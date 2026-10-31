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Norman James

Saturday night, Armand Van Helden comes on, the whole room has its hands up and two thousand people are chanting that they want your soul. Nobody blinks. Try describing that scene to a vicar in 1985 and watch his face.

Because 1985 was the year the grown-ups decided music was the devil’s work. Tipper Gore and the PMRC dragged Dee Snider and Frank Zappa in front of the Senate. Preachers were spinning Led Zeppelin backwards on church stages. Judas Priest ended up in court because somebody said a hidden message on a record made two lads do something terrible. Parents were burning Kiss albums in car parks. The whole country was certain the devil had got into the vinyl.

The same year a man called Richard Ramirez was breaking into houses in Los Angeles, killing people, drawing pentagrams on the walls and shouting “Hail Satan” in court. There really were killers calling themselves Satanists in the eighties, and the panic fed on every one of them. Here’s what nobody on the news was saying. America had been running cars on leaded petrol for sixty years and every child born between the forties and the seventies grew up breathing it. Lead eats the part of the brain that handles impulse control. Take the lead out of the petrol in the seventies and the violent crime line drops off a cliff twenty years later, right on schedule, in every country that did it. The serial-killer decade was a chemistry problem. The devil got the credit.

And I’ve always wondered about The Hitcher. Rutger Hauer, 1986, the stranger you pick up on the road who turns out to be death itself. Half the country was hitchhiking in the seventies. By the end of the eighties nobody would pick anyone up. One film at the right moment and a whole way of getting about was gone. Whether anyone meant it that way or it just landed that way, it did the job of quashing the rogue stranger darting about, same as the panic did the job of quashing the records.

I had a mate back then, David K, Radio Doom. Maddest man in the world. His house had no wallpaper, just photographs of him floor to ceiling, him with Frank Zappa, him with William Shatner, him with Leonard Nimoy, him with half the people you’d ever heard of. All his Radio Doom gear stacked in the corner. We’d go round for a record and sit there three hours while he told us stories and played us his old Radio Doom jingles, and you came out never sure which half was true and never caring. He drove a hearse. My mate kept it running for him, and we fitted a horn inside it, a proper police-siren job. One night we’re driving down the road into town and he flies past us in the hearse with the siren going full blast, traffic parting for him like he was on his way to a murder. Turned out he was late for Cream and he was pulling it out to get in faster. That was the devil’s music up close: a bloke in a room full of his own face, a stack of decks, a hearse with a siren, and a photo of him stood next to the man who went to the Senate and told them the whole panic was nonsense. Hold that picture next to the one coming up, the real Satanist in his army uniform, and you’ve got the whole argument in two photographs.

Then ecstasy arrived, and with it Cream, the Haçienda, the fields outside the M25, and the panic pounced on it just like it had on the records. The Criminal Justice Act of 1994 put repetitive beats into the law of the land. One girl died in 1995 and her face was on every billboard in Britain for a year. A whole generation dancing in a warehouse was treated as a cult.

Meanwhile, the actual Satanist was in the army.

Lieutenant Colonel Michael Aquino. Green Beret, Vietnam, psychological operations specialist, military intelligence. In 1975 he split from the Church of Satan, said the devil had appeared to him as the Egyptian god Set and dictated a book, and founded his own temple with his wife Lilith. Both of them, open about it, card-carrying, on the telly. He went on Oprah in 1988 in full regalia and explained it calmly to the nation. Lilith sat next to him looking like a singer you’d seen on Top of the Pops and told everyone it was all about the ritual. Getting you to take part in the ritual. That was the whole game, and they said it on daytime telly. Nothing hidden about any of it. He was on screen explaining the ritual in the same years the PMRC was holding Twisted Sister sleeves up to the light, and the sleeves got the hearing. In 1980 he co-wrote a paper for the army called MindWar, about winning wars by getting inside people’s heads before a shot is fired. The army knew exactly what he was and kept him on until 1994. Retired a Lieutenant Colonel. The army’s own chaplains’ handbook, Department of the Army Pamphlet 165-13, 1978, has its own entry for the Church of Satan, in the same book as the Baptists and the Catholics, so the US military accepted Satanism as a whole, as a religion, on the books, thirty years ahead of everyone else, while the rest of the country was burning records over it. They hired the propagandist and shrugged at the rest.

So while every mum in America was holding a Twisted Sister sleeve up to the light, the real thing was drawing a government pension.

And here’s the thing about dark songs. There have been thousands of them. Murder ballads, hanging songs, the blues, half of heavy metal, every goth record ever pressed. Count how many were made by an actual Satanist and you run out of fingers before you run out of hand. Dark is a sound. It sells because people like a bit of shadow with their Saturday night, same as they like a horror film. Look at the Beatles, the nicest four lads in the world, in white butcher coats with raw meat and the heads off baby dolls on the cover of Yesterday and Today. Capitol pulled it off the shelves in 1966. Today a clean copy goes for the price of a car. The darkest sleeve the band ever put out is the one the collectors fight over, and nobody has ever once suggested Paul McCartney was in league with the devil for it.

The panic paid because it went after the things you could see and read, a sleeve, a lyric, a record played backwards, and left the actual machinery of getting inside people’s heads alone. Follow the money and the panic makes sense. Mike Warnke sold millions of books and records off a story about running a Satanic coven that he made up. Geraldo pulled the biggest ratings of his life with a two-hour Satanism special. Televangelists built empires on it. The FBI sent a man called Lanning to look for the bodies and he reported back in 1992 that there were none. The fear paid. The ones selling the fear were pointing at the kids with the Kiss records, and the ones buying it were handing over the collection plate.

And the church taking the collection? Same pattern, moralising in public and protecting its own in private. The Archdiocese of Los Angeles agreed to pay 880 million dollars in 2024 to people its own priests had molested as children. One diocese. The American Catholic church as a whole is past five billion in payouts and still counting, with dioceses going bankrupt to settle. Strict as fuck about who you can sleep with, what you can eat on a Friday and whether a record is the devil’s work, and it couldn’t be strict about a priest with a child. The same institution that stood on the stage pointing at a Judas Priest sleeve was moving the real offenders from parish to parish. And a church pays no tax. Five billion out the door and it costs them nothing they’d miss. That’s just the tax for them, paid once a decade in a courtroom instead of once a year to the government.

That’s the devil I believe in, and it’s a company. The biggest money on earth has always been made where people get hurt, and it’s a Pareto thing: a handful of industries take the lion’s share of the suffering and the lion’s share of the profit.

Tobacco. Knew for fifty years, sold it anyway, paid out hundreds of billions in settlements and still turns a profit every quarter.

Arms. The only business where the product working as designed is the harm.

Opioids. One family’s firm sold a painkiller as safe, half a million dead in America, and the family kept most of the money.

Oil and gas. Their own scientists had the climate numbers in the seventies. They funded doubt for forty years instead.

Gambling. Built on the people who can least afford it. The apps are designed by the same psychologists as the slot machines.

Sugar and ultra-processed food. Paid Harvard scientists in the sixties to blame fat. We’ve had two generations of diabetes since.

The attention business. Phones and the apps on them engineered to keep you scrolling, the kids’ mental health numbers falling off a cliff since 2012, and the tobacco playbook used word for word.

And the phone itself. That’s my patch and I’ve written enough about it on this Substack. The radiation side of it goes in the same column, and it’s the biggest column of all because every human on earth is carrying one. I’ve always wondered about the clubs. I started getting sicker around the time the mobiles came in, and I’ve never once seen anyone ask whether a venue is properly grounded for it. Two thousand phones in one building, every one of them hunting for a signal through a concrete box, is crackers, and nobody has measured it, which is the oddest part of all.

Every one of those is a boardroom, a quarterly report and a lobbyist. Nobody in a cloak. Nobody chanting. Hands up for the shareholders.

So here’s my picture of the same room, the recipe, if you were writing one. Get everyone fucked up. Put on the satanic cult music and get them all singing it. Then hand out the mobile phones, pack two thousand of them into a building with no earth on the ceiling, a concrete and steel box that works like a Faraday cage, same as a plane, and see what happens. Probably some of the most sadistic shit you’ve ever heard in your life, written out like that. I’m the one it happened to.

Thirty years behind the decks tells me this:

Two thousand people singing the same words together is a powerful thing. If they’re singing about love and happiness, it’s brilliant, it’s the best feeling in the world. If they’re singing about Satan there’s a subliminal catch in it, and there’s enough subliminal shit in the world already. We don’t need any more.

The panic was always about the words, because words are the only part a frightened person can read. The part that actually moves a crowd is the groove, and you cannot play that backwards.

The man who really did sign on the dotted line never needed a record to do it. He had a uniform.

If you are going to look for the devil, look at who is studying how to get inside people’s heads for a living, the man who wrote MindWar for the army, rather than who is shouting a daft line over a bassline.

I’ll still drop it at two in the morning. I want your soul. Hands up. Nobody is going anywhere except the bar.