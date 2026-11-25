I Became a Sun Worshipper

This is where my track I Became a Sun Worshipper came from, and what my life was around it. Here’s the whole of it.

Where it started

I’ve felt things more than other people my whole life. As a boy it was cold wind that actually hurt, pumice stones I couldn’t stand the feel of, and grass I wouldn’t walk in because I was scared of cow pats. Nobody understood what it was, and I got called difficult for it. Looking back, I think I’m a bit autistic — I just didn’t have the word for it then. The truth is I came into the world tuned finer than the people around me.

The first time I knew some of it was electrical, I was a lad sat at the family computer — a Pentium 133 — trying to talk to my uncle Stephen with my hand resting on the mouse. The words wouldn’t come. I couldn’t get them out while I was touching it. My dad never got the proper grounding mat those machines were meant to have, and even back then the guidance was 45 minutes on the keyboard, then a 15-minute break. I was sat on an ungrounded machine for hours at a time.

I get the exact same feeling today the moment I touch a wired mouse. Forty years on, my body still does the same thing. That’s how long I’ve been feeling this — I just didn’t have the word for it until later.

A house full of everything

The house I grew up in, on Victoria Road, had the lot. A pool, a pool room, a sauna, a steam room, a conservatory with massive windows in the roof, and a separate house in the back garden. Two 10,000-litre tanks with nine sumps feeding them, and pop-up sprinklers across the garden. A gym with all the latest calisthenics kit — moving beds, leg and arm machines, running machines with TVs built into them when those first came out. Bang & Olufsen stereo wired through the whole house, plug-in-the-wall hoovers, every mod con you could get.

And that, looking back, is what made me an electro-sensitive boy. The whole place was saturated with electrics. I slept in upholstered beds with electric in them, metal frames and lights built into the top — absolutely crackers. I got nosebleeds, headaches, all sorts, and nobody connected it to the house. I do now.

The messy start

Around 1997 to 2000, my mum and dad split up and sold that Victoria Road house to Duncan Ferguson for approximately £2.5 million. He came round to buy it with his arm in a cast, bringing the snooker player John Parrott with him. The split was messy — one of the messiest times of my life. I got really depressed, and I went looking for parties and nights out, anything to feel happy.

Thirty years on the decks

Before the physics and the EMF work, and still underneath it, I’m a DJ. D Jay Mint. I called myself that after my bar, Mint Bar. As a kid I was DJ Jamesy, which never sat right with me. I never had much interest in making a name for myself — I just liked to play the music. In the end I settled on Norman James.

I came up on the Liverpool dancefloors. I grew up around people like Dave Kay from Radio Doom and Mike Knowler, the God from the Quad, and my mate Phil, who was good friends with them, used to take me down to Cream — some of the best nights of my life, and that’s where the love of it first got into me. Dave Kay was a character — we put a siren in his car for him, and if he was running late for Cream he’d flick it on to clear the road. One day we were driving down and he flew past us with it blaring. That’s Dave — oh my God, what have we done. Later I ran my own place, Mint Bar. I DJ’d at Insomnia, and I played the Full Moon Party out in Thailand — and I brought Insomnia over to the Full Moon and got them a guest spot there. My ex-wife was my promoter out there; she believed in the music and pushed it, and she’s the one who got me the Full Moon Party spot. This was all back around 2004 to 2010, in the old days.

We threw infamous parties at that Victoria Road house before it was sold — loads of famous faces coming round, properly mad nights.

And the company was the best of it — mates who came up the same way, off the same dancefloors. Like Degsey — a Scouse rapper at the Quadrant Park — who’s brought a track out that Fatboy Slim played at Café Mambo in Ibiza. That’s the world I came from: Liverpool rooms feeding all the way out to the White Isle.

Over the years I played all over:

Liverpool — Friday and Saturday nights, week in, week out. The old Shibuku on Seel Street, and Blimpers, sharing decks with Chris Cash and Mike Knowler.

Tenerife — Busby’s, Bobby’s, the Crow’s Nest, and another spot right over the road from it.

Thailand — Mint Bar, Insomnia, the Full Moon Party, Pattaya, Koh Samui, and plenty of places besides.

The dark chapter

It wasn’t all good nights. I DJ’d the Teen Scene and the Swarm Nights with DJ Marco — Tall Paul, a Screamer, Shake the Shimmy, the acts and all sorts coming through. But the teen scene was a dark world, and those were some of the darkest days of my life. The kids coming through it were up to more nonsense than any grown adult I’ve ever met. I played the music, but the scene around it was a hard place to be.

I gave up DJing when I settled down with my wife. I wanted to get away from the DJ lifestyle — the all-nighters and the chaos are no way to bring up a family, and I wanted a real life, someone to share it with, a place to stand still. And the truth is I was ill by then, too ill to keep it up, and I couldn’t carry on. So I stepped off the circuit and moved the music into the studio.

The music always reached me

Here’s the strange grace of it: the music itself never hurt me, because the gear was clean. Turntables and a mixer — a motor and a needle, barely any field coming off them. And turntables are properly grounded; if you don’t earth them right you get a hum out of them, so you ground them. I had grounded turntables and a mixer instead of a computer. The sound could get straight into my brain and do me nothing but good. That’s a big part of how I could live on the dancefloor for thirty years.

It’s the CDJs and the modern rigs that changed it — little computers throwing out far more than a deck ever did. The thing I loved stayed safe as long as the tools stayed analogue. Give me turntables and a mixer and I can still do it; the music comes in clean.

My tracks

I’m eclectic — I don’t stay in one lane. Big emotional uplifting house with the light coming through, disco, funk, whatever the feeling asks for. Some of it came out of hard times, some of it out of good ones. All of it’s me.

I Became a Sun Worshipper — George Carlin over a piano, built in G minor. The one closest to the bone. Made in that EMF house in Southport.

Pray — made in Koh Samui with Alberto.

I Like Saxy Disco Shit — the fun one. Saxophone, disco, no apologies. Made in that same Southport house.

Easy — exactly what it says.

Rain / Kick the Funk — the funk end of me. Made in Spain.

Word — ft Back Mac. A remake, a bit more funky. Made in Hua Hin.

The fake sun through the wall

I was living in a house on Chestnut Street in Southport, being lit up by a neighbour’s infrared heater, right through the wall. I put the meter on it and it read 100 microwatts per square metre in the room I was living and sleeping in.

To put that in plain terms: in building biology, anything over 10 microwatts per square metre in a sleeping area is a severe concern. I was sitting at 100 — ten times into that band, in the very room I slept in, night after night. That’s a strong field to have on you all night, bleeding straight through from the far side of a wall.

And it got worse the closer I looked. When I checked the wall itself, the bolts and the metalwork were spreading the field right across the room. Metal acts like an aerial. It catches the radiation and throws it back out, and it concentrates it into hotspots wherever the metal sits. The wall wasn’t blocking anything. The building had become the antenna, and it was broadcasting that field straight onto me all night.

And it wasn’t only the one kind of field. I was getting hit by massive electric fields and magnetic fields in that house too, which I didn’t realise at the time. On top of that, my next-door neighbour was pumping radiation straight through the party wall into the hallway — 187 microwatts per square metre at its peak, and 100 on constant.

Because of all this, I became a building biologist, and now I know exactly what these things do to a body.

It wasn’t only me it hit. We’d get our little boy off to sleep in the car, carry him in, and the moment we reached the hallway — the hottest spot in the whole house — he’d wake straight up. A baby can’t tell you what’s wrong; he just couldn’t settle in that field, same as me. For a long while I wasn’t capable of looking after him the way I wanted to in there, and that’s a hard thing to carry.

The one clean room

My studio was the one place the field couldn’t reach. I’d bolted it up and shielded it so no EMF could get in, and everything in there was hardwired — no wireless anywhere, apart from the mouse. It was the only clean room in the whole house.

So I camped out in it. I spent weeks in there — the best part of a month, then pushing on towards three months — making music, because it was better than being in the house. At the time I didn’t understand why. My wife didn’t understand why. I just knew I felt right in that room and wrong everywhere else.

Now I know exactly why. My body was running to the one place with no field on it, long before my head caught up. I made I Became a Sun Worshipper in there — in my shelter, reaching for the sun from inside the one room that was clean.

The part I don’t like to admit

I couldn’t sleep. I couldn’t settle. Night after night, lying in a field, being cooked through a wall I couldn’t move.

So I’ll say it straight, even though I don’t like to: I drank a lot. It was the only way I could fall asleep and get up the next day and function for my family. I had a day to get through and work to do and people depending on me, and there was nothing else I could reach for. The drink was the off-switch. It was the only one I had.

The truth is you’ll do anything to get ten hours’ sleep. That was my go-to — knock myself about for a couple of days until I finally dropped and got the ten hours, because it was the only thing that actually worked. And underneath the whole of it, all I was trying to do was be a normal husband and a normal dad.

And it was horrible in that house. I used to party, and I’d stay up for days on end making music to get through it. That’s where a lot of my tracks came from — I Became a Sun Worshipper, Pray, nights that ran into each other with the field on me the whole time.

That’s the honest picture. A man being irradiated in his own home, drinking himself under and staying up for days, making music to keep himself going for the people he loved.

What came out of it

And in the middle of all that, I sat down and made this track.

A fake sun was burning me through the wall — an artificial source throwing out the one kind of radiation you can’t walk away from. And what came out of me was a song worshipping the real one. George Carlin’s line about becoming a sun worshipper — he worships the sun because, unlike the other gods, he can actually see it — laid over a piano, lifting out of a minor key toward the light.

I built it in G minor, and the whole thing trades between the bright chord and the dark one, over and over — the sun reaching through the shadow. I don’t think I planned that. It just came out that way, because that’s where I was.

The real sun is the one that heals

I took the heater off. I moved away from the field. And the change in me was fast.

Now I sleep through the night. I wake up with energy. I go out in the morning and get the real sun on my skin and walk. The counterfeit sun was radiation, and it was taking me apart. The true one — daylight, a morning walk, warmth on the body — is the thing that puts you back together.

The meter told me what the field was doing to the room. My body told me what taking it away does. Same story, read from both ends.

Back up for it

I’m not done with the dancefloor. I’d love to play out again one day — vinyl, on the turntables, phones away so the room’s clean and everyone’s actually there, in the moment, not filming it. Thirty years in the hands doesn’t leave you.

I lost the project file for the track somewhere along the way, but I’ve got the bones of it back now. It deserves to not be lost. It’s the sound of a man reaching for the sun while a fake one burned him — and finding his way to the real thing in the end.

Here it is — the track that came out of all of it. George Carlin over a piano, 129 BPM, built in G minor:

Norman James · D Jay Mint

All my music is on my profile — have a dig through, it’s eclectic: https://soundcloud.com/djaymint

The full playlist: