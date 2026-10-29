Norman James

Norman James

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Ellie's avatar
Ellie
9h

Fascinating. So interesting to see the process of how someone learns and retains a new language. Our minds are so different! Thank you for taking the time to make this post.

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Jan Van C's avatar
Jan Van C
11h

Learning the local language and wanting to speak and eventually read it is the first big step towards integration. As farang we will never become Thai, but speaking the language gets you very close. Learn and keep learning. Use what you know and improve continuously.

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