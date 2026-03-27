Norman James

Norman James

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Deborah Guerrero's avatar
Deborah Guerrero
Mar 27

I no longer trust WHO recommendations but I take your point. Excellent article, thank you.

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Utopian Fool's avatar
Utopian Fool
Mar 27

Paracetamol is the #1 cause of liver failure and transplants. Does that mean you can't take an occasional dose ? Nope, probably not.

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