
หนึ่ง — neung — 1
สอง — song — 2
สาม — saam — 3
สี่ — see — 4
ห้า — haa — 5
หก — hok — 6
เจ็ด — jet — 7
แปด — paet — 8
เก้า — gao — 9
สิบ — sip — 10
ยี่สิบ — yee-sip — 20
ร้อย — roi — 100
พัน — phan — 1,000
Numbers build up simply. 30 is saam-sip (three-ten), 40 is see-sip (four-ten), and so on.
Put them together
Once you have these, you can already build real sentences:
ห้องน้ำอยู่ที่ไหน — hong-naam yoo thee-nai — where is the toilet?
เท่าไหร่ครับ — thao-rai khrap — how much is it?
ไม่เผ็ดนะครับ — mai phet na khrap — not spicy, please
ผมไม่เข้าใจ — phom mai khao-jai — I don’t understand
ขอน้ำครับ — kho naam khrap — water, please
The rest follows
Learn these hundred words properly, say them out loud every day, and copy the way Thai people say them. Then keep working down a Thai frequency list towards the 800 mark, and you have the 20% that carries 80% of everyday Thai. Everything else you pick up as you go, because now you have something to hang it on.
Fascinating. So interesting to see the process of how someone learns and retains a new language. Our minds are so different! Thank you for taking the time to make this post.
Learning the local language and wanting to speak and eventually read it is the first big step towards integration. As farang we will never become Thai, but speaking the language gets you very close. Learn and keep learning. Use what you know and improve continuously.