Norman James

Norman James

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Adam Pike's avatar
Adam Pike
Mar 25Edited

I thoroughly enjoyed reading this James, thank you! I hope AI ends up being as transformative for me as it has been for you - at the moment, my use of it is a constant battle

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Jill Herendeen's avatar
Jill Herendeen
Mar 27

I hope you're putting this all together in a book, cuz I'm ready to buy it.

BTW, the drop-down in your survey for country-of-residence wouldn't go father in the alphabet than Sierra Leone.

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