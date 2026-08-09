IVERMECTIN IS DANGEROUS IF NOT DOSED PROPERLY. END OF CONVERSATION!NOW 2 instances of problems recently PROVE ME WRONGNorman JamesAug 09, 202611242Share11242Share
Stop taking this medication immediately if you experience changes in color vision, see flashes of light, or feel lightheaded. These are signs of neurotoxicity.
Dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, itching, rash, fatigue, weakness, jaundice.
All of these have occurred in nearly all patients who have taken ivermectin for an extended period. The dose was 0.2–0.5 mg per kg of body weight.
Even with breaks in treatment.
I can only warn against recklessness and against people who promote high doses.
You need to be knowledgeable about ivermectin, and so do your patients. Yes, I continue to use it and have learned a lot in recent months. Norman is absolutely right.
DO NOT combine ivermectin with:
- Quercetin
- Curcumin (turmeric)
- Resveratrol
- CBD
- Grapefruit
- Milk thistle
- St. John's wort
- Piperine (black pepper extract)
- Naringenin from citrus fruits
- Berberine
- Ginseng, ginkgo
- Zeolite (reduces effectiveness)
These block the P-gp pump and enhance the effect of the dose.
P-glycoprotein (P-gp) is the pump the body uses to remove ivermectin from tissues and—crucially—to keep it out of the brain.
It’s the gatekeeper at your blood-brain barrier. When P-gp is functioning, ivermectin fulfills its role in the gut and is excreted cleanly. When P-gp is blocked, ivermectin accumulates—it remains active longer, reaches higher tissue concentrations, and can enter the central nervous system, where it opens glutamate-gated chloride channels that are supposed to remain closed.
This is the source of dizziness, visual disturbances, the “ivermectin haze,” and, in severe cases, seizures, jaundice.
OK, I don't get it? Without the full stop are you saying you have been proven wrong or are you challenging us to prove you wrong? If the latter, then provide the links to the 2 instances of problems recently that prove you right.