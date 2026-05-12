Norman James

Norman James

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ray's avatar
Ray
May 14

What is the conclusion? In understandable terms? ( you know you edited your text multiple times?)

Reply
Share
3 replies by Norman James
Ray Fouts's avatar
Ray Fouts
May 12

So basically a commercial pilot has a 16 hr a week work schedule and a military pilot works 4 hrs a week. Hope they have healthy hobbies

Reply
Share
1 reply by Norman James
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Norman James · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture