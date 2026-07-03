Norman James

Norman James

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Thomas Brown's avatar
Thomas Brown
Jul 3

You sir are becoming a respected resource in my eyes. Thank you for your frank and sobering analysis.

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Suzanne Jarvis's avatar
Suzanne Jarvis
Jul 3

Thank you for this discussion of Ivermectin.

I am a long covid survivor. My journey started with vaccinations in 2021/2022, the last of which was a Pfizer booster. Two months later I fell to a very harsh dose of covid. The beginning of a very long journey. Prior to this covid episode I hadn't had a cold or flu in over 20 years.

By August 2024 and my fifth dose of covid I slipped into long covid. By December, 2025 and my eighth dose of covid, I couldn't find a way to return to what I called my "well" phase.

In December, 2024 I found a local doctor sympathetic to covid and vaccine affected patients, who put me straight on to Ivermectin to be taken daily, along with a plethora of supplements. I continued this regime for the next year, thinking I was helping myself avoid further infections. Obviously she was wrong and I was harming myself. I also tried many and varied remedies over this period, but continued with Ivermectin.

By August of 2025 and my seventh dose, I decided to drop Ivermectin and supplements and let my body recover. Then the December 2025 dose hit with a vengeance.

During this time I followed Dr Philip McMillan, another Substack contributor and longtime investigator of covid and long covid symptoms and remedies. He continues his quest to this day. More power to him.

After two months of my eighth dose and getting nowhere but the bed, I received an email from Dr McMillan regarding a complete immune reset protocol.

I was desperate by this stage, so I printed out the treatment and began a seven day fast, including four days of MoviPrep to clear my gut. Followed by two weeks of chicken broth, liquids only. I dropped a lot of weight, but the symptoms were leaving me and although weak, I was recovering.

Then I began introducing foods one at a time every two days. This pattern continued until I built up meals I could eat without my gut reacting.

I am six months into this treatment and I can now (almost) safely say I have recovered. Having isolated for four months, I can now be in crowds or around people without masking and I come away without a dose of covid. I cannot tell you how liberating it feels.

It is winter in Australia and a particularly difficult time to test my treatment, but so far I am feeling stronger, healthier and more energetic than I have in the past four years.

As for Ivermectin, I have a backlog of scrips waiting to be filled. I keep a bottle handy and take two if I feel I might need that prop when I go out. Not sure if it's necessary, but it's been a long journey and I still need to feel somewhat protected.

I do not blame my doctor for not knowing how to use Ivermectin. She was simply jumping on anything that might help as she was seeing firsthand the effects of vaccines and covid episodes. She was hauled before the medical establishment for trying. She is retiring this year.

Now there is so much being written about treatments that it's very difficult to determine which is the most appropriate for me. Long covid is such a complex and radically different envelope for all sufferers.

So I've decided to avoid all supplements and tablets and continue with food as my medicine. I subscribe to and have followed for the past 25 years, the blood group diet as per Live Right 4 Your Type. It works for me.

And I guess that's it.

Thanks for your work. Always fascinating.

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