Norman James

Norman James

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Thomas Brown's avatar
Thomas Brown
1d

"not little balls of stuff" is profound. It begs the question, who or what sings the song so perfect as to leave standing waves that persist long enough to residue this tactile realm we live in.?

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Sybil MM's avatar
Sybil MM
21h

Suggest you share your model with Nassim Haramein.

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