How to Handle Bad Faith Comments on Your Blog

I’ve published over 400 articles. In that time I’ve had exactly three problem commenters. Three. That tells you something about the community we’ve built here — people come to learn, discuss, and share. But occasionally someone turns up who isn’t here for any of that.

So here’s what I’ve learned about dealing with them, and why I don’t lose sleep over it.

The Three Types I’ve Seen

The first was a bloke who bought a fast petrol car instead of an EV, then claimed the EMF was higher in the petrol car. Comparing peak readings on a meter without understanding what the waveform is actually doing is like comparing a slap to a stab wound because the slap was louder. Yes, a performance petrol engine throws out a lot from the alternator, ignition system, and ECU. But the EV’s harmonic profile from the inverter and motor drive is a completely different beast — pulsed, high-frequency switching that produces transients (dirty electricity) with biological effects that a steady 50Hz or 60Hz field doesn’t. Your cells respond to the shape of the wave, not just the strength. He didn’t want to understand harmonics, he wanted to justify his new car. Can’t help that.

The second was straight out of the destabilisation playbook. The kind of account linked to organisations whose entire purpose is to destroy things — destroy conversations, destroy platforms, destroy anyone who asks the wrong questions. These groups have methodologies. They’ve been documented. The same tactics used to shut down public discourse scale all the way down to a small blog — flood the comments, derail the conversation, make the host spend energy defending instead of creating. I block these immediately. No discussion. No platform. Gone.

The third was a drive-by recommender. Here’s exactly how it played out. She opened with “Sorry, but you sound a bit like a child having a tantrum” — on an article backed by referenced research and data. She then shared a link to someone else’s article about dormant viruses and dementia. I responded with a detailed breakdown covering Harvard’s 2018 amyloid-beta research, the Helmholtz nanoparticle studies, glyphosate crossing the blood-brain barrier, the NLRP3 inflammasome mechanism, and retrograde axonal transport — showing where the conventional framing was incomplete. Her response? “It’s real science, unlike many other claims floating around.” Then: “Sorry Mr. James, you will not win me over. Book suggestion for you: The War on Science by Shawn Lawrence Otto.” I’d already covered the same territory independently and from a deeper angle. When I responded with a breakdown showing where my work overlapped with and went beyond the book, she replied with “Don’t tell me what I am saying. Again, you will never win me over. Please just give it up.” When I asked her directly why she was here, she blocked me.

She commented five times. Not once did she address a single piece of data, a single reference, or a single mechanism I’d presented. Five comments, zero engagement with the work. Then she removed herself so nobody could see the exchange.

That’s the pattern with bad faith engagement: they cannot leave your evidence visible because it exposes the shallowness of their position.

What I Actually Do

First — I guide with logic. If someone challenges my work, I’ll walk them through the reasoning. That’s what my whole position on logic, wisdom, then science is built on. But if someone tells me they’re not interested in discussion after I’ve laid the evidence out, I take them at their word. My blog isn’t a courtroom. I can’t force anyone to think.

Second — I respond once with substance. If someone challenges my work, I give them a proper answer with data, references, and reasoning. Not for them — for every other person reading that thread. The lurkers outnumber the commenters a hundred to one. They’re the ones who matter. And honestly? I enjoy bad perspectives. They give me purpose. The herpesvirus response I wrote to the drive-by recommender came directly from her dismissiveness — inspiration comes from both bad and good comments. She gave me a reason to write one of my clearest pieces of work.

Third — I block without guilt when someone is clearly here to disrupt rather than discuss. This blog is my space. I built it. I maintain it. If you’re here to discuss the data, the door is open. If you’re here to justify your own choices by ignoring the data, the door is locked.

Fourth — I keep the receipts. She blocked me, so her comments disappeared from my view. But I still have the full exchange. The herpesvirus response I wrote to her is one of the clearest summaries of the purge model I’ve ever put together — 12 evidence chain links, 11 testable predictions, and a computational plausibility analysis at 83.4%. She accidentally made me write something useful. I’ll take that trade every day of the week.

Why It Doesn’t Bother Me

Three bad commenters in 400+ articles and a growing readership. That’s a hit rate most publishers would kill for. The community here is overwhelmingly made up of people who think critically, ask good questions, and genuinely want to understand what EMF is doing to human health.

The odd drive-by recommender who wanders in with a book suggestion and no intention of reading your work? That’s background noise. The people who stay, who read, who share, who apply this information to protect their families — they’re the signal.

Cognitive EMF

Think of bad faith comments as Cognitive EMF — chaotic, low-frequency, and disruptive to the signal you’re trying to broadcast. I live in an EMF-free environment for clarity. I run my blog the same way.

I protect this space because the people who are actually here — the ones who aren’t trying to “win” a comment section — are some of the most engaged readers on the platform.

The Numbers Don’t Lie

Since we’re talking about who’s worth listening to, let’s look at the actual data.

I have around 665 subscribers. My Pfizer article got 121 likes, 27 comments, and 55 restacks. That’s an engagement rate of over 18% on likes alone — and when you add comments and restacks, it climbs above 30%. My Hidden Danger article hit 60 likes, 39 comments, 11 restacks. The Electric Diet — 68 likes, 37 comments, 14 restacks. The Barrie Trower piece — 56 likes, 16 restacks. The Arthur Firstenberg tribute — 24 likes, 11 restacks. Across the board, my engagement rates sit between 15% and 30%.

The Substack platform average for active publications is around 15% engagement. Here’s how that stacks up:

This blog (665 subscribers): 15% – 30% engagement, 85% growth year-on-year

Substack platform average: ~15%

Newsletter industry average: 2.5% – 5%

Large publications (50,000+ subscribers): 2% – 3%, often stagnant

And let’s be honest about where a lot of those big subscriber numbers come from. Many accounts have paid for follower farms to inflate their subscriber and follower counts. Fake numbers to create the appearance of authority. It works because we’re humans — we follow what others follow. Look at how people followed the narrative during Covid-19 without questioning it — the irony being they followed the herd while ignoring herd immunity, which was the actual science. Look at how people queue outside a restaurant because there’s a queue, not because they’ve read the menu. Look at how an Instagram account with 100,000 followers gets taken seriously while the same content from an account with 500 gets ignored. Big number means trustworthy, right? That’s herd behaviour, not critical thinking. My 665 subscribers are real people who found this blog, read the work, and decided to stay. That number is small and it’s honest.

So here’s the comparison. A hypothetical blog with 6,500 subscribers at a typical 3% engagement rate gets about 195 likes per post. I’m getting 121 likes from 665 subscribers. Per subscriber, my audience is roughly six times more engaged than a publication ten times my size. And the comments are real engagement — people responding, asking questions, sharing links, and building on the discussion. That’s not passive consumption. That’s a community that shows up.

Growth is 85% year-on-year, from 359 to past 665. No paid ads. No SEO tricks. No clickbait. Every subscriber chose to be here.

What This Blog Actually Is

For anyone new here — this is over 400 articles covering electromagnetic field research, building biology, the reproducibility crisis, and EMF mitigation. I operate from an EMF-free environment in rural Thailand because I have severe electromagnetic hypersensitivity from documented extreme EMF exposure. This condition ended my previous life in the UK but gave me something in return — the clarity to research and write without the cognitive interference that most people don’t even know they’re living under.

I’m not just writing opinions. I’m asking questions nobody else is asking, doing original research, and publishing it for free. And the people who subscribe know the difference.

The Signal in the Noise

Consider what this blog is up against. EMF research that challenges industry narratives, published on platforms where algorithms actively suppress health-related content, with no budget, no team, no institutional backing, written from rural Thailand. And it’s pulling 30% engagement and 85% growth. That’s the signal cutting through the noise. In today’s world of propaganda and algorithmic suppression, I think that’s going rather well.

Three bad commenters in 400+ articles. An engagement rate that embarrasses publications ten times my size. A community of critical thinkers who show up, read properly, and contribute.

Don’t feed the noise. Protect your energy. Write for the signal.

I don’t moderate for my ego. I moderate for the integrity of the data.

And finally — thank you. To every one of you who subscribes, reads, shares, and comes back. You are the reason this blog exists. And to the paid subscribers specifically — every penny of your money goes to feeding and providing medicine for our street dogs here in rural Thailand. 100% of it. No overheads, no middlemen. Just food and medicine for animals that need it. You’re not just supporting a blog. You’re keeping dogs healthy and alive.