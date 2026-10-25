Men and women have always needed to know what the other is really like. Society used to sort that out for us. Communities had their own way of handling all of this:

You knew the men around you. You understood the men in your community because you’d grown up alongside them.

Bad men got kicked out. If a bad man turned up, the community dealt with him and he was gone.

The community did the vetting. Your family and neighbours already knew who was decent and who wasn’t.

Now there are areas with loads of bad men and loads of women, and no community around them. If you’re outside a community, you’ve got to play the field to actually find out what people are really like, because nobody else is there to tell you.

You’ve got to be promiscuous to find out what men and women are really like. How do you actually know someone unless you get intimate with them? Getting close to someone as friends only takes you so far. Intimacy is where people trust you and tell you everything.

And real friends are rare now:

Jesus had 12 disciples. You’d be lucky to have 12 friends nowadays who actually understand you.

Most people can count their proper friends on one hand. Plenty can’t even fill the hand.

Half of those wouldn’t count you back. Of the friends on that hand, half wouldn’t see you as a good friend.

Men have it worst. The Survey Center on American Life found that in 1990, 55% of American men had six or more close friends. By 2021 it was 27%. Men with no close friends at all went from 3% to 15%, five times as many. Women lost friends too, but less: 41% had six or more in 1990, down to 24%. The survey puts it down to less religion, fewer marriages, and people moving about more. That’s the community gone.

This is what happens when you take a society off its natural Pareto curve and manufacture a bell curve on top of it:

The bell breeds new Pareto curves. Fresh ones nobody understands, far more complicated than the community ever was.

Moving needs proper choices. Going from a farm and a family to big-city life is a choice, and it has to be made properly.

You’ll sleep around to find out. In the city you end up sleeping with more women and men just to learn what people are like.

School is the other side of it. School helps you try to understand people. But look at the people I knew at school and who they are today. Most of them have changed. They’ve drifted from who they were, I think.

The bad line. Work, money, family, whatever it is, outside a community everything sends people down a line that’s bad.

Andrew Tate says it too. Get a community, share all your wealth, and everyone works out well, because everyone’s in it together. Once you find good people around you:

You share everything.

Everyone works for each other and helps each other out.

If you’ve got a problem, you go to one of them.

You get things done faster.

But they don’t want us doing things faster. They want to sell us stuff.

In a community where all the food’s prepared and the gardens are grown, and one person likes gardening and another likes something else, the supermarkets can’t sell you anything.

Look at Russia. Families there have their own little plots, the dacha gardens, and they look after themselves and give back to the country. In 2016, those household plots grew 77% of all Russia’s potatoes, 67% of its vegetables, and 45% of its milk and dairy.

Now look at what’s on the supermarket shelves:

So much choice of chemicals. Calcium carbonate in your food, this in your food, that in your food, and everything else.

Toxic food nobody told you about. Sometimes a factory hides what’s in it to save on profits, and you’re the one who gets injured. In China in 2008, milk companies added melamine to baby formula to fake the protein count. Around 300,000 babies got sick and six died.

What we’re living in now may have sped up society and built lots of things. Or maybe it didn’t. If we’d built communities instead, they would have lasted, and they’d be standing strong today instead of being wrecked like most of Europe is right now.

Women’s lib has been pushing for women to be equal to men for years. Fine. But has anyone actually stopped and asked what being equal to a man means?

Here’s what it means to me:

Loyalty. Men are more loyal. We stick by people, and we stick hardest when times are rough.

Keeping promises. Men stick to their promises more than women. Absolutely.

Morals. Men have morals, and yes, women can break them too. That happens most during the really hard times, when those morals are needed most.

Logic and wisdom first. Being competent the way a man has to be competent means asking what is best for everyone, not just what is best for you.

That’s the job. If you want equality, that’s what comes with it. You don’t get to take the title and leave the work.

Breaking your morals has a price. It causes cognitive dissonance, and that’s when the mind fractures:

Women turn nasty. That’s when it happens, I think, once they’ve broken their own morals and can’t face it.

Men do it too. When a man wants out of a relationship, he falls back on cold logic, and normally nastiness, to get himself out.

I watched Andrew Tate and Bonnie Blue on Rob Moore’s Disruptors podcast. It was controversial. Loads of people can’t stand Tate, and he has said some ridiculous things at times. Maybe some of it was AI, maybe it wasn’t. He comes over misogynistic, I think. But at the end of the day, he has some good points, and I have to tell you, in all my years, I agree with him on this.

Women are saying it too. Pearl Davis, who goes by Just Pearly Things online, is a woman, and she says some really important things:

Marriage is a promise. Her line is simple: if you want to be able to leave, don’t get married. Most divorces now, she says, come down to the woman just feeling like leaving. That’s loyalty and keeping your word, the exact things I’m talking about. The numbers back her up. Michael Rosenfeld at Stanford found women started 69% of the 92 divorces in his study, against 31% for men, and he says it’s been that way as far back as the data goes, to the 1940s. In dating breakups it’s even, half and half. Rosenfeld puts the marriage gap down to married women reporting they’re less happy in the marriage than their husbands are.

Family over career. She believes that in the long run women are happier with family and kids than with a career. A 2025 survey of 3,000 American women, by the Institute for Family Studies and the Wheatley Institute, backs her up. Married mothers came out the happiest group, nearly twice as likely to be “very happy” as single women without children. Only about 1 in 10 married women felt lonely most of the time, against about 1 in 5 unmarried women. Happier, steadier people may simply be the ones who marry and stay married, but the pattern holds.

Men’s side goes unheard. Women’s issues have been talked about for twenty years, she says, while men’s issues get ignored. She calls herself an advocate for men, and says she doesn’t hate women.

Accountability. She puts a lot of the blame for broken families on modern feminism and on women who won’t own their part in it.

She gets called the female Andrew Tate, and she says some extreme things too. But on loyalty and keeping your promises, she’s bang on.

Pearl says lots of things, and she also points out that men have done most of the inventing in the world and do most of the hard jobs. She has a point:

Inventing. In America, women made up only about 12% of the inventors named on patents granted in 2016. By 2019 it was 12.8%.

The hard jobs. Men make up just over half the American workforce but take more than 90% of the deaths at work, in falls, machinery, and the dangerous trades. In 2024 alone, 4,657 men died at work in America, against 413 women.

Things and people. On average, men lean towards working with things and women towards working with people. That pull is a big part of why men fill the patent office and the dangerous trades.

Men also make more big mistakes:

On the road. Per mile driven, American men have 63% more fatal crashes than women, 2.1 against 1.3 per 100 million miles. Men speed more, drink and drive more, and skip the seat belt more.

With money. Men trade shares far more often than women and lose more doing it, through overconfidence.

At the extremes. Men are spread wider. There are more men at both ends: more of the reckless failures and more of the brilliant successes. Women cluster nearer the middle.

Women make different mistakes, the cautious ones: holding back, over-worrying, following the crowd.

But someone who avoids mistakes and someone who learns are two different people. Look at it through the Pareto principle:

Men get 80% of the way, then make their mistake in the last 20%. That mistake is where the learning happens.

Mistakes are the fast route. You get to wisdom quicker by trying, failing, and learning than by playing it safe.

That’s Pareto wisdom. Learn lots of little things, take the ones that work to 80%, and let the mistakes teach you the rest.

That’s why men invent more. The man who’s prepared to get it wrong is the man who gets there first.

It’s how I work, and it’s how I invent more:

I make mistakes and learn from them.

I take everything to 80%, then move on. The last 20% takes too long.

That gives me time. More time for myself, more time to learn new things, and things get done faster.

Perfection is the trap. Perfecting the same thing over and over burns the time you could spend learning the next one.

Then there’s where women’s lib came from. The late film producer Aaron Russo said Nick Rockefeller told him the Rockefellers funded women’s lib and got it all over the papers and television. The reasons Russo gave were to tax the other half of the population, and to get children into school early so the state becomes the family. More women at work means more labour force and more tax. The pill, the changing economy and new laws all drove women’s lib too, but money and media are what pushed it everywhere at once. So what we’re seeing with women today isn’t natural. It was pushed.

I’ve written a piece, Uniting Forces: How Men and Women Can Restore Balance and Combat Modern Attacks on Health and Harmony, suggesting women had a hand in getting the COVID-19 vaccination nonsense going. The research shows the pattern:

Women backed the measures harder. They supported lockdowns and protective rules more strongly than men.

Women started out more wary of the jab. Early on, women were more worried about its safety and less keen to take it.

Women ended up taking it more. Once it was rolled out, the big national registers show more women vaccinated than men. Part of that is because women fill so many healthcare and teaching jobs, and those workers were first in the queue. The rest is choice.

The protective instinct won out over the doubt. I don’t think it would have happened without women being protective of the children, and now they’ve got a voice.

I’m in Thailand, and there are many very clever women over here. There are also many who can’t do simple maths. I think maths is the biggest problem, and it’s a problem for plenty of men too. If you can’t add up, do things properly, and deal with lots of things at once, you can’t carry the load. Some women just want to be pampered, go out, be happy, and get their nails done.

If you’ve only ever slept with a couple of women, maybe your view is short. You’ve seen a narrow slice. But if you’ve been to Thailand, travelled all around Asia, and met loads of women from all over the world, you get a better understanding of women as a whole. I’ve been a DJ in Thailand, which obviously leads to hedonism. And what I’ve seen, time and time again, is that many not all are fickle. Loyalty that holds one week is gone the next once something better comes along, or once things get hard.

That’s experience.

It works both ways. If you’ve only slept with a couple of women, how do you know women as a whole? And a woman who has only slept with a couple of men, how does she know men as a whole? She doesn’t. Neither of you does.

Look at nature. A man’s job, in the procreation of a species, is basically to sleep with lots of women and make lots of babies. That’s the case whether it’s us or any other animal. Humans also evolved to pair up, because our children take so long to grow up that they need two parents, and family around them, to raise them. So we carry both pulls. Monogamy is a choice. It’s a choice we make with our intellect.

And when you’ve had a child with someone, that’s a bond you never break. It really affects the child’s wellbeing, right down to getting up and doing things. It’s a serious problem.

Marriage or not, if you’re together and you have a child, you stay together.

It comes down to what’s around the child:

With a community, splitting can work. Think of an Amish farm. The whole community backs the child, like a school does. If two parents split up there and each went over to someone else on the same farm, the child would carry on exactly as before, with family teaching them this, that and the other, and everything covered.

In today’s society, it hurts the child. Most children now have only their two parents and a school outside. Split up then, and the child takes the damage. You live in this society, you have morals, and you have a choice. So you stay together. That’s it.

I know because I lived it. My mum and dad split up, and it wasn’t good:

I played them off against each other. I had no money and I wanted to do things with my friends, so I used one against the other to get it.

Nobody was there. No family around me, no community.

I got left to my own devices made bad choices.

Family comes before personal. Family comes first. In my case, my sickness had to come first, so that I could get better for my family.

And here’s the other side of it. Women are a man’s muse:

She makes him happy. A happy man does exceptional things.

In the right environment, a woman can make a man do amazing things.

In the wrong environment, especially one full of EMF, a man can turn into a sick, very poor person. That’s when a woman can be there for him.

So, ladies, if you really want to be equal to men, be equal to men. Logic first. Wisdom first. Loyalty when it’s hard. Keep your word. Put everyone before yourself. That’s what we’ve been carrying all along.

“Everything men and women argue over comes down to one thing: a bad environment with no community. The answer is to get back to one.”