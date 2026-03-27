Ivermectin: Two Doses, Two Weeks Apart, Job Done — Why Would You Do More?Dr Mike Yeadon was right again!

A man in rural Thailand, stray dogs, and the common sense that seems to escape the internet

I’ve just taken my first dose of ivermectin. Horse paste, squeezed out of a syringe, weighed on a kitchen scale. 1.2 grams of paste delivering 23mg of actual drug — the correct human dose for my 115kg body weight.

A quick word on horse paste. Yes, it’s the same molecule as human ivermectin — same active ingredient, same mechanism. The difference is the delivery system. Veterinary paste is formulated for an equine digestive tract, and the concentration can vary slightly within the tube because manufacturing tolerances for a 600kg horse are wider than for a human pharmaceutical. If you’re going this route, weigh it properly. A kitchen scale and basic maths beats eyeballing a syringe designed for an animal five times your size.

One thing to know: ivermectin is lipophilic — it loves fat. Taking it with a fatty meal can increase absorption by up to 2.5 times. If you’re targeting parasites in the gut, empty stomach keeps the drug local. If you’re going after systemic issues like larvae in the blood or mites in the skin, fat helps it get into the bloodstream. Know which one you’re doing before you squeeze the tube.

Within hours, the die-off started. Farting like a brass band. Diarrhoea that keeps you guessing whether you’re about to fart or fill your pants. Bloating. The works.

And you know what? That’s exactly what’s supposed to happen.

I’ve lived in rural Isaan, northeast Thailand, for 14 years. Barefoot on red clay soil contaminated by the stray dogs I feed and care for. I’ve been walking Strongyloides larvae into my body through my feet for over a decade without knowing it. These parasites enter through the skin, travel through your blood to your lungs, get coughed up and swallowed, then live in your gut laying eggs — and the clever bastards can reinfect you internally without ever leaving your body. That’s why a single infection from 14 years ago can still be thriving today.

Two doses of ivermectin, two weeks apart. That’s the protocol. First dose kills the adults in your gut. Second dose catches the larvae that were mid-migration through lungs and blood when the first dose hit. Job done.

So why is the internet telling people to take it daily?

Mike Yeadon’s Warning

Dr Mike Yeadon — former VP and Chief Scientist at Pfizer — dropped a bombshell in June 2024 on the Delingpod Live show when he called ivermectin “one of the most violent fertility toxins” he’d ever encountered. He followed it up in a December 2024 Substack post elaborating his theory. This from a man who’d spent years championing medical freedom and questioning the COVID vaccine programme.

His argument has two parts. First, that the scientific literature shows reproductive toxicity at high doses. Second — and this is the interesting bit — that common supplements people take alongside ivermectin are P-glycoprotein (PGP) inhibitors. PGP is the pump your body uses to eliminate ivermectin. Block that pump with quercetin, CBD, grapefruit, or half a dozen other popular supplements, and suddenly your body can’t clear the drug properly. It accumulates. The dose you thought you took becomes effectively much larger, and it sticks around much longer.

Now here’s where it gets properly uncomfortable. Yeadon pointed out that the same alternative health influencers promoting daily ivermectin were also selling PGP-inhibiting supplements to take alongside it. Whether that’s deliberate or just ignorant, the result is the same — people unwittingly amplifying their ivermectin exposure far beyond what any safety data covers.

He went further. He speculated that the entire ivermectin promotion during COVID was a psyop — that pushing a cheap generic antiparasitic served two purposes: reinforcing the belief that a pandemic existed (why else would millions be buying it?), and suppressing fertility in exactly the demographic most likely to refuse the vaccines.

That’s a big claim. And honestly, I’m not sure I buy the full conspiracy angle. But where there’s profit, pharma finds a way. And the pharmacology? The PGP interaction? That’s not speculation — that’s basic drug metabolism.

The Counterargument Is Obvious

India and sub-Saharan Africa have been mass-dosing ivermectin for decades. Billions of doses. These are the highest fertility regions on Earth. If ivermectin were a “violent fertility toxin,” someone would have noticed a few hundred million missing babies by now.

Dr William Makis reviewed the literature and found fertility issues in mice and rats at massive doses, mixed results in rabbits, and no fertility problems whatsoever in rams, heifers, bulls, horses, or humans. His conclusion was blunt: ivermectin is not an anti-fertility drug, violent or otherwise.

The FDA-approved prescribing information for ivermectin does not list reduced sperm count or sterility as a known side effect.

Even Yeadon softened his position in later comments, shifting from “violent fertility toxin” to “under certain circumstances ivermectin can damage fertility” — which is a much weaker claim and probably applies to half the medicines in your bathroom cabinet.

The Dogs Know Better Than The Internet

I look after stray dogs in rural Thailand. Thanks to you kind readers who donate through your paid subscriptions, we’re able to help more and more street dogs out here. Your money goes directly to food and medicine — no charity fees, no middlemen, no overheads. Just chicken carcasses, bones, and leftovers we collect and buy from local shops — and jabs for animals that would otherwise suffer and die in the Thai heat. Every three months, each dog gets an ivermectin injection from the local vet. 60 baht a pop. One shot, done.

For sarcoptic mange — the nasty skin mite that makes dogs scratch themselves raw — the standard veterinary protocol is 200 micrograms per kilogram, given twice at 14-day intervals. Two doses. Two weeks apart. Complete control by day 28. This was proven in a clinical trial on 298 naturally infested dogs (Scheidt et al., American Journal of Veterinary Research, 1984).

These dogs don’t take daily ivermectin. They don’t take it with quercetin or CBD oil. They get their two shots and go back to being happy, parasite-free dogs rolling in the same soil that was killing them.

The human protocol for Strongyloides is identical in principle. 200 micrograms per kilogram, single dose, repeat in two weeks. The WHO has been recommending this for decades. Billions of doses administered across tropical countries. The drug won the Nobel Prize in 2015 for its contribution to human health.

Two doses. Two weeks apart. Why would you do more?

The Daily Protocol Problem

The “take ivermectin daily” crowd comes from two places. The COVID prevention protocols and the off-label cancer protocols. Both involve sustained dosing over weeks or months — often combined with exactly the PGP-inhibiting supplements Yeadon warned about.

This is where his warning actually has teeth, even if you reject the conspiracy framing. If you’re taking ivermectin daily AND taking quercetin, AND turmeric or curcumin, AND milk thistle, AND resveratrol, AND CBD oil — all potent PGP inhibitors frequently found in the “COVID stacks” — you’re not taking the dose you think you’re taking. Your body can’t clear it properly. It builds up. And nobody has studied what that actually does to you long term because that combination doesn’t exist in any clinical trial.

Here’s why that matters beyond fertility. PGP is what keeps ivermectin out of your brain. It’s your blood-brain barrier’s bouncer. Ivermectin works by opening glutamate-gated chloride channels — in parasites, these are everywhere, which is why it kills them. In humans, these channels are tucked away safely behind the blood-brain barrier. Inhibit PGP and ivermectin starts crossing into your central nervous system, opening channels that should stay shut — that’s where the dizziness, vision changes, and the “ivermectin haze” people report come from. In dogs with a genetic PGP mutation called MDR1, ivermectin at normal doses can cause seizures and death. Humans don’t have that mutation, but if you’re chemically disabling the same pump with supplements, you’re creating a similar problem.

The antiparasitic use case is completely different. You take it, you kill the parasites, you stop. Your body clears the drug within days. Your PGP pumps do their job because you’re not flooding them with inhibitors at the same time. There’s no accumulation, no chronic exposure, no unknown interactions.

This is medicine as it’s supposed to work. Targeted. Time-limited. Effective.

Why We Need It At All — The Bigger Question

Here’s something nobody talks about. A healthy body with a functioning immune system can keep most parasites at bay on its own. Thai people have lived alongside these organisms for thousands of years. They eat neem leaves and mimosa plants as part of their natural diet — both powerful antiparasitics. Their instinctive food culture includes bitter herbs that keep the gut hostile to invaders. They don’t need horse paste because their bodies and their diets already do the job.

So what changed for us?

If you have mold illness — as I do — your immune system is already compromised. Mold colonisation suppresses the very immune pathways that would normally keep Strongyloides and other parasites in check. A healthy person walking barefoot on the same soil might pick up a few larvae and their body deals with it. A person with chronic mold illness becomes a welcome mat. The parasites move in and your body can’t evict them.

But it goes deeper than mold. In the West, our instinctive bacteria — the gut flora that evolved alongside us for millions of years — have been systematically destroyed. Electromagnetic fields, agricultural chemicals, glyphosate, chlorinated water, processed food, antibiotics handed out like sweets. The inner intelligence that once told us what to eat, what to avoid, what our body needed — it’s been drowned out.

Watch a dog for five minutes. They dig holes in the ground for no apparent reason. They eat soil. They build nests in the earth to birth their puppies. They roll in dirt. We call it animal behaviour but it’s instinctive medicine. Dogs eat soil for the minerals and the bacteria in it. They dig nesting holes to protect their newborns — and here’s where it gets interesting.

Ivermectin comes from Streptomyces avermitilis — a soil bacterium. It was discovered in Japanese soil in the 1970s by Satoshi Ōmura. The bacteria produce a compound called avermectin, which scientists then chemically tweaked to create ivermectin — making it safer for mammals. So it’s semi-synthetic, but the source is the earth itself. A bacterium that lives in the ground produces a compound that kills the parasites that also live in the ground. Dogs dig in that ground. They eat that ground. They nest their babies in that ground. Are they instinctively dosing themselves and their pups with natural antiparasitics from the soil itself?

And if those soil bacteria were once abundant everywhere — in every field, every garden, every patch of earth our ancestors walked on barefoot — what happened to them? Glyphosate is a patented antibiotic. It doesn’t just kill weeds — it decimates soil microbiology, including the Streptomyces populations that produce these natural antiparasitic compounds. We’ve literally poisoned the immune system of the earth. Add electromagnetic fields from phone masts and WiFi saturating the ground, agricultural chemicals, and decades of industrial farming, and you’ve wiped out the very organisms that once kept the balance. Are we reaching for a synthetic version of something the earth used to give us for free, because we’ve poisoned the source?

I don’t have the answers. But I find it hard to believe it’s all coincidence. The dog knows to dig. The soil knows how to protect. We’re the ones who forgot — or had it taken from us.

What I’m Actually Doing

Here’s my protocol, developed with research and common sense:

For Strongyloides (threadworm from 14 years barefoot in Isaan):

Ivermectin 200mcg/kg — single dose — done

Second dose same amount, two weeks later — done

Wear grounding shoes on soil from now on — I use Bahé grounding shoes which keep you earthed while protecting your feet from larvae. Best of both worlds.

That’s it

One caveat: if you’re severely immunocompromised — on corticosteroids, organ transplant drugs, or chemotherapy — Strongyloides can go into hyperinfection mode and a two-dose protocol might not cut it. In those cases, extended treatment under medical supervision is warranted. But for a normal immune system dealing with a chronic low-level infection, two doses is the standard.

For liver flukes — specifically Opisthorchis viverrini, the big one in Isaan from eating raw freshwater fish like pla som and pla ra:

Praziquantel from the hospital — single day treatment

Ivermectin doesn’t touch flukes

This isn’t optional if you’ve eaten raw fish in Isaan — untreated liver flukes are the leading cause of cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer) in northeast Thailand. This region has the highest rates in the world. Get tested, get treated.

For ongoing gut maintenance:

Fenbendazole pulsed protocol — 3 days on, 4 days off

Different drug class, different mechanism, gentler on the liver

Worth noting: constant long-term anthelmintic use can breed drug-resistant parasites — the same “super-worm” problem livestock farmers face. Pulsing helps, but this isn’t meant to be forever. Kill what’s there, maintain good hygiene, and your gut should hold its own.

Liver support throughout:

TUDCA for bile flow

No alcohol during die-off

Plenty of water

I’m not taking ivermectin daily. I’m not combining it with PGP inhibitors. I’m not following some internet influencer’s protocol that was designed for a disease I don’t have.

I’m doing what the vet does for my dogs. Because it works.

The Bottom Line

Mike Yeadon raised legitimate pharmacological concerns about the PGP interaction and chronic use. Where he overstepped was calling it a “violent fertility toxin” when billions of doses across the tropics haven’t produced a fertility signal. Where the internet overstepped was turning a targeted antiparasitic into a daily supplement.

Ivermectin is a brilliant drug. Nobel Prize-winning. Safe at proper doses. Effective against a wide range of parasites. It’s saved millions of lives and cured millions of dogs of mange.

But it’s medicine, not a multivitamin. You take it when you need it, at the right dose, for the right duration, and then you stop.

Two doses. Two weeks apart. Ask any vet. Ask the WHO. Ask the 298 mangy dogs in the Scheidt et al. 1984 study who were completely cured by day 28.

Or ask the bloke in rural Thailand who’s currently sitting near a toilet, drinking mineral water, and waiting for his Strongyloides to finish dying.

That’s me. And I’ll be fine by Tuesday.

James Norman Ibbotson writes about electromagnetic field research, building biology, mathematical physics, and occasionally about what happens when you take horse paste on an empty stomach in rural Thailand. Subscribe free at normanjamesemf.substack.com. If you’re interested in grounding shoes or earthing products, PM me for a 10% discount code for Bahé or Groundology.