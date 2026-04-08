Norman James

Norman James

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mary-lou's avatar
mary-lou
3dEdited

now that was stern, but probably necessary. some ss articles attract a lot of flak in the comment section, causing discomfort for other readers/commenters, but I guess it's difficult to filter out non-serious comments. ss author Proton Magic uses the caveat "You must be polite and logical to comment on this post" at the bottom of each article (don't know how effective though) - https://protonmagic.substack.com/p/the-moonies-turn-your-mind-into-mush

(FWIW I'm one of those commenters who doesn't expect, but is pleasantly surprised by any reaction). Chokdee Ka

Reply
Share
6 replies by Norman James and others
Yolanda Pritam Hari's avatar
Yolanda Pritam Hari
2d

"80% of what comes across my feed is noise. Regurgitated takes. AI-generated slop dressed up as insight. People performing intelligence instead of actually having something to say. Motivational quotes over sunset photos. “Thought leaders” who’ve never had an original thought in their lives."

i totally agree, and now i like you even more!!!!!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Norman James
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Norman James · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture