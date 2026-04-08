I Don’t Follow Back Unless You’re Very Interesting. So Interest Me.

Look, I’m not being rude. I’m being honest. And if you’ve read anything I’ve written here you already know I don’t do polite lies.

I don’t follow back.

Not automatically. Not out of courtesy. Not because you followed me and now there’s some unspoken social contract that says I owe you my attention. You don’t get my attention by clicking a button. You get it by being worth it.

So no offence if you don’t get a follow back. Honesty is the whole point of integrity.

And you know the type I’m talking about. You tell them something honest — not cruel, just real — and suddenly it’s “yeah, I’ll get back to you, I have to go.” They never come back. They couldn’t handle a straight answer so they disappeared. I don’t want those people in my pool. They muddy it. They drag the signal-to-noise ratio down to nothing and turn a good conversation into a performance where everyone tiptoes around the truth.

My Subscriber Count Is a Dataset

Here’s the thing most people don’t think about. I’m a researcher. I file patents. I publish experimental data. I put my name — my real name, with an ORCID number — on work that has to stand up to scrutiny.

So why would I inflate my subscriber count with hollow follows?

If I follow everyone back, my numbers become meaningless. My subscriber list stops being “people who actually read my work” and starts being “people who clicked a button hoping I’d click one back.” That’s not a readership. That’s a vanity metric. And vanity metrics are just lies wearing a lab coat.

I’m an independent researcher. I don’t have a university behind me. I don’t have institutional credibility to fall back on. What I have is my data, my methods, and my reputation. If my numbers are honest, they mean something. 400 real subscribers who actually read what I write are worth more than 40,000 ghosts who followed me because an algorithm told them to.

Every number on this Substack is real. Every subscriber chose to be here. That matters to me the same way clean data matters in an experiment — because if your inputs are garbage, your outputs are worthless.

The Pareto Rule

80% of what comes across my feed is noise. Regurgitated takes. AI-generated slop dressed up as insight. People performing intelligence instead of actually having something to say. Motivational quotes over sunset photos. “Thought leaders” who’ve never had an original thought in their lives.

I’m looking for the 20%. The ones actually doing something. Building something. Breaking something open that needed breaking.

You pass that 80% Pareto threshold? I’m in. I’ll read everything you write. I’ll share it. I’ll argue with you in the comments at 2am Thailand time because what you said actually made me think.

You don’t pass it? Nothing personal. I just don’t have the bandwidth.

Why I Keep It Organic

I don’t play the algorithm. I don’t do follow-for-follow. I don’t join engagement pods or comment “Great post!” on things I haven’t read. That whole game is built on a lie — the lie that attention is cheap and infinite and you should spray it around like confetti.

It isn’t. Mine certainly isn’t.

I live off-grid in rural Thailand. I brew mead. I run aquaponics. I file patents. I investigate things that powerful people would rather stayed buried. Every hour I spend scrolling through mediocre content is an hour I’m not doing any of that.

So I curate ruthlessly. Not because I think I’m better than anyone. Because I know what my time costs. And because keeping this space honest is part of keeping my work honest.

What Actually Interests Me

You want to know what gets me to hit follow?

Say something real. Not polished. Not optimised for engagement. Real. If your writing sounds like it went through a committee, I’m already gone.

Show your working. I don’t care about your conclusions half as much as I care about how you got there. Walk me through the mess. Show me the failed experiments. The dead ends. The moment you realised everything you thought was wrong.

Have skin in the game. Are you writing about something you’ve actually lived? Something you’ve built with your hands or risked your name on? Or are you just commenting from the sidelines? I can tell the difference. Everyone can.

Be dangerous. Not edgy for the sake of it. Dangerous because you’re saying something true that makes people uncomfortable. The kind of writing where you can feel the author thinking “should I really publish this?” and then doing it anyway.

The Deal

This isn’t a popularity contest. I’m not building a following. I’m building a feed that makes me smarter, sharper, and less tolerant of bullshit than I was yesterday. And I’m keeping my subscriber count clean because I’m a scientist, not an influencer.

You want me to follow you back? Don’t ask. Don’t hint. Don’t send me a DM saying “hey, love your work, check out mine.”

Just write something I can’t ignore.

That’s the whole game.

I’m James. I write about EMF, building biology, patent warfare, fermentation, aquaponics, institutional corruption, and whatever else I can’t stop thinking about. If that sounds like your kind of chaos, you’re already in the right place.