Mike9h

Norman James

The evidence is in his history since right before C19. McCullough, Hulscher and Marik, et al. have completed more research on ivermectin than any other recent study. Then, there are the 100+ clinical peer reviewed studies proving its efficacy and then there’s the Nobel Prize...but if you want to make Yeadon your hero...then have at it bro!

My reply

I’m not arguing it doesn’t work — it does, for what it’s actually for. I’ve got MCS, IEI, serious mould issues, SIBO, and I’m immunocompromised. I could feel several types of worm in many organs in my body. I ran the normal protocol at a standard dose, step by step — iver, fen, alben and praziquantel — and I’m just finishing that course now. I’ll take another course soon. It cleared my worms and I got better. So I’m on the same side there.

The dose is the tell. Two doses, two weeks apart — that’s been the protocol for decades, and it works. So why, after COVID, did the message suddenly become take it daily, take it for months, and stack it with PgP inhibitors?

PgP is on the warning label for a reason. It’s the pump that keeps ivermectin out of your brain — your blood-brain barrier’s bouncer. Block it with quercetin, grapefruit, turmeric, CBD, and the drug you thought you took builds up and crosses into places it should never reach. The label tells you not to do this. So why are the same people pushing daily ivermectin also selling you the exact supplements that disable the pump?

I get the biofilm argument — some parasites hide in biofilm, cancer links, fair enough. But the answer to that is another proper dose a month or even a few weeks apart, not a permanent PgP sales pitch that overrides the warning label. And even that isn’t free — I had serious side effects from these courses. This stuff is not a daily supplement.

This is where the precautionary principle should come in — the same one we throw out the window everywhere else. Look at mobile phones ( do not use the phone while charging in the instruction manual of you phone but you don’t listen). DARPA showed the damage in military pilots: F-16 crews get around 75% less cosmic radiation than airline crews, but far more ELF and RFR — and they’re still the ones showing the damage. That’s the tell. It points to the ELF and RFR synergy — the combination — driving the suicides, mental health problems, cancer and disease. SV40 and cancer was tested with a LINAC with ELF and RFR on Polio and it caused Turbo Cancer.

And they could kill you with it here in the UK right now. They’re mandating insulation, and most people go with foil-backed board because it’s cheap and similar — one of the worst building-biology ideas going. That foil expands the field around your room like a microwave cavity, literally turning your home into the same environment as a plane. That’s what flight mode was made for — to stop exactly this synergy. This synergy degrades the electrical wiring too — copper is a crystalline structure, and so are you. The same fields that break down the crystal lattice in your wires are working on the crystalline structures in your body. Now they’re building it into your walls. Same logic applies here: when you don’t know the long-term effect of a chemical stack, you don’t mass-push it, you hold back until the evidence is in. In an age of a full-blown reproducibility crisis, the precautionary principle isn’t optional — it’s the only sane default. normanjamesemf.substack…

Have they done a proper fertility test? No. Have they tried this with staged doses instead of daily stacking? No. That’s the whole point — the studies that would actually reassure people are the ones nobody ran. And then look at what happens: Joe Rogan gets smashed for even mentioning it, while Makis pushes it daily and long-term for months on end in his cancer protocols. To be fair, McCullough gave protocols — COVID courses, time-limited — not take-it-forever. The everyday “take it constantly” push mostly came from the groups, the influencers and the supplement sellers who took the doctors’ names and ran miles past what they actually said. And anyone who questions the daily-PgP version gets shills sent in to remove them from the groups. The reaction tells you as much as the missing data does.

And look at what these doctors actually prescribe — it’s good and bad mixed together. The antiparasitics make sense: ivermectin, fenbendazole, mebendazole, albendazole, praziquantel for flukes. Fine, targeted, time-limited. But then they bundle in the gut-wreckers — azithromycin (a Z-pack antibiotic that carpet-bombs your flora, the last thing you want with SIBO and mould), hydroxychloroquine (stack it with the Z-pack and you’ve got a real heart-rhythm risk), doxycycline (another antibiotic), plus statins and metformin in the cancer stacks. Why hand a compromised gut a broad-spectrum antibiotic to clear a biofilm?

Because there are gentler tools that do the same job without nuking your microbiome, and none of them are on the list — oregano oil (carvacrol, breaks biofilm), black seed oil (thymoquinone), wormwood, black walnut and clove (the classic three-herb parasite protocol — wormwood is literally what absinthe was built on, the worm-killing is in the name), berberine, garlic, neem, pumpkin seed. Herbs carried in an alcohol tincture, the old way, for a reason. The honest reason they’re not used? They’re not patentable and not in the pharmacopeia. A radiologist reaches for the prescription pad, not the herb garden.

And here’s the real tell that they haven’t done their homework: if you actually need to reach parasites in the brain, there’s already a drug for it — albendazole. It crosses the blood-brain barrier on its own, by design. It’s the standard for neurocysticercosis, worm cysts in the brain, on-label and properly dosed. So why force ivermectin across the barrier by chemically disabling your PgP pump when a drug already does it safely? Choosing the ivermectin-plus-PgP-inhibitor route over albendazole isn’t clever — it’s ignorance of the interactions, and interactions like that are what put people in hospital.

And here’s the part none of them will touch: parasites have magnetoreception. Helminth eggs have measurable magnetic properties and larvae navigate by chemical and electromagnetic gradients — which means they are literally drawn toward EMF-damaged, inflamed tissue like a beacon. Your phone, your router, your smart meter aren’t just background noise, they may be painting the target the worms home in on. Do any of these doctors tell you to turn that off? No. I laid the whole mechanism out here: normanjamesemf.substack…

None of this is fringe caution, either. Being wary of carpet-bombing your microbiome with broad-spectrum antibiotics, or stacking unverified drug combinations, is completely consistent with standard clinical advice on preserving gut health and avoiding drug-drug interactions. I’m not the one going off-protocol here — they are.

And notice how hard it is to even say this out loud. Try posting it on Facebook IVER GROUP — you get shut down or blocked. Two of my videos have already been pulled from YouTube off the back of this. And it’s not just the controversial stuff — they even removed my EM-1 video, and that was just a genuinely useful, harmless product tip. Look how useful it is: normanjamesemf.substack… — nothing in it to justify a takedown, and it went anyway. That tells you what’s really going on. I’ve watched this for years: good health groups get taken over and quietly start pushing the bad information instead of the good. I helped people with EMR poisoning (breast implant illnes is one of the most infitrated groups on Facebook parabolic uplift in a bra and a phoneholder) got thrown out of group after group. There’s a pattern to it, and once you’ve seen it you can’t unsee it. Go look for youself..

Two doses works. It’s proven. It’s what the vet does for my dogs and it’s what worked for me. The daily-plus-PgP protocol isn’t on any trial, isn’t on the label, and conveniently comes bundled with a supplement shopping list. That’s not medicine — that’s a funnel.

And watch how hard they push it. Real information doesn’t need to be rammed down your throat — it sits there and holds up on its own. When something’s being sold this aggressively online, that pushiness is the tell. Look at how they behave, not just what they say.

And the Nobel — that’s the whole point. It was won in 2015 for killing parasites. Worms, river blindness. Exactly what it did for me. Nobody won a Nobel for it beating cancer — but then a lot of what gets called cancer may be parasites in the first place, so maybe that’s the same fight. A prize doesn’t make a molecule safe for something it was never proven for — the same committee gave one to the lobotomy in 1949. Judge the drug on the trial data, not the trophy.

Do your homework, mate. Check what I’ve said here before you reply — every bit of it stands up if you actually look.