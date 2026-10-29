Same trick as the driving. Find the small part that does most of the work, learn that properly, and the rest comes along behind it.

Languages work exactly like this. A small set of words turns up again and again in everyday talk. Around 800 words carry about 75% of the Thai spoken day to day. That is your 20%. Learn those first and you can get by long before you ever touch a textbook.

Why I do it slowly

I’ll be honest, languages are hard for me, English included. I’m terrible with English. Mathematics is where I’m good. Learning a language is all about space in your mind, and you need room up there for it to go in. So I do it slowly, a few words at a time.

Speaking is the other part. I have dysphasia, which makes getting words out of my mouth difficult, and that takes a lot away when you’re trying to learn a language, because so much of it is saying the words out loud. Right now, AI speaks for me.

I say things plainly, in the shortest words possible, and people don’t always like it. I tell them how it is and it lands hard. Dress the same thing up in silky smooth French, or in the long-winded English you hear on the news, and people would take it fine. All that padding just hides what is being said.

That’s why I like Thai. I can speak to Thai people in very small words and they understand me. It works far better than charades. The fewer words a language needs to get a point across, the easier it is to use. There’s a Pareto principle in that too.

That is exactly why the 80/20 way suits me. I only have so much space, so I put it into the words that matter most.

How the Rosetta Stone was cracked

The Rosetta Stone carried the same message written three ways, with Greek alongside the Egyptian hieroglyphs. Nobody could read hieroglyphs for over a thousand years. Champollion cracked them by starting with the few words that kept coming back, the names of kings like Ptolemy, matching them against the Greek, and building out from there.

Small set of key words first, then everything else falls into place. That is the 80/20 rule, and that is how you learn Thai.

A few things that make Thai easier than you think

No tenses. The verb stays the same. You add a word like “yesterday” or “already” and that does the job.

No plurals. One dog, two dog. Same word.

Word order is like English. I eat rice = phom gin khao.

To make a question, put mai on the end. Gin khao mai? = Eat rice? (Have you eaten?)

To say no or not, put mai in front of the word. Mai phet = not spicy.

Be polite by ending your sentence with khrap if you are a man, kha if you are a woman. It makes a huge difference with Thai people.

How to read the sounds

kh sounds like a normal English k.

th sounds like a normal English t.

ph sounds like a normal English p. It is never an f sound. Phuket is “poo-ket”.

g is a soft k, halfway between g and k.

ng at the start of a word is the “ng” sound from the end of “sing”.

Thai has five tones, and the tone can change the meaning of a word. The sound guide below gets you close. Listen to a Thai speaker say each word and copy them, and you pick the tones up as you go.

The most-spoken words

These are the words Thai people say most, roughly in order of how often you hear them. Start at the top and work down.

The top 25

ครับ — khrap — polite ending (men)

ค่ะ — kha — polite ending (women)

ไม่ — mai — no / not

ก็ — gor — so / also / then

เป็น — pen — to be

มี — mee — have / there is

ได้ — dai — can / get / OK

จะ — ja — will

ไป — pai — go

มา — maa — come

แล้ว — laew — already / then

นะ — na — softener on the end, like “OK?”

ที่ — thee — at / that / place

ว่า — waa — that / say

ให้ — hai — give / let / for

กับ — gap — with / and

อะไร — a-rai — what

คน — khon — person / people

ผม — phom — I (man)

ฉัน — chan — I (woman)

คุณ — khun — you

เขา — khao — he / she / they

เรา — rao — we

นี้ — nee — this

อยู่ — yoo — be at / stay / live

The next 25

ทำ — tham — do / make

ดี — dee — good

มาก — maak — very / a lot

ไหม — mai — question word on the end of a sentence

หรือ — rue — or

ยัง — yang — still / yet

เอา — ao — take / want

รู้ — roo — know

เลย — loei — really / at all

อีก — eek — more / again

ต้อง — tong — must / have to

ด้วย — duay — too / also / with

บอก — bok — tell

พูด — phoot — speak

เห็น — hen — see

ดู — doo — look / watch

กิน — gin — eat

อยาก — yaak — want to

ชอบ — chop — like

นั้น — nan — that

ของ — khong — of / thing

ใน — nai — in

แต่ — tae — but

และ — lae — and

เพราะ — phro — because

The next 25

ถ้า — tha — if

เท่าไหร่ — thao-rai — how much

ที่ไหน — thee-nai — where

ทำไม — tham-mai — why

ใคร — khrai — who

เมื่อไหร่ — muea-rai — when

ยังไง — yang-ngai — how

วันนี้ — wan-nee — today

ตอนนี้ — ton-nee — now

พรุ่งนี้ — phrung-nee — tomorrow

เมื่อวาน — muea-waan — yesterday

เดี๋ยว — diao — in a moment / hang on

บ้าน — baan — house / home

น้ำ — naam — water

ข้าว — khao — rice / food

เงิน — ngoen — money

งาน — ngaan — work / job

ใช่ — chai — yes / that’s right

เข้าใจ — khao-jai — understand

ขอ — kho — ask for / may I

ช่วย — chuay — help

รอ — ror — wait

ซื้อ — sue — buy

จ่าย — jai — pay

หา — haa — look for / find

The next 25

สวัสดี — sa-wat-dee — hello / goodbye

ขอบคุณ — khop-khun — thank you

ขอโทษ — kho-thot — sorry / excuse me

ไม่เป็นไร — mai pen rai — no problem / never mind

เพื่อน — phuean — friend

พี่ — phee — older brother or sister, and anyone a bit older than you

น้อง — nong — younger brother or sister, and anyone a bit younger

แม่ — mae — mother

พ่อ — phor — father

ลูก — luuk — child

ใหญ่ — yai — big

เล็ก — lek — small

ร้อน — ron — hot

เย็น — yen — cool / cold

แพง — phaeng — expensive

ถูก — thuuk — cheap / correct

อร่อย — a-roi — delicious

เผ็ด — phet — spicy

นิดหน่อย — nit-noi — a little

ซ้าย — saai — left

ขวา — khwaa — right

ตรงไป — trong pai — straight on

ใกล้ — glai (falling tone) — near

ไกล — glai (flat tone) — far

ห้องน้ำ — hong-naam — toilet

Near and far are a good example of tones. Same sound, different tone, opposite meaning.

Numbers

หนึ่ง — neung — 1

สอง — song — 2

สาม — saam — 3

สี่ — see — 4

ห้า — haa — 5

หก — hok — 6

เจ็ด — jet — 7

แปด — paet — 8

เก้า — gao — 9

สิบ — sip — 10

ยี่สิบ — yee-sip — 20

ร้อย — roi — 100

พัน — phan — 1,000

Numbers build up simply. 30 is saam-sip (three-ten), 40 is see-sip (four-ten), and so on.

Put them together

Once you have these, you can already build real sentences:

ห้องน้ำอยู่ที่ไหน — hong-naam yoo thee-nai — where is the toilet?

เท่าไหร่ครับ — thao-rai khrap — how much is it?

ไม่เผ็ดนะครับ — mai phet na khrap — not spicy, please

ผมไม่เข้าใจ — phom mai khao-jai — I don’t understand

ขอน้ำครับ — kho naam khrap — water, please

The rest follows

Learn these hundred words properly, say them out loud every day, and copy the way Thai people say them. Then keep working down a Thai frequency list towards the 800 mark, and you have the 20% that carries 80% of everyday Thai. Everything else you pick up as you go, because now you have something to hang it on.