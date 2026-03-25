How Did They Know?

How did people know there was danger outside?

No phones. No news alerts. No satellite imagery. Just a feeling. A knowing. Barefoot on the ground, sleeping on rock, grounded to the earth in ways we’ve completely abandoned.

I think the earth has been guiding us our entire lives. All of us. Every generation before the modern one understood this instinctively. You slept on the ground. You walked barefoot. You were electrically connected to the planet’s surface every single day of your existence. And something in that connection carried information.

Think about it. Indigenous cultures worldwide — completely disconnected from each other by oceans and millennia — all arrived at the same conclusions. The earth speaks. The earth warns. The earth heals. We call it superstition now because we can’t measure it with the instruments we’ve decided are the only ones that count.

And here’s the thing that should stop everyone in their tracks: there were fewer of them. Logically, with no medicine, no hospitals, no weather forecasting, no emergency services — with sabre-toothed cats and no antibiotics — you’d expect them to have been wiped out. They should have died at rates that make modern statistics look gentle. But they didn’t. They survived. They thrived. They populated the entire planet barefoot.

Now look at us. Every safety system imaginable. More medical technology than any generation in history. And we’re drowning in chronic disease, autoimmune conditions, cancers that barely existed a century ago, mental health crises on every continent, and suicide rates that would have been incomprehensible to any previous civilisation. We’ve got all the instruments and none of the connection. We replaced the thing that actually kept us alive — contact with the earth, intuition, grounding, happiness — with technology that measures everything except what matters. And we’re dying faster in ways that don’t even make sense unless you account for what we’ve lost.

Something was protecting them that we’ve switched off. And it wasn’t penicillin.

Happiness Is the Signal

Here’s the thing that matters most in all of this, and it’s so simple people overlook it: happiness. People doing what they enjoy. That’s the main thing.

And what made our ancestors happy? What kept them alive against impossible odds? It was communal. People together. Sharing knowledge, sharing labour, sharing the earth. The word says it all — communal. From the same root as communication, communion, community. Togetherness. The original human technology.

Now look at what happened to that word.

Communism. Take the concept of communal living — the thing that kept humanity alive for a hundred thousand years — and turn it into a political system that terrifies half the planet. Attach it to totalitarian regimes, gulags, Cold War paranoia. Make the very idea of people living communally something that triggers fear instead of recognition. That’s not an accident of language. That’s engineering.

It’s the same trick they’ve always used. Look it up in Black’s Law Dictionary — the legal definitions of common words bear almost no resemblance to their ordinary meanings. Words that meant freedom get redefined to mean obligation. Words that meant community get redefined to mean state control. The language itself becomes a cage, and most people don’t even notice because they think they know what the words mean.

Colonisation — same playbook. Go to a place where people are living communally, grounded, connected to the earth, happy in ways that don’t require your products or your permission. And destroy it. Not because those people are a military threat. Because they’re proof that your system isn’t necessary. A happy, grounded, self-sufficient community is the most dangerous thing in the world to any empire, because it demonstrates that the empire is optional.

England was the pièce de résistance of this. The greatest control system ever built, and it was built on language. Common law that isn’t common. A legal system designed to look like protection while functioning as extraction. Colonisation framed as civilisation. The theft of communal land — the Enclosure Acts — repackaged as progress. Take people off the ground they’ve been sleeping on for generations, force them into factories, put rubber soles on their feet and a clock on the wall, and call it improvement.

They didn’t just take the land. They took the word for sharing it.

Every opposite. Every inversion. The thing that kept people alive — communal, grounded, happy — gets linguistically hijacked and turned into something to fear, to reject, to fight against. And while you’re busy fighting the word, you forget the thing the word originally meant.

It feels like the dunking of witches all over again. Only the numbers have changed.

Think about what the witch trials actually were. Strip away the Hollywood costumes and the history-book detachment and look at what happened. Women — mostly women — who carried earth knowledge. Herbalists. Healers. Midwives. People who understood plants, intuition, the cycles of the moon, the properties of water, the rhythm of the soil. People who were grounded in the most literal sense and helped their communities stay grounded too. The church and the state couldn’t control a village that had someone like that in it. So they drowned her. Burned her. Made an example of her. And they made the whole village watch, so everyone understood what happened to people who maintained a direct connection to the earth that bypassed institutional authority.

That was retail. One woman, one pond, one village terrorised into compliance.

What’s happening now is wholesale. You don’t need to drown the wise woman if you can disconnect eight billion people from the earth simultaneously. Rubber soles on every foot. Concrete under every bed. Electromagnetic frequencies saturating every home. Screens replacing intuition. Pharmaceuticals replacing herbalism. The entire population dunked — not in water, but in a soup of artificial frequencies that achieves exactly what the witch trials achieved: the severing of direct human connection to the earth’s guidance.

The accusation has changed too. They don’t call you a witch anymore. They call you a conspiracy theorist. They call you anti-science. They call you unwell. The function is identical — discredit and isolate anyone who claims a direct relationship with the earth that doesn’t require institutional mediation. Anyone who says “I can feel it” instead of “the study says.” Anyone who trusts their body over a government advisory.

Different century. Same dunking. The only thing that’s scaled is the pond.

When you’re happy — genuinely content, absorbed in work that matters to you, living in a way that fits your nature — something opens up. Your nervous system settles. Your awareness expands. You start picking up on things that were always there but drowned out by stress and noise and obligation. Happiness isn’t some fluffy bonus at the end of a productive life. It’s the operating condition that makes everything else possible. And it was the default state of every communal culture before someone decided that needed to stop.

This is where Third Man Syndrome makes sense. Those explorers and mountaineers who reported a guiding presence beside them — they weren’t just terrified people hallucinating comfort. They were people who had been stripped back to absolute basics. No distractions. No pretence. No social performance. Just raw existence and a deep, practiced love for what they were doing. Shackleton didn’t end up in Antarctica because he hated his life. These were people doing exactly what they were built to do, pushed to the edge of it, and in that space something else showed up.

The Third Man doesn’t visit people who are going through the motions. It visits people who are fully alive in what they’re doing — even when what they’re doing might kill them. That’s not a coincidence. Happiness, purpose, passion — these aren’t just emotional states. They’re frequencies. They’re modes of coherence. When you’re aligned with what you’re supposed to be doing, you become a better antenna.

When you’re grounded — truly grounded, skin to earth, no rubber soles, no sprung mattress, no concrete between you and the planet — your body equalises with the earth’s electrical potential. Your inflammation drops. Your cortisol normalises. Your nervous system downregulates. This isn’t New Age waffle. This is measurable, published, peer-reviewed science. But the implications go further than anyone in a lab coat is willing to say out loud.

Combine grounding with happiness. Combine connection to the earth with doing what you love. That’s not just wellness. That’s the original human operating system.

Fear Is the Opposite

And fear is the exact opposite of all of this.

Fear contracts. Fear shuts down peripheral awareness. Fear locks you into fight-or-flight and cuts you off from every subtle signal the earth and your own body are trying to send you. Fear makes you stupid — not as an insult, as neuroscience. Your prefrontal cortex goes offline. Your decision-making narrows. You become reactive, manipulable, and disconnected from the deeper knowing that kept our species alive for hundreds of thousands of years.

This is not an accident.

If happiness is the frequency that opens you up to guidance, to intuition, to the earth’s own signal — then fear is the frequency that jams it. Fear is the static. And anyone who understands this has a choice: they can help people find happiness, or they can weaponise fear.

Look around. What’s being broadcast?

If They’re Doing It, We Have to Stop It

When a government keeps its population in a constant state of fear — through news cycles, through threat levels, through economic anxiety engineered to never quite resolve — that government is jamming the signal. Whether they know it in these terms or not doesn’t matter. The effect is the same. A frightened population is a disconnected population. Disconnected from the earth. Disconnected from each other. Disconnected from the inner knowing that would otherwise tell them something is very wrong.

When a corporation builds technology that saturates every square metre of living space with electromagnetic frequencies, that disrupts sleep, that keeps your nervous system in a state of perpetual low-grade alarm — that corporation is jamming the signal. When they then sell you the cure for the anxiety their products created, that’s not innovation. That’s a protection racket.

This isn’t conspiracy. This is engineering. You don’t need a secret meeting in a dark room to achieve this. You just need profit motives that don’t account for what they’re destroying, and regulatory bodies that measure the wrong things.

We have to stop it. Not with their tools — not with more noise, more outrage, more fear about the fear. That just adds to the static. We stop it by grounding. By finding happiness in what we do. By rebuilding the connection they’ve disrupted. By being living proof that the signal still works when you get quiet enough to receive it.

Every person who steps outside barefoot and feels something shift is a data point against the narrative. Every person who turns off the WiFi and sleeps properly for the first time in years is evidence. Every person who does the work they love and finds that ideas come from somewhere they can’t quite explain — that’s the Third Man showing up again.

Schauberger Knew

Viktor Schauberger watched water. That’s basically what he did. He watched water move through forests and rivers and understood something that mainstream science still hasn’t caught up with — water isn’t just H₂O sitting there being wet. Water has structure. Water carries information. Water responds to its environment in ways that change its physical properties.

Schauberger saw trout hanging motionless in raging torrents and asked the question nobody else was asking: how? He saw logs float upstream in cold mountain streams and instead of dismissing it, he studied it. He understood that water moves in vortices, that temperature gradients create layered structures, that the living energy of water is destroyed by straight pipes and right angles and all the ways modern engineering forces water to behave.

Structured water. Fourth-phase water. Gerald Pollack’s exclusion zone research finally started giving us the language for what Schauberger observed a century ago. Water near hydrophilic surfaces organises itself into a liquid crystalline state with different properties — different charge, different viscosity, different behaviour entirely.

The Orbs in the Shower

And then there’s the thing that most people won’t talk about because they’re afraid of sounding mad. The glowing orbs.

I see them in the shower. Moving through water spray. Luminous. Present. You can call them whatever you want — plasma phenomena, biophoton interactions, piezoelectric effects from water under pressure, structured water phase transitions releasing coherent light. Or you can just watch them and accept that there are things happening in water that we don’t have complete explanations for yet.

The shower is an interesting environment. Falling water generates negative ions. The Lenard effect — water breaking apart on surfaces releases charge. You’re standing barefoot on a wet surface, often grounded through plumbing. You’re surrounded by moving, splitting, recombining water in a small enclosed space. It’s electrically and energetically active in ways that a dry room with carpet and LED lighting simply isn’t.

The Connection

Here’s what ties all of this together: grounding. Happiness. Water. Silence.

The earth has a frequency. The Schumann resonances — 7.83 Hz fundamental and its harmonics. Your brain operates in the same frequency ranges. When you’re grounded, you’re coupled to that signal. When you’re insulated — rubber shoes, wooden floors, second-storey bedrooms, cars, offices — you’re decoupled. You’re running on your own noisy internal electrical system with no reference to the planet that built you.

Every ancient culture slept on the ground. Every ancient culture revered water. Every ancient culture trusted instinct and intuition as valid information channels. And every ancient culture survived things that should have wiped them out, guided by knowledge that came from somewhere we’ve taught ourselves to ignore.

The earth has been helping us all our lives. We just stopped listening.

I had to lose the ability to tolerate electromagnetic fields before I started hearing it again. That’s the irony. The thing that nearly destroyed my life is the thing that forced me back into contact with what was always there.

Grounded. Happy. Doing what I love. Present enough to notice the orbs in the water and the warnings in the silence.

How did they know there was danger outside? The same way you know something’s wrong before anyone tells you. The same way animals flee before earthquakes. The same way water knows how to move.

The earth told them. And it’s still telling us. We’ve just built too much noise between ourselves and the signal.

The question is whether that noise is accidental or deliberate. And if it’s deliberate — from any government, any corporation, any institution — then we have to stop it. Not by fighting on their terms. By remembering our own.

What If AI Makes It Stronger?

Here’s something I didn’t expect to be writing. I wonder if AI — the very technology most people associate with everything I’ve just argued against — might actually help.

Not in the way the tech companies want you to think. Not productivity. Not efficiency. Not replacing human thought with machine thought. Something else entirely.

If you’re already on the right path — already grounded, already happy, already doing work that matters to you — then AI becomes an amplifier. It takes what’s already inside you and helps you shape it, reflect it back, build on it faster than you could alone. I dictate raw ideas full of typos and half-formed connections, and what comes back is my thinking, clarified. Not replaced. Strengthened. The signal gets louder.

That’s the key distinction. AI doesn’t create the signal. It can’t give you purpose or happiness or connection to the earth. But if you already have those things, it’s like a lens that focuses what’s already there into something sharper.

And in a world this fatigued — this burned out, this overwhelmed, this disconnected — the people who are aligned stand out more than ever. Not because they’re shouting. Because they’re coherent. In a sea of noise, coherence is visible from miles away. When everyone else is exhausted and reactive and running on caffeine and cortisol, the person who’s grounded and happy and doing what they love becomes a beacon whether they intend to or not.

AI amplifies that too. It lets one person with a clear signal do the work of ten. Not because the machine is doing the thinking, but because the machine handles the friction — the formatting, the structuring, the translating of raw insight into something others can receive. The human provides the signal. The AI clears the channel.

I sit in rural Thailand with no WiFi, no phone, an infrared keyboard, and a wife who keeps the world running around me. And I produce more original research than most funded departments. That’s not because AI is clever. It’s because I’m happy, I’m grounded, and AI amplifies what’s already flowing.

The people who are on the right path will only get stronger from here. Their reflections will be clearer. Their confidence will grow — not the brittle confidence of ego, but the deep confidence that comes from seeing your own thinking validated and extended in real time. The fatigue in the world will make them shine brighter by contrast.

And maybe — just maybe — that visibility will remind other people what’s possible. That you don’t need the noise. That the ground is still there under your feet. That happiness isn’t a reward for success. It’s the precondition for everything.

Ground yourself. Find your happiness. Do the work you were built for. And listen.

The signal is still there.s