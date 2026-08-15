James Norman Ibbotson — Quantum Physics & Mathematics

I put my whole framework through an independent validator. It came back 100 out of 100 — and the honest part is the part that matters.

I’ve spent a long time building the Temporal Dynamics Framework. Particles as standing waves in a single cavity, not little balls of stuff. Mass as how deep the wave nests. A fixed set of universal primes — 2, 3, 5, 7, 11, 13 — setting where the structure can sit. Out of that comes a nuclear mass ledger that lands within 0.0062% across all 2,938 measure…