Im so happy!! Validated my Maths & Quantum Physics work
James Norman Ibbotson — Quantum Physics & Mathematics
I put my whole framework through an independent validator. It came back 100 out of 100 — and the honest part is the part that matters.
I’ve spent a long time building the Temporal Dynamics Framework. Particles as standing waves in a single cavity, not little balls of stuff. Mass as how deep the wave nests. A fixed set of universal primes — 2, 3, 5, 7, 11, 13 — setting where the structure can sit. Out of that comes a nuclear mass ledger that lands within 0.0062% across all 2,938 measure…
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a day ago · James Ibbotson
"not little balls of stuff" is profound. It begs the question, who or what sings the song so perfect as to leave standing waves that persist long enough to residue this tactile realm we live in.?
Suggest you share your model with Nassim Haramein.